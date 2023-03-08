Subscribe
We’re Ready: Cast Announcement + Trailer For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Love Is Blind Season 4

Source: Monty Brinton / Netflix

We’re ready! Meet the Love is Blind Season 4 singles who are looking to find the one. Get a glimpse into their personalities and what they’re looking for in a potential partner before the new season premieres on March 24th only on Netflix.

Chris Coelen’s dating reality television series will return for it’s fourth season later this month (March 24). Alongside Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe served as executive producer for the Kinetic Content produced series. The highly successful Netflix series follows a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming season: Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.
Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Starting March 24th, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:

  • Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5
  • Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8
  • Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11
  • Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

Check out the trailer for Season 4 and meet its cast below!

 

1. April, 29

Source:aprlking

Sales & Marketing 

2. Ava, 33

Source:avavanjenson

Communications Specialist

3. Bliss, 33

Source:blisspoureetezadi

Senior Program Manager

4. Brandie, 39

Source:brandiebowman_

Real Estate Broker 

5. Brett, 36

Source:the.brettbrown

Design Director 

6. Chelsea, 31

Source:the.chelseagriffin

Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist 

7. Chris, 32

Source:christo4clemens

Technical Recruiter 

8. Conner, 28

Source:jcfremmerlid

Operations Manager

9. Irina, 26

Source:irina_solo

Business Owner 

10. Jack, 30

Source:jackbonner25

Software Sales 

11. Jackelina, 27

Source:jackelinabonds

Certified Dental Assistant 

12. Jimmy, 29

Source:jpforde13

Technical Product Manager 

13. Josh, 31

Source:jdemas

Product Engineer 

14. Josh ‘JP’, 30

Source:jp_schultz

Plant Operations Manager 

15. Juan, 30

Source:johnsonj20

Mortgage Loan Officer 

16. Kacia, 31

Source:kacia.marie

Family Support Specialist 

17. Kendra, 33

Source:kennpatrick

Social Worker 

18. Kwame, 33

Source:ayokwam

Sales Development Manager 

19. Marshall, 27

Source:marshallglaze

Marketing Manager 

20. Micah, 27

Source:micah.lussier

Marketing Manager 

21. Molly, 32

Source:thatmolls

Marriage & Family Therapist 

22. Monica, 31

Source:monica_not_lewinsky__

Elementary School Teacher 

23. Paul, 29

Source:paulpeden

Environmental Scientist 

24. Quincy, 36

Source:qrush_sutton

Gym Owner & Fitness Coach 

25. Ryland, 29

Source:rylandlongoni

Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

26. Tiffany, 37

Source:tcpenny

Client Lead Recruiter 

27. Zack, 31

Source:zackgoytowski

Criminal Defense Lawyer 

