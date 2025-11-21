Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Gets Emotional While Being Honored At The American Cinematheque Awards 2025

Published on November 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael B. Jordan at 39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Michael B. Jordan had a profoundly emotional moment at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards last night when he accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.

The honor, presented at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, recognizes “an extraordinary artist fully engaged in his work” who has made a significant contribution to the art of cinema.

Related Stories

As he took the stage, Jordan choked up, admitting, “Nobody warns you how crazy this is…you see your whole career flash before your eyes.” He reflected on the people who raised him, saying, “I stand on the shoulders of giants and my ancestors…Build the house, and they will come.” He urged artists to plant seeds, find community, and be fearless about storytelling. Jordan stated, “If there’s a book you really want to read…you must write it…to the people making decisions…be bold, take the risk. These stories matter.”

Jordan’s body of work makes him deeply deserving of this honor. Over his career, he has proven himself as an actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. From his breakthrough in Fruitvale Station through his powerful turns in Black Panther and the Creed films (including Creed III, which marked his directorial debut), he has shown both versatility and vision. Most recently, his lead performance in Sinners, where he plays twin brothers, has drawn critical acclaim and Oscar buzz. Beyond acting, his company (Outlier Society) is developing projects across major studios, and he’s also known for philanthropic initiatives such as the Outlier Society Fellowship and the HBCU Legacy Classic.

This award places Jordan in the company of luminaries who’ve come before him, including Spike Lee, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron, and Scarlett Johansson. What makes Jordan’s recognition particularly meaningful is that he received it at just 38 years old. Jordan receiving the honor felt less like a lifetime achievement and more like a mid-career tribute, highlighting how much he has already achieved and how much more is to come.

Looking ahead, Jordan’s slate is exciting. He’s set to direct and star in a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair. With his production company pushing new stories across platforms and his continued collaboration with longtime partner Ryan Coogler, his creative momentum feels limitless. This honor from the American Cinematheque is not just a recognition of what he has done, but a signal of where he is going, and a vote of confidence in his continued impact on cinema.

The aforementioned Coogler was in attendance to witness Jordan accept the distinguished honor, along with a host of family, friends, former co-stars, and many more. Check out some photos from the star-studded event below! Congrats to Michael B. Jordan!

RELATED: Spike Lee Praises Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners,’ Saying It Embodies ‘Black Cinematic Power’

1. Jaalen Best

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

2. Mahershala Ali

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

3. Daniel Kaluuya

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

4. Jayme Lawson

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

5. Zinzi & Ryan Coogler

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

6. Tessa Thompson

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

7. Omar Benson Miller

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

8. Miles Caton

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

9. Raphael Saadiq

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

10. Delroy Lindo

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

11. Yvette Nicole Brown

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

12. SINNERS

39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Source:Getty

13. The Jordan Family

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

14. Donna Jordan & Jamila Jordan-Theus W/ Their Boy

39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

15. The Man Of The Hour

39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Source:Getty

Related Tags

American Cinematheque Awards Celebrity news Daniel Kaluuya

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - Inside
Entertainment

Listen To The 20 Greatest Black Christmas Songs Of All Time

Ms. Rachel on Netflix
Entertainment

YouTube Viral Sensation ‘Ms. Rachel’ Is Bringing Toddler Joy To Netflix

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

Selena At The Houston Astrodome
Entertainment

New Netflix Doc Details The Life & Tragic Murder Of Megastar Selena Quintanilla

Michael Jackson
25 Items
Entertainment

Hits On Hits: The 25 Greatest Michael Jackson Songs You Need To Know

Bad Bunny explica por qué no tocará en EE. UU. en su gira
News

MAGA Country Fumes As NFL Commissioner Doubles Down On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Performance

Thanksgiving
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close