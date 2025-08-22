Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (August 18th – August 22nd):

3. Twelve’Len ft. Phabo – Just Me And You Source:Twelve'Len

4. BJRNCK – Safety Source:BJRNCK Today, GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer / songwriter BJRNCK returns with her new single and music video for “Safety,” out now via Geffen Records. The music video, directed by Austin “Salty” Simkins, immerses her fans into her intimate world as she leads a sultry dance sequence through a moody, aqua-blue themed room. The record continues to showcase BJRNCK’s heartfelt storytelling with her melodic and fearless vocals as she sings about loyalty, consistency and what she is looking for when feeling secure in her love life. This new confident, soulful anthem comes off the heels of her recently released singles, “Crazy” and “Club,” which set the tone of her highly anticipated forthcoming project that is set to be released in a few months. BJRNCK continues to push her breakout year forward, as she unapologetically remains her true and raw self. Over the last few years, BJRNCK has pushed deeper into the spotlight after being recognized as Future & Metro Boomin’s video star in their “Drink N Dance” music video, and was featured on Omarion single, “Sunny Dayz” which led BJRNCK to her first Grammy nomination. While staying true to her mission of raw honesty, the Chicago-born artist pulls back the curtain on the messy, beautiful reality of modern love and woman-hood. With lyrics that feel like a conversation and production that pulls you in, BJRNCK’s music is a reflection of the real, unfiltered moments that anybody can relate to in their own way. More music and surprises are on the way, and it’s clear this will be the year she truly makes her mark.

6. KAIRO & Amelia Moore – PLACEHOLDER Source:KAIRO Nigerian born, Texas-raised duo KAIRO share their new single “PLACEHOLDER” featuring buzzing alt-pop artist Amelia Moore. The track is a genre-bending collision of KAIRO’s heartfelt storytelling and signature harmonies with Moore’s fearless wit and edge.



Speaking of the song, KAIRO shares: “This song is a milestone for us in every way – it’s our first-ever feature, our first single since our debut album dropped last year, and the lead single from our upcoming EP. From the moment we wrote it, we knew it needed a female perspective to bring it to life – and there was only one person we had in mind: Amelia. We texted her the demo, and she hit us back immediately with, ‘just ran it back 6 times in the whip…so fire…YES!’ We’ve been longtime fans of her work, but over the last year in LA, we’ve also become real friends – which made this collaboration feel even more special. To say we’re honored to have her join us on this record is an understatement.”



When asked about her experience working with KAIRO, Amelia shares: “This is my first time featuring on another artist’s song and I couldn’t be more proud of how “PLACEHOLDER” turned out! I think it’s sonically and visually the perfect combination of our two worlds and I’m just grateful to be a part of their project.”



KAIRO is an alt-pop/R&B duo composed of identical twin brothers EJ and AK Odijighoro. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in Houston, Texas, the brothers honed their musical talents in their father’s church – EJ on piano, AK on drums – where they began shaping the harmonies and emotional depth that fuel their sound today. After gaining viral traction on TikTok in 2021, they officially debuted as KAIRO in 2022 with Love Letters From Houston, earning millions of streams and praise from Billboard and GRAMMY.com. Their follow-up EP, Return To Sender, featured the breakout single “Movie Star,” which surpassed 10 million global streams.



Newly signed to Def Jam Recordings, KAIRO released their debut album ARE WE THERE YET? — a 13-track odyssey chronicling their journey as Nigerian-American immigrants carving their place in music. With their kaleidoscopic blend of alt-pop urgency, R&B soul, and cinematic vocal layering, KAIRO are redefining what the next wave of pop looks and sounds like.

Supreme Clientele 2 is not about Ghost chasing the past; it's about living in the moment and having fun while doing so. Real Rap–No gimmicks–Just quintessential Ghost. Exactly the way fans would want! Ghostface Killah is the last of a certain breed of artist, and Supreme Clientele 2 is the last of a breed of rap album. No trends. No pandering. Just layers of refined loops, blistering bars, and the unmistakable rasp of a legendary and iconic storyteller who has seen it all, lived twice and still discovers new ways to flip the script. Meticulously crafted over the last decade, Supreme Clientele 2 features guest appearances from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P and M.O.P. "Supreme Clientele 2 represents originality," Ghostface asserts. "It's a moment in time brought to you by a Supreme mind." Supreme Clientele 2 is a part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It campaign, celebrating 7 iconic artists all releasing new music, including: Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier. There is no beginning or ending…Ghostface is forever.

10. 2BYG – Twin Source:2BYG Primed to pop off as a force of nature in the culture, rising Texas R&B group2BYG unveil a brand new single entitled “That’s My Twin” out now via Waystar Records/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



Moreover, it sets the stage for the release of their highly anticipated debut project, The Yearbook, out October 3, 2025. “That’s My Twin” grooves on a slick electric guitar loop and bouncy drum rhythm. This backdrop gives the boys space to flaunt and flex their signature vocals, passing the mic back-and-forth with ease. The momentum only culminates on the chantable chorus, “Best friend, that’s my twin,” which they punctuate with a promise, “I’ll take you all the places you ain’t ever been.”



Ultimately, it’s got all the makings of an anthem, and it’s a dynamic showcase of 2BYG’s talents at the same time.



Get ready for the accompanying music video to drop soon.



It also lands in the wake of “Anything.” The latter has generated 250K-plus Spotify streams and received critical praise. It scored plugs from Global Grind, Shatter The Standards, IMPRINT, and Lipstick Alley who affirmed, “2BYG is keeping the momentum going.” 2BYG made their proper introduction with debut single “Karma” written by GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Talay Riley [Usher, H.E.R.]. Beyond picking up traction on DSPs, it incited widespread acclaim. VIBE raved, “The record merges old-school R&B with vibrant Gen Z aura and has us in a chokehold.” REMIXD Magazine professed, “With a smooth, infectious debut like ‘Karma,’ 2BYG is clearly just getting started. And if this first single is any indication, they’re about to have a major moment.” The quartet—Matt Brown, Tourè, Nixx, and KD —have taken flight out of Dallas-Fort Worth and achieved “Up Next” status for R&B. They’ve quietly attracted over 1 million followers on TikTok thanks to a series of viral covers and posts.



It’s just the beginning, though. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from 2BYG coming soon.

11. Jae Stephens – SELLOUT II Source:jae stephens Jae Stephens delivers bubbly pop-R&B confections with an impish charm, injecting energy and personality into the modern scene. Returning with her second dose of radio-ready bangers, the rising pop star shares SELLOUT II, a new EP, available on all platforms via Raedio / Def Jam. The follow-up to last September’s SELLOUT EP, the new EP builds upon Jae’s effortless blend of old and new sounds, each brimming with clever turns of phrase and effervescent hooks. Spanning six tracks, the EP is a showcase for Jae’s melodic inventiveness, as she plays with her cadence to fit as much innuendo and cheeky humor as she can. “SELLOUT 2 is SELLOUT’s younger, badass sister who gets away with a lot more,” Stephens explains. “This EP is me being even more like, ‘F*ck it. I don’t care about the box that anyone wants to put me in.’” The new EP is home to recent singles like “SMH,” a bouncy and uptempo heater that earned praise from Billboard, Clash, Rated R&B, and more, the sultry ballad “That’s My Baby,” covered by NOTION, Clash, Out Magazine, and the charming, 8-bit banger “Kiss It.” SELLOUT II adds three more inventive pop-R&B jams to the mix, notably “Afterbody,” which combines 80s electrofunk synths, with 00s R&B rhythms, and modern melodies and vernacular; “Choosy” recalls vintage Neptunes with percolating 808s and chilly electric keys; and the closer “10/10,” a uber-confident anthem for the baddies. Along with the EP, Jae Stephens shares the new music video for “Afterbody.” An intoxicating blend of vintage and modern, the song evokes strobe lights and sparkler smoke, narrating a heated encounter between Jae and her chosen partner. In the video, Jae does calisthenics in preparation for a long night at the club, where she nails an intricately choreographed dance that combines group and partner dancing to create one of the year’s steamiest music vids. SELLOUT II is the worthy follow-up to the acclaimed 2024 effort SELLOUT, home to “WET,” recognized by Elle as one of the Best Songs of April 2024, “Girls Don’t Cheat,” co-written by Chxrry22 and covered by BET and Rated R&B, and fan-favorite “Body Favors,” which has 1.5 million streams on Spotify. In the fall, SELLOUT and Jae Stephens earned coverage in PAPER Mag, who called her “the Internet’s Black pop star.” SELLOUT turned heads across the industry, leading to a recent stin opening for FLO on their “AAA Tour.” “My message is always, just because it’s fun doesn’t mean it’s dumb,” Jae Stephens says. “I want to encourage people to think outside the box with their musical choices, and find ways to have fun and keep the innovation going and keep finding new ways to keep people’s interest throughout the song. I want to be part of this group of Black girls occupying this space where we don’t see ourselves as much. We can be feminine and pop stars without it feeling like we’re corny or we’re selling out. I want us to be global superstars again.” With SELLOUT II, Jae Stephens aims to satisfy her JaeBaes and win over a legion of new fans. Watch your step…it’s Stephens season.

13. Kid Cudi – Free Source:Kid Cudi GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor, director and New York Times Best-Selling author, Kid Cudi releases his 13th studio album Free – available everywhere HERE.



Earlier this week, Cudi released “Mr. Miracle,” the third offering off the project. Alongside the release, he sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple’s New Music Daily Radio. Cudi kicked off this new chapter with “Neverland,” the first single off ‘Free’ and premiered his short film of the same title, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival.



“Grave” became the second single from the new era for Cudi and was accompanied by an official music video shot by award-winning director Samuel Bayer who has worked with and shot iconic videos for the likes of Nirvana, Blind Melon, The Rolling Stones, The Cranberries, and more – watch the video for “Grave” HERE. Free follows the record breaking 2024 that saw “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” officially earn its RIAA Diamond Certification, marking his groundbreaking debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day as “the first 2000s hip-hop album to earn multiple RIAA Diamond singles.” Last year, Cudi released his ninth studio album, INSANO and its epic Deluxe Version, NITRO MEGA. Hailed by Clash as “a lavish return,” and logging his seventh Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 with INSANO.

In 2024, Earl celebrated 10 years since the release of his debut album Doris, a cerebral and emotionally layered record that marked the arrival of a singular voice in hip-hop. With the seminal I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside (2015), he turned inward to reclaim himself. Earl's 2018 album Some Rap Songs saw him explode traditional form and embrace sonic imperfection, layering thick samples, short verses, and abstract poetics into a textured collage of grief and transformation. Sick! (2022) captured the tumult of the pandemic era with quiet urgency and collaborative contributions from artists and producers like Zelooperz, Nak-el Smith, Armand Hammer, Black Noi$e, and The Alchemist. The 2023 collaborative project with The Alchemist, Voir Dire is a cryptic, soulful self-excavation—marked by murky loops, fragmented memories, and Earl's signature elliptical lyricism. In 2024, Earl celebrated 10 years since the release of his debut album Doris, a cerebral and emotionally layered record that marked the arrival of a singular voice in hip-hop. With the seminal I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside (2015), he turned inward to reclaim himself. Earl’s 2018 album Some Rap Songs saw him explode traditional form and embrace sonic imperfection, layering thick samples, short verses, and abstract poetics into a textured collage of grief and transformation. Sick! (2022) captured the tumult of the pandemic era with quiet urgency and collaborative contributions from artists and producers like Zelooperz, Nak-el Smith, Armand Hammer, Black Noi$e, and The Alchemist. The 2023 collaborative project with The Alchemist, Voir Dire is a cryptic, soulful self-excavation—marked by murky loops, fragmented memories, and Earl’s signature elliptical lyricism. His new album, Live Laugh Love, is as thoughtful and surrealist, and embarks on a contemplation of the chaos of existence. A work that began before it began, LLL was initially named in satire and social commentary. What started as a tongue-in-cheek critique of the irony in the phrase developed into a genuine examination of the nostalgia of joy and the simplicity of genuine connection. LLL charts Earl’s path to growth, one that demands a constant wrestling with the past and aspires to return to such moments. “I named it before I wrote it,” he says. “And then everything started clicking.” With LLL, Earl deepens a long-standing fascination with language, structure, and synchronicity. “Constrictions breed creativity,” he says. “There are rules to reality. It reminds me of Ifá—how spirits operate within that system. I need rules. I need assignments.” For Earl, those rules often begin with a word, a phrase, or a symbol. They give shape to his intuition. Take “Tourmaline”, the title of a track where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love, and his responsibility as a father with hazy, cinematic flair over a looped melancholic melody. It was a word that simply came to him before he knew its spiritual significance. “I had to see why. When I looked it up, it made perfect sense. Tourmaline is a receptive stone. It is celebrated by its ability to inspire enlightenment and balance.” Across the record on “Gamma (need the Love)”, lyrics reference the late Dave Trugoy (Plug 2) of De La Soul, whose passing Earl says frames the album in its timing and his intentions as an artist—to be self aware and comfortable in his cis black masculinity, but also to be creative, funny, and to strive for greatness. A prophetic line about Roy Ayers follows with uncanny foresight. Tarot imagery—like the Eight of Cups—entered his writing before he consciously understood its spiritual meaning, only to find later that the card’s symbolism carried his intended message: the importance of walking away from what’s no longer serving you, moving on, and being grounded in the mundane. “That’s what growth is,” he reflects. “You can get woo-woo and heady about things, but you still have to change diapers.” This is the tension Earl thrives in: the poetic and the practical, the sacred and the routine, the heavy and the hilarious. LLL reflects on the alchemy of those layers as an album steeped in allegory but rooted in an artist’s everyday life (the track “INFATUATION”, a love letter to food, chronicles the very real challenge of obtaining sustenance while on tour). This careful balancing act manifests as deceptively effortless, off-the-dome delivery. And yet, his true process is one of endurance and consistency: “If I’m not putting in military hours, sleeping at the studio, waking up at 6:45 and rapping, then making beats all day, and then rapping again at night, and then doing that for four days, then I feel like I’m really behind,” he admits. Earl’s intensity isn’t about ego. It’s about legacy and contribution. “Music is the thing I’m the most leave it cleaner than you found it about,” he explains. He’s critical of the complacency that can come with success: the yes-men, the perks, the comfort. “If you’re not hard on yourself as an established artist, it atrophies you. If you’re not resilient about the play of this shit—the core essence—your art becomes what it is: widely accepted but not challenging.” Standout track “CRISCO” embodies the balance he’s constantly navigating. It starts out with the energy of a Saturday night before landing in a moment of sobering Sunday morning vulnerability. “It’s the most human verse I’ve written,” he says, reflecting on lines like, “I got the failure beaten out of me. It wasn’t even an option.” This honesty cuts through the album’s dream logic, giving listeners not just a window into Earl’s mind but also into the context that surrounds his life lessons. The end result of Earl’s latest work is a prophetic, spiritually guided, and celebratory exploration of narrative as a means of surviving life’s confusions, constraints, and change. As the music came, so did signs that Earl was channeling something beyond himself. LLL reflects both a profound inner shift and is also a generous snapshot and meditative processing of where Earl is now: a father, an artist in his 30s, and a person who has spent half of his life making art in public. LLL boldly confirms Earl’s evolution without fanfare—it is steady, palpable growth that marks the joy in embracing the journey, however imperfect.

16. Teyana Taylor – Escape Room Source:Teyana Taylor Expanding her visionary universe, Teyana Taylor makes a bold statement with the release of her highly-anticipated album and short film visual experience, Escape Room, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to the album HERE. Watch the short film HERE. Blurring the boundaries between music, film, and storytelling, Escape Room is an immersive, multi-sensory journey that embodies freedom, heartbreak, and healing. The project collides sound and cinema into an unforgettable experience. For this bold statement, Teyana brought together an all-star ensemble of collaborators from across music, film, and culture. The album and film feature contributions from Jill Scott, Tyla, Lucky Daye, and Kaytranada, alongside narration from Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Regina King, Niecy Nash, Jodie Turner-Smith, La La, and Tash Smith. Her daughters Rue Rose and Junie also make special appearances, grounding the work in family and legacy. About Escape Room, Teyana shared, “Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album, it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in. I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free.” Stream the short film on the Amazon Music app and Twitch. Escape Room features previous released “Long Time,” which Teyana performed at the 2025 BET Awards, to widespread acclaim and called one of the best performances of the night. Elevating her space-age R&B to unparalleled heights, she released the visual for “Long Time” which is a continuation from the trailer for the respective short film, which has gathered over 10 million views and upon release was trending on X/Twitter. Watch HERE. In addition, Escape Room notably boasts the seductive fan favorite “Bed Of Roses,” check out the sensual visual HERE. Teyana not only stars in this enigmatic post-apocalyptic/futuristic, noir romance thriller, but she also wrote, directed, and produced it under the banner of her all-female production company The Aunties. The accompanying album stands out as her first new music in five years. She has stretched her vision across dimensions; key songs will notably provide the soundscape for the film. The short film acts as a visual representation of the album exploring the ombré effects of life’s journey from the darkness of all aspects of heartbreak (i.e. friendships, career, family, etc.) to the lightness of healing. This multi-faceted body of work traces the entire human experience delivering both a relatable and universal piece of art that audiences can make their own. Escape Room ultimately creates a safe space to break free from whatever we need to escape, leaving hurt behind, and reaching healing. Teyana recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of her widely acclaimed third full-length record, The Album, which arrived on June 19, 2020. Upon release, the LP bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart while amassing hundreds of millions of streams. It also just received a GOLD certification from the RIAA. Five years ago, Teyana pivoted from music and ignited her film and television career. She has emerged as a superstar with a full slate of high-profile projects on the horizon. These include Tyler Perry’s Straw which catapulted to #1 on NETFLIX, Academy® Award-nominated iconic filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with Academy® Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro in theaters September 26, and Joe Carnahan’s The Rip with Academy® Award winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck coming soon on NETFLIX. Plus, she joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair alongside Kim Kardashian, 2x-Academy® Award nominee Naomi Watts, 8x-Academy® Award nominee Glenn Close, and Sarah Paulson. Through her production company, The Aunties, she has notably acted as creative director for big brands like Victoria Secret, Jordan Brand, as well as artists like Summer Walker, Skilla Baby, Lil Baby, Glorilla, Latto. They have also directed commercials for Old Spice and Jordan Brand as well as music videos for Macy Gray, Bryson Tiller, Coco Jones, Monica, Neyo and more.

19. ODUMODUBLVCK & Stormzy ft. Zlatan – PAY ME Source:ODUMODUBLVCK Gaining traction across the globe, Nigerian rap trailblazer ODUMODUBLVCK tags in UK MC Stormzy and fellow Nigerian rapper Zlatan for a blockbuster brand new single and music video entitled “Pay Me” out now. The first single of the highly anticipated album INDUSTRY MACHINE. The track hinges on a silky and slick beat propelled by head-nodding drums and airy keyboard loops. ODUMODUBLVCK confidently balances an effortless and engaging flow with the confident and chantable chorus, “Pay me my money.” Stormzy and Zlatan boss up on the same level, passing punchy bars back-and-forth. Helmed by director This Was Needed, the accompanying visual embodies this spirit. In the clip, the all-star trio pulls off a robbery like you’ve never seen! It’s equally hilarious, hard-hitting and hypnotic.



“Pay Me” lands in the wake of “Pity This Boy” featuring Victony. The latter has surged with over 39.9 million Spotify streams and 1.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, it picked up plugs from New Wave Magazine and GRUNGECAKE who christened it “an incredibly smooth danceable track.” OKAYAFRICA touted it among “Best African Songs of 2025 so Far,” professing, “‘PITY THIS BOY’ achieves stellar social commentary in that regard, vibing with the newly realized demand on his finances while asking to be pitied.” Mixtape Madness raved, “ODUMODUBLVCK continues his meteoric rise with this track, blending Afro-fusion and hip-hop effortlessly. The song delivers catchy rhythms, melodic hooks, and introspective lyrics, showcasing the unique styles of both artists.”



“Pity This Boy” peaked at No. 2 on the UK Official Afrobeats Chart and features on his new mixtape The Machine Is Coming, which debuted at No. 1 in Nigeria and climbed to No. 6 on the UK Hip-Hop Top Albums Chart on Apple Music. ODUMODUBVLCK closed out last year with a string of high-profile international collaborations, appearing on Pa Salieu’s “Big Smile (Pose for Me),” Tobe Nwigwe’s “Can You Imagine” (alongside Jay Electronica and BJ the Chicago Kid), and Afrobeat superstar Davido’s “Funds.” These followed earlier 2024 collabs, including “100 Million” (feat. Tiwa Savage), Rema’s “WAR MACHINE,” and Headie One’s “Purposeful.” Beyond the studio, ODUMODUBVLCK shut down debut nationwide tours across the US, UK, and Canada, collaborated with Slawn, Soldier Boyfriend, and Ciesay (Places+Faces), and delivered high-energy performances at Skepta’s Big SmokeFestival, Afro Nation Portugal, Germany’s Splash! Festival, and Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show.

Inspired by the stories of fans and loved ones, people stories explores the depth of the human experience and the surprising inner connectedness of our life stories. On the album, UMI's debut project on Epic Records, she sings about ego, healing, identity, and connection—all filtered through her signature tranquil songwriting and seamless ability to weave across genres like soul, R&B, folk, and pop. people stories is UMI's most personal and expansive to date, showcasing an even wider range of soundscapes and feelings. Along with outros from her therapist during the writing process, the songs weave narratives together and the album's recorded-as-live performances pay tribute to life's beautiful messiness. "I wanted to be the storyteller, the vessel to express everyone's stories," UMI says of crafting the record. "We all live very similar lives, same colors, slightly different hues. I find that to be very comforting. While writing this album, I found myself in every story I was expressing. I was reminded of how colorful the human experience is. For me, learning to accept even the darkest colors of life was deeply healing and possible through relating to others." With people stories, UMI reminds us that our experiences—no matter how specific, tender, or difficult—are never just ours alone. Each story she tells, each emotion she unearths, becomes a mirror in which others can see themselves. By laying bare her own vulnerability, she creates space, not just for herself, but for anyone who's ever felt unseen or unheard. It's in this honesty, this refusal to hide the messiness of being human, that UMI offers something rare: the reassurance that we are not alone in what we carry, and that through shared stories, even the most fragmented parts of us can begin to feel whole.

24. Khamari – To Dry a Tear Source:Khamari Today, R&B sensation and multi-instrumentalist Khamari released his highly anticipated sophomore album, To Dry A Tear. Khamari’s latest project arrives following his highly-praised, heartfelt singles released this summer via Encore Recordings. With more than two years in the making, To Dry A Tear finds Khamari navigating themes of grief, hope, love, and self-discovery with a sharpened pen and an expanded sonic palette. Across eleven soulful tracks, he threads together delicate piano arrangements, raw guitar riffs, lush strings, and hypnotic percussion, with each production choice serving the emotional core of the song. From the smoky intimacy of “I Love Lucy” to the crescendo of “Apollo Eighteen,” the album unfolds like a diary of late-night reflections and early-morning realizations. Related Stories Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Metro Boomin, YG, Leon Thomas & Saweetie Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Fully produced by Khamari himself, the rising R&B star approached this record with an almost cinematic mindset, crafting scenes within each song. When speaking about the creative processes of the album, Khamari says, “To Dry a Tear is an evolution of my storytelling and musicality since A Brief Nirvana. In my last two projects I was searching for something, but in this project, I allowed myself to sit in the discomfort and build something more narrative driven.” As the sole voice on the project, Khamari’s To Dry A Tear portrays his authenticity and delivers his distinct, unbroken perspective. The result is a cohesive body of work that invites listeners into Khamari’s inner world, offering an intimate connection through his sonic landscape. “Every song is a vignette of the last two years of my life,” Khamari says. “From ‘I Love Lucy’ to ‘Lord, Forgive Me’ to ‘Euphoria’, I tried to take the things that inspired me and dug deeper until I found the truth in them.” Rather than simply meeting the expectations set by his debut album A Brief Nirvana in 2023, Khamari uses To Dry A Tear to broaden his vision and refine his voice. The album bridges the timeless warmth of classic R&B and soul with the restless experimentation of modern alternative music, all anchored by his unique voice and heartfelt lyricism. The result is a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant, solidifying Khamari’s position as one of today’s most exciting and emotionally honest artists.

25. Ron E & Honey Bxby ft. Bay Swag – Just Us Source:RON E Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ron E is back with “Just Us,” a hip-hop soul track that hits like a late-night walk through the city—gritty, smooth, and full of heart. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Hitmaka and dropping via MakaSound/MNRK Music Group, the single captures the essence of New York love, weaving through boroughs, bridges, and tolls with undeniable swagger. Joining Ron are tri-state standouts Honey Bxby and Bay Swag, bringing their heat to this sultry anthem that blends old-school vibes with a fresh, modern edge. It’s a song for the real ones, the couples holding it down through the hustle and grind, where it’s just love, just loyalty, just “Just Us.” The song creatively samples Isaac Hayes’ classic “Make a Little Love to Me,” familiar to most ’90s R&B lovers from Faith Evans’ iconic “I Love You.” “Just Us” will be on Ron’s upcoming project, slated for release this fall. Related Stories Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Metro Boomin, YG, Leon Thomas & Saweetie Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Ron E is not only making waves as a performer but also as a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter whose pen game continues to turn heads in the industry. Fresh off winning his first Grammy for his work on Chris Brown’s acclaimed 11:11 (Deluxe) album, Ron’s songwriting is also showcased on Bryson Tiller’s new album, The Vices, with the standout track “Last Call.” As Billboard describes, the song “balances manipulative inclinations with a genuine need for love,” boasting “the strongest chorus on the album” and “emotional depth beyond the simplicity of a final booty call.” Known for crafting hits for Bow Wow, Tink, Summer Walker, and more, Ron has mastered the art of blending vulnerability with swagger, a signature style that’s fueling his undeniable talent. With “Just Us,” he’s proving he’s only getting started.

26. Daniel Caesar – Call On Me Source:Daniel Caesar Daniel Caesar announces his new album Son Of Spergy will be released on October 24th via Republic Records. Alongside the announcement, Daniel shares “Call On Me” as the second offering from the forthcoming LP. Closely following his previously released single “Have A Baby (With Me),” this latest single sees the Grammy Award-winning artist pick up the tempo, incorporating vocals that point to his Jamaican heritage and lyrics that invoke the album’s religious references.



His first project since 2023, Son Of Spergy was first teased with a video letter shared on socials and further discussed in Daniel’s Billboard cover story. In conversation with Tyler, The Creator, the two discuss Daniel’s career to date, their creative relationship (especially as it pertains to Daniel’s work across Tyler’s 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA), what fans can expect from Son Of Spergy, and more.



Ahead of the album’s formal announcement, he joined forces with close friend and collaborator Rex Orange County for a special two-track bundle, Rearrange My World / There’s A Field (That’s Only Yours). More recently, Daniel was featured on “The Field,” from Blood Orange’s forthcoming album Essex Honey, alongside Caroline Polachek, Tariq Al-Sabir, and The Durutti Column, and contributed songwriting, backing vocals, and production to “DEVOTION” featuring Dijon on Justin Bieber’s critically acclaimed new album, SWAG.



Pre-save/order Son Of Spergy and listen to “Call On Me” above and stay tuned for more from Daniel Caesar coming soon.

27. MexikoDro – Height Source:MexikoDro Beats On the fast track towards an impactful breakthrough, Platinum-certified Atlanta producer, “plugg” pioneer, rapper, and artist MexikoDro releases his newest song “Height” out now. Listen HERE.



True to his reputation for unfiltered honesty and grounded storytelling, MexikoDro cuts straight to the core on “Height.” Opening lines like, “Record label called my phone saying they trying to take me far. Told my lil n***, I ain’t trying to be no star. I like to chill sometimes I hit the bar. I feel peace when I’m working on my car,” set the tone for a track rooted in everyday realism rather than rap clichés. Already inspiring over 20,000 TikTok creates, the song resonates with fans drawn to his refusal to trade authenticity for flexing—making his perspective feel both refreshing and relatable.



“Height” follows the release of “MARTA,” a song and video which channels the Golden Age of Atlanta trap with its vintage production anchored by thick 808s and a venomous bass line. Against this backdrop, he gets reflective as he throws it back to his days riding public transit—“MARTA” in Atlanta for those unfamiliar. He recalls, “Had to go harder ‘cause I ain’t tryna fuck around and be back on no Marta.” Upon its release, Pitchfork highlighted it as “the follow-up to his hype-stirring single ‘No Date,’” while artists like Yeat and Tyler, The Creator joined a growing wave of co-signs for his sound.



MexikoDro has already surged throughout the culture as an influential producer, cooking up tracks for everyone from Drake to Playboi Carti and Kodak Black. Along the way, he quietly unveiled his solo music, picking up the mic and introducing another side of his artistry. This March, he reached critical mass when he unleashed the rapidly rising banger “No Date.” It has already gathered north of 7 million Spotify streams and counting and climbed into the Top 10 on the US Shazam Chart. Not to mention, Lil Yachty shared a video of himself rapping to the song. Plus, he has claimed real estate on coveted playlists such as Spotify’s “Most Necessary,” “No Cap,” “Out The Mud,” and “Fresh Finds: Hip Hop,” to name a few.



Pitchfork gave a gleaming review of “No Date” stating, ““No Date,” produced by BapeBrazy, has been one of the breakout Atlanta underground rap songs of the year because MexikoDro feels like a throwback to a kind of heart-on-his-sleeve, blue-collar rapper who’s harder to come by in the performative internet era.”



It’s just the beginning though. He’s got a signature raspy flow and relatable lyrics about real life that proves just as unforgettable as his inventive production.



Stay tuned for his next single and more news very soon.



MexikoDro has arrived.

29. Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Monaleo & Scotty ATL – I Can’t Lie Source:The Official Bun B of UGK Trill Houston rap legend Bun B is back with “I Can’t Lie” featuring Scotty ATL and Houston it-girl Monaleo, produced by Cory Mo and Ray Murray. The slow-rolling track bridges three generations of Southern hip hop, with Bun reflecting on family, perseverance, and staying true to the grind, Scotty ATL delivering a smooth hook, and Monaleo closing out the track with a raw verse repping her city and reflecting on her come up. The video captures Houston culture, from lowriders to gold grills, flashing through Bun B’s live performances and studio sessions with Monaleo as he champions Southern legacy. Shoutout to Dutch Masters for supporting CountryRapTunes.com.

30. OMB Peezy – Magic Source:OMB Peezy OMB Peezy channels his inner Destiny’s Child on “Magic,” putting his own spin on the classic “Cater 2 U” while struggling to choose between his girl or the streets. The video finds Peezy at Atlanta’s iconic Magic City strip club, throwing money as he melodically questions whether women want to show him genuine or just want his lifestyle. “Magic” is Peezy’s newest single since the recent “Fall Down” ft. Kocky Ka and will appear on his upcoming project Diary Of a Crashout dropping August 29th, with additional features from Anycia and YFN Lucci.

31. Kairo Keyz – New Jazz Source:Kairo Keyz South London rapper Kairo Keyz shares his new EP New Jazz, marking a bold new chapter in his rising career. Known for his tumbling flows, sharp hooks, and eclectic beats, Kairo taps into the experimental trap subgenre “new jazz,” layering wonky melodies with his signature energy. Tracks like “Aura,” “How It Feels,” and the title track “New Jazz” showcase his range, from flex-heavy anthems to introspective vibes. The video for “New Jazz” brings the project to life, capturing Kairo turning up with fans at a New Jazz pop-up in London, recording new music in a luxe waterfront penthouse, and running through the London streets with his crew.

32. FBLMANNY – Kool-Aid Jammerz Source:FBLMANNY - Topic Atlanta’s own FBLMANNY returns with his new single “Kool-Aid Jammerz.” Over a bouncy, bass-heavy trap beat, an ethereal plucked melody weaves through, giving the track a hypnotic, unforgettable edge courtesy of producer Enzo Da$h. Manny delivers witty, hard-hitting bars comparing himself to infamous drug lords, warning his opps, and reminding his crew to move smart. The track follows his recent project AIRPLANE MODE, collab project OverKrash with OMB Peezy and recent co-signs from heavy hitters like Rio Da Yung Og.

33. Jdot Breezy – My Return (Deluxe) Source:Jdot Breezy Jacksonville, Florida riser Jdot Breezy drops My Return (Deluxe), a gritty, confident project that fuses boom-bap nostalgia with his signature hard-hitting drill delivery, now with three new tracks: “Polar,” “Capers, Killers, Waiters,” and “Harley Clan.” In the new video for standout track “Timmy Turner,” Jdot mobs in an abandoned warehouse as he compares his street magic to Fairly Odd Parents character Timmy Turner’s godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. He pushes the genre forward throughout the project through his sharp storytelling and streetwise presence. Following his first RIAA Gold plaque for “Shoot It Out,” My Return (Deluxe) further cements Jdot as one of Southern rap’s most promising artists to watch.

34. Kee Nola – JEZEBEL Source:KEE NOLA Kee Nola bridges the gap between melodic rap and hard-charging rock music with his emotional sensibility and expressive tenor. Pouring his heart out on his latest hybrid anthem, the New Orleans native shares “JEZEBEL,” his new single and music video. Sailing atop chugging alt rock guitars and thumping trap percussion, Kee directly confronts the woman who broke his heart, confessing his suicidal thoughts, even as he welcomes the pain. “JEZEBEL” is the first step on the road to a new EP by Kee Nola, which will arrive this fall via EUROVZN / NEWWRLD. Kee Nola is breaking out in a big way this year, on the heels of the viral “Party Girl.” Released early this year, “Party Girl” has become one of the year’s buzziest underground hits, generating over 21 million streams to date, including 3 million on its YouTube video. “Party Girl” can be found on PARTYLAND, Kee’s latest mixtape, released in April, along with other buzzing singles like “NEXT BESTFRIEND” and “Late To The Party.” Spanning 11 tracks, the mixtape is a collection of anthems for parties and the moments that come after, dripping with regret and heartbreak, yet radiating a defiant will to power through life’s hardships. Kee has kept busy with rock-tinged singles like “At The Top,””Can’t Get Enough” and “Problematic,” and has recently sat for interviews with Okayplayer and Mundane Mag. Earlier this summer, Kee Nola completed the “Welcome To Partyland Tour,” his first-ever headlining tour, with support from Kinfolk Jon. The “Welcome To Partyland” kicked off in Los Angeles on July 29th, passing through major markets like Atlanta before concluding on August 17th in Brooklyn at popular venue Baby’s All Right. With PARTYLAND out now and a new EP on the way, Kee Nola is preparing to hit the mainstream. Stay tuned for much more from the versatile artist very soon.

36. J.P. – Took A Turn Source:J.P. Took A Turn – out now via Roc Nation Distribution, along with an accompanying music video for its title track. Long celebrated for his artistic versatility, J.P. has always carried elements of R&B/Soul in his musical DNA. With the new release of Took a Turn, he’s fully committing to a new sound while giving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for from the very beginning – more singing, and more of the heartfelt lyricism that’s been threaded through his work since day one. This isn’t a departure from his past, but a natural evolution, shining a brighter light on a side of his artistry that fans have been calling for more of all along. Led by its lead singles “Serenity” and “My Peace” , Took A Turn captures a pivotal moment in his career as he enters his new era after breaking through as a viral sensation out of Milwaukee’s “lowend” scene last year. Now fresh off a Genius Open Mic performance of “Serenity”, J.P. is showcasing the emotional depth and dynamic range that have become his signature as a vocalist. Over the past year, he’s offered glimpses of this artistry during his rise – most notably with his national TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , where he performed the title track from last fall’s School Dance project, to The Groove , a live band-backed EP. Born from a period of reflection and creative growth, Took A Turn dives into themes of change, self-discovery, and resilience, pairing J.P. ‘s falsetto and layered harmonies with atmospheric live production. Multi-hyphenate Milwaukee artist J.P. has just shared his new EP– out now via Roc Nation Distribution, along with an accompanying music video for its title track. Long celebrated for his artistic versatility, J.P. has always carried elements of R&B/Soul in his musical DNA. With the new release of, he’s fully committing to a new sound while giving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for from the very beginning – more singing, and more of the heartfelt lyricism that’s been threaded through his work since day one. This isn’t a departure from his past, but a natural evolution, shining a brighter light on a side of his artistry that fans have been calling for more of all along. Led by its lead singlesandcaptures a pivotal moment in his career as he enters his new era after breaking through as a viral sensation out of Milwaukee’s “lowend” scene last year. Now fresh off aperformance of “Serenity”, J.P. is showcasing the emotional depth and dynamic range that have become his signature as a vocalist. Over the past year, he’s offered glimpses of this artistry during his rise – most notably with his national TV debut on, where he performed the title track from last fall’sproject, to, a live band-backed EP. Born from a period of reflection and creative growth,dives into themes of change, self-discovery, and resilience, pairing J.P. ‘s falsetto and layered harmonies with atmospheric live production. Song of the Summer contender “Bad Bitty” (60M+ Streams) and its NLE Choppa-assisted Remix (6M+ Streams). He followed with the critically-acclaimed Coming Out Party project ( Billboard , Rolling Stone , The FADER and COMPLEX ), the melodic School Dance EP, his TV debut and a standout return to On The Radar . Now, with Took a Turn, J.P. is continuing his ascent – embracing his gospel roots, elevating his vocal presence, and reaffirming his staying power beyond the virality that first catapulted him onto the scene. After putting a distinct stamp on Milwaukee’s vibrant, dance-friendly “lowend” scene last year, J.P. broke through as one of the city’s premier hitmakers with his viralcontender(60M+ Streams) and its NLE Choppa-assisted(6M+ Streams). He followed with the critically-acclaimedproject (and), the melodicEP, his TV debut and a standout return to. Now, with, J.P. is continuing his ascent – embracing his gospel roots, elevating his vocal presence, and reaffirming his staying power beyond the virality that first catapulted him onto the scene.

37. Danny Towers – Sinners Club Source:Danny Towers Danny Towers, the Florida rap mainstay, has united with Latin Grammy-winning trap star Eladio Carrión for Sinners Club, his new EP, executive-produced by Carrión. Resulting from a growing friendship and artistic kinship between Danny and Eladio, which started with their first collaboration in 2018 and has continued with many collaborations since, Sinners Club is the first Danny Towers project to predominantly feature lyrics in Spanish, the language of his heritage. The Puerto Rico-born, Orlando-raised rapper is a natural in his native tongue, stacking flex after flex over high-octane trap instrumentals, and experimenting with melody in his sonorous baritone. Sinners Club is home to the recent single “ASAP,” featuring Eladio Carrión and Midnvght, who each make two guest appearances on the 8-track EP. The new single earned coverage in VIBE, iHeartRadio, ReggaetonTV, and more. The affair kicks off with “Foreign,” a bilingual banger that sets the tone, proving that Danny doesn’t just dabble in Spanish, but is a true student of Latin trap. Other highlights include the minor-key relationship ballad “Rosita,” featuring a Spanglish verse from Brooklyn-born Latin trap riser NTG and a standout turn from Dominican singer Amenazzy, and “Satoshi,” a dreamlike collab with Midnvght. Sinners Club is available on all platforms via TC Music LLC / EMPIRE / Rimas Ent. Along with the EP, Danny shares the music video for “Crush,” an upbeat highlight from the album. Combining swelling synths and walking bass with tropical-flavored trap percussion, “Crush” is a radio-ready soundtrack to the sweltering Florida late-summer, as Danny shows off his melodic mastery before moving aside and letting Eladio talk his smack. On August 27th, Danny Towers joins Eladio Carrion on his “DON KBRN Tour,” which spans 34 dates, with the first leg touring across the United States and the second leg hitting major markets in Central and South America. Tickets for the “DON KBRN Tour” are available now HERE Danny Towers’ union with Eladio Carrion signals a new era for the rapper, whose most recently-released project was 2023’s Safe House, a full-length collaboration with DJ Scheme. Safe House was home to “Florida Water,” ft. Luh Tyler & Ski Mask The Slump God, which became a runaway viral hit, topping the TikTok Top 50 chart for multiple weeks, generating over 130k creates, and over 120 million streams. In 2024, Danny kept the momentum going with singles like “Hop In The V!,” and powerhouse collabs with the likes of BossMan Dlow and Tony Shhnow. A fixture in the Florida underground since the SoundCloud era, Danny Towers has earned a Platinum plaque for 2020’s “E-ER” and a Gold plaque for 2019’s “How You Feel,” each created in collaboration with Lil Yachty, DJ Scheme, and Ski Mask The Slump God. With Sinners Club out now and his placement on Eladio’s tour coming up fast, Danny Towers is ready to make his biggest splash yet. Stay tuned.

Often lauded for his transparent takes on religion, and the roles he serves both professionally and personally, Lecrae steps into the next chapter of his career as an essential voice in hip-hop, with Charlamagne adding, "If Lecrae wasn't a quote-unquote 'Christian rapper,' they would have to put [Reconstruction] in rap album of the year category." Lecrae caps off an unprecedented run of collaborations this year with Miles Minnick (Get Well Soon!), Jackie Hill Perry ("Tell No Lie") and Torey D'Shaun ("Bless You") with his latest offering. Reconstruction, out now, invites anyone wrestling with belief to rebuild a healthy version of faith, grounded in the writings of the scripture. Lecrae drives home the album's central theme in a social post with the caption: "Broken things can be rebuilt. Broken people can be restored. Broken faith can be renewed. This is more than an album. It's Reconstruction." Ahead of the album's release, Lecrae revealed the features on Reconstruction with a one-of-a-kind mailer that went out to over 1,200 of his most active supporters, offering exclusive access to an online community for early music, content, and engagement to earn points for other incentives. Beyond the music, Lecrae has fostered a direct relationship with local communities. Last month (July 21), the multi-platinum recording artist held a back-to-school drive in the heart of Atlanta alongside nonprofit City Takers. A similar activation in Dallas quickly followed, where both fans and residents alike joined Lecrae in assembling backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students across the city in partnership with The Human Impact. As a special treat to fans, he parlayed that momentum into the announcement of his headlining 'Reconstruction World Tour.' The world tour will kick off in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thu, Sept. 4 and stretch until Dec. 6 in Brisbane, Queensland. Along the way, the 42-day run will make stops in Lecrae's hometown of Atlanta, including nights in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The trek will also make landfall in many countries and territories throughout Africa and Australia. Special guests Miles Minnick, Gio, and Torey D'Shaun will join Lecrae on select dates throughout the tour. TICKETS: Tickets are now available for purchase at lecrae.com/tour. Making his anticipated return to the stage, the tour will mark one-year since Lecrae's last outing in 2024 for 'The Final Church Clothes Tour!' The fan-favorite is slated to perform songs from his decorated catalog, as well as music from his new album. Reconstruction finds the 4X Grammy-winner looking inward and getting back to the core beliefs and practices that made him a believer in the first place. In a spiritual sense, Lecrae is reconstructing walls that are the Fruit of the Spirit, which can be seen as building blocks of faith: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness, and self-control.

42. Leela James – 2B Honest Source:LeelaJamesOfficial Platinum-selling R&B powerhouse Leela James returns with her most personal and unfiltered project yet: the EP 2B Honest, out now on all major streaming platforms. Known for her unmistakable voice, gritty soul, and fearless authenticity, James delivers an emotional gut punch with a 6-track collection that redefines what it means to keep it real in love, life, and music. With 2B Honest, Leela James peels back the layers of persona and pretense, offering fans a refreshingly raw and deeply resonant body of work. From the smoldering opener “Where U Are”to the soul/ tinged closer “(My Love Ain’t) Easy,” the EP fuses vintage soul, modern R&B, and a hint of bluesy grit reminding the world why James remains a genre-defying force. “This project is about freedom — the freedom to feel, to break down, to rebuild, and most importantly, to be honest with yourself,” says James. “We live in a time where image often outweighs truth. I wanted to flip that on its head.”