Ella Mai, Fridayy, Don Toliver & DJ Khaled Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (August 25th – August 29th):

1. OBN Jay – Break The Chains Source:OBN Jay OBN Jay sets it off with "Break The Chains," a raw and defiant single out now via OBN Entertainment/MNRK Music Group, landing ahead of his upcoming album Me Against The World, available for pre-order. Set to a piano-laced trap beat that feels both moody and deliberate, OBN Jay unloads with frustration, fire, and sharp focus. Blending charged emotion with street wisdom, "Break The Chains" showcases OBN Jay's ability to pair sharp bars with cinematic production. "Break the chains off me, b****," he snaps, setting the tone for a record that's more eruption than performance. OBN Jay unloads with force, letting frustration, hunger, and grit spill out. His bars don't tiptoe, they hit directly. The result is a track that feels personal, pressurized, and fully intentional.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

He's not just rapping, he's firing back. "Break The Chains" plays like a warning shot to enemies and doubters, those who counted him out, those who crossed him. OBN Jay flips the narrative with aggression and pride, turning criticism into fuel. "'Break The Chains' is about airing it out, freeing myself, and proving everybody who counted me out wrong," says OBN Jay. Following a streak of high-energy records including "New Wave," "Tequila Talk," and "New BR," this latest release continues to show the depth and hunger behind OBN Jay's evolution. While the message is heavier, the delivery remains confident and cutting, as he stakes his claim with fire and focus. The "Break The Chains" video feels like stepping into OBN Jay's world, riding through the city in a black convertible with the energy of a street mission. Flashing money and moving with urgency, he makes it clear he's not here to play. Scenes of him rapping in front of a wall of classic rap covers nod to the legends before him, while signaling his place in the conversation today. It's bold, fast-moving, and true to the spirit of the record. Stream "Break The Chains" now — available HERE. Watch the video HERE. Pre-order, pre-save, or pre-add, Me Against The World, HERE. Album out everywhere September 12 via OBN Entertainment/MNRK Music Group.

2. Johnny Gill – One Night Source:Johnny Gill Legendary R&B Icon, multi award-winning platinum singer, songwriter and humanitarian Johnny Gill has released his new single "One Night." The beautifully performed ballad is globally available now on all streaming and download platforms via the SRG-ILS/Virgin Group label imprint. "One Night," the latest single from the legendary, Johnny Gill is finally here, and fans can't get enough of the classic-sounding, Johnny Gill ballad. The passionate and sensual tune was written by Gregg Pagani and Francesca Richard.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

"Wow, wow, wow, it is here! Y'all wanted some grown & sexy and some R&B at its best, well, aka 'lil baby Jesus/J. Skillz is in the building," Johnny chuckles. "Real talk, my new single, One Night, is a song that is just traditional R&B, I did not try to chase or try to be trendy, I just decided that in the space and place that I am in, I wanted to just get back into recording and expressing myself creatively with music and this is where I am at, this is what it is for me right now and I hope that my fans really truly enjoy it. Time has changed, life has changed, the music industry has changed a lot, but you know what has not changed. my connection, my love, my passion for my music and my fans. I hope you guy truly enjoy it," mentions Johnny Gill. As Johnny continues his incredibly successful solo career, he is still a member of the iconic R&B group, New Edition. The multi award-winning platinum group will be celebrated on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, in their hometown of Boston, MA with a street naming ceremony in the Roxbury neighborhood where the group was formed. New Edition is also gearing up for a 2026 North American tour.

4. Keithian – Walk With Me Source:Keithian Singer-songwriter and multi-genre storyteller Keithian is stepping boldly into a new era with the release of his captivating new single, “Walk With Me”, arriving August 29th via his newly inked deal with SRG-ILS Group. Serving as the first of three singles leading up to his

forthcoming debut album HUMAN | SINNER (out October 26th), the track offers a soulful, unfiltered invitation to step into love—or step away from the illusion of it. Equal parts vulnerable and confrontational, "Walk With Me" finds Keithian navigating the emotional limbo between desire and detachment. Draped in dreamy vocals, sensual tension, and candid lyrics, the song captures the frustration of loving someone who won't let you in—where one heart is all-in and the other is still haunted by the past.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

"I wrote 'Walk With Me' from a space where I felt emotionally ready, but the girl I wanted wasn't," says Keithian. "I didn't want to beg for love, but I did want clarity. This song is my way of saying: I'm here, I'm honest, and if this is real, then it's on you to show up too. I'm done making excuses for people who aren't ready. And it's greater than just a romantic relationship—it's about how we demand to be treated by friends, family, loved ones, and colleagues." With lyrics like "I try to put off these feelings for the truth, but you won't acknowledge that it's up to you," Keithian extends both an invitation and a challenge: If you feel this, choose it. If not, stop pretending. The song also sets the emotional tone for HUMAN | SINNER, a project that dives deep into the push and pull between connection and self-protection, longing and self-worth. True to his signature "Gumbo Music" style, Keithian blends R&B, Pop, Jazz, Soul, Hip Hop, and his Southern cultural roots into a sound that's cinematic yet deeply personal. Fans can expect two more singles following "Walk With Me" ahead of the album's release—each unveiling a different layer of Keithian's artistry and the HUMAN | SINNER journey.

5. Anysia Kim & Tony Seltzer – Automatic Source:Anysia Kim Fresh off of announcing their collaborative album Bronx-born, Brooklyn-based artist Anysia Kym and NYC producer Tony Seltzer share new single "Automatic". Another fleeting 90-second taste of what fans can expect from the album, Anysia's unbridled, and growing, confidence as a songwriter is on full display on "Automatic", which arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs. The new single adds another layer of insatiable intrigue to the imminent Purity, out September 12th via 10k. "Automatic" follows lead single "Speedrun", which received praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, Pigeons & Planes, Stereogum and The FADER, who proclaimed the song is "built to be looped over and over again." On September 12th, Anysia & Tony will also be playing an album release show at Public Records in Brooklyn, with support from MIKE as dj blackpower and JADALAREIGN. Exclusive merch and physical copies of Purity will also be available for purchase at the show.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Purity is the amorphous byproduct of a naturally budding creative relationship between Anysia and Tony, who bonded over their mutual love of the drums when they first met while the producer was working with MIKE on Pinball. Together, they push each other into new territory musically, with Anysia growing into her stature as an artist with her most emotive and affecting project to-date across Tony's productions, which dismantles the limits of Anysia as a vocalist. Anysia's ambitious and ever-expanding range as a vocalist, songwriter and musician is on full display on Purity, as she traverses the otherworldly sonic landscape she built with Tony. "I'm in it for the long run," she says. "I'm still such a baby in this, but that really excites me. I want to keep exploring and seeing what's next. Purity is the album where I'm like, 'I know this is what I want to do.'" Anysia has carved out a distinctive sound of her own within New York's underground landscape through her growing production palette and natural prowess as a drummer that draws from jungle, drum n bass, and soulful R&B. Anysia found kindred spirits in her 10k labelmates MIKE, Sideshow and Niontay, and honed her musical skillset as a producer with 2022's Soliloquy and 2023's Pressure Sensitive. With her 2024 project Truest, Anysia confidently planted her voice in the foreground of her production for the first time, which Pitchfork praised as showing "flashes of a star in the making." Most recently, she collaborated with critically-acclaimed UK producer Loraine James on their joint Clandestine EP released earlier this year via 10k. Tony Seltzer's prolific catalog of work over the past decade has made him a household name in the NYC underground scene and beyond, with production credits ranging from Princess Nokia and Jay Critch to Eartheater, earning him platinum and gold records. Most recently, he released the sequel to his celebrated collaborative album with MIKE, Pinball II, earlier this year. Rolling Stone praised Tony's "energetic, synth-driven production" for unlocking a new creative pathway for MIKE across the two Pinball projects, which is yet another testament to Tony's ability to challenge his collaborators to explore their limits sonically.

6. Kosha Dillz – !Aljewzeera Source:Kosha Dillz Rapper Kosha Dillz has created his own controversial news network anthem in the song and music video AlJewzeera, a hard-hitting "Rage Against The Machine" style anthem meets Beastie Boy type record of which couldn't come at a more includes the death of journalist Anas Al Sharif, accused of being a Hama terrorist working for Al Jazeera.. Amidst the controversy of Greta Thunberg sailing to Gaza, stolen humanitarian, starving children, Israel blocking it all at the same time, Iran bombs the city of Tel Aviv, this video will make you feel and question everything you know today on the conflict. Why? It will most likely change tomorrow, and not for good reasons. Since we wrote this press release, 7 more "journalists" have been killed. But it is also reported that they were in a hospital turned Hamas compound. The parody name and intense video, which was shot outside buildings destroyed by a ballistic missile a few weeks ago, includes various green screen effects representing what is considered to be a manipulation of propaganda, otherwise known as Pallywood. As provocative as it is, the overall message begs to question: why are people using fake images to change public image in a war with so many unanswered questions, yet also the source of many domestic issues in rising anti-Semitism. The end scene lifts up the green screen as everything is eerily normal on the beach, which is an ironic display of resilience for Israelis who seem to operate as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening The opening lines of AlJewzeera prove to be powerful.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

"Me too unless a Jew f#$k a feminist, bugging on the government no negative October 7th sh#t, this is for anybody that I can't diss, anybody from a Rogan to a Candace," pointing out how various people have cashed in on the media hype of the Israel-Gaza War. Even as we type this, sirens are sounding across Tel Aviv as Yemen shoots a Ballistic Missile into the airspace. The Last lines of the song also hit hard. "Your internet memes are not new, and if your news aint got jews it aint news…There are over 30 armed conflicts in the world, Congo, Sudan, but if there's no Jews you don't give a damn."

7. Kwamé – The Different Kids Source:Kwamé - Topic Today, multi award winning platinum artist and producer, Kwamé, returns to the forefront of the music industry as he releases his anticipated album, The Different Kids. The 15-track project is a powerful, high-energy, and layered self-produced project that showcases several facets of the multi-hyphenate's artistic personality. "The album title explains how I always felt as a person," he explains. "I didn't necessarily align with mainstream life. I've always felt different. Putting the Kids part of the title as plural, it's a double thing. It speaks to the people who used to get into my music. I would refer to them as The Different Kids." Throughout The Different Kids, Kwamé blends witty braggadocio and captivating storytelling with precise, dexterous flows. He also weaves social commentary into his rewind-worthy rhymes. The intro to "The Kwame Show," for instance, sounds as if it could be the theme song from a classic television sitcom. The song then flips into a kinetic beat with Kwamé rapping with a controlled poise about everything from his ageless appearance to the evolution of Black family structure.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

On "Hello Anybody," Kwamé wonders if he's the only one who sees the shortcomings of modern society while also addressing his own contradictions. "Adulthood" takes a realistic look at marriage, about how men and women can drift apart over the years. "I wanted to address things that are important to me, but not make it preachy," Kwamé says. "That's the vibe of the whole album. I feel like I drop gems interwoven with the lyrics in different ways." Elsewhere, "Ms Mary Mack" showcases Kwamé flowing effortlessly over a spare, bouncy drum-driven beat, while he has guest vocalist Lady Tigra from L'Trimm speak to his community in a tongue-in-cheek manner on "Ole Skool Rapper." Then, on "KWAME 2 KWAME" he imagines having a conversation with a younger version of himself. It all adds up to The Different Kids, an artistic tour de force from one of hip-hop's best rapper-producers. "I decided I was only going to rap over beats I wanted to rap over," Kwamé says. "I'm not going to allow what's 'in style' or 'out of style,' dictate what I do. I try to be as absolutely creative as I can possibly be without anybody telling me, 'No. You can't do that,' but myself. That thought process is the soul of the album."

8. Shungu ft. Pink Siifu – Stay Alive Source:SHUNGU Brussels-born multidisciplinary artist and producer Shungu announces his new album Faith in the Unknown, out November 7th via Lex Records. A natural curator in his renowned career as a producer, this album represents a long held dream of his to capture a community of voices, energies and sensibilities on record that inspire him. That community includes frequent collaborators of Shungu's like Pink Siifu, Liv.e, Navy Blue, Fly Anakin, Maxo, dreamcastmoe, Goya Gumbani, Fatima, Chester Watson, Ruqqiyah, and ZEKEULTRA. The process of making this album "took time, and it grew into something very human, rooted in trust, patience and creative risk," Shungu says. "It's also a kind of introduction to a scene I feel close to, a space where experimentation meets vulnerability. I hope the record resonates beyond the surface and invites people to reflect, feel, and question. These songs are conversations, not just between me and the artists, but between worlds, eras, and ways of feeling."

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Alongside the news of the album, Shungu is also sharing new single "Stay Alive" featuring Pink Siifu, who appears across four tracks on the album.

9. Tiara Thomas – A Hug Source:Tiara Thomas Tiara Thomas, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, returns with “A Hug,” a raw, emotionally charged R&B track that captures the duality of her artistry. Known for co-writing modern classics like H.E.R.’s “Damage” and “Intimidated,” Tiara continues carving out her own lane with music that is equal parts vulnerable and unapologetically bold. “A Hug” blends smooth, soulful vocals with sharp, rhythmic flows as Tiara pivots seamlessly between singing and rapping, showcasing the full scope of her talent. A moody counterpoint to the sweetness of her previous single “Kiss Me,” the track channels anger,vulnerability, and emotional exhaustion, offering a darker glimpse into the rollercoaster of feelings that will shape her upcoming album. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “This song came from a real place of frustration,” Tiara says. “It’s about when you’re tired of love being complicated, when all you really want is something as simple as a hug, but the emotions underneath are messy, raw, and sometimes petty. I wanted that duality to come through in both the lyrics and delivery.” Following her 2023 single “Hit You Right Back” featuring Tone Stith and 2024’s lighthearted “Kiss Me,” “A Hug” signals a striking new chapter in Tiara’s evolution, one where honesty and emotional complexity take center stage.

10. DJ Snake & Don Toliver – Something Wrong Source:DJ Snake Global music icon DJ Snake teams up with hip-hop artist and R&B force Don Toliver for new single “Something Wrong,” out today. It’s a late-summer track that fuses hypnotic synths, smooth melodies, and Toliver’s signature hypnotic vocal presence. The track captures the heat and haze of the season while hinting at the expansive sonic world of Snake’s upcoming album, NOMAD, arriving September 26, 2025. Blending Snake’s long-standing love for hip-hop with Toliver’s hypnotic vocal presence, “Something Wrong” delivers a suave, nostalgic performance wrapped in modern production. Pulsing synths and retro textures push the single into effortlessly cool territory, equal parts euphoria and timeless emotion Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup For DJ Snake, the single adds to a storied history of hip-hop collaborations, having worked with Cardi B, Future, Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Lil Jon, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Migos, and more. “Something Wrong” shows Snake evolving once again, turning his history of collaborations into something sharper and more forward-looking. The track also highlights the range of DJ Snake’s upcoming album NOMAD. Previous singles have explored different corners of his sound. From the Latin fire of “Noventa” with J Balvin to the hard-hitting “Reloaded,” the laid-back, atmospheric sound of “Patience,” and the dance-pop shimmer of “Paradise.” Now, with Don Toliver on board, Snake leans fully into hip-hop, marking the fifth glimpse of the album. Rather than sticking to one lane, NOMAD is shaping up as a world-spanning body of work, built to connect clubs, streets, and festivals alike.

11. Westside Gunn – HEELS HAVE EYES 2 Source:WestsideGunn Today, hip-hop artist Westside Gunn announced the release of his brand new project, HEELS HAVE EYES 2, which is currently available to stream HERE via Griselda Records / Roc Nation Distribution. HEELS HAVE EYES 2 serves as the sequel to Gunn’s, HEELS HAVE EYES, which arrived earlier this year and sparked a wave of momentum – including the “EGYPT” remix with Doechii. With this new project, Gunn continues to merge his creative worlds of music, art, fashion, and wrestling into a singular, cinematic experience. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The striking cover art captures this perfectly: a suited man named VIRGIL vaulting over a wrestling barricade, championship title belt raised high: a visual homage to Gunn’s “4th Rope” persona and the larger-than-life world he’s built around it. The new project includes 12 new songs and the release coincides with the annual celebration of “Westside Gunn Day” in Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. Gunn originally received a proclamation for “Westside Gunn Day” on Aug. 28, 2019 and has turned the date into a yearly celebration filled with live performances. This year’s event will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks and will include special performances by Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Styles P and more. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. The Buffalo native originally dropped the first installment of the HEELS HAVE EYES series in April 2025. Recorded in just one day, the project featured production from Harry Fraud, Denny LaFlare, Mr. Green, and Cee Gee and included the fan-favorite track “EGYPT.” The song sparked a viral moment after Doechii reacted to being sampled, which led to the release of an official remix in May.

12. Guordan Banks – I Need You Source:Guordan Banks Guordan returns with his latest single “I Need You,” out now via AWAL. A heartfelt declaration of love and devotion, “I Need You” is an anthem of vulnerability and strength, layering smooth melodies, spiritual undertones, and raw honesty. The track highlights Guordan’s gift for crafting timeless R&B – equal parts sensual, reflective, and uplifting. With lyrics that affirm connection and resilience, “I Need You” resonates as both a personal confession and a universal love song. Known for his soulful anthems and heartfelt storytelling, Guordan has carved a lane as one of R&B’s most compelling voices. His music has drawn acclaim for its ability to uplift while remaining deeply personal, with fans praising his ability to balance spirituality, grit, and sensuality in equal measure. As he gears up for a new era of releases in 2025 including May’s “Healing Phase”, “I Need You” sets the tone for a body of work that redefines what modern soul can sound and feel like.

13. Jai’Len Josey – Freak Source:Jai’Len Josey Accelerating her rapid rise to the forefront of R&B-pop, Atlanta-based platinum-selling singer-songwriter, musician, and Broadway star Jai’Len Josey drops her brand new single entitled “Freak” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. ”Freak” is the second offering from her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Serial Romantic, executive produced by five-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Tricky Stewart—coming soon. Watch the Visualizer HERE.



On “Freak,” the keys echo through a gentle haze, drawing the spotlight to Jai’Len’s expansive range. She teases, “You keep on telling me what are you gonna do to me. I think you’d better show me!” On the catchy chorus, she declares, “I’m your little freak,” capped off by a fittingly flirty whisper. With its seductive swagger and cheeky double entendre, the track illuminates yet another side of this dynamic showstopping talent.



It arrives on the heels of her first single “New Girl” which received critical acclaim. Billboard touted it on “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” noting how she’s “expertly curating a vibe for the thrill of a new connection this summer.” VIBE attested, “With her new vibrant single, “New Girl,” she’s reintroducing herself to listeners while also creating an infectious new sound that’s perfect as the weather starts to heat up.” Rated R&B dubbed it “summer-ready,” and UPROXX raved, “Vocals like Josey has are hard to come by nowadays in music, so when you do, it’s only right that you celebrate them.” The last time we heard from Jai’Len was when she dropped her two-pack Conversations From A Payphone in 2023. VIBE promised, “The Southern Delicacy singer isn’t here for the games when it comes to her romantic partner.” Meanwhile, YouKnowIGotSoul praised her “insane vocals and storytelling,” going on to assure, “If you haven’t heard the name Jai’Len Josey, we are sure you’ll be hearing it everywhere soon.”



14. Eric Roberson ft. Jayshawn Champion – Trust In Love Source:Eric Roberson Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter-producer Eric Roberson has released his new single “Trust In Love” featuring Jayshawn Champion. The upbeat soulful tune is globally available now on all streaming/download platforms and is the third single lifted from the recently released 18th studio album, “Beautifully All Over The Place.” The #BAOTP album is exclusively available now via EricRobersonMusic.com. Written by Eric Roberson, Jayshawn Champion and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson and Rodney Jones. “Trust in love” is a collaboration with one of my favorites and most decorated songwriters, Jayshawn Champion. The song combines a danceable warm-weather groove with heartfelt advice on what’s needed to make love work,” mentions Eric Roberson. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “Over You, Under You,” was written and produced by Eric Roberson, Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions and Brett “B Dubb” Baker. “This is a special song to me, it contains some of my favorite elements in music. tempo, word play, collaboration and funk. Najee and Jayshawn Champion are two of my favorite artists and friends, so it’s an honor to have them bring so much to this song. if you allow it, the song can pull you in a multitude of directions. Lyrical content usually found on a ballad; instrumentation usually heard on a jazz record and tempo usually felt in house and dance music. We broke rules and loved every part of it,” shares Eric Roberson. Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Earlier this spring, Eric released the infectious lead song from the album, “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid. The beautifully pended neo-soul track was written by Eric Roberson, Bryan James Sledge and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson, and Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions. “Where You Gonna Go” is a song that explores simple extremes”, says Roberson. “It’s inspired by a question I ask myself to help the sunshine, even when facing storms. “A lullaby hook blended with 70’s soul, Detroit hip hop, and 3/4 gospel undertones invite listeners to engage in everything from slow dancing with a partner to praying for them. The song’s mission is to enhance people’s self-worth and growth,” he adds. Fans can catch up with ERIC ROBERSON on the road as he is currently on his “Beautifully All Over The Place” Tour. For tickets and additional information, please visit “Beautifully All Over The Place” Tour. Being no stranger to driving emotions in the right direction, while blending soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics that resonate with love, loss and reflection, Eric Roberson, continues to prove why he has been called the co-Captain of the Neo-soul movement for all of these years. Whether over the course of his seventeen beloved LPs (2001’s The Esoteric Movement to 2022’s Lessons) or through songwriting/production/vocal collaborations with the likes of Jill Scott, Dwele, Musiq Soulchild, Vivian Green, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Spinna and others, fine-tuned R&B music ears have come to recognize and make a somewhat spiritual connection with his everyday relatable, multi-influenced vibe which mirrors their own lives and experiences. “It’s R&B and soul music, but I’m a hip-hop dude,” Eric replies, of his influences as it relates to his music’s appeal. Indeed, nothing less than heartfelt gratitude for the blessing of being able to continue releasing music through his very own Blue Erro Soul Entertainment, as well as accolades which have included two successive Grammy nominations for “Best Urban/Alternative Performance” (for “A Tale of two” in 2010; “Still” in 2011), a BET J Virtual Award for “Underground Artist of the Year” (2008), being distinguished as the first independent artist to be nominated for a BET Award in 2007 and sold-out tours throughout the world is what makes Eric Roberson, “The Soul Man himself”.

15. ZADA – Leave The Show Source:ZADA Today, rising alternative R&B singer-songwriter ZADA has released her latest song “Leave The Show”. Blending Reggae Rock/Dub and R&B elements with exciting electric guitar riffs and assertive vocals, the track was produced by longtime collaborators Chin Injeti (Eminem, P!nk, J. Cole) and Brian West (Nelly Furtado, Sia, Bono), and written by ZADA alongside Injeti and West. Listen HERE. Speaking about the track, ZADA says: “I originally wrote this song when I was 19 and always had it kicking around. It was a demo for about a year or so, but it wasn’t until I played this song live that I felt the need to put it out. So much of this record is rooted in embodying liberation and now being 22, and officially recording the song this year, ‘Leave The Show’ is even more relevant. The energy from this record makes it one of the most exciting that we’ve ever produced – we were thrilled to lean more into the live sounds and create a vibe that could be played at festivals, something to draw a crowd!” Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “Leave The Show” builds on the momentum of ZADA’s recent singles “Access Denied” and “Breath Away”, which kicked off a powerful new chapter following the release of her 2024 debut album Water In The Desert. Featuring “Atlantic Times,” “All In Your Mind,” and “Sweet Things In Life,” the 8-track project explores themes of grief, ambition, love, and self-worth with bold vulnerability, garnering praise from the likes of BET, Billboard, and Complex. ZADA debuted “Leave The Show” live earlier this month during performances at Harmony Arts Festival and Phillips Backyard Music Festival. With more new music on the horizon, ZADA will perform at “Do It For The Culture” in Kelowna, BC on September 5 and “Soul Aboard” in support of The Ocean Legacy Foundation on September 7. ZADA is also slated to perform at Vancouver’s Fortune Sound Club on October 14 in support of Alex Porat.

16. Ciza, Tems & Omah Lay – Isaka II (6am) Source:CIZA Acclaimed global music force and genre-blending artist/DJ Ciza has unveiled the highly anticipated new version of his breakout single “Isaka (6am)”, now reimagined as “Isaka II (6am)”, featuring two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Tems, along with Afrobeats sensation and multi-award-winning artist Omah Lay. Released via LVRN Records (Love Renaissance), the new version arrives just in time to soundtrack the final stretch of summer. The 24-year-old South African artist seamlessly delivers a style known as 3-Step, a genre that fuses or borrows from Amapiano, Afrohouse and Broken Beat, pushing musical boundaries and highlighting the distinct artistry of each collaborator. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “Isaka II (6am)” takes listeners on a magnetic sonic journey, powered by Tems’ unmistakable, soul-stirring vocals and Omah Lay’s emotionally resonant delivery and effortless flow. Together, the trio weaves a lush, immersive soundscape that pulses with fresh energy, elevating the track’s rhythm and mood to unforgettable heights. Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Speaking on the release, Ciza shared, “With ‘Isaka II,’ I wanted to craft a sound that captures the late-night energy of summer, something that’s chilled yet full of life. Collaborating with Tems and Omah Lay was an amazing experience. They each brought their own magic to the track and helped take it to another level.” Following the viral success of the original “Isaka (6am)”, which has surpassed 80 million streams across platforms and amassed 1.38 million TikTok creations, the new version reinforces Ciza’s position as one of the most exciting innovators in today’s global music landscape. Known for his bold fusions and infectious rhythms, Ciza continues to reshape the future of African music on the world stage. “Isaka II (6AM)” is available now on all major streaming platforms. For more information, follow Ciza on Instagram @ciza.sa.

18. Che Noir & The Other Guys – No Validation Source:Che Noir - Topic Che Noir and acclaimed production duo The Other Guys are proud to release their collaborative project, No Validation, which is now available via HiPNOTT Records. No Validation is produced in its entirety by The Other Guys. With No Validation, Che Noir continues to solidify her place as one of the most commanding voices in Hip-Hop. Known for her razor-sharp introspection and airtight flows, the project finds her navigating themes of legacy, resilience, and self-worth — all wrapped in the soulful, analog-rich production style The Other Guys are known for. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “No Validation was a really dope experience. Probably one of my most memorable creative experiences this year,” Che Noir confides. “The videos were fun to make, and I’m excited for the world to finally hear this masterpiece.” Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy. No Validation features a curated lineup of elite lyricists and unique voices, including:

Skyzoo, Ransom, Smoke DZA, Jae Skeese, Von Pea, Jack Davey, and 38 Spesh, each adding their own signature flavor to Che’s reflective world. The Other Guys — who’ve previously worked with Skyzoo, Substantial, and Tanya Morgan — bring their signature soul-drenched grit, pairing perfectly with Che Noir’s rich storytelling acumen. “No Validation isn’t an album built over email chains or beat packs; it’s the result of Che and The Other Guys locking in together, face to face, and building every track from the ground up” The Other Guys comment. “Crafted in person, the record carries that raw energy you can only get when the artist and producers are in the same room, chasing the same vision. Soulful, hard,-hitting, and uncompromising. This project is proof that we don’t need anyone else’s stamp; the music speaks for itself.” No Validation is not just a title — it’s a mission statement. It’s for those who know what they bring to the table, with or without applause. Che Noir & The Other Guys No Validation is now available via HiPNOTT Records.

19. Fridayy – Below Zero Source:Fridayy Today, Grammy-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Fridayy released his new single “Below Zero.” The emotionally-charged track arrives just ahead of the European leg of his critically acclaimed Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not world tour, following the successful wrap of the North American leg. A moody and introspective offering, “Below Zero” showcases Fridayy’s signature blend of soul-baring lyrics and atmospheric production. Known for seamlessly merging genres, Fridayy brings raw vulnerability and melodic depth to a track that feels like a fitting farewell to summer and a compelling prologue to what lies ahead in his next chapter. As summer winds down, Fridayy’s mellifluous voice captures the moodier shift in energy as we transition into the colder, cozier months



“‘Below Zero’ is about feeling numb after giving so much of yourself to people and situations that didn’t value you,” says Fridayy. “I wanted this song to reflect that emotional freeze, when your heart just shuts down. It’s real, it’s cold, and it’s honest.”



The release comes shortly after Fridayy received two nominations for the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for his powerful track “Better Days.”



Following the success of his debut album, a standout year of collaborations, and sold-out shows, Fridayy continues to establish himself as one of the most compelling voices in modern music.



20. Ella Mai – Tell Her Source:Ella Mai Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Ella Mai is back with the release of her new single “Tell Her,” available now on all streaming platforms. The song marks her first release since her 2024 EP 3, signaling the beginning of an exciting new chapter and follows the success of fan-favorite “Little Things,” one of her most-streamed songs to date. Listen HERE. Produced by Mustard, “Tell Her” pairs Ella’s soulful delivery with a smooth, bouncy beat that feels both classic and new. At her most confident and direct, she explores the complexities of love in the modern age, navigating trust, loyalty, and clarity in relationships. Both vulnerable and assertive, the song reflects the perspective of a woman who values honesty and emotional clarity, reminding everyone that real love requires openness and consistency. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup Ella has celebrated love in all its forms, and “Tell Her” continues that legacy. It’s a song about setting boundaries while still holding space for compassion, a reflection of her growth as a woman and artist who understands that love is both tender and firm. As she enters this next era, the single reaffirms her place as one of R&B’s most authentic voices, an artist who loves love, and whose music continues to resonate because of it.

21. Peezy & Icewear Vezzo – So Ghetto Source:GHETTO Detroit mainstays Peezy and Icewear Vezzo join forces for their new single “So Ghetto,” out now via EMPIRE. A raw homage to their upbringing and Eastside lifestyle, the track blends Peezy’s sharp storytelling with Vezzo’s signature grit, celebrating both the struggle and the pride that comes with staying true to their roots. On “So Ghetto,” Peezy paints vivid portraits of daily life, from sugar in his grits to car washes by the hydrant, contrasting them with markers of success, like driving a quarter-million-dollar car while the engine light still flickers. The upcoming video, premiering Sunday at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST, brings those images to life with scenes of stoop hangouts, ankle-monitored baddies, and fast rides tearing through the Eastside, directed by Diego Cruz. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The single follows Peezy’s recent collaboration “All That” with Chicken P and arrives as another defining moment in a career built on resilience and authenticity. With more than 3 million weekly streams and a platinum plaque for his breakout hit “2 Million Up,” Peezy has grown into a leader of Detroit’s rap scene while expanding his reach nationwide. His projects Only Built 4 Diamond Links and GHETTO stand as milestones of growth and consistency, bolstered by collaborations with G Herbo, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Babyface Ray. Meanwhile, Icewear Vezzo continues to cement his own legacy, amassing over 367 million streams while carrying the spirit of Detroit street rap to a global audience. Together, their chemistry on “So Ghetto” is a testament to the city’s unshakable influence on hip-hop today.

22. DJ Khaled ft. Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, RoryStoneLove & Kaylan Arnold – You Remind Me Source:DJ Khaled Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled makes a momentous return with his first new music in three years. He unveils two singles, namely “You Remind Me” [feat. Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, Rorystonelove, & Kaylan Arnold] and “Brother” [feat. Post Malone & YoungBoy Never Broke Again]. However, it’s just the beginning. These songs only set the stage for the impending arrival of his fourteenth studio album, Aalam of God, coming very soon. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. It marks his first new full-length since 2022’s epic, GOD DID, which notched his fourth #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and went gold. Speaking to his versatility once again, “You Remind Me” pops off as the perfect conclusion to summer, uniting a collective of dancehall powerhouses on one track. Only Khaled could rally Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, RoryStoneLove, and Kaylan Arnold like this around an upbeat groove laced with island-ready drums and sunny keys. It culminates on an endlessly chantable sun-kissed refrain. The accompanying visual shines just as brightly as this elite cohort takes over the beach for the ultimate party. You can practically feel the heat and taste the drinks… Then, there’s “Brother.” It represents the other side of Khaled’s sonic spectrum altogether. YoungBoy pulls up with a magnetically melodic verse as Post delivers the kind of hook you can’t shake (like only he can). DJ Khaled also presented the Icon Award alongside Swizz Beatz to Bounty Killer at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards, which will air on September 12 on BET at 8 pm EST. It may have been three years, but Khaled has been quietly plotting his next move and assembling what promises to be the definitive album of his career so far with Aalam of God. Get ready. It’s Khaled season again…

23. DJ Khaled ft. Post Malone & YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Brother Source:DJ Khaled

24. Abstraxt Domo ft. S3nsi Molly – GYSM Source:Shotbyton4k DMV bred rapper Abstraxt Domo is making waves with his latest release, “GYSM,” a high-energy single that pairs his distinctive Maryland sound with the raw southern flavor of Texas native and rising star S3nsi Molly. The track represents a key moment in Domo’s growth as an artist. Known for his sharp wordplay and versatility, the DMV talent has steadily built a loyal following, and his collaboration with S3nsi Molly signals his ambitions beyond the region. Together, the two artists create a dynamic blend of East Coast grit and Southern swagger that captures the spirit of today’s genre-blurring rap scene. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “GYSM” arrives at a time when both Domo and Molly are carving out their own lanes in hip-hop, driven by authenticity and a refusal to be boxed in. For listeners, the single offers more than just a catchy hook—it’s a statement of intent from two emerging voices who are ready to push boundaries and bring fresh energy to the culture.

26. PLUTO – Party All Night Source:BIG PLUTO Atlanta’s own rising star Pluto continues her meteoric rise with the release of her brand-new single, “Party All Night.” The single is another high-octane song that finds the young star wasting no time and catching the vibes that come with partying until the sun comes up with lines such as “Shake that ass ho, pop them titties / Get your ass on the floor show them how to get litty” and “God damn, that shit’s alright / I’m having fun I’m trying to party all night.” Pluto has also released an official music video directed by Roosevelt Evans to accompany the track. Alongside the track, Pluto officially announced her highly anticipated headlining tour and revealed details about her upcoming album, PLUTO WORLD, which is set to release September 26 with an official music video premiere the same day. The PLUTO WORLD Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31 in Chicago and will visit major cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and more, before concluding on November 30 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for Pluto’s headlining tour will be available beginning Friday, August 29, at 12pm ET at www.plutonotdabratt.com. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority entry, exclusive meet & greet and individual photo with Pluto, limited-edition autographed VIP poster, exclusive video from Pluto & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com. Pluto is fresh off the release of her debut album Both Ways in June, which was led by the Atlanta rapper’s breakout single “WHIM WHAMMIE.” The project was also propelled by the hit singles “Pull Yo Skirt Up” and “Excuse Me.” Pluto followed the success of that project with the deluxe edition, which arrived in July and featured the remix of “WHIM WHAMMIE” featuring SexyyRed, as well as four brand-new tracks. With “Party All Night,” Pluto delivers another electrifying anthem, showcasing the energy and authenticity that have made her one of the most exciting new voices in music.

27. Flippa T ft. 2 Chainz – Affirmations (Remix) Source:Flippa T Flippa T takes her motivational anthem to the next level, sharing the official “Affirmations (Remix)” with her fellow Georgia native 2 Chainz. The viral track, already co-signed by Ciara, gets a boost from Flippa’s infectious hook, mantra-like delivery, and uplifting message paired with 2 Chainz’s unmistakable wit, swagger, and punchlines as they both celebrate perseverance and success. With this remix and her recent single “Manifest,” Flippa T continues to solidify herself as the go-to voice for motivational rap anthems.

28. OMB Peezy – Diary of a Crashout Source:OMB Peezy OMB Peezy is all about reality rap, and on his new project, Diary of a Crashout, he reflects on life as a crashout while showing his growth and maturity. The project follows the viral resurgence of his 2017 hit “Lay Down” and its remix with GloRilla, and finds Peezy diving deep into themes of resilience and real-life hustle. Tracks like “That’s What They All Say” ft. YFN Lucci, “Fall Down” ft. Kocky Ka, and “Heaven for a Gg” ft. Vory balance raw vulnerability with unrelenting energy, while songs like “Magic” and “Eater” ft. Anycia, which samples LL Cool J’s “Doin It,” showcase his knack for creating clever, catchy anthems.

29. Duke Deuce – Rebirth Source:Duke Deuce After a three-year solo hiatus since his acclaimed album Memphis Massacre III, Memphis’ self-proclaimed “FAT MAC” and Crunk Revivalist Duke Deuce returns with his new album REBIRTH. Including the provocative lead single “Eat The Man” and additional tracks like “Tribe Shit” and “Run Up A Check,” the album showcases Duke’s personal, spiritual, and artistic resurgence, with five of the eleven tracks produced by Duke himself. REBIRTH confirms that Duke Deuce’s electrifying energy, and influence on hip-hop remain unstoppable.

30. Baby Gee – PTSDreams Source:Baby Gee Today (8.29), LLC4, the label founded by music executive Orlando Wharton, delivers ‘PTSDreams,’ the powerful new album from Brooklyn’s own Baby Gee. A voice of the Tilden projects, Baby Gee blends drill’s raw intensity with the rebellious, free-spirited ethos of skate culture, cementing himself as one of the most authentic storytellers in New York rap. Spanning 15 tracks, ‘PTSDreams’ is both a reflection of Baby Gee’s harsh reality and an exploration of his individuality. From the opening moments of “Brownsville” to the emotional core of “Bad Days” and “Rather Be Alone,” the project weaves together the grit of survival with flashes of vulnerability and creative self-expression. The standout “Aaron Rodgers (featuring Real Rich Izzo)” adds another dimension, balancing Baby Gee’s lived-in delivery with a feature that commands attention. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup The album also taps into a circle of rising voices, including NasFrmDaTil, Baby Mula, Paris Bryant, and A2P Fred, showing Baby Gee’s ability to bridge Brooklyn drill with a diverse soundscape while still keeping his own story at the forefront. “Baby Gee is a 15-year-old artist I discovered a couple years ago out of Brownsville, Brooklyn, in the Children’s Houses projects. Early on, he was making drill music that was raw, valid, and focused on his opposition. We challenged him to push beyond that and create a more positive, cleaner sound, and he knocked it out of the park,” shares Vidal “Vok” Barclay, President of LLC4. “We’ve been working on this project for the last six to eight months, and I can’t wait for people to finally experience a full body of work from Baby Gee in this new element—one that shows he doesn’t have to be so negative to be powerful.” Raised in the Tilden area of Brooklyn, Baby Gee describes growing up in a “concrete jungle” shaped by poverty, violence, and the drug trade. But where many only saw confinement, he found release in skating—a lifestyle that gave him both creative freedom and the edge that defines his artistry. His music channels this duality: drill aggression with a skater’s individuality. ‘PTSDreams’ embodies that balance, turning pain into purpose.

32. Key Glock – Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key Source:Key Glock In the middle of a prolific season without comparison, Key Glock unleashes his new Deluxe album, Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key, out now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records. He magnifies and widens the world of Glockaveli with ten fresh, focused, and fiery tracks. Listen HERE. Of course, it follows his acclaimed chart-dominating 2025 LP, Glockaveli, and the accompanying expanded Glockaveli: The Don.



At 3PM EST on his YouTube channel, Key Glock also reveals the sexy and cinematic music video for his rising Glockaveli hit “She Ready.” More than a visual, it plays like a celebration of iconic women shaping culture today, with Key Glock co-starring alongside JaNa Craig of Love Island USA, acclaimed actress and director Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married, Couples Retreat), and viral sensation Tia “Yuntie” Kemp. Directed by Hidji World (Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky) it draws inspiration from cinematic masterpieces like Queen & Slim, the video positions Glock as not only a rap heavyweight but also a rising cultural force Hollywood should pay attention to. Set against the backdrop of an intimate date, TMZ caught Key Glock and JaNa on set which sparked a viral moment of dating speculation and a swell of momentum leading up to the release.



“She Ready” recently surged +17 spots on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart to a new peak at #31, while climbing into the Top 10 at Urban Radio and Top 15 at Rhythm Radio, a career high for him at the format. With over 20M global streams, “She Ready” continues to thrive as a breakout anthem. All Eyez On Key flaunts a bevy of bangers. The opener “Set In Stone” sees Key Glock in top form lyrically as he delivers hard-hitting bars over an ominous beat. “Daddy’s Little Girl” soars as a sentimental moment, and “Fabo” serves up another display of bossed-up brilliance.



Check out the full tracklisting below with a revamped tracklist order for Glockeveli as well.



All gas and no brakes this year, Key Glock is also gearing up for the 2nd Annual Glock On The Rocks show on November 9, 2025, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. The inaugural event sold out with over 10,000 tickets, solidifying it as one of the most in-demand hip-hop experiences of the year. This fall, Glock returns bigger than ever — not only headlining but also personally curating the lineup himself. The stacked bill features Sahbabii, Babychiefdoit, Chuckyy, and Zo Trapalot. Bringing Memphis’s foremost spitter into the mountains once again, Glock On The Rocks has already proven to be a landmark cultural moment — and the second edition is set to raise the bar even higher. Get tickets HERE.



Flooding the culture with content, Key Glock has delivered successive Glockaveli visuals, including “Blue Devil,” “Money Habits,” “The World Is Ourz,” and “Glockaveli.” Additionally the syncs continue to roll in with “No Sweat” being featured in Notre Dame’s Football Trailer and “Blue Devil” in Madden NFL 26. The album’s dominance has been undeniable, instantly establishing itself as one of the year’s best rap projects. Upon arrival, it debuted Top 10 on the Billboard 200, #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, Top 5 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Charts. It simultaneously landed at #1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums (All Genre) and Hip-Hop/Rap Top Albums charts, while claiming the #2 spot on Spotify’s Global & U.S. Top Album Debut chart. Earning widespread critical praise, Glockaveli ranked #4 on both HotNewHipHop’s and Uproxx/HipHopDX’s Best Rap Albums of 2025 lists, in addition to being highlighted on Complex’s “Most Anticipated Albums of 2025” and Pitchfork’s “50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025.” He notably garnered two nominations at the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” and “Video of the Year” for “3AM in ToKEYo.” He landed a massive co-sign from none other than Beyoncé as she used “Gang Sh*t No Lame Sh*t” as an interlude on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Plus recently Justin Bieber has used songs from the album on numerous social media posts during his SWAG era. Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, “Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis.”



This is not just a new era — it’s Key Glock stepping into his power.



34. Lexa Gates – Past It Source:lexagates Today, 24-year-old rapper, singer, and producer, Lexa Gates shares her latest single, “Past It,” the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album, set to release this fall. Produced by Emilie Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, FKA Twigs). The dreamy, groove-laced track leans into a playful, lo-fi bounce while unpacking the disconnect between success and satisfaction. Lexa reflects on burning out, pressure, and the speed at which life moves: “The future seems so far ‘til you’re past it,” she raps, capturing the daze of chasing goals only to feel numb once they’re reached. Listen HERE via Capitol Records. The release follows Lexa’s summer single “Latency,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jasper Harris (Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X) and Aaron Shadrow (Doja Cat, Yeat). Built around hypnotic piano lines and a sample of Hamilton Bohannon’s “Tell Me You’ll Wait,” the track showcases Lexa’s signature balance of vulnerability and self-assuredness. Since its release the track has amassed nearly 1 million streams globally, as well as garnered support from Billboard, Rolling Stone, VIBE, Pigeons & Planes, and more. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup These releases mark the beginning of a new chapter—expanding into a distinct world beyond the one Lexa introduced with her critically acclaimed debut album Elite Vessel, a deeply personal 12-track project released last fall that explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and ambition. The album features standout collaborations with Alé Araya, Zelooperz, and Billy Lemos, and debuted on both the Billboard Heatseekers chart and the Current R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Elite Vessel earned praise from Rolling Stone (who named her an “Artist You Need To Know”), Complex (calling it “one of the best under-the-radar rap albums of 2024”), Billboard, The FADER, Hypebeast, The Face, KCRW, and more. One of the most striking moments surrounding Elite Vessel was Lexa’s powerful art installation in New York City, where she spent 10 hours inside a transparent box, exploring her deep connection to both her music and listeners. The bold display captivated viewers and has since amassed over 300 million views across platforms, further cementing her as an artist unafraid to push boundaries. Listen to Elite Vessel HERE. This year has been a major ride for Lexa, who’s quickly cemented her place as one of music’s most exciting new voices. She starred in a KITH campaign alongside Fabolous and Jadakiss, wrapped her first sold-out headline tour, earned Billboard’s “Rookie of the Month” title, and performed a standout cover of Amy Winehouse’s “I Heard Love Is Blind” for Apple Music. She also hosted a free, impromptu show for fans in Manhattan, where over 300 people showed up, and made her festival debut with a run of performances at Capitol Hill Block Party (Seattle), Jazz Café Festival (UK), and Outside Lands (San Francisco). Her set at Jazz Café Festival was praised by CLASH, who wrote: “Queens, NY artist Lexa Gates is prolific… Effortlessly gliding between tracks punctuated by her dry humour in between, she had London in the palm of her hand, converting new fans with every bar.” With co-signs from SZA, Aminé, and Isaiah Rashad, and “Artist to Watch” praise from Billboard, Complex, Schön!, and Hypebeast, Lexa Gates is continuing to shape a singular path. She is introspective, magnetic, bold, and in a lane of her own.

35. Jay Fizzle & OJ da Juiceman – Twenty Three Source:JayFizzleVEVO Ever since signing to Paper Route Empire in 2017, Jay Fizzle has put the trap on his back. The Memphis spitter prepares to tell his rags to riches story on Beat The Odds, his next project. Currently available for pre-order, Beat The Odds arrives on September 12th via Paper Route Empire. Today, Jay Fizzle shares the music video for a highlight from his upcoming project, uniting with ATL legend OJ Da Juiceman for “Twenty Three.” Layering Tennessee trap percussion under creeping guitars, “Twenty Three” reverberates with an infectious bounce, as the “Make The Trap Say ‘Ay'” hitmaker provides his signature ad-libs and Fizzle turns in lightning-fast verses of his own. In the video, colorfully directed by Terrius Mykel, the riser and the veteran bond in a studio, as they count their “dead green guys” (as OJ says) and flirt with beautiful women. “Twenty Three” is the latest glimpse of Beat The Odds, following recent singles like the soulful “Gotta Be A Man” ft. JpOnTheTrack and the thunderous “Blow A Hundred.”



Beat The Odds is a worthy follow-up to Who Is Grizzape, the rapper’s 2024 album. A feast of no-holds-barred Memphis music, Who Is Grizzape provides an inside look at the rapper’s money motivations, as he strives to provide a better life for himself and his kids. The album plays host to anthems like “Front And Back Pocket,” which boasts a slowed sample of Young Dolph’s 2015 song “Boyz In The Hood,” and “No Mo,” a collaboration with his PRE compadre Key Glock and the late legend Big Scarr. Jay Fizzle opened up even more in the revealing Who Is Grizzape mini-documentary, available on his YouTube channel.



Now, with Beat The Odds on the horizon, Jay Fizzle continues to put on for PRE. Stay tuned for more from the prolific rapper in the near future.

36. K. Michelle – Jack Daniel’s Source:Kmichelle The powerhouse voice of R&B took her highly anticipated turn down a dirt road — and it’s paved with passion, rich vocals and southern soul, as platinum-selling recording artist K. Michelle officially defies genre lines. Bursting onto the country music scene with the fiercely breathtaking “Jack Daniel’s,” the track marks a seismic musical shift for one of R&B’s most distinctive voices, bringing her raw firepower to Nashville’s front porch. The first black woman to ever partner with the iconic brand, listen to her gripping, genre-breaking country debut HERE. With a voice that could melt steel and lyrics that cut true, K. Michelle quips that the Tennessee whiskey is the “only man she trusts.” Produced by Kristian Bush (Megan Moroney, Sugarland) and Jeff Balding, the Billboard-charting heavyweight wrote the smoky, soul-drenched power ballad packed with bite, grit and brilliance alongside ERNEST, Jordan Dozzi and Rocky Block, delivering a soundscape that’s as intoxicating as the spirit it honors. Related Stories Offset, Teyana Taylor, Earl Sweatshirt & Kid Cudi Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper & KAYTRANADA Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Gunna, JID, Bryson Tiller & Young Nudy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup “This is me coming home,” says K. Michelle, whose over 12M social media followers have been frantically demanding this release for months. “Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from — the pride, the bittersweet and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all. Long known for her fearless lyricism and vocal prowess, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is bringing the same unfiltered passion to country that made her an R&B icon. With this release, the magnetic multi-threat joins the exceptional class of trailblazing black country artists changing the country music game, adding: “This is my story, and I’m ready for the world to hear it.” With undeniable star power at the helm, K. Michelle has arrived in country music — and she’s taking over, releasing even more new music very soon.