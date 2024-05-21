Subscribe
Food & Drink

Everybody Loves Lenny S! Inside His Star Studded D’USSE Splashed 50th Birthday Bash In Malibu

Published on May 21, 2024

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

This year during Taurus season Roc Nation Senior Vice President, Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago brought together entertainment’s biggest names to kick off an unforgettable, star-studded 50th birthday bash. Hosted at the exclusive SoHo House in Malibu, the sleek affair descended upon some of the most coveted, private corners of Malibu’s prestigious coastline. Guests arrived by the masses in sexy all-black attire.The exclusive event, attended by Hollywood’s elite including Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and more, featured a sumptuous spread from Lucali and signature cocktails by BACARDI.

The music was selected by celebrity DJs D-Nice, Travis Scott’s DJ Chase B., and Young Guru, curated by Carver Green. El Debarge delivered an unforgettable performance, including a standout rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Lenny S.

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

The event marked a special occasion for Lenny S. From Hollywood and beyond, the guest list of Hollywood’s leading tastemakers and luminaries include Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé, Jack Dorsey, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Adele, Lauren London, Daniel Kaluuya, Jerrod Carmichael, Rich Paul, Karrueche Tran, Yvonne Orji, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris, Candice Swanepoel, Lena Waithe, Ne-Yo, and many more.

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

Guests savored an array of culinary delights, featuring dishes from the renowned pizza eatery Lucali, personally prepared by founder, Mark Lucali. Signature cocktails, presented by BACARDI, included D’USSÉ’s SideCar and Gold Fashioned, with additional cocktail choices, served over custom-engraved D’USSÉ ice, ensuring libations flowed freely throughout the evening.

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

Rhude founder and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor crafted exclusive custom-designed hats for SoHo House, marking Lenny’s birthday celebration with style. Additionally, guests indulged in a bespoke D’USSÉ XO luxury cigar lounge, featuring Davidoff Cigars and artisan treats from Christina Milian’s company, Beignet Box.

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

The evening culminated in an unforgettable moment as El Debarge performed a medley of songs, with a standout highlight being his rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Lenny S., adding an extra touch of magic to the night. This unforgettable celebration was made possible through the generous support of partners D’USSÉ Cognac, Bacardi, Grey Goose, and Lucali.

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Courtesy of D’USSE

Check out more photos from the event!

 

1. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Kelly Rowland and hubby Tim Weatherspoon made it a date night. 

2. Lance Gross and Becca Gross

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Lance Gross and wife Becca also stepped out stylishly for the event

3. Ladies Running It

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Desiree Perez, Lauren London, Savannah James and Yvonne Orji  made for a powerful pack.

4. Talented Friends

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

El Debarge might have given the performance of the night, but don’t sleep on the rest of the guest list. You know Ne-Yo and Elijah Kelley can blow too!

5. KLB

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Lenny S. got in the middle of a Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé sandwich and it might be our favorite photo of the night. 

6. Laughter Is Contagious

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Whether these laughs were real or for the cameras, it’s clear to see from the photos that Lenny’s crew has a lot of love for him. 

7. Kevin Hart Clique’d Up

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko came through for the group photo with friends

8. Friends Doing Biz

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

We’re glad to see D-Nice was able to get away from the turntables for some fun too! He and girlfriend Jennifer Freeman took a photo with June Ambrose and her hubby Marc Chamblin as well as music exec Law and his wife Jess.

9. You Can Say It Was A Movie

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Director Melina Matsoukas posed with friend and sometimes production partner Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Shiona Turini, and her partner. 

10. Whole Lotta Money

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Let’s just say Lenny’s got friends in high places

11. Music & Sports

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

One thing about RocNation you’re going to get music and sports worlds overlapping at ever function. Rich Paul and Jeezy should be plenty of motivation for anyone watching. 

12. Lenny, Cynthia, TyTy and Lena

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

You can almost feel he good vibes through the photos right?

13. Speaking Candidly

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Gotta love a good off-guard. Entrepreneur Emma Grede was snapped chatting with Karrueche and June Ambrose

14. One Time For The Birthday Boy

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

Eat the cake Lenny S!

15. Happy Birthday Lenny!

Lenny S. 50th Birthday at Malibu Soho House Source:Courtesy of D'USSE

What a night! Right?!

