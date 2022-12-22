Queen of da South: Celebrate Latto’s 24th Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Photos

If you’re having a discussion about the brightest young stars in rap, Latto is a name that definitely has to come up. As the ‘Queen of Da Souf’ turns 24 today, we celebrate her with a gallery of some of her most alluring phots. Check them out below.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens was born in Columbus, Ohio but moved to Georgia at the age of 2. At 10, Latto decided that she wanted to be a rapper and starred writing her own songs. In 2016, Latto (her stage name was ‘Miss Mulatto’ at the time) was a contestant on The Rap Game, a Lifetime reality series produced by Jermaine Duper and Queen Latifah. In the boot camp-style series, aspiring rappers compete against each other over an eight week span. Latto eventually won the competition and was offered a recording contract from Dupri with So So Def Records. She turned it down and opted to be an independent artist.

Although she continued to released mixtapes in the ensuing years, it wasn’t until 2019 when she released the song ‘Bitch from da Souf’ that she really broke through. The song charted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The success of the song led to Latto signing with RCA Records in March of 2020. The year continued to be massive for her as she was later named to XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class. The next week, her debut project through RCA Queen of da Souf was released and was a commercial success.

Since this time, Latto has only gotten hotter. She has dropped numerous Billboard bangers, been featured on countless hits and killed stages all around the world over the last couple of years. On top of all of her previous accolades, it was recently announced that Latto is nominated for two awards at next year’s Grammys (Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance). She also just received the key to the city of Rex, Georgia (an unincorporated community in Clayton County) for the work she does in the community through her Win Some Give Some Foundation. At only 24 years old, Latto is already one of the biggest and brightest artists in the game and has so much time to continue to add to her growing legacy. To celebrate what she’s done already and what’s still yet to come, we highlight some of her most beautiful photos below! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LATTO!