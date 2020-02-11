Meghan McCain Tried To Skip The Black History Segment On ‘The View’ And It Didn’t End Well

Per usual, Meghan McCain TRIED IT on The View and Twitter users had time in their schedule to check her once again.

McCain is known for giving her conservative take on politics, usually with an air of brattiness or outright rudeness. She especially loves to play the victim as the only conservative voice on The View despite some of her problematic and ill-informed arguments.

This week, McCain tried to avoid the talk show’s Black History Month segment because she claimed they didn’t have time. But little did she know, one thing we will ALWAYS have time for is BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

Although every day is Black History Month if you’re Black, we still only get 28 days out of the year to officially celebrate our heritage. The least shows like The View can do is give us a couple minutes.

Beloved veteran co-host, Joy Behar, understood this and when Meg said they didn’t have time for the Black History Month segment, Behar responded with, “Are you the stage manager?”

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS!

Obviously, McCain is not the stage manager, so she went right on and did that Black History Month segment.

And what a segment it was! The show covered the first Black fashion designer to open up her own shop, Zelda Wynn Valdes. Learn something by watching the segment below, then scroll down further to peep how folks dragged Miss “We Don’t Have Time.”