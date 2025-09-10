Subscribe
Entertainment

A Second Shot: Peacock Unveils The Global Cast For Season Two Of ‘Love Island Games’

Published on September 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Love Island Games Assets

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

The wait is finally over! Today, Peacock unveiled the cast of global Love Island fan favorites ready to find love as the new season of Love Island Games premieres September 16th. The second season will kick off with a two-hour premiere, with new episodes airing every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET during premiere week. Episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Set in Fiji, Peacock’s Love Island Games brings together beloved Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe (USA, UK and beyond) for a second shot at love. They will compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions. In this cheeky iteration, romance will meet reality as the Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.

Related Stories

To no one’s surprise, Ariana Madix will host the second season of the Peacock Original series, alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator. In addition, Maura Higgins will return as host of the weekly recap show, Love Island Aftersun with surprise guests dropping in throughout the season. Cely Vazquez will return as Social Ambassador.

Love Island Games is produced by ITV America, in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company. David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster Richard Cowles, Tom Gould and Mike Spencer serve as executive producers.

The first round of Islanders entering the Villa for the new season are Love Island singles from around the world, with more Islanders joining the Villa throughout the season. Before the season premiere next week, meet the cast!

1. Andrea Carmona (Season 6, USA)

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

2. Andreina Santos (Season 7, USA)  

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

3. Charlie Georgiou (Season 7, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

4. Christopher Seeley (Season 7, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

5. Garbi Denteh (Season 4, BE/NL)

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

6. Isaiah Campbell (Season 4, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

7. Josh Goldstein (Season 3, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

8. Kay Kay Gray (Season 5, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

9. Kendall Washington (Season 6, USA) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

10. Lucinda Strafford (Season 7, UK & Season 5, AUS) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

11. Mert Okatan  (Season 2 & Season3, BE/NL) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

12. Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Season 1, MT) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

13. Solène Favreau (Season 2, FR)

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

14. Tyrique Hyde (Season 10, UK) 

Love Island Games Assets Source:Peaock

Related Tags

Andrea Carmona Andreina Santos Ariana Madix
More from Global Grind
Trending
Latto x Ice Spice Gyatt Press Photo
41 Items
Music

Latto, Ice Spice, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber & Veeze Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Rolling Ray
9 Items
Pop Culture

The Internet Remembers Social Media Sensation Rolling Ray With His Most Viral Moments

Jeezy Photo
Entertainment

For The Fans: Jeezy’s Historic ‘TM:101 Live’ Tour Finale To Be Live Streamed On YouTube From Detroit

Comedian Richard Pryor Performing On Stage
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Or Mike Epps? Fans Debate Who Should Play Richard Pryor After Screen Test Leaks

Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Entertainment

Kenya Barris & Kim Kardashian’s Group Chat Adds Yaya DaCosta & More To Core Cast

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
6 Items
Entertainment

Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

Universal Pictures Presents The SXSW Premiere Of "Monkey Man"
Celebrity News

Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date

Casamigos At TAO Park City
Entertainment

Lil Jon Gets Ripped & Centered: Muscle Beach Meets Meditation Mastery

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close