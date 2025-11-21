Michael B. Jordan Gets Emotional While Being Honored At The American Cinematheque Awards 2025

Michael B. Jordan had a profoundly emotional moment at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards last night when he accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.

The honor, presented at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, recognizes “an extraordinary artist fully engaged in his work” who has made a significant contribution to the art of cinema.

As he took the stage, Jordan choked up, admitting, “Nobody warns you how crazy this is…you see your whole career flash before your eyes.” He reflected on the people who raised him, saying, “I stand on the shoulders of giants and my ancestors…Build the house, and they will come.” He urged artists to plant seeds, find community, and be fearless about storytelling. Jordan stated, “If there’s a book you really want to read…you must write it…to the people making decisions…be bold, take the risk. These stories matter.”

Jordan’s body of work makes him deeply deserving of this honor. Over his career, he has proven himself as an actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. From his breakthrough in Fruitvale Station through his powerful turns in Black Panther and the Creed films (including Creed III, which marked his directorial debut), he has shown both versatility and vision. Most recently, his lead performance in Sinners, where he plays twin brothers, has drawn critical acclaim and Oscar buzz. Beyond acting, his company (Outlier Society) is developing projects across major studios, and he’s also known for philanthropic initiatives such as the Outlier Society Fellowship and the HBCU Legacy Classic.

This award places Jordan in the company of luminaries who’ve come before him, including Spike Lee, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron, and Scarlett Johansson. What makes Jordan’s recognition particularly meaningful is that he received it at just 38 years old. Jordan receiving the honor felt less like a lifetime achievement and more like a mid-career tribute, highlighting how much he has already achieved and how much more is to come.

Looking ahead, Jordan’s slate is exciting. He’s set to direct and star in a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair. With his production company pushing new stories across platforms and his continued collaboration with longtime partner Ryan Coogler, his creative momentum feels limitless. This honor from the American Cinematheque is not just a recognition of what he has done, but a signal of where he is going, and a vote of confidence in his continued impact on cinema.

The aforementioned Coogler was in attendance to witness Jordan accept the distinguished honor, along with a host of family, friends, former co-stars, and many more. Check out some photos from the star-studded event below! Congrats to Michael B. Jordan!

