A Second Shot: Peacock Unveils The Global Cast For Season Two Of ‘Love Island Games’

The wait is finally over! Today, Peacock unveiled the cast of global Love Island fan favorites ready to find love as the new season of Love Island Games premieres September 16th. The second season will kick off with a two-hour premiere, with new episodes airing every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET during premiere week. Episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Set in Fiji, Peacock’s Love Island Games brings together beloved Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe (USA, UK and beyond) for a second shot at love. They will compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions. In this cheeky iteration, romance will meet reality as the Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.

To no one’s surprise, Ariana Madix will host the second season of the Peacock Original series, alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling, who reprises his role as narrator. In addition, Maura Higgins will return as host of the weekly recap show, Love Island Aftersun with surprise guests dropping in throughout the season. Cely Vazquez will return as Social Ambassador.

Love Island Games is produced by ITV America, in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company. David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster Richard Cowles, Tom Gould and Mike Spencer serve as executive producers.

The first round of Islanders entering the Villa for the new season are Love Island singles from around the world, with more Islanders joining the Villa throughout the season. Before the season premiere next week, meet the cast!

1. Andrea Carmona (Season 6, USA) Source:Peaock 2. Andreina Santos (Season 7, USA) Source:Peaock 3. Charlie Georgiou (Season 7, USA) Source:Peaock 4. Christopher Seeley (Season 7, USA) Source:Peaock 5. Garbi Denteh (Season 4, BE/NL) Source:Peaock 6. Isaiah Campbell (Season 4, USA) Source:Peaock 7. Josh Goldstein (Season 3, USA) Source:Peaock 8. Kay Kay Gray (Season 5, USA) Source:Peaock 9. Kendall Washington (Season 6, USA) Source:Peaock 10. Lucinda Strafford (Season 7, UK & Season 5, AUS) Source:Peaock 11. Mert Okatan (Season 2 & Season3, BE/NL) Source:Peaock 12. Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Season 1, MT) Source:Peaock 13. Solène Favreau (Season 2, FR) Source:Peaock 14. Tyrique Hyde (Season 10, UK) Source:Peaock