For The Mamas: A Beautiful Mother’s Day Playlist You Want In Your Library

A Mother’s Day Music Playlist

This particular playlist highlights the love and strength of those special ladies who gave us life. As we approach Mother’s Day, we’re going to provide lists for those who are getting ready to visit or spend time with their mother, or are celebrating a first Mother’s Day themselves. Some songs just put you in the most warm and fuzzy of moods, and this playlist includes a few those. Some tracks are meant specifically to make you feel strong and empowered in womanhood and motherhood, and there’s a few of those as well. Most importantly, Mother’s Day is inclusive of all who have unconventional parental relationships. If you are looking for a few songs to add to your library for this Mother’s Day, this is the vibe.

From Classics such as “A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men to the sweet and sultry sound of Jhene Aiko with her tender song “Promises” dedicated to her daughter with Orion, Namiko. The hits on this playlist will tug on those heartstrings and turn you up all in one sitting! Some mother’s can relate to the more somber and intimate feels of Adele’s “My Little Love” which was released on her third studio album, 30. Others are empowered by this aspect of womanhood and want to ride out to some Beyonce and Nicki Minaj. Whichever mama mood you or your mother are in this Mother’s Day, there’s a song for every vibe!

Check out the playlist and let us know what you think!