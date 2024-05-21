Everybody Loves Lenny S! Inside His Star Studded D’USSE Splashed 50th Birthday Bash In Malibu

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This year during Taurus season Roc Nation Senior Vice President, Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago brought together entertainment’s biggest names to kick off an unforgettable, star-studded 50th birthday bash. Hosted at the exclusive SoHo House in Malibu, the sleek affair descended upon some of the most coveted, private corners of Malibu’s prestigious coastline. Guests arrived by the masses in sexy all-black attire.The exclusive event, attended by Hollywood’s elite including Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and more, featured a sumptuous spread from Lucali and signature cocktails by BACARDI.

The music was selected by celebrity DJs D-Nice, Travis Scott’s DJ Chase B., and Young Guru, curated by Carver Green. El Debarge delivered an unforgettable performance, including a standout rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Lenny S.

The event marked a special occasion for Lenny S. From Hollywood and beyond, the guest list of Hollywood’s leading tastemakers and luminaries include Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé, Jack Dorsey, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Adele, Lauren London, Daniel Kaluuya, Jerrod Carmichael, Rich Paul, Karrueche Tran, Yvonne Orji, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris, Candice Swanepoel, Lena Waithe, Ne-Yo, and many more.

Guests savored an array of culinary delights, featuring dishes from the renowned pizza eatery Lucali, personally prepared by founder, Mark Lucali. Signature cocktails, presented by BACARDI, included D’USSÉ’s SideCar and Gold Fashioned, with additional cocktail choices, served over custom-engraved D’USSÉ ice, ensuring libations flowed freely throughout the evening.

Rhude founder and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor crafted exclusive custom-designed hats for SoHo House, marking Lenny’s birthday celebration with style. Additionally, guests indulged in a bespoke D’USSÉ XO luxury cigar lounge, featuring Davidoff Cigars and artisan treats from Christina Milian’s company, Beignet Box.

The evening culminated in an unforgettable moment as El Debarge performed a medley of songs, with a standout highlight being his rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Lenny S., adding an extra touch of magic to the night. This unforgettable celebration was made possible through the generous support of partners D’USSÉ Cognac, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Lucali.

Check out more photos from the event!