L.A. Reid Celebrated His 66th Birthday In A Bel-Air Backyard BBQ [Gallery]

L.A. Reid celebrates his 66th birthday bash at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend. Many stars came out to celebrate the record executive and founder in a Bel-Air backyard barbecue. Check out a gallery of photos from the party below.

Last Saturday, June 25, stars joined L.A. Reid in a fun birthday celebration sponsored by Jay-Z’s D’USSE Cognac and Cyber Yachts. The intimate celebration featured DJ sets from DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S. There were only about 100 of his closest friends and associates gathered for his special day including artists like Jeezy, Usher, T.I. and Jeremy Meeks. Attendees enjoyed celebrating the Hitco Entertainment founder while sipping on custom crafted D’USEE cocktails.

Usher even gifted Reid with a sentimental Porsche 911 convertible for his special birthday.

The lavish gift is a full circle moment for the singer and mega-producer as Reid initially bought Usher the same model Porsche back in 1997 when Usher released his classic, “You Make Me Wanna” via L.A.’s LaFace Records.

Sources close to Usher and L.A. told TMZ Hip Hop they might be collaborating again soon. Fans suspect that there could be a long-awaited Confessions 2 album underway.

Reid discovered a 15-year-old Usher decades ago when he strolled into his office. Reid subsequently catapulted Usher’s career to where he is today, and obviously Usher is super appreciative of their flourishing relationship throughout the years.

Reid was also honored at the Culture Creators Brunch during BET Awards weekend. He was the recipient of their Icon Award for his “storied career in entertainment.”

Though Reid celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday, his actual birthday was June 7. Happy Birthday and congrats to L.A. Reid!

Check out photos from L.A. Reid’s intimate celebration below: