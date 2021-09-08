Gotdamn, Queen: Mary J. Blige’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is one of many who give meaning to the popular phrase “aging like fine wine.” As she gets older, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is applying more and more pressure.

This week, MJB hit Instagram with two fire photos. In both shots, she’s laying on her stomach, covered in diamonds, and rocking a blonde ‘fro. The photos tease a naked Mary and have garnered nearly 1 million “likes” combined already. “If it wasn’t for these pictures they wouldn’t see me at all – Jay Z,” she captioned the first viral pic, before using another Hov bar for the second: “Whole world’s in awe

I crash through glass ceilings, I break through closed doors.”



Everyone from Taraji P. Henson to La La Anthony, and even Queen Latifah, left fire and heart-eye emojis in the Queen’s comment section to show some love — because there’s so much about MJB to love.

Most recently, the living legend got very personal with fans for her Amazon Original Documentary, My Life. In it, she talked about the difficulty of her childhood, being abused, rising to fame, addiction, and more. Back In July, she thanked all those who tuned into her story.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone who watched the documentary for your love, support, and making this the #1 most watched doc in Amazon Prime history!!! Most of all to my fans, without you- none of this would be possible!!! Many blessings to you!!!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️💥💥💥💥🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳,” MJB wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of Diddy sharing the exciting news.

She sure has come a long way and we feel blessed to have witnessed a lot of the journey. We’re also happy the world is giving Mary her flowers while she’s still here to feel the love and appreciation. Below, enjoy more of her sexiest social media moments… the Queen has legs for days!

ALSO: 12 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92