Rich Flex: Drake’s Newest Wax Figure Takes Center Stage As Madmae Tussauds New York Launces New Immersive Music Area

Published on July 1, 2024

Madame Tussauds Music Area Assets

Source: Courtesy / Madame Tussauds New York

Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York is set to redefine the immersive celebrity experience with the grand reveal of its revamped Music area, including a brand new wax figure of Drake. The Music area is part of a multimillion-dollar investment into the Times Square attraction, continuing its legacy of honoring iconic stars from the music industry.

The Music area, designed by Merlin Magic Making, transports visitors into the heart of a New Year’s Eve concert in Times Square, featuring an eclectic lineup of headliners spanning generations. From legacy acts to today’s biggest stars, this “performance” experience is a dynamic and fantastical environment, complete with countdown clocks, celebrity New Year’s resolutions and confetti-strewn floors, capturing the excitement of being in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
Known for his influential contributions to music and pop culture, Drake joins the likes of Beyoncé, Elvis, Anitta, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles on the floor. Drake’s figure captures his distinctive style, including a khaki shearling ‘shacket’, distressed gray tee, black & khaki tie-dye jeans, white Air Force 1 sneakers, and signature silver jewelry. The rapper’s pose features his iconic owl hand sign, paying homage to his OVO brand and his unique connection to his fans.
“Our new Music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience,” said Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds New York Eliza Rose. “Plus, with so many A-list musicians surrounding you, who wouldn’t feel like a star here?”
In addition to rocking out in the newly-renovated Music area, guests can also experience the attraction’s brand new Behind-The-Scenes tour, which is offered exclusively at the Madame Tussauds New York location. Visitors can gain unique insight into the world of wax artistry, as a guide leads them through the studio to learn about all of the steps in a figure’s production: from the initial measurements, to the selection of garments and accessories, to the sculpting and casting, to the intricate details of each figure’s hair and makeup. For more information and to plan a visit, please go to https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/.
Check out some photos from the revamped Music area and Drake’s new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York!

1. Beyoncé

Madame Tussauds Music Area Assets Source:Madame Tussauds New York

2. Harry Styles

Madame Tussauds Music Area Assets Source:Madame Tussauds New York

3. Dua Lipa

Madame Tussauds Music Area Assets Source:Madame Tussauds New York

4. The Stars Are Out

Madame Tussauds Music Area Assets Source:Madame Tussauds New York

5. The Experience

Source:madametussaudsusa

