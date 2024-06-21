GloRilla, Ice Spice & Tee Grizzley Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (June 17 – June 21):

1. oSHAMO – OSHA-PIANO Source:oSHAMO With the dust yet to settle on his massive ‘Life of the Party’ single, which has gone viral on TikTok, spawning over 12,000 user-generated videos and over four million views, while also garnering over two million global streams, and rave reviews from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, KISS Fresh, and Notion Magazine, fast-rising UK-based afrobeats musician oSHAMO is ready to go again with an electrifying new single titled ‘OSHA-PIANO’. Excellently merging fuji music, amapiano, and hip-hop music together, oShamo delivers a unique and thrilling genre-bending sound that pushes the envelope even further. The inventive new track was written and composed by oShamo, and sees the London-based musician collaborating with ‘Life of the Party’ producer Skeellz, and audio engineer Dobromirs Vasiley to craft a completely new afrobeats sound that draws inspiration from oShamo’s love for fuji, amapiano, and hip-hop music. Thematically, the song tells a compelling story of his journey as an artist, with the lyrics reflecting his struggles and search for purpose, highlighted by the poignant opening line, “Back in the days, I was young, and I felt like I was in a maze, vision blur like a bat in the day”. Serving as the title track for his forthcoming debut EP arriving later this summer via emPawa Africa, the ‘oSha-Piano’ single sees oShamo opening up about his journey and evolution as an artist, revealing strong themes around persistence, growth, and purpose, and making ‘Osha-Piano’ a relatable anthem for many. While the song continues to embody the vibrant energy and joy reminiscent of his last offering, ‘Osha-Piano’ also sees oShamo taking a bold step sonically in the afrobeats space as he offers a fresh and unique new sound that is poised to captivate his rapidly growing audience. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘oSha-Piano’, oShamo says, “This song was heavily inspired by my love for fuji, hip-hop, and amapiano, and me trying to find a middle-ground between these genres for my own music. Before ‘Life of the Party’, I had always been known as ‘that viral guy’ on TikTok that infuses genres, turns them into a 30-second sound, but never actually drops a full song. With ‘oSha-Piano’, it is the first song I’ve created that I really feel comfortable releasing. The song lyrics speak to my journey as an artist, from not knowing what to do with my life to now finding a purpose in music”.

2. Bootsy Collins – Album Of The Year #1 Funkateer Source:Bootsy Collins Funk legend Bootsy Collins announced his 23rd studio album Album of the Year # 1 Funkateer due out October 25 via Bootzilla Records / Equity Distribution. Today, the groove-filled, exploratory title track is released. Premiered by Rolling Stone this morning alongside an exclusive interview with Bootsy, the single “Album of the Year #1 Funkateer” is a funk-filled jam, which Rolling Stone praised, “with Collins’ bulging low end and the heavy rhythms he and his bandmates keep ‘on the one,’ the track echoes the party-starting funk Collins recorded throughout the Seventies with Parliament-Funkadelic and his own Rubber Band.” Bootsy told Rolling Stone, “I wanted to give the people what they wanted back in the Seventies: a sense of hope, joy and freedom.” On his 23rd studio album Album of the Year #1 Funkateer the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer finds himself in a new position – that of coach and above all, producer. Crafting a sound that sonically runs the Bootsy gamut from bedroom Bootsy, to space-alien adventures to unexpected rock, Collins has drawn together a network of collaborators from Snoop Dogg, Dave Stewart, Wiz Khalifa, October London, Fantaazma and many more who light the fire in him and helped him make the album of the year. “When I start on a project now, it’s about getting the energy from people around me,” says funk maestro Bootsy Collins. “Then I proceed to gather transmissions from the universe to know what to talk about. It’s important to me to see who the universe brings to me, and I’ve been really blessed that every time I want to do a new record, I get these incredible musicians around me, right on time. That’s what this album helps me do—Transmitting & receiving with different musicians and artists that have the same desire I had when I was their age.”

This open-minded attitude has helped Collins reach new generations for more than five decades. From his early work bringing a youthful vigor and refreshing James Brown’s backing band as a founding member of the J.B.’s and learning the Power of the One to his seminal work with George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic universe, playing on most of their landmark albums over the next decade and co-writing such classics as “Up for the Down Stroke,” “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker (Give Up the Funk),” and the chart-topping “Flash Light.” He also led the side project Bootsy’s Rubber Band, recording multiple gold-certified albums and the Number One R&B hit “Bootzilla,” and began contributing to recordings by artists including Keith Richards, Iggy Pop, and Herbie Hancock. When Rolling Stone put together their list of the Greatest Bassists of All Time, Bootsy was ranked in the top five.

He collaborated with dance superstars Deee-Lite on their 1990 smash “Groove Is In the Heart,” provided the lead vocal on Fatboy Slim’s Grammy-winning 2000 hit “Weapon of Choice,” and acted as the narrator on Silk Sonic’s 2021 platinum album An Evening with Silk Sonic (he even gave Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak the name for their project).

The seventeen tracks on Album of the Year cover all the bases, from the silly Bootsy (on “Chicken & Fries”) to the sexy Bootsy (“Pure Perfection,” which uses a delivery that Bruno Mars calls “Bedroom Bootsy voice”) to the social commentary of “2Nite we Rise.”

The social commentary is true to Bootsy’s heart – he has spent the past year bringing his mission Funk Not Fight to SXSW, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Compton and his hometown in Cincinnati, with more cities to be announced. The Funk Not Fight project is a growing initiative that encourages peace, creativity, and anti-violence by creating community hubs that provide mental health resources and music studios, among other activations, still being announced.

3. Sophia Fracassi – Not The One Source:Sophia Fracassi Rising Canadian pop singer-songwriter Sophia Fracassi is excited to be releasing her hard-hitting, liberating new single “ Not the One ” on Friday, June 14th via Coalition Music ADA on all streaming services. The laid back earworm showcases Sophia’s songwriting abilities, as she proves she’s not just a powerhouse vocalist but a more than capable pop star. Of her new track she says, ‘“Not the One” feels a bit like the first day of warmth after a long winter. I wrote this song about realizing I needed to end something that should have ended long before, and the breath of fresh air it brought to my life to make that hard decision. Often the thing that hurts our hearts the most for a moment is the best thing we can do for ourselves, and I’m hoping to prove that theory right.’ Fresh off the heels of a whirlwind 2023 that saw the rising star named KiSS Radio’s ‘One to Watch’ for February and March of 2023, to a cross-Canada tour with Canadian pop-rock icon Amanda Marshall, and the release of two summer anthems, Fracassi shows no signs of slowing down. To stay up to date on all music, news and upcoming touring follow Sophia at sophiafracassi.com

4. Trousdale – Point Your Finger Source:Trousdale Music Terrorizing Fantasia Billiards bar in Los Angeles, folk-pop band Trousdale today release the official video for their track “Point Your Finger.” This comes ahead of the July 12 release of Out Of My Mind Deluxe via Independent Co. The band also announced the tracklist for the deluxe album and upcoming features from Ben Abraham and BAILEN. Watch the video for “Point Your Finger” / Pre-Save the deluxe album. “We’ve been wanting to do a music video for ‘Point Your Finger’ ever since the song was released, and it wasn’t until our dear friend and talented editor Colton Stock reached out to us about wanting to direct this one,” shares Trousdale. “He came to us with a fully realized vision for the video and we could not have been more excited. The idea is that there are three bandits on the loose who walk into a bar and stir up some sh**. We cause a bit of a commotion which leads the bar patrons to start pointing some fingers. It’s fun, silly, we LINE DANCE, and of course, sing our asses off.” The trio shaped the tracks from Out of My Mind over the course of two years, spread between sessions in Nashville, sessions at singer-songwriter Jon Bellion’s house in Long Island, and time bouncing between the three members’ homes. Making sure they maintain their hand in the recording and production process, the group opted for home studios, returning to the comfort and intimacy of the process that they’d honed at school. Since formation, Trousdale has amassed over 75 million streams worldwide. Earlier this month, the band released “If I’m Honest – Live From LA” which will join three other live recordings from LA’s legendary El Rey Theatre on the deluxe album, including a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” The deluxe album will also feature Ben Abraham and BAILEN, as well as a session with Sirius XM. Out Of My Mind Deluxe will be available everywhere on July 12. Kicking off this past weekend with a monumental performance at Bonnaroo and an appearance at Dashboard Confessional’s Emo Superjam, Trousdale are now out on their Still Out Of My Mind Tour. They will go on to join The Teskey Brothers for a handful of dates before playing at Green River Festival in Massachusetts and setting out for more headline dates. Trousdale’s DC show sold out months in advance with more shows nearly sold out. See all dates here.

5. Somaya Reece – Get It Girl Source:missreecemusic It’s here! Today is the official release of the visualizer for Somaya Reece’s latest single, “Get It Girl!” This powerful anthem is a celebration of women’s empowerment, freedom, and pride. The visualizer, directed by Somaya herself, features an incredible lineup of real women breaking stereotypes, including a Scientist, Yoga Instructor, Singer, Radio Personality, Pole Fitness Teacher, Dancer, Skater, Content Creator, a real Mob Wife and a Healthcare Worker from Somaya’s home country of El Salvador. Stars include @ReneeGraziano, @Spiritual_Atlas11, @IamChinaRenee, @IamAudreyJackson, @rcpmilvia and @Iamcecevalencia. As Somaya explains, “I asked women from all walks of life to share their ‘Get It Girl’ moments. Those powerful, joyful times when they feel unstoppable. Incredible women from around the world, including grandmas, scientists, dancers, teachers, CEOs, and healthcare workers, sent me videos of themselves in their element. They embody the spirit of my new song, ‘Get It Girl!’ This video was made to celebrate a woman’s strength, beauty, and fearlessness. Let’s redefine what it means to be a ‘Bad B**h.’ ‘Get It Girl’ is about female empowerment, equality, and inclusivity, transcending physical appearances”

6. Iman Nunez – Phases: Vol 2 Source:Iman Nunez After releasing several singles this year, such as “I Got Time,” “Watch Ya Step,” and “Numbers Game,” Iman Nunez gives listeners unique sounds in Phases: Vol 2, hosted by On The Radar. This album is a sequel to his 2021 release Phases: Vol 1. The project starts with Gabe P from the On The Radar platform welcoming listeners to the opening track “Don’t Take This The Wrong Way.” On the opening track, Iman raps about how he’s been practicing gratitude in solitude at this point in his musical career. While practicing his gratitude in solitude, he blocks out everyone else’s opinions and looks internally to figure out how to move forward. His most recent single for the project, “Numbers Game,” featuring HDBeenDope, explores the interests of statistics not always being accurate and questioning the number charts. It garnered love from Sway’s Universe, Rap Radar, Sheen Magazine, and more. Phases: Vol 2 sheds light on the life of Iman outside of what meets the eye. Iman reflects on his journey into the hip-hop game while acknowledging the situations of those in his environment through “Nothing Left To Say” and the state of his closest relationships in “Get Off My Back.” Phases Vol. 2 involves appearances from Dizzy Banko, Fergie Baby, LIFEOFTHOM, Niko Brim, and HDBeenDope. When asked about the album, Iman Nunez stated, “Phases Vol. 2 is exactly what it sounds like. It signifies a different phase in my life. It’s been 3 years since Phases Vol. 1, and we were enclosed due to the pandemic. We’re outside and back to normal, so this one feels a lot more fun. The music is different. The features are different. I wanted to include what and who I’ve been around on this project. Probably the most fun I’ve had creating a body of work in a while.” The project can be enjoyed on all streaming platforms. To stay updated on Iman Nunez, follow him on social media @imannunez.

7. Tuelo – Green Light Source:Tuelo Today, South African-born, NYC/Dublin-based folk-rock musician Tuelo shares hopeful, calming track & official video “Green Light” out everywhere now. The latest release sees Tuelo reckon with a fast-paced, ever-changing world as she attempts to maintain her sense of self and find brightness in the future. Tuelo will celebrate the release at Debbie’s in NYC on June 20, open to the public. The artist’s bold second studio album Regarding My Heart is due out September 27 and available for pre-order now. With her most refined, self-assured sound to date, Regarding My Heart is a sweeping sonic exploration of love, loss and loneliness that allows Tuelo to proudly re-introduce herself as she carves a space in folk-rock that is all her own. Written in Belgium in 2018, the track poured out of the artist as she began to reckon with major life changes, relationships evolving or ending, and the pace at which life moves today, aiming to calm her mind in any way she could. Tuelo explains, “It’s like I needed to give myself the impetus to restart friendships, to reexamine relationships, to be at peace with a period of self inquiry and questioning the universe, and of calming the noise. It stems from the fact that I started walking straight into traffic in New York City, oblivious to things around me. I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders without anyone to lean on. More than that, I started worrying that I would be involved in an actual accident if I couldn’t get my mind right.” Ultimately, the track gives Tuelo the necessary space to quiet the outside noise and reassure herself of her path, desires and the brighter future ahead, acting as a crucial beacon of light. “There is so much stimulation, confusion and make-believe emerging, it felt urgent to be reminded to focus. Concentrate on the ‘Green Light’ – on good advice, on guidance, on the “everything is ok” sign.” The track also chronicles Tuelo’s journey away from religion and its impact on her meaningful new relationship with herself, as well as music’s vital role in this. The artist says, “I found that I was even more focused on being good, doing right, listening and serving what is good and serving my spirit. Song is always part of my practice.” The track’s accompanying video, directed by Kevin Wenzel, is a mirror of a mysterious ancient artifact and Tuelo, the visitor. A visit to a museum reveals an African masquerade, an idea from brilliant and spiritual West African masquerades. Tuelo says, “In it I awaken an ancient artifact that takes up space in a museum and let it free. Green Light is exactly that – a vibration.” Inspired by a visit to the British Museum, Wenzel recalls, “When we were recording the album we traveled to London to work with producer Robbie Nelson, and I remember talking with Tuelo after she visited the museum for the first time about seeing all of the looted artifacts from around the world there. When creating the concept for the video we wanted to pull from that experience, and from the feeling in the music of finding direction in chaos–finding clarity and connection. So much of that clarity comes from traditions, history, and art, yet in a modern setting so much of it is distorted, walled off, or completely hidden from sight. We wanted the song and dancing to be a way to break through.” Tuelo’s forthcoming cinematic second full-length studio album, Regarding My Heart, brings together her humble beginnings with who she is today–filled with lush textures, dynamic sounds, layered strings, horns and guitars, soaring vocals and intimate lyricism. With its vivid storytelling and unbridled honesty, the project has provided Tuelo with the space to heal, listen to herself and center her voice. Tuelo says, “This album has been the way that I could explain a life I thought was over. It has been the way I could explain a love I thought could be the only one. I could be silent. After many years of fear as a migrant alone, I had a story to tell, and when it came to my heart I needed to remind myself that I am deserving of some kind of love.” Beginning with one central song and building from there, Tuelo crafted a resonant glimpse into her heart from different perspectives. On her unique songwriting process that generates dozens of songs, Tuelo shares, “With ‘Regarding My Heart,’ I began to write over 70 songs that are called songs and shadows, which is a particular songwriting process I came up with of one core song followed by additional songs inspired by and answering back to this main song in different ways to include nuance in a journey.” Tuelo says the album is, “by the lonely for the lonely. It’s about holding on to every ounce of peace, patience, pace, and the rhythm of the world.” Interspersed between the tracks are chant versions and towards the end, piano versions that offer alternate takes on the original versions while paying homage to Tuelo’s roots. Across three continents, the project’s expansive sound was brought to life with help from multi-GRAMMY® award-winning producer (Album of the Year, Best Rock Album) Robbie Nelson, guitar producer Kirk Schoenherr, longtime collaborator Kevin Wenzel and features backing vocals from Tuelo’s sisters. Released in March, the title track encompasses a life in its entirety–the love, loss and lessons learned. It was the making of this song that ultimately served as the catalyst for the making of the album. Tuelo shares, “’Regarding My Heart’ is a life-long journey of a song: a release, a reflection, a pacing of the story of love and loss.” The artist’s South African roots influence all facets of her artistry, as Tuelo shares, “It allowed for us to build a specific sound that reflects my particular way of song that I always compose from: my wailing vocal style with cinematic sounds and Etherial guitars, all rooted in my chanting culture.” On the track’s subject matter and its universal, relatable quality, Tuelo says, “The song shows that in a ubiquitous world there lives a person in solitude, with a fascination for adventure, fantasy, and big dreams of great love. That is me. That would be ‘Regarding My Heart.’ That might be you.” With distinct, sharp vocals and a genre-bending, singular sonic approach, Tuelo has established herself while carving a space in music all her own. Tuelo’s debut album, The Life of Margaret Cornelius, arrived in 2022 and was praised by several leading tastemakers like NPR and The Recording Academy. Describing Tuelo’s music with an exclusive performance on their segment Positive Vibes Only, the Academy shared, “Infectious drums, powerfully stacked vocals and guitars that rip through the song are all common practice for the uncommon experience that is listening to Tuelo.” In support of the release of her 2017 EP Saint Margaret, The Huffington Post called Tuelo, “New York’s best singer (and the world’s)” and said, “Sometimes a singer just comes out of nowhere and makes you question everything you ever listened to before. When you finally hear it, you know.” Consequence praised the EP’s intimate title track, stating, “The track [‘Saint Margaret’] is a warm and simple bit of revival folk. Tuelo sings her mother’s praises over slow guitars and a gentle synth..” Tuelo’s striking vocals caught the attention of AFROPUNK who called the musician’s performances, “an inspiring and spiritual experience carried by the singer’s powerhouse vocals.” Tuelo was raised in rural South Africa in a large family and a close-knit community amid the tumultuous political landscape of apartheid. It was this environment that directly informs her artistry today, as family and activism remain at the heart of her work. At age 17, Tuelo moved to New York City where she worked as a vocalist, making appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, back-up vocals for Paul Simon and GRAMMY® award-winning albums including Angelique Kidjo’s Eve and Sings. Now, continually inspired by traditional African music, the art-driven, spiritual and political singer-songwriter offers her own blend of folk-rock that both honors her past and paves the way for her future. “Green Light,” out now, serves as a grounding, integral reminder to focus on the light ahead–to avoid getting lost in the quickness and chaos of everyday life. Regarding My Heart, the highly anticipated, emotive second studio album by Tuelo is due out September 27 and available for pre-order now. Celebrate the single reelase with a live show at Debbie’s on June 20, open to the public. Also, check out Tuelo’s podcast, A Songwriter’s Journal. Connect with Tuelo on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and stay tuned for much more.

8. LÉA THE LEOX – The Inevitable Source:LÉA THE LEOX LA-based, Brockton (MA) native LÉA THE LEOX is stepping into the next era of her genre-bending artistry. With this evolution, she’s introducing a new sound and embracing her fiery, sultry Leo alter ego in the visual for her latest single, “The Inevitable,’ available now via Genius Distro on all streaming platforms. Bursting with Latin rhythms and flirtatious guitars, “The Inevitable” tells the story of a deep, innate connection between two lovers transcending time. The lyrics and instrumentation paint a picture of their souls dancing, intertwined, destined to find each other in every lifetime. In the video, we see clips of LÉA’s silhouette as she confidently and passionately embraces her body and clips of her sensually touching her lover’s hand. “This song was written about how the power of sexual appeal and romantic desire mirrors Newton’s 3rd law of motion: attraction and reaction,” said LÉA as she described the inspiration behind the release. “The almost magnetic nature of the feelings two people will experience while falling in love. This song is a fun, flirty, lighthearted groove that sings to the sweeter – and sometimes spicier – parts of falling for one another.” “The Inevitable” follows the release of PURPOSE – Live From Salt Lick Sessions, the acoustic version of her debut EP, which debuted at #1 on Audiomack’s Global and R&B charts. This success landed LÉA on the cover of Spotify’s Fresh Finds R&B 2023, the cover of SoCal Soul by SoundCloud on Pandora, and a spot on TIDAL’s R&B Rising, along with more DSP editorial placements. It also garnered over 2 million streams across DSPs. After wrapping up 2023 touring with Mariah Carey, LÉA kicked off 2024 by being recognized by The Digilogue as a “One to Watch” as part of their Top 24 artists for 2024. She recently completed an East Coast/Midwest tour with Salt Lick Incubator x Sofar Sounds along with Alex Blue and Claire Ernst, which featured a sold-out headliner in Chicago. LÉA is ready to bring fans deeper into the pages of her diary and introduce them to the duality of her personality with new music and visuals. Keep your senses tuned for more from this rising star!

9. Olumide – New Keys Source:Olumide Rick Ross producer Dizzee Beats handles instrumentation for Olumide’s (@OLUMIDE301) Summer single “New Keys.” What better way to let the streets know you’re officially outside and ready to be seen? Pulling up in head turning transportation. On his timely track “New Keys,” the East Coast emcee takes a break from his more conscious content and catches a vibe played best in the express lane. Speaking to Medium Creative Agency about his new song, the P.G. County native states: “This that feel good, bass heavy, braggadocious track. Whether you got something to be proud of or just want to stunt, this is that record.” Olumide grew up in Maryland, where he casually began to make music with his brother as a high school student. His talent blossomed quickly, and soon, it became apparent that he was destined for bigger things. Olumide began performing in front of any audience that would have him, rapidly upgrading to multiple appearances at Baltimore Soundstage. Easily one of the most promising artists to emerge from the DMV, Olumide officially secured his spot sonically with the release of #BeenDope (Mixtape), which currently boasts millions of streams. Solidifying himself on the stage alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Curren$y and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as well as in the booth with other local entertainers like WillThaRapper and Ciscero, Olumide is a man on a mission, refining his craft and further developing his impressive lyrical abilities. Stream “New Keys” on your DSP of choice via PGN Records (@PGNRecords) below!

10. IDK ft. Gunna – Tiffany Source:idk Following the release of the HYPEBEAST-praised single “DENiM” featuring Joey Bada$$, Maryland multi-hyphenate .idk. is already back and doubling down on his red-hot momentum with a new track. Titled “TiFFANY,” featuring rap superstar Gunna, the two MCs indulge in the opulence of a high-class lifestyle – Listen HERE. Produced by Turbo, Evrgrn and Kenny Stuntin – all of whom are frequent collaborators of Gunna – a mesmerizing synth loop envelops the listener before .idk.’s profound rhymes melt over the head-nodding beat. He stacks ultra-confident bars about his insatiable appetite for luxury as he proclaims, “She say she want some Tiffany/I got her a Tiffany watch/I like Celine no Dion/Hedi Slimane wit the walk.” And Gunna’s verse is dripping with expensive taste, too: “I got on Celine Balenciaga/it came with a crop on the top/I flew overseas/I’m shopping just cause/The mink fur look like a fox.” On the new collaboration, .idk. shares, “I happened to see Gunna at the Balenciaga fashion show in LA and that encounter led to a series of studio sessions. Within one of them, ‘TiFFANY’ came about. [‘TiFFANY’] is just really us talking about overcoming certain challenges that people may not have believed we could overcome – and using that to create motivation for the next person in line. ‘TiFFANY’ is simply to motivate.” A strong visual to coincide with the music, the “TiFFANY” video was shot in Paris during Fashion Week back in January and later in Los Angeles, artfully layering the pair’s keen sense of style. Not to mention, it’s spliced with footage of .idk. casually hanging out at the legendary Parc des Princes football stadium – the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), arguably one of the top European football clubs. Together, .idk. & Gunna deliver a feast for the eyes that makes it feel like you’re watching the action through a pair of designer frames. “TiFFANY” marks a further exploration of .idk.’s foray into fashion. Previously, he collaborated with Nike to deliver the limited edition Air Max 97 “Free Coast” F&F sneaker. Next up came his big debut at Coachella where he “brought racing wear to new heights,” as V Magazine touted, donning a custom Lanvin race suit and helmet. Not to mention, .idk. partnered with French fashion house Dior to outfit 25 students for his music business program at Harvard University, No Label Academy. From his fashion-forward feats to the original content that he creates, it is abundantly clear that .idk. is in complete control of his creative output. Listen to “TiFFANY” above and stay tuned for more from the man born Jason Mills coming soon.

11. TA Thomas – Risky Source:TA Thomas Today R&B singer, songwriter, TA Thomas– hailing from the Mississippi Delta – shares a new single and music video for “Risky” out now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. Listen to “Risky” HERE. On this heartfelt track, Thomas highlights his undeniable Southern charm while showcasing the trials and tribulations of a passionate relationship. TA Thomas leaves listeners with the message that, “loving is easy so give it a try,” encouraging openness to love despite past hurts, while also acknowledging “we all got scars” and finding “beauty in risking it all” together. The cinematic shots captured in the music video are a powerful reminder of the strength found in embracing love by taking risks to experience high-highs and low-lows. An emerging force in R&B, TA Thomas is determined to elevate the “Southern Soul” genre to mainstream recognition. By blending captivating elements of R&B, blues, country, and soul, TA is set to create something undeniably extraordinary. Ending 2023 on a high note by dropping his acclaimed album, Caught Between 2 Worlds, TA generated plugs from beyond Vibe and more, Billboard applauded “June 15” among its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week” giving flowers to the artist’s ability to “carve out a soul-stirring effort for his rookie project.”

12. Nige – War In The Trenches Source:Nige Today, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Nige begins his journey into stardom with his new video “War in the Trenches.” Hailing from Washington D.C., Nige gives an in-depth look at his everyday reality, where violence is rampant and dreams are broken. “There’s a war in the trenches, in the streets there’s a battle / I was born in the jungle, we’re just praying for survival,” Nige sings after his brief run-in with the cops. The video follows Nige alongside his brothers-in-arms, who are all dressed in black, keen to support him and his mission. As he seeks solace, he loses more close ones to drive-by shoot-outs and police brutality, leaving him as the lone light in his neighborhood. “Growing up as a kid in the hood my pops always used to say, ‘be the light in the darkness around you.’ I always used to brush it off until I got older and really realized what he meant,” Nige reveals regarding the inspiration of “War in the Trenches.” “Making this song is me trying to do exactly that: ‘be the light’ in the darkness of all our lives.” Nige’s rise began on social media where he went viral on TikTok for his pain-infused records, netting millions of views and likes. His forte for pain-infused records and poignant storytelling brings a reflective perspective to a life lived on an emotional edge. Though “War in the Trenches” has dark themes, at its core, it has subtle hints of optimism, signaling that the best is yet to come from the D.C. native.

13. Stella Santana – Easier Source:Stella Santana Singer-songwriter Stella Santana shares her second single, “Easier,” from her upcoming independent EP Twelve Feet High, out July 25th. The track features soulful and sultry production, delving into the emotions and thoughts of falling for someone, enveloped by a cool downtown vibe. The accompanying lyric video effortlessly captures Stella in the midst of everyday moments from coast to coast. Stella explains, “‘Easier’ is a sexy, cool downtown vibe. Sonically I was inspired by a song called ‘Wake Up’ by the Still Brothers–the production felt fresh but also nostalgic. I loved the bassline and the crackliness of the drums.” Arriving alongside the single and lyric video is a powerful social clip that features Stella in a bathtub surrounded by portraits and images of revolutionaries. ”I wanted to include images of lesser-known revolutionaries behind me in the bathtub scene because I want people to start understanding that revolutionary acts have been and will continue to be performed by all kinds of people—not just “leaders” or people in positions of power. We can all be revolutionary every day if we just look at those who came before us.” She adds, “People like Leila Khalid, Stephen Biko, and Berta Caceres, who dedicated their lives to the liberation of their people against colonial powers. And young Faris Odeh, who was shot in the neck and killed by “Israeli” occupation forces just days after the iconic photo was taken of him throwing a rock at an IOF tank. He was 15 years old. And Edward Crawford, who was photographed hurling a tear gas canister back at the police after they shot and killed Mike Brown in the street in Ferguson.” Continuing to carve a new lane for her independent artistry, Stella’s messaging is empowering as she pushes boundaries, balances motherhood, and uses her musical platform to engage with fans and address current societal and humanitarian issues. Stream/watch “Easier” below and stay tuned for more news to follow.

14. Sylo ft. Nonso Amadi – Babyboo Source:Sylo Sylo, one of the alternative-R&B renaissance’s most mature and vulnerable voices, today announces that his heavily anticipated new project dreamt that I was will be released on July 25 via The Orchard — Pre-save. This news comes along with the release of the third single “Babyboo” featuring sonic-globetrotter Nonso Amadi, out now. Produced by Goldchain, “Babyboo” is an amalgamation of so many different genres, intersecting with both artists’ varying global influences. It’s a track that speaks to the universality of how music has always communicated sincere love— Stream. On collaborating with Nonso Amadi, Sylo said, “This song came out of the first session we ever did with Nonso. We caught pure magic but didn’t quite have a home to place it in at the time. It’s been 3 years now and I’m glad we stuck it out to finally share it with the world.” Nonso chimed in, “‘Babyboo’ is one of my favorite records. I’m super excited to be on it. Sylo and I, along with a couple other amazing creatives, worked on this song a few years back, and there has been a lot of fine tuning and reworking to get to where it’s at right now. I believe this song can be played across the world on many different stages and connect with audiences from different backgrounds.” Sylo and Nonso also joined forces for the song’s cinematic official video. Filmed in Ontario by frequent creative collaborator Kevin Lien, the video weaves together threads from Sylo’s previous visuals, in the most elevated format we’ve seen him yet — Watch. Already from his upcoming project, Sylo has shared “Fall Into Me” and “So Familiar.” Loungey, sultry, and all around experimental, Sylo’s newest offerings unfold around the listener. Thoughtfully plucking all the beauty from the mundane, Sylo wields a voice with the viscosity of honey, leaving his fingerprint of intimate care on every second of his music. For Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Spotify recognized Sylo on their Jasmine playlist. Another recent highlight is his COLORSxSTUDIOS session of “Mile End.”

15. THEY. – Diamonds and Pearls Source:THEY. Today, R&B duo THEY. — songwriter Drew Love and producer Dante Jones — return with “Diamonds And Pearls,” a new single showcasing the smooth, future-facing sound they’ve refined for nearly a decade. It’s the first glimpse into new material following 2023’s Nü Moon (feat. Kacey Musgraves, Fana Hues, Yung Bleu, and others), and marks the start of a new era on drink sum wtr, the burgeoning Secretly affiliate label known for recent releases from aja monet, Deem Spencer, Kari Faux, Seafood Sam, and others. “Diamonds And Pearls” rides on shimmering keys, a grooving bassline, and an instantly memorable vocal hook. Shapeshifting and unbound, THEY. don’t follow any rules but their own. Since unloading their debut album Nü Religion in 2015, the duo have employed seamless chemistry, genre-fluid sensibility, and exquisitely inventive style to build an expansive fanbase while reimagining alt-R&B in their own image. Merging their diverse tastes in 2014 — an expansive range that includes grunge, hip-hop, R&B, and ’90s new jack swing — the two formed THEY. and recorded Nü Religion, a metaphorical middle finger to those who’d try to box them in. Filled with Dante’s atmospheric instrumentals and Drew’s lithe, expressive vocals, the project earned critical acclaim and the attention of folks like Timbaland and Bryson Tiller, the latter of whom invited them to open on his Trapsoul Tour in 2016. By the time they dropped their debut album through Genius Records and Warner Music (then Warner Bros.) in 2017, they’d solidified their status as artists to watch. With subsequent releases like Nü Religion: Hyena (2017), Fireside (2018), The Amanda Tape (2020), and Nü Moon (2023), the duo expanded and refined their style, oscillating between genres, feelings, and textures as they wrote and produced with more clarity — and more feeling — than ever before. Stay tuned for more. THEY. ON DIAMONDS & PEARLS: “This is our first release since our last album and I feel like it sets the tone for what’s to come from THEY. We started teasing a snippet of the hook last year and it got a great response from our fans, we hadn’t even written the verse yet. Excited to be finally releasing the full version.”

16. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Music Is Better Source:RÜFÜS DU SOL Today Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL are back, unveiling their highly anticipated new single “Music is Better” via Rose Avenue/Warner Records. Listen HERE. The group first premiered the song during their headline DJ set at Coachella earlier this year, and marks RÜFÜS DU SOL’s first new music since their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Surrender. The long-awaited single captures the themes of hope, intimacy, and connection that have long defined the RÜFÜS universe, while showcasing a more expansive and ambitious sound than ever before. “Music is Better” offers a window into a new creative groove for the band, a new era that is defined by creating from the now and enjoying the process, continuing to create art that binds organic and electronic. The single adds to a catalog that soundtracks life’s most formidable moments for an entire generation of music fans – from heartbreak to romance, euphoria and despair. In the three years since Surrender was released, RÜFÜS DU SOL won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2022 for lead single “Alive,” were twice-nominated the following year for Best Dance/Electronic Album and earned their fifth ARIA award in Australia. The band circled the globe appearing at festivals across Europe and South America, and brought Surrender to the stages of iconic North American venues like New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The band also launched their boutique Sundream Festival, which held its second edition in San José del Cabo in 2023. Already this year, band members Jon George and James Hunt enticed fans with DJ sets at Coachella and an unannounced pop-up at Lightning in a Bottle. “Music is Better” arrives ahead of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s only live show this year, headlining Portola Festival in San Francisco on September 28. Stream RÜFÜS DU SOL’s new single “Music is Better” available now on all platforms.

17. Griff – Anything Source:Griff Today, global pop sensation Griff returns with her anthemic new single “Anything” — listen HERE via Warner Records. The track is the latest offering from her upcoming debut album, vertigo, arriving July 19. Pre-order the album HERE. After being hand-picked to open for Taylor Swift in London at Wembley Stadium on June 22, Griff has also just been announced to support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own headline US run. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information. Before Griff’s debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that Griff has shared over three volumes in real-time, weaving songs that resonate with the vertigo arc into work that moves through melancholy and heartache into healing and joy. vertigo witnesses Griff scaling new creative heights without compromising the hand-stitched, home-made magic that first marked her out as British Pop’s most modern, exciting voice. “The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,” Griff shares. “I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.” With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight—right down to her signature hairstyle—Griff’s debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a source of power. Previous single “Miss Me Too” is a euphoric, existential banger about the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you supposedly grow older and wiser, and was accompanied by a beautifully choreographed video physically exercising such emotions. Throughout the record, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom. That tenacious, no-nonsense talent always wise beyond her years also sounds like she is living: free of expectation, and moving through a world in which there is no one way to make your debut album or to be yourself.

18. Rema ft. Shallipopi – Benin Boys Source:Rema Fresh from Paris Fashion week, global superstar and Mavin Global/Jonzing World artist Rema has released a brand-new song titled “Benin Boys” featuring rising Nigerian artist Shalipoppi. The song is a tribute to Benin City, from which they both hail and an ode to the city’s rich cultural history and people. The single art pays homage to the city’s symbols including the Benin Bronzes and bats — a fixture in the Benin sky. Having teased the song earlier this week, the dynamic and highly infectious song is now officially available across all major platforms, listen here: https://rema.lnk.to/beninboys Produced by Yo X, the layered and energetic production mirrors the infectious personalities of both Rema and Shallipopi. It provides an unobstructed runway for the pair to trade verses and masterful lyricism touching on the pride of their city like “You touch a Benin boy, you touch the full nation.” A track that begs repeating, “Benin Boys” is a colourful and surefire hit from the Afrobeat luminaries.

19. Victony – Stubborn Source:Victony Today, rising African Afropop sensation Victony released his highly anticipated debut album, titled ‘Stubborn’. Known for his global crossover hit ‘Soweto’ featuring Don Toliver and Rema, ‘Stubborn’ marks an evolution in Victony’s musical journey as he joins forces with multiple artists, including Teezo Touchdown, Asake, Saint Jhn, Shallipoppi, and more, to curate a one-of-a-kind project that transcends genres and brings the multifaceted nature of African music to the global stage. Victony’s loyal fan base eagerly awaited the project after the breakout success of his single ‘Stubborn’, featuring Asake. Above all, ‘Stubborn’, the album, is a lyrical representation of Victony’s resilient return to music, following the three-year anniversary of the near-fatal accident that claimed the life of his best friend and required Victony to undergo extensive surgery and rehab to re-learn how to walk. On the album, Victony stated, “The meaning of ‘Stubborn’ goes beyond what the title implies. This album is a true representation of my story and everything I’ve had to overcome over the past few years. It’s not about just reflecting on the trials and tribulations that you inevitably face, but also relishing in the abundance that life has to offer and authentically staying true to who you are despite what anyone has to say. I’m excited for my fans to hear what I’ve been working on for years, as well as the masterful productions and artist features that went into making this album.”

20. Tee Grizzley – Robbery 7 Source:Tee Grizzley Today, multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley unveils a brand new single and music video entitled “Robbery 7” out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. Listen HERE. The track extends his fan favorite “Robbery” series, expanding Tee’s world in the process. A haunting keyboard loop echoes as his confessional bars cut deep. Rapping from right outside of death’s door, he confesses, “Wish I could hug the people that loved me, could’ve did shit right. I see the white gates, will they let me in? Do I deserve it?” Directed by Jerry Productions, the visual opens with a bullet-riddled Tee as he raps to the camera from the floor. Following a month-long recovery, he emerges from the hospital, hops in his girl’s truck, and attempts to restart his life. It seamlessly translates his storytelling to the screen with raw power. “Robbery 7” arrives in the wake of “Swear to God” [feat. Future]. The music video, earned critical acclaim from Complex, Stereogum, and more. Rolling Stone hailed it as a “hard-hitting single,” while Billboard highlighted how, “Both of them went off.” Everything just sets the stage for more to come from Tee Grizzley. Just prior, “Suffer In Silence” marked his first release of 2024 on the heels of last year’s fan favorite body of work Tee’s Coney Island. The standout “IDGAF” [feat. Mariah the Scientist & Chris Brown] amassed over 85 million streams and counting, vaulted to #1 at US Urban Radio, soared into the Top 30 on the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Chart, and saw him crack the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2017. Not to mention, he rolled through On The Radar for what became a celebrated freestyle, posting up hundreds of thousands of views in the process. Continuing a back-to-back run, his prior smashes have recently included “Gorgeous Remix” [feat. Skilla Baby & City Girls], “Loop Hole” [with 21 Savage], and more.

21. Lebra Jolie – What Was Said? Source:Lebra Jolie Houston rapper Lebra Jolie (Interscope Records) has made her highly-anticipated return with a brand new EP titled What Was Said? The project is a masterclass of fierce rapping and hard-hitting songs that represent the evolution of her artistry. Infectious tracks such as “Come Get Me,” “Risk It All,” and “Talk My Shit 4” will catch the ear of listeners looking to hit the summer season with a bang. What Was Said? also has Jolie teaming up with an exceptional list of guest features including Saweetie, Skilla Baby, and BIA. In addition to the features, Jolie worked with an eclectic list of producers on the album including Vega Heartbreak, DJ Chose, Southside Yoko, Pi’erre Bourne, and Derrick Milano. Jolie is also giving her fans their first look at the new and improved rapper whose decade-long grind culminates with the release of the new EP while also pushing them to achieve their dreams. “I have a competitive spirit, and it is nice to do something for so long and see that it pays off. They see my journey and that I’ve been grinding for a long time, and they know it’s possible,” she says. Jolie has been putting in an immense amount of work that got her to this point in her career. After bursting onto the scene with her 2022 Interscope Records self-titled debut, Jolie kept her foot on the gas by releasing another project titled The Pressure Pack that showcased the Houston native’s raw freestyle ability. She kept the pace going by releasing the BIA-assisted heater off the new EP titled “Yeah.” Before that, Jolie flourished on the independent scene and dropped three projects, Murder She Wrote, Brianna, and Now What while also unleashing a plethora of singles and freestyles that brought in new fans with each release. Jolie also has collaborations with the likes of Babyface Ray and Rob49 while also landing coveted features in iconic outlets such as Billboard, Pitchfork, and Essence.

22. 6LACK – F**k The Rap Game Source:6LACK Today, the multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist 6LACK returns with the release of his stirring new song “FTRG” (“Fuck The Rap Game”) via LVRN/Interscope Records. The track sees 6LACK in deep reflection as he honors his rap roots, revealing much about his own staggering personal and professional journey. A journey lined with the tumultuous ups and downs of the music industry that goes hand-in-hand with his own journey as a man in today’s world. It’s the result of a man vehemently working to be his best for his family, his friends, his peers, his community and himself, choosing to stay focused on his higher purpose that led him to find music. Directed by AboveGround, the video brings to life the many sentiments at play in this song: The flashiness and allure of the industry while 6LACK bares himself and remains authentically him. “FTRG” follows the release of his beloved More Lonely Nights acoustic project that celebrated the one year anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Since I Have A Lover. It also arrives as 6LACK is in the middle of his striking No More Lonely Nights Tour that has introduced a series of intimate performances that capture the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs on Since I Have A Lover, delving into 6LACK’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and finding his way through it all — the good and the bad. Since I Have A Lover has received large critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Zane Lowe, Rolling Stone, Forbes, Business Insider, Complex, Fader and Pitchfork to name a few. It introduced a collection of profound songs speaking on mental health, recovery, self-improvement, love and revealed much about 6LACK’s personal journey navigating life’s highs and lows. It’s 6LACK like we’ve never seen or heard him before. The album features stunning collaborations with Don Toliver, Wale, India Shawn, Ty Dolla $ign, QUIN, and production by Leon Thomas, OZ, Fwdslxsh, Scribz Riley, EarthGang’s Olu, Teddy Walton and others. 6LACK ON “FUCK THE RAP GAME”: “I came into the industry before the streaming era, and I’ve witnessed a lot of change since then. Over the last few years there seems to be a lot more moments where it feels like being an artist is about everything besides the actual music. I consider myself very fortunate to do what I love for a living. But I say fuck the rap “game” because that’s the part I don’t love. The part that has nothing to do with artistic expression and makes being an artist feel like a job. This song is a personal reflection about distractions within the music industry that detract from what this art form was created for. I’m distancing myself from the politics and reminding myself what my purpose is within the genre.”

23. The 80s (James Faunterloy & No ID) – The Pursuit Source:The 80s - Topic Today, the notorious hip hop collective The 80s, a bold experiment in R&B and hip-hop from GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy and GRAMMY® Award-winning super-producer No ID, makes their return to music with its old, but new EP The Pursuit, out via Platoon/Aesthetic. Listen to the EP HERE. The 80s was founded in 2011 during the Blog Era, a time when music-industry barriers were coming down and free mixtapes (and free commentary) proliferated on sites like Fake Shore Drive, OnSmash, NahRight, and others, to universal acclaim. With Fauntleroy as lead vocalist, No ID on the soundboard, and a wide ranging group of R&B and hip hop stars including Common, Jhené Aiko, Kevin Randolph, Anomaly, and more, The 80s rolled out a slate of highly regarded EPs and a cult-like following formed rapidly. The Pursuit, the first EP in the series, set a highwater mark for those interested in all that soulful music could offer, appearing online with no forewarning. Now, for the first time ever, The Pursuit will live on DSPs in a newly remastered form and with a new guest feature from three-time Grammy nominee Snoh Aalegra. LISTEN TO BLUE (feat. Snoh Aalegra) HERE. The alleged collaborators of this project could not be reached for comment because they’re on the run. Sources close to them have said…“The recognition and appreciation for The Pursuit and its succeeding EPs exceeded far beyond what they had imagined. Now, The 80s want to share newly mastered and revamped versions for both their earliest fans and for the masses and the mainstream listener to enjoy.” The 2024 remaster of The Pursuit was executed by Dale Becker, ensuring that listeners now have the most polished version of the landmark EP. Snoh Aalegra, who No ID has nurtured into a powerhouse R&B vocalist on his ARTium Recordings label, contributes a new verse to the dramatic, sensual closing track, “Blue.” Her powerful mezzo-soprano pairs beautifully with Fauntelory’s multi-tracked tenor, ensuring that The Pursuit is as fresh and timely as it was when it first dropped—out of the blue. Listen to The Pursuit EP (again) now and keep an eye out for what’s to come from The 80s in 2024.

24. Fridayy – Baddest In The Room Source:Fridayy From GRAMMY-nominations to sold-out tours and hundreds of millions of streams to-date, R&B singer/songwriter Fridayy, continues his prolific run with a new single “Baddest In The Room” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to “Baddest In The Room” HERE. The track illuminates his uncanny and undeniable genre fusion, merging styles into a signature sound without comparison. Right out of the gate, handclaps fuel the flow as gospel-esque harmonies echo. Picking up speed, guitars accent an island-flavored beat, and Fridayy’s lovedrunk vocals take hold on the intoxicating hook, “You’re the baddest in the room…I’m five shots in right now and all I see is you.” It follows the emotionally charged and heartfelt “When It Comes To You.” Beyond tallying nearly 200 million streams and counting and garnering critical acclaim, the song is now RIAA Gold-certified. Stretching the scope of his talents, he recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers for “Friday.” Earning acclaim, EDM.com applauded how “The Chainsmokers recapture ‘Roses’ magic with carefree anthem alongside Fridayy,” and HotNewHipHop christened him “one of R&B’s most soulful singers.” WE RAVE YOU hailed it as “a trifecta of pure excellence” and promised, “Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Friday’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all.” Get ready for a whole lot more from Fridayy soon!

25. GloRilla – TGIF Source:theofficialGloRilla Today, GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla unleashed the full version of her highly-anticipated song “TGIF,” which is available to stream HERE via CMG/Interscope Records. “TGIF” first gained traction when Glo previewed the song on social media, which created massive demand for the song’s release. She eventually started performing the song during stops on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, with the crowd rapping along with her memorable lyrics “It’s 7pm Friday, it’s 95 degrees…I ain’t got no n—a and no n—a ain’t got me.” “TGIF” comes on the heels of her star-studded collaboration “Wanna Be (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. First teased at Megan and Glo’s tour stop at Madison Square Garden last month, the pair teamed with Cardi, who delivered a dynamic verse, stamping the remix as the official go-to anthem for the summer. “Wanna Be” first debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and, after this star-studded remix, soared back into the top 15, proving why GloRilla remains one of the genre’s top hitmakers. Following the tour, GloRilla will be performing at the 2024 BET Awards this June, where she received two nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and BET HER for “Yeah Glo!.” Glo’s success this year comes from her 12-track project Ehhthang Ehhthang, which boasts big-name features, ranging from her Song of the Summer collaboration with Megan The Stallion on “Wanna Be” to her team-up with CMG running-mate MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere.” Ehhthang Ehhthang also includes her top 30 Billboard Hot 100 song “Yea Glo!” and her newly released video “High AF,” which includes a cameo from Snoop Dogg.

26. Veeta Venom – Waiting To Exhale Source:Veeta Venom - Topic Washington, D.C.- D.C. native and creative mind Veeta Venom curated a new heartfelt single “Waiting To Exhale” that showcases her more storytelling and poetic nature of her own. Dealing with motherhood, overcoming cancer, and being an advocate for mental health of the LGBTQIA community, Veeta wants her music to not only tell her story but to also touch the lives of other people worldwide since it’s a common medium. Coupled with a banging beat Veeta’s pen strikes venomously and fiercely with supreme bars that elevate her overall musical aura. This latest single is a preview of music set to debut soon from the Washingtonian. Her latest single is here – https://music.apple.com/us/album/waiting-to-exhale-single/1746902720 Along with new music Veeta has established her own TV network which she aims to help expand the depths of black creativity and give voice to her communities with a network that is built by her, a powerful black woman. It’s set to debut more shows and films very soon. Check out the network here – https://www.veetavenomnetwork.com/.

27. Da Beatminerz ft. Ras Kass – Back In Style Source:Soulspazm With an illustrious career that spans more than three decades,Da Beatminerz have produced countless classic records, helping pioneer the dark, gritty sound of underground Hip-Hop. Today (6/21/2024), just a day shy of the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album Fully Loaded w/ Statik, the legendary production duo releases their third album Stifled Creativity via Soulspazm. Almost 15 years in the making, the new album is a culmination of styes that “Boom Bap Ambassadors” Mr. Walt and DJ Evil Dee have come to define, and features previously unreleased recordings with De La Soul, KRS-One, Smif-N-Wessun, and many other longtime collaborators. “We started working on this album in 2009… We had one focus and the focus was to stick to our core sound. We just wanted to bring back our traditional way of attempting a classic album. Everybody has their own type of hip hop that they love. Well, this is ours.” – Mr. Walt of Da Beatminerz Stream/purchase the new Stifled Creativity album here. Also released today is the vibrant Anthony Edwards-animated music video for the album’s third single “Back In Style”, featuring Ras Kass.

28. RIch Ruth – Water Still Flows Source:Rich Ruth - Topic Today, Nashville-based avant-garde artist Rich Ruth released his third LP Water Still Flows, an atmospheric aural experience inviting introspection and experimental exploration. Out now on Third Man Records, listen to the arresting album HERE. In celebration of the new record, Ruth is performing a special album release show at Nashville’s The Blue Room on Saturday, June 22, and will continue to tour headline shows this summer with stops including Brooklyn, Chicago, and D.C., as well as opener dates with All Them Witches and Mikaela Davis–full dates below and get tickets HERE. Listen to Water Still Flows HERE

Watch the mesmerizing videos/visualizers for “No Muscle, No Memory,” “Crying In The Trees,” and “Aspiring To The Sky” The previously released singles, “No Muscle, No Memory” and “Crying In The Trees,” encapsulate everything the album stands for. There are atmospherics that meld electronic and organic textures seamlessly, compositionally journeying from meditative, ethereal beauty to kinetic, searing squalls. Water Still Flows combines elements of spiritual jazz, synth-infused post-rock, doom, drone-metal, Kosmiche and more – the album born out of a time of transience for Ruth who was touring relentlessly for two years with S.G. Goodman and with his own outfit. Unmoored from waking up in a different city every day, he’d spend what little free time he had on breaks crafting enveloping drones at his home studio. In making this album, he sonically finds a way to unpack and process the feelings that come with the challenges of breaking the mold–in Ruth’s case, Nashville’s notorious sound–to carve his own path while also struggling with the anxieties of being a touring musician in 2024. Says Ruth: “After spending a large portion of the past 12 years touring and recording, none of this stuff has gotten easier. Much of the anxiety and intense feelings I’ve poured into this record are a direct correlation to the uncertainty of trying to earn a living with music. Despite many hopeful opportunities I’ve been given, it has taken a toll on my body and mental health merely trying to survive playing music in the current age. The soothing quality of these new pieces reflect a constant search for solitude and stability. The frenetic, heavier parts mirror the tense variability I feel on a regular basis as a working musician. At the end of the day, all of the sacrifice and uncertainty is a small price to pay for the privilege to share this music with people.” Recorded at Ruth’s home studio and mixed by Jake Davis (William Tyler, Skyway Man), Water Still Flows reflects his unwavering devotion to collaboration. Its seven tracks are peppered with marquee collaborators, which include saxophonist Sam Que, harpist Mikaela Davis, pedal steel player Spencer Cullum, drummer Ruben Gingrich, violinist Patrick M’gonigle, and more. “Working with people who are just better musicians than me, or play drastically different instruments like harp and saxophone, opens up millions of new pathways of where the music can be taken,” says Ruth. “I’ll stitch a narrative out of these improvisational ideas but letting these players do whatever they want without parameters creates a much more unpredictable and interesting thing.” With his foray into ambient recordings starting with his 2019 LP Calming Signals and his acclaimed 2022 album I Survived, It’s Over, Ruth has firmly established himself alongside peers like William Tyler and Luke Schneider as one of Nashville’s foremost experimentalists. “If I analyze it, it’s more that the Nashville music community I grew up with is getting older, settling down, and feeling quieter. The nature of people that are good at music is that they’re probably drawn to weirder things.”



29. NERO – Too Many Questions Source:NERO Grammy-winning, Ivor Novello-nominated live electronic trio NERO have unveiled their latest single ‘Too Many Questions’ off their highly-anticipated album Into The Unknown. An enticing parlay into the next phase of Into The Unknown, ‘Too Many Questions’ is a sharp turn from the album’s preceding singles. Diverging from the hard-hitting drum & bass of ‘Blame You’ and dark, mechanical sounds of ‘Draw Energy’, ‘Too Many Questions’ dips into UK garage and house styles, showcasing the sonic depth threaded throughout their impending third album. Initially written during the creation of Between II Worlds, ‘Too Many Questions’ is led by Alana Watson’s intimate vocal performance and spellbinding lyricism reminiscent of their Welcome Reality hit ‘Promises’. “We found the vocal recently in an old forgotten folder. It was originally a verse and bridge idea Alana had written for ‘Two Minds’ (2015). On discovering it, we knew straight away we wanted to make a garage house track for it.” – NERO Last year, Daniel Stephens, Joe Ray, and Alana Watson reemerged as NERO with their first solo single, ‘Truth’, following a five-year hiatus. Nearly a decade since the band headlined Coachella’s Outdoor Stage (2015) and premiered their second studio album Between II Worlds, NERO will conclude their album trilogy this year with Into The Unknown. Marking a significant return for the trio, Into The Unknown traces the final chapters of NERO’s post-apocalyptic tale of humanity’s dichotic destiny; where science and fantasy, beauty and brutality, creation and destruction meet in harmony. Enveloped with the band’s lust for the metaphysical and the existential, Into The Unknown encapsulates the dystopian universe NERO have built over the past 20 years with their epic trilogy. ‘Too Many Questions’ arrives ahead of NERO’s highly anticipated Into The Unknown album, out August 16th, and U.S. tour, which is on-sale now. Stream ‘Too Many Questions’ available now on all platforms.

30. Nemzzz – WYA Source:Nemzzz UK’s Nemzzz doesn’t stop, returning today with his fiery new single ‘WYA’. Nemzzz’s ascent is truly unmatched, appearing earlier this month at Nicki Minaj’s sold-out record-breaking show at Manchester’s Co-op Live, following his debut mixtape drop in March that landed critical acclaim and a spot at #17 in the UK album charts. Continuing a release schedule that will keep fans excited, ‘WYA’ matches sharp, tongue-in-cheek wordplay and self-assured bars with producer Zel’s rolling, relaxed beat laced with bouncy vocal chops. The single arrives today with a video shot by Nemzzz’s go-to production powerhouse DonProd, chronicling summer in Manchester; splicing footage of Nemzzz playing ‘ball with relaxed home studio sessions, FIFA with mates and late-night Chinese takeaway runs. ‘WYA’ follows the cinematic mixtape-chaser ‘ATM’, a cut brimming with icy industrial production and playful adlibs. The single landed in May to acclaim from The Face, NME, Complex UK, TRENCH + more. Nemzzz wrapped his sell-out second headline tour last month, hitting stages in Dublin, Glasgow, London (with a surprise appearance from K-Trap) and a homecoming show featuring Central Cee at Manchester Academy – Nemzzz’s biggest show to date in the city. Nemzzz will be returning to Wireless Festival this summer and has a sold-out EU tour set for this October and will embark on his first tour of AUS+NZ later this year – dates below. Nemzzz’s debut mixtape DO NOT DISTURB landed in March to critical acclaim from the NME, HipHopDX, Fader, Uproxx, and HYPEBEAST alongside a slew of support from the likes of Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. Over the course of the campaign, the mixtape was spun across BBC Radio 1 with multiple singles topping the A-List at 1Xtra, since its launch the tape has racked up over 160M+ streams and has maintained a spot in the top 200 official albums chart. The 11-track tape is Nemzzz’s most expansive drop to date, an exploration of how the young artist is shaped by his upbringing and his fame. Marrying bars laced with Nemzzz’s wicked sense of humor, earworm hooks, and a raw soulful drill production – DO NOT DISTURB cemented Nemzzz’s status as the new titan of UK Rap. Nemzzz surprised fans the week after release, unveiling the Deluxe version featuring collaborations with rap heavyweights Lil Yachty, Headie One, and K-Trap. Nemzzz is one of the most exciting breakout rap talents of recent years. Since bursting onto the scene at the tender age of 14, Nemzzz has relentlessly chipped away at his craft – building steady buzz amongst the industry, media and fans alike. An old head on young shoulders, Nemzzz helps his young fans navigate their way through growing pains. The rapper is shaped by his tough upbringing in Gorton, using his music to reflect on his experiences including heartbreak, fake friends, financial literacy, finding your own path, and managing mental health amid social media addiction. 2023 was a massive year for the young star with a consistent slate of releases including his debut EP Nemzzz Type Beat (which was pulled together in just 17 days in a flex of his innate talents) alongside a string of singles including ‘Therapy’ and ‘8AM IN MANNY’ which landed to props from some of the biggest rappers in the world – Drake and Lil Yachty. Last year saw Nemzzz deliver his first sold-out headline tour alongside performances at festivals including Glastonbury, Ibiza Rocks and more. With over 180M combined streams in 2023, 9 Million TikTok views, tips including BBC Radio 1xtra’s Hot For 2023, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine Ones To Watch, No Signal Class of ’23, Best Newcomer Nominee MOBO Awards 2022, plaudits from Pitchfork, The Face, DAZED, The Guardian, HYPEBEAST, CLASH, Complex UK and NME – Nemzzz is making serious moves.

31. Eric Bellinger – The Rebirth: The Party & The Bedroom (Accoustic) Source:Eric Bellinger Eric Bellinger is kicking off a summer of love with a new, intimate take on his critically acclaimed album, The Rebirth 3. The just-released acoustic version of the album showcases a beautiful contrast to the high-level modern production and dance-friendly tracks that have defined much of his recent work. The Rebirth 3 has been a phenomenal success, amassing 22 million US streams and solidifying Bellinger’s status as a powerhouse in the R&B scene. This new acoustic version strips away the layers of production, revealing Bellinger’s raw vocal talent and the heartfelt essence of his songwriting. This release underscores his versatility as an artist, offering a softer, more intimate vibe that highlights themes of love and connection. Coinciding with the album release, Bellinger is dropping a video for the song “Writer’s Block,” which features a stripped-down acoustic performance. The video presents Bellinger at his most vulnerable, accompanied only by a guitarist who also lends background vocals. The minimalist setup allows Bellinger’s soulful voice to shine, emphasizing the emotional depth of the track. The lyrics of “Writer’s Block” speak to the transformative power of love, describing a perfect muse whose presence inspires endless creativity: When we alone/all the love that we make turn into a song/every album I create could never go wrong/it keeps going on and on/behind every #1/ is my number one. Not one to rest, even after creating a masterpiece, Bellinger is rolling out three more acoustic videos in the coming weeks, “All for Me,” “La Perla,” and “Gang Slide.” This acoustic rendition of The Rebirth 3 offers fans a new perspective on Bellinger’s artistry, focusing on the softness of love and intimacy. It’s a departure from the energetic and polished sound of the original album, providing a refreshing experience that highlights the simplicity and purity of Bellinger’s musical expression. As fans enjoy this acoustic journey, they are reminded of Bellinger’s ability to connect deeply with his audience through both high-energy tracks and stripped-down, soulful performances. This release is yet another testament to Bellinger’s dynamic range and enduring appeal in the R&B landscape.

32. Aliyah’s Interlude – Love Me Source:Aliyah's Interlude Today, breakout artist and multi-hyphenate creative Aliyah’s Interlude releases her latest track, “Love Me,” out now. Produced by SADPONY (Drake / Nicki Minaj), “Love Me” sees Aliyah showcasing her range and flexing her vocal skills, singing over a hypnotic house beat. With her anticipated debut EP coming later this year, “Love Me” continues to see Aliyah evolving her sound. “‘Love Me’ is a track all about self-acceptance and self-love despite not receiving an outpour of love from your own community or the people around you,” says Aliyah. “As someone who has gone through so much hate either online or in my day-to-day life, I felt compelled to make a song about my experience. I want people to know they are perfect the way they are and loving yourself is necessary always.” Aliyah’s Interlude has continued to dominate 2024. After releasing her genre-blending, runway-ready single “Fashion Icon,” she starred in the latest campaign for Poster Girl alongside Kim Petras, Alton Mason, India Love, and more. She also joined SZA on stage for her Australia show to perform her viral single “IT GIRL,” and opened for Charli XCX on the Chicago stop of her BRAT Tour. Setting the digital world ablaze with her signature fashion aesthetic – a distinctive alt-emo, Y2K, Harajuku-inspired innovative style aptly named #Aliyahcore – she has captured audiences on a global scale, resulting in Aliyah having over 4 million followers across her socials and the #Aliyahcore hashtag on TikTok generating more than 480 million views, in addition to press coverage across The New York Times, TIME, Vogue, Billboard, ELLE, Nylon, PAPER, LADYGUNN, and more. Her debut single “IT GIRL” quickly generated over 13 million views on YouTube, 1.2 million TikTok videos and over 100 million streams to date. Stay tuned for more music and updates on Aliyah’s Interlude.

33. Matt B – Amanzi Source:Matt B - Topic Today, GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released his new EP AMANZI. Translating to ‘water’ in the African language of Zulu, the 6-track project sees Matt surrendering to the restorative and healing energy of natural elements as he emphasizes the importance of self-improvement and making heart-centered decisions. AMANZI shows a vulnerable side to Matt as he navigates life through the lens of love, a theme that lingers throughout his recent releases, choosing to sing about it in hopes of inspiring others to offer more of it in the world. “I hope that listeners realize that life is too short and that it’s OK to let go and love,” Matt shares. “Be more like water. Be comfortable with who you are, but be willing to make changes for the better. Know yourself well enough that no matter what situation or vessel you’re in, you maintain your identity. Be strong enough to carve out rock, but refreshing enough to quench someone’s thirst and help them to thrive.” “I truly believe that songs write themselves. They already exist in the ether, I’m just fortunate that I was chosen to be the vessel to tell the stories,” he adds. “My inspiration for this project came from several places. My wife is my muse, so I’m always inspired by her. I’m also inspired by what I see, whether it be when I’m walking through the airport or out for lunch, seeing the expression of love that people selflessly give to one another all helped to inspire what you hear in AMANZI.” The project opens with the devotional track “My Light” which is doused in romance as he slows down the pace to describe his eternal devotion to his wife — who is also his manager, producer, and creative partner. The latest single “Loyal” offers a glimpse directly into Matt’s soul as he selflessly proclaims his adoration to his love while “GUANGZHOU” speaks on being spontaneous and acting on one’s inhibitions. Elsewhere on the EP is the sensual “My Way,” an ode to body language that sonically personifies the ebb and flow of a river, and the lighthearted “Need Some Wine,” serving as a reminder to let loose, sip back, and celebrate. Matt also collaborated with Liberian artist JZyNO to offer a refreshing remix of the track. AMANZI follows Matt’s 2023 critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan), the first release in his discography that sees the bona fide talent aiming to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America. Speaking to the connection between the records, Matt shares, “AMANZI still maintains the African theme that we have built from ALKEBULAN. The storytelling, however, is drastically different. ALKEBULAN maps my personal journey of discovery as I found my ancestral roots. Whereas AMANZI shows a different type of vulnerability, how I navigate this world and my perspective of love.”

34. 2Rare – Congratulationz Source:2Rare Today, breakout Philadelphia rapper 2Rare drops his new anthemic single “Congratulationz.” Listen HERE via Warner Records/Second Estate. Until now, 2Rare has showcased his versatility through high-energy tracks like “Don’t Run” and “Rare Steppa.” Now, with “Congratulationz,” he takes a cathartic victory lap — and invites listeners to come along for the ride. “I did it,” 2Rare declares over joyous piano chords and finger snaps. “I just wanna thank my Mom and Pa — last but least, I cannot forget God.” Later, on the chorus, he sings: “Congratulations! We waited our turn, took a lot of patience.” Primed to become a graduation staple, the sing-along single was made to soundtrack unforgettable moments. “When I first heard the beat to ‘Congratulationz,’ I automatically felt like it had a commercial vibe,” the rising artist said. “Everyone in the studio felt the beat, so I just challenged myself to come correct and not curse.” 2Rare wanted it to be accessible to the widest possible audience. “It’s a song for people to be able to relate to, whether that’s for making it in life, graduating school, and reaching new heights & goals.” “Congratulationz” arrives just a week after 2Rare ignited the stage at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival in Bridgeview, Illinois. Additionally, his addictive new single “C4” featuring Skilla Baby and Rob49 just dropped. That track got an Alternative Version Pack featuring sped-up, slowed-down, and instrumental versions. Prior to that, 2Rare cranked up the voltage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, flaunting his customary showmanship while diving into his catalog, starting 2024 off right. Last year, he was named a 2023 XXL Freshman and appeared on NLE Choppa’s “Do It Again,” which has already gone RIAA Certified Gold. Now, with “Congratulationz,” 2Rare unleashes a celebratory party anthem for the ages.

35. $NOT ft. Cochise – Hilarious Source:SNOT Constantly experimenting and pushing himself to new limits, $NOT is one of the most innovative artists of his generation. Preparing to release his new album Viceroy coming soon, he shares “Hilarious” ft. Cochise, a single from the project. Produced by Dreamz / Nate Morgan, “Hilarious” layers glistening synths and subsonic 808s, creating an energetic base for $NOT and Cochise to unleash their straight-faced smack talk. Following a flex-filled verse from Cochise, $NOT jumps in to affirm his untouchable status: “I’m off a couple drugs, put you in that Cybertruck / Smokin’ angel dust, these n****s cannot f*ck with us / Diamonds on my wrist, that sh*t just look like emo cuts / These n****s talkin’ all that sh*t, you know I give no f*cks.” In the “Hilarious” video, $NOT and Cochise rap outside a peaceful pool and on the roof of a secluded house, unfazed by the troubles of the outside world. “Hilarious” arrives ahead of Viceroy, $NOT’s forthcoming album, coming this summer via 300 Entertainment. Viceroy will be the rapper’s first album since 2022’s acclaimed Ethereal, home to hit tracks like “Doja” ft. A$AP Rocky and “BENZO.” Viceroy promises to bring $NOT’s signature soundscapes and low-talking rhymes, seen on already-released tracks like the plugg-inspired “BULLY.” “Hilarious” and the upcoming Viceroy set the stage for a busy year for $NOT, highlighted by his upcoming “Get Busy or Die Tour 2024,” his next headlining tour. Beginning in Orlando on July 24th, the tour spans 32 dates across the country, including shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and a hometown show in South Florida. The tour will feature support from Cochise, Fourfive, Baby Kia, Scarlet House, and 0500gcsy. Last year, $NOT released two standout new singles: the defiant “Cruel World,” featuring a video directed by Chris Villa, who directed A$AP Rocky’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” and Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” videos, and “Easter Pink,” a laid back slapper with a psychedelic video of its own. The 300 Ent. signee spent much of the year on the road, highlighted by his headlining 33-date “Get Busy Or Die Tour.” With support from Night Lovell, Eem Triplin, and DC The Don, the fast-selling “Get Busy Or Die Tour” connected $NOT with fans from coast to coast – selling over 45,000 tickets. As he toured and released new singles, $NOT continued to rack up streams on his formidable catalog, powered by fan favorites from his albums – TRAGEDY + (2019), Beautiful Havoc (2020), and Ethereal (2022): several of his songs earned RIAA certifications last year, including “Mean” (GOLD), “Gosha” (PLATINUM), “Tell Em” (2x PLATINUM) and “Beretta” (GOLD). Overall, the hoodie-clad rapper has generated over 2 billion total streams across platforms. With Viceroy on the way, keep an eye on the young rapper as he continues to evolve into an icon on his own uncompromising terms.

36. Ice Spice – Phat Butt Source:Ice Spice Today, GRAMMY-nominated rapper and pop culture sensation Ice Spice unleashes the pulse-pounding new single “Phat Butt.” Listen HERE via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Defiant, sexy, and dripping with attitude, the summer anthem features on the rapper’s hotly anticipated debut album Y2K! — due July 26. Pre-order it HERE. The project also includes recent hits “Think U The Shit (Fart)” and “Gimmie A Light.” “Hatin’ bitches be angry, hatin’ bitches they ain’t me,” Ice Spice spits on “Phat Butt” over RIOTUSA’s bone-rattling beats and ferocious percussion. “How the fuck I’m still chewing bitches in plain shorts and a grey tee?” From there, the multi-platinum hitmaker outlines why she is the moment. “Rap bitch on the pop chart, toasting bitches like pop tarts,” she declares. “Fat butt and a back tatt and I been bad like Mike Jack.” Both a razor-sharp missive to opps and a party-starting banger, “Phat Butt” is peak Ice Spice. That also applies to the self-directed video that finds the rap superstar performing in front of graffiti. Ice Spice rocks a yellow bob with sharp bangs as she preens and poses in a designer fit complemented with serious bling. Clever use of filters gives the visual a gritty edge, but ultimately the 24-year-old is front and center — as she should be. Watch the video for “Phat Butt” HERE. No doubt, the song will be a highlight when Ice Spice comes to town on her Y2K! WORLD TOUR in the coming months. Kicking off on July 4 in Denmark before heading to the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and Wireless Festival in London, the roadshow then heads to head to North America — starting in Washington, DC on July 30 with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more. “Phat Butt” and Y2K! follow on the heels of Ice Spice’s acclaimed debut EP Like..? — a 2023 release that landed her on numerous best-of-the-year lists including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times. Hits like “Munch (Feelin U)” and the platinum-selling “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana” have taken Ice Spice straight to the top of the rap game. Now, with the electrifying “Phat Butt,” she’s ready to level up yet again.

37. Two Trains Left ft. Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! – Sail Away Source:Two Trains Left Today, French pop punk band Two Trains Left have released their new single and music video for “Sail Away” (feat Chunk! No Captain Chunk!). The song was produced by easycore icons Chunk! No Captain Chunk!’s frontman Bertrand Poncet, making a symbolic moment for the band as they’ve been a long time supporter and influence of Two Trains Left. Blending both Parisian artist’s distinct styles together brings a powerful dynamic to the song, creating a unique sound that serves as a personal anthem of growth, self-discovery and determination. “Sail Away” reminds us that we are meant for more. With every heartbreak and stumble, we find the courage to rise again, refusing to be confined by the expectations of others. Combining catchy guitar riffs, groovy basslines and powerful vocals, “Sail Away” invites listeners on a journey through raw emotion and undeniable intensity. “Sail Away is a special track for us, made even more incredible by collaborating with Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!. It perfectly captures the energy and spirit of our band, blending groovy rhythms with a heavier edge. We had a blast creating this song, and we hope our fans feel that same excitement when they listen” shares the group. Having recently opened for Neck Deep, the uplifting single also marks an important point of evolution for the French rockers: as they began to step away from their pop punk roots and experiment with a surprising and innovative new sound. Two Trains Left hopes that listeners are reminded to embrace change, accept the unknown, never back away from a challenge, and most importantly – never settle. The song’s energetic nature inspires a sense of courage and the excitement of embarking on new journeys. Stay tuned for more music coming soon. Two Trains left consists of Dimitri Ben Hamou (Singer/Guitarist), Julien Debruyne (Guitarist), Tom Bessah (Bassist) and J-B Paon (Drummer).

38. Jim Jones, Taylor Ricard, Dilla illa – Too Turnt Source:Jim Jones Jim Jones shows viewers a peek into what a regular night looks like for him in his newest video for his single, “Too Turnt.” In the Shula Tha Don & Jim Jones directed visual, they showcase how to step out for the night the best way possible. Jim, alongside Taylor Richard and Dilla Illa, partied on yachts and supported a Sexxy Red performance in a lavish Miami nightclub. How they turn up everywhere they go is an example of Jim Jones’s “Vamp Life” phrase where he works hard at night but also enjoys the fruits of his labor. Dilla Illa raps about his confidence and how he deserves to live the lavish lifestyle he does and Taylor Richard reflects that throughout the song’s chorus. The video also has cameo appearances from fellow New York City natives including recording artists Busta Rhymes and Lola Brooke along with comedian Ken Starrrz. They can be found on Instagram @jimjonescapo @taylorricardxo @dillailla.ceo @shulathedon

39. Jay Worthy, DāM FunK & A-Trak ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, DJ Quik – 105 West Source:LNDN DRGS Fresh off a performance for The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, today, West Coast stalwarts Jay Worthy and Dām-Funk announce their forthcoming collaborative album Magic Hour due July 12th via EMPIRE. The announcement follows their previously released single “Westside,” featuring DRAM, a glowing ode to the coast they hail from and its rich musical tapestry. Magic Hour captures the essence of funk and West Coast hip-hop from one of the city’s foremost musical emissaries in Dām-Funk and showcases the musical prowess and adaptability of Jay Worthy as one of the most prominent voices and musical forces of the West Coast underground. Fittingly paired to the album announcement is the duo’s new single “105 West,” featuring fellow Angelenos Channel Tres, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Quik and A-Trak, named after Southern California’s infamously busy, but integral interstate. The song contains all the bounce and unbothered conviction that has made West Coast rap so recognizable, affirming a shared regional pride across generations with a subsequent nod to the Black and brown cultures that have contributed to one of the most influential genres to date. The single is accompanied by a new video that features Channel, Ty, Dām-Funk and Jay at their Magic Hour event at SoHo House in LA last month. First arriving on the scene in the mid-2010s, Jay Worthy has made a name for himself as “one of the most dependable members of the West Coast underground” as dubbed by Pitchfork, having worked on tracks with artists like The Alchemist, Westside Gunn, Kamaiyah, Harry Fraud, and most recently Roc Marciano on their collaborative album Nothing Bigger Than the Program. Worthy is also an influential musical figure behind the scenes. Beyond being featured on DJ Quik’s new album CHUPACABRA, he also helped A&R the record which the two detailed in the latest issue of BRICK Magazine. Worthy is also doing A&R work on other albums for artists like Terrace Martin and more. Enter Dām-Funk. Even before signing to Stones Throw in 2008, the DJ and record collector has remained a legend in his own right, keeping the spirit of Boogie and G-Funk alive as the genre’s foremost guardian all the while pushing its boundaries, collaborating with artists like Disclosure, Little Dragon, and spearheading 2023’s Dām-FunK Presents The Music of Grand Theft Auto Online Original Score for Rockstar Games. Check out “105 West” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, DJ Quik and A-Trak, and pre-save/order Magic Hour above and stay tuned for more details on the album coming soon.

40. Riovaz – Lavender Town Source:Riovaz Today, emerging dance and electronic sensation, Riovaz, is starting a new era within his musical career, kicking off with his new single and video, “Lavender Town” out now via Darkroom/ Geffen Records. The single and music video seamlessly swerves through his signature sounds of atmospheric drum & bass, pop, rap, electronic sounds and synths creating an epic anthem showcasing his entry into a new era of music. Within this track, Riovaz taps into nostalgia through a dark lens. The single is named after a haunted village in the original Pokémon video games, inhabited by Ghost-type Pokémon and a Pokémon burial ground. It’s also his stormy state of mind, a funeral for a failed relationship. “This single makes me feel like I am actually coming into my own and being able to share my deepest moments while adding the dopest sounds on top of it is just unmatched. This is an opportunity for my listeners to get to know me from a different perspective than ever before and it’s only the beginning of what’s to come.” – Riovaz Riovaz continues to push the boundaries of modern music. His rise to stardom has been greatly aided by his presence on TikTok, where viral moments have propelled three consecutive hit singles, establishing him as a trailblazer in the digital age. This is just the start of what’s to come this year for Riovaz, he was recently in Billboard’s ’21 under 21’ list and recently announced his God Is A DJ tour, kicking off in October this year. Tickets and more information for the tour can be found HERE.

41. Blair Gun – Beat Happened Source:Blair Gun Today, post-punk band Blair Gun has released the official music video for the infectious track “Beat Happened,” from their sophomore album There Are No Rival Clones Here (June 7 via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST!). The revelatory new record is a timeless slice of transgression, confession, and self-expression–listen HERE. Blair Gun is on tour now with upcoming stops in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and their hometown of San Diego. The SoCal band will later be supporting alt-rock band Nada Surf in LA this fall. See below for show details. Fueled by urgent instrumentation and embedded with poignant lyrics, “Beat Happened” follows a disillusioned band reflecting on previously innovative musical icons that have devolved into unoriginal cogs in the machine. With charged hooks like “And I think that REM, are better than all my friends, I could be just like them, but where will it end,” Blair Gun calls out the creatives that used to trailblaze massive musical movements and pokes fun at bands attempting to recreate their sound. Premiered by FLOOD Magazine, the new music video “feels reverential of the MTV era without being explicitly nostalgic for it.” “Beat Happened” is a reflective song for the band, who claim to have “a lot of experiences being labeled and moving in circles with bands that are all considered ‘post’-something or a revival movement. The song attempts to reflect on our conflicting feelings of reverence and progression. Musical movements may never die nowadays because of the modern landscape of rock, but we want to escape the romanticized ideas of iconic scenes, pretending as if we are coming up in 2000s Brooklyn or 1980s DC. It would be amazing to imagine ourselves coming up in such an important time and place as these highly revered scenes, but pining for what once was has rarely ever created exciting, new ideas.” Read the exclusive feature HERE. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Eric Bauer, There Are No Rival Clones Here will captivate listeners with “the type of music that you can act a fool to in a mosh pit while simultaneously feeling enlightened–the best of both worlds” (In Search Of). With a lean, mean running time, each song makes a distinct, unforgettable statement. Blair Gun’s passion and purpose shines through tough, tight tunes like “The Thief” and the sneering “Bitter Men.” Blair Gun features Joedin Morelock on vocals/guitar, Zach Cavor as lead guitarist, Jake Richter on drums, and Alyson Valdez as bassist and backup vocals. The garage band intentionally rejects self-destructive conformity, cynical brand-building in lieu of self-reliance, and the fruitless quest for simple solutions in a complex, interrogative world. You’ll hear strains of everything from Richard Hell and Devo to the Pixies and hometown heroes like Blink-182. They have influences, not idols. Rituals, not references.

42. Montell Fish – Is It A Crime? Source:Montell Fish Today, Montell Fish unveils the second single off upcoming new album Charlotte, “Is It a Crime?,” via Virgin. Listen HERE and watch the hypnotic video HERE. “Is It a Crime?” is one of the most Prince flavored moments on upcoming album Charlotte, a gorgeous, guitar-driven song about lingering feelings. “Is it a crime, crime—you’re on my mind?” Fish sings against a jagged riff, after the drums drop out. It’s heavy and evocative; the moments of quiet on the track—the sense of space between sounds—makes it feel existential in its questioning of right and wrong. Accentuating the guitar heavy motif of the single, the music video for “Is It a Crime?” finds Montell alone in a deserted gas station, riffing on an illuminated electric guitar as the station’s fluorescent overhead lights flicker above his head. The loneliness palpable in the song’s lyrics is on full display here, as he places yet another unanswered call at the station’s payphone booth. About the track, Montell notes, “Is It a Crime?” is a song I’ve been working on for a couple years. Psychologically, it kind of points to being in a state of constant Stockholm syndrome, wondering why I keep falling in love with and protecting someone who keeps hurting me. Theologically, it points to my own battles with religion. Sometimes, when I think about it, I appreciate the child-like ignorance I had back then. Scriptures like “love your enemies, bless them that curse you. Do good to them that hate you…” they left me so confused because I tried to love a ghost. They left me loving a manipulator.” “Is It a Crime?” follows “Who Did You Touch?” as the second single off upcoming album Charlotte. Watch the full music video for “Who Did You Touch?”, released last Friday, June 14th, HERE. Back in March, Montell released his EP Intercession Before Charlotte under the moniker dj gummy bear. Intercession Before Charlotte comprised six tracks which showcased Montell’s versatility as a producer, writer, and singer. The entirety of Intercession Before Charlotte was produced, written, and performed by Montell. Earlier this month, Montell wrapped the completely sold-out second leg of his Intercession Before Charlotte tour, which included stops at The Republic in Honolulu, Hawaii, Powerstation in Auckland, New Zealand, and Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, Australia as well as his largest show to date at the Vivid Festival in Sydney, Australia. Stay tuned for more news from Montell in 2024!

43. Oxlade – Arabambi Source:Oxlade Today, rising Afropop star Oxlade returns with a new track and music video “Arabambi” – listen here. Over the lush, airy instrumental, Oxlade wields his blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop as he yearns for his lover to stay by his side and give him her love forever. This track marks the final phase before his debut album Oxlade From Africa which is set be released this fall. About the track, Oxlade says “Arabambi means “the child of the people,” “the community gave birth to this child”, “the one.” It’s also the nickname of K1 De Ultimate, an iconic Nigerian Fuji musician. The melody is inspired by the American singer Miguel and the way he uses his vocals. It’s a love song but it’s still me in my braggadocious elements. It is the original song I was meant to perform for COLORSxSTUDIOS before I swapped it for ‘Ku Lo Sa.’” The track comes together with a music video which radiates heat, both in its visual appeal and the palpable energy it exudes, encapsulating the essence of the track’s hot, vibrant celebration of rhythm. The picturesque video finds Oxlade and his lady traveling to the tropics to bask in each other’s presence among the stunning scenery – watch it here. “Arabambi” is the latest release from Oxlade From Africa, Oxlade’s upcoming debut album, following “Intoxycated“, the red hot collaboration with UK rap star Dave as well as his two-pack single KATIGORI/PIANO. A smooth single that dissects the modern language of love, “Intoxycated” reached the Top 50 of the UK official charts, garnered coverage in The New York Times, and earned Hottest Record distinction from BBC Radio 1. The album continues the momentum from Oxlade’s massive 2022 hit, “Ku Lo Sa“, which racked up over 541 million global streams. Oxlade’s rise to mainstream recognition has continued in full force last year with a nomination for Best Afrobeats Song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Oxlade’s BBMA nomination followed a strong showing at the 2023 Headie Awards, where he received four nominations including Best Song Of The Year and Best Recording Of The Year. Last summer, Oxlade raised his profile with incredible live performances, including a performance with Usher at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana, and a performance alongside Wizkid at the Accor Arena in France. Oxlade From Africa arrives Fall 2024 via Epic Records.

44. Devin Malik – Backstage Source:Devin Malik Continuing to put his own irreverent spin on a soulful SoCal sound, Devin Malik returns with bouncy summertime track “BACKSTAGE.” The song takes listeners on a journey through L.A. as he’s accompanied by a woman who isn’t from his world who enjoys the exclusivity and perks that come with his company. Devin utilizes a medley of quick tempo hi-hats and bass drum beats and pairs them with funky chords and vocal echoes that when combined, conjure mental visuals of a lavish, fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle. From flying women out to Spain and Dubai to bouncing around top restaurants and events in L.A., the track’s protagonist is happy to ball out with as many dalliances as he can juggle. The new single is accompanied by a Y2K Apple-inspired visualizer that features splashy bright colors and dancing silhouettes, similar to those of the famed commercial, which perfectly reflect the vibe of the funk-heavy track.



The flirty and spontaneous energy from Malik’s new single is the perfect welcome to summer and preface to his anticipated project, DEADSTOCK which is set to drop on June 28th. DEADSTOCK is an experimental exploration of the wide-range of sonics that can live within the hip hop genre.



Malik has worked with some of rap’s favorite indie darlings and legendary heavy hitters. His experiences with some of the genre’s most talented artists is reflected in DEADSTOCK as listeners with a keen ear can hear inspiration from the very best qualities of all the artist’s he’s admired or worked with. Back in April, the talented rapper-producer released “PDA,” a flirtatious video and single. Produced by Devin and co-producer WillGell, the song uses a sample from Kendrick Lamar’s “PRIDE,” supplementing it with rolling hi-hats and an ethereal piano melody to create a room-enveloping canvas for Devin to paint on. “BACKSTAGE” continues Devin Malik’s red hot 2024, following his contributions as a producer and rapper on his mentor ScHoolboy Q’s new album BLUE LIPS. The young artist produced and rapped on “Love Birds,” also featuring Lance Skiiwalker, and tore up the first verse of album highlight “Back n Love.” Behind the scenes, Malik contributed his production talents to highlights like “NuNu,” “oHio” and closing track “Smile.” After years of steady rise, and a recent co-sign from the one-and-only Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q has taken Devin Malik under his wing, nurturing him to become the next talent to emerge from the TDE orbit.



Malik’s impressive resume paired with his unique musical ear has allowed him to create an album that stands alone in the rap scene. His reputation is to skyrocket in the coming year following the release of DEADSTOCK making him the rising rapper and producer to watch.

45. Tre Loaded – Don’t Panic Source:TreLoaded Gaining notoriety for his bottomless bars and flex-worthy quotables, Tre Loaded has established himself as one of the most exciting risers to emerge from Memphis. Keeping the streets hotter than a Bluff City summer, Tre shares his new single and video for “Don’t Panic,” coming tonight at midnight ET! The new track is an anthem for the big steppers everywhere – Tre slides across a synth-heavy upbeat, keeping a steady pace as he brags on his assets in a series of tumbling bars: “No I can’t give you no money, don’t ask this ain’t charity/f*ck with me you gon’ need therapy / with this dope, I can’t never go dry.” The DGreenFilms-directed video finds Tre living out his rhymes in real time, posting up at his riverside mansion with racks of cash, a pristine new Corvette, and a few baddies to keep him company at his pool. “Don’t Panic” continues Tre’s ongoing run of fiery bangers, following the slinky “Push Start” and the bubbling “Another Whip,” which currently boasts over 4 million streams across platforms and a co-sign from Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony. Tre’s recent releases are only a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming LOADED mixtape coming this summer! Check out his latest On The Radar freestyle to watch him cook up a fire new track!

46. Key Glock – Big Big Money Source:Key Glock One of the hottest hitmakers in Memphis and beyond, Key Glock consistently releases some of the most cutthroat and heavy-hitting tracks in hip-hop. Today, he shares “Big Big Money,” another flex-filled banger. Over hypnotizing yet threatening production, Glock casually spits bars, laying out his money-making agenda: “Big money n***a this how big money walk / Big big knots, you know what I got / B*tch my chain costs a truck, spend it like I don’t give no f*ck.” In the video, premiering on Glock’s YouTube on Monday, the PRE star both literally and figuratively rises above the competition, standing as tall as the Memphis skyscrapers as he looks down on those beneath him.



“Big Big Money” is the first single Glock has released this month, following a busy May in which he released three singles including “Q-Dogz”, “F*ck Around & Find Out” and “The Greatest,” a Bandplay-produced banger. The new singles and music videos arrive on the heels of “Let’s Go (Remix),” which reunites Key Glock and Young Dolph over triumphant production. Peaking at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100, Dolph’s remix added fuel to the fire of “Let’s Go,” which was already one of the biggest hits of Key Glock’s career. The song racked up hundreds of millions of streams, reached the Top 5 on Urban Radio, and has earned play in sports stadiums across the globe. The song inspired a cinematic video, directed by Chris Villa, a 7-minute epic for which the young rapper learned fight choreography and did his own stunts (10 million views to date). The song is a mainstay on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart (#20 peak) and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (#20 peak), and spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. “Let’s Go” is the standout track from Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), an expansion of his February 2023 album Glockoma 2, which spent 8 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at #13. Last month, Key Glock united with Brazilian producer Alok, one of the world’s most popular EDM artists, for a high octane “Let’s Go” (Alok Remix).



In April, Key Glock performed for the first time at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, headlining a bill that also featured Young Nudy and BigXThaPlug. The young rapper sold out the show, performing his hits in front of 10,000 adoring fans, and even inviting a lucky few onstage to rap along with songs by Key Glock and Young Dolph. The Red Rocks performance continued momentum that started in 2023 with Glock’s fast-selling SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock – Glockoma Tour,” with support from XXL Freshman TiaCorine, Dallas riser BigXThaPlug, and his PRE associates including Kenny Muney and Jay Fizzle.



Now with more than 15.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, multiple Hot 100 hits to his name, and 59k tickets sold in 2023 alone, Key Glock is on the brink of taking his no-holds-barred Memphis sound to the mainstream. Stay tuned for much more music from Key Glock in May.

47. Alex Sampson – Pretty Baby Source:Alex Sampson Today, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson shares a dreamy new single entitled “Pretty Baby” out today via Warner Records – listen HERE. “‘Pretty Baby’ is one of the most special songs that I have ever written. It has such a nostalgic but fresh sound to it and I’m beyond excited for everybody to hear it,” says Alex Sampson. “Pretty Baby” features hummable piano and swooning vocals all while showcasing Alex’s dynamic range and slick croon. His voice practically floats on the lovestruck refrain as he pleads, “Pretty baby, is it crazy? Think I’ve known for a while. Kiss me now. Drive me wild.” Alex Sampson recently unveiled his debut Blurry Vision EP. Right out of the gate, RAIN praised, “Beyond the sheer enjoyment, anthemic rhythms, and Sampson’s dynamic vocals lies an incisive and mature sense of self-awareness.” Plus, Sweety High raved, “It spans emotional pop to pulse-pounding rock and everything in between, with each song anchored by Alex’s soaring and anthemic vocals, and a story that’s had us enthralled beginning to end.” Listen to Blurry Vision HERE. Growing up in a small town in Canada, music offered Alex a window to a bigger world. Upon gaining traction with a series of covers on TikTok, he connected with audiences via his first original single “Stay Here.” On its heels, Alex released “All That We Could Have Been” and “Play Pretend.” All of this leading up to his debut EP, Blurry Vision.

48. VALÉ – Fit Mami Source:VALÉ Colombian sensation and one of PEOPLE’s Spring Emerging Artists VALÉ unleashes anticipated dance bop “fit mami” ahead of her debut EP, under the sun, which arrives August 2nd. Listen to “fit mami” HERE and watch the official music video HERE. Pre-order under the sun HERE. “fit mami” is a hypnotic and liberating experience. With its Latin production and a charged, pulsating beat that urges listeners to ‘put a lil back in it,’ as VALÉ commands, this infectious tune is the perfect soundscape for a Summer of releasing inhibitions. Accompanied by a colorful video, the visual shows VALÉ in a complete ‘fit Barbie’ aesthetic, hitting choreography to the addictive beat. Watch HERE. About the track, VALÉ shares, “‘fit mami’ is probably my most fun song. I love to dance and party, so it was only fitting that we made a club track. This song is so incredibly energetic and has a great vibe, playing it live is so sick! I wrote this song with the intention of filling anyone who listens to it with confidence and the best vibes. The Fund and I had such a blast writing and creating this track, so I only hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do! Fit mamis unite!” The sweat-inducing “fit mami” ushers the way to VALÉ’s debut EP, under the sun, which will arrive on August 2nd. The project boasts the songstress’ signature Latin alternative pop flavor and alluring production, matched with her silky vocals. Showing no signs of slowing down, “fit mami” follows VALÉ’s smooth single “chill like that,” which received critical praise from Rolling Stone, People, Ones To Watch, Global Grind, Contrast Magazine, and more. Earlier this year, VALÉ dazzled sold-out audiences across North America as the direct support for Ross Lynch’s The Driver Era. To stay updated on VALÉ’s latest releases, tour dates, and upcoming appearances, follow her on social media and visit her official website HERE.

49. Michael Marcagi – Tear It All Apart Source:Michael Marcagi Today, singer, songwriter, and storyteller Michael Marcagi releases the gut-wrenching single “Tear It All Apart.” Listen HERE via Warner Records. Boasting the raw lyricism he has become known for, the new offering captures the heartache that accompanies coming of age. It’s Marcagi’s first release since dropping his critically acclaimed American Romance EP, which features the global hit single “Scared to Start.” “’Tear It All Apart’ is a song about growing up and having your sense of home changing, while also looking the same as it was when you were a kid,” Marcagi explains. “And how the places we go back and visit can evoke such unique and specific memories.” “I still drive to my parents’ house, laugh and leave it in the mirror,” the breakout artist croons over methodical guitar strumming and building percussion. “It still holds all my memories, but my parents haven’t lived there in 4 years.” Emotions overflow on the track’s soaring chorus: “And all I’ve done is take your love and tear it all apart.” Intimate and disarming, Marcagi’s latest slice-of-life anthem casts an emotional spell tinged with nostalgia. “Tear It All Apart” arrives soon after the vinyl release of his Warner Records debut EP American Romance — click HERE to order. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” has already reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date — amassing more than 380 million global streams in the process. Flaunt Magazine recently observed, “Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling – resonating deeply, and immediately, with those who hear it. The fondness of storytelling and the echoes of his voice shimmer seamlessly through the EP holding a sense of hope that feels almost tangible.” On June 17, Marcagi made his late night TV debut performing the hit on Late Night With Seth Meyers — watch HERE. No doubt, “Scared to Start, ” “The Other Side,” and “Tear It All Apart” will be highlights of Marcagi’s fall tour, which follows his already sold-out headline tour across North America, New Zealand and Australia. The new tour kicks off on August 22 in Dallas and includes shows across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Vancouver on October 7. Tickets are on sale now — click HERE for ticket information and the full list of dates.

50. Sam Gellaitry – MORE! Source:sam gellaitry Primed for an unforgettable summer, UK producer and artist Sam Gellaitry returns with a new single entitled “MORE!” out now via Major Recordings – listen HERE. It notably marks his first new music of 2024 and paves the way for his next era in the process. The track illuminates his penchant for distinct sonic alchemy. An instantly hummable synth line sets the pace for a breathy vocal to take hold. Meanwhile, the bass wobbles and the beat snaps as a dancefloor-ready chant rings out, “I want more, I want more of it.” “MORE!” drips raw desire through Sam’s mastery of dynamics. “MORE! is a track I made last year, which started off with me messing about with my TB303. The beat itself is quite abrasive and heavy, mixed in with melodic parts coming from the vocals and the chords and vocoder harmonies,” says Gellaitry. “Contextually, I tried to match the energy of the beat by portraying a relationship in which the back and forth and arguments themselves are romanticised by the passion and effort involved in taking part in them. There’s a beauty in overcoming things, especially with your other half, and I’ve found when it’s with the right person, you tend to laugh it off afterwards due to its insignificance with the bigger picture. At the end of the day, it’s all a display of passion and investment and I wanted to portray that somehow.” Last year, Sam dropped the UNDER THE ILLUSION EP highlighted by the fan favorite title track “UNDER THE ILLUSION” and focus single “ALONE.” In addition to gathering millions of cumulative streams, it earned critical acclaim, Billboard hailed the former among “simply the best new dance tracks of the week,” going on to profess, “Sophisticated and pristinely produced, the four-track project is dancefloor fare equally well-suited for the dancefloor or the afterhours.” Of course, his 2022 album, VF VOL II, also boasted the signature hit “Picture In My Mind” with PinkPantheress. Sam has come a long way since he began uploading songs to SoundCloud from his bedroom in Stirling, aged just 18. His music is a journey through experience, circumstance and surroundings, told through his impressive, synaesthesia-informed knowledge of different musical tones. Impossible to pigeonhole and with an insatiable appetite for creativity, this talented star is well and truly on the ascent. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Sam Gellaitry in 2024.

51. Icewear Vezzo & Peezy – Aiight Source:Icewear Vezzo In this track, Vezzo captivates listeners with his raw and passionate street raps, diving deep into the gritty realities of his life. Trading bars over a classic Detroit-style beat, Vezzo and Peezy deliver an iced-out charismatic performance. The accompanying music video, directed by Suave, adds a unique twist to their storytelling. Vezzo sits down with a therapist, candidly discussing his ‘problems’ like filling his hands with diamonds, spending cash on glocks, putting tags on opps, and dropping $40K on a watch. Peezy joins in, boasting about his relentless ambition and daily hustle. The video creatively juxtaposes these therapy sessions with scenes of the rappers and their crew posted up by an idyllic suburban mansion, highlighting themes of wealth, power, and survival.