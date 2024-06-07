Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli & Hunxho Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (June 3 – June 7):

1. El Snappo – Cyber Truck Source:El Snappo Primed to lead the next era of Broward County Hip-Hop, rising Florida rap phenomenon El Snappo revs up a brand new single entitled “Cyber Truck” out now. The track notably serves as his proper debut for 300 Entertainment. On the new deal, El Snappo shares “Honestly, I feel like I’m at home. I wouldn’t have wanted this to happen any other way. 300 Bands in the bank!” Produced by Yak Beats (Sexyy Red, Hotboii), “Cyber Truck” boasts hypnotic synths and a bluesy saxophone loop as thick 808s underscore Snappo’s bold and braggadocious bars. He flaunts his fiery flow until the hook kicks into high gear. Pulling up with style, he proclaims, “I just came through, cyber truck.”

2. Yaya Bey – ‘career day’ Source:Yaya Bey Following the release of her widely lauded album last month, Yaya Bey shares a new video for “career day.” Like the intricately imagined Ten Fold visuals released before it, the video for “career day” finds Yaya expressing herself wholeheartedly in a multi-panel testimonial, triumphantly planting her flag that she’s steadfast and confident in the person she’s grown up to be. Yaya has served as each visual’s creative director, co-director and stylist. Ten Fold has been met with an overwhelming amount of critical praise, including being awarded Pitchfork’s Best New Album in a glowing review, Elle, ESSENCE, and Paste Magazine, who described the album as “Bey’s most liberating music to date.” VIBE Magazine called Ten Fold “a vibrant albeit vulnerable portrait of what it means to be an artist today.” Yaya also performed one of the album’s standout singles “me and all my n****s” in her stunning NPR Tiny Desk concert. On Ten Fold, Yaya brings her unadulterated truth to the forefront, with the faith that music is her calling and that the world will receive her truth and she’ll reap the fruits of her and her family’s labor tenfold. Her new LP is definitive, harkening back to aspects of her past while examining the future of the world around her. Over rapturous production from Corey Fonville (of Butcher Brown), Karriem Riggins, Jay Daniel, Exactly and Boston Chery, Yaya delivers a free-spoken masterpiece that speaks to the intricacies of persevering through a year punctuated by grief and loss, life-altering milestones and everything in between. Yaya just recently wrapped a series of album release shows, bringing her electric live presence, which Rolling Stone likened to Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, to Brooklyn, DC, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Yaya will also be embarking on a North American and European festival run throughout the Summer, before returning to Europe for a headline show in London at Lafayette on November 18th. Tickets available HERE.

3. Lil Crix – I Can’t Turn Down Source:LIL CRIX

4. Tech N9ne ft. Skatterman & Snug Brim – Drippy Drop Source:Strange Music Inc Ready to heat up the summer to a boiling point, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne has officially announced the next offering from his popular “Tech N9ne Collabos” series entitled COSM (CLASS OF STRANGE MUSIC) out everywhere on July 12. The pre-order is available today via his Strange Music label HERE Tech also recently served up a hard-hitting new single & video “Drippy Drop” feat. Skatterman and Snug Brim just ahead of the album announcement and pre-order. Listen HERE. A true KC affair, “Drippy Drop” reunites Tech with his fellow lyrical marauders Skatter & Snug as they rekindle the chemistry shared on previous collaborations and seminal Strange Music anthems such as “Riot Maker” from the gold-certified classic Everready (The Religion), “That Box” from the Collabos staple Misery Loves Kompany, and “Twerk” from the Strictly Strange 2008 Tour CD, among others. Now, this particularly raunchy and raucous record hinges on a beat that pops like a leaky faucet tightened up by a splashy hook. It shows yet another side of Tech’s artistry! Plus, the visual perfectly projects this vibe on screen. Tech continues to break boundaries without compromise. Heavy-metal trailblazers Falling In Reverse recently tapped him and Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail for the explosive “Ronald.” Beyond stacking up 12 million-plus Spotify streams, Tech turned up on stage during Falling In Reverse’s headlining set at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, FL in front of over 55,000 fans for the single’s live debut. He left the stage in flames by delivering his standout verse with vicious vitality. Relive the moment HERE. The song also crashed the Top 10 of both the Billboard Top 10 Alternative Songs Chart and Top Hot Rock Songs Chart in addition to capturing #2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs Chart. Not to mention, Revolver applauded “the diverse talent of rap rocker Tech N9ne,” and New Noise Magazine spoke to him in-depth at Welcome To Rockville, going on to praise, “His legendary presence with his rap rock metal mix and multifaceted style captivates his fans and colleagues everywhere he goes.” Next up, Tech will hit the road with Falling In Reverse on The Popular Monstour II, rolling through arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast this summer. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Of course, “Drippy Drop” follows the collabos salvo “Boomer Rang” with Stevie Stone and featuring K.A.A.N. and Ubi. It has already amassed 355K Spotify streams and 337K YouTube views on the music video. Plus, The Hype Magazine and more plugged it. It comes on the heels of “P.O.W.” featuring Marley Young. It has amassed 361K Spotify streams and received looks from Hip Hop Over Everything and more. Breaking ground once more, Tech joined forces with Kansas City Symphony for a very special first-of-its-kind performance. The show sold out in advance, and he spoke at-length about what to expect in various interviews. IN KANSAS CITY profiled him and noted, Nobody in the audience knew the cute 4th grader from Wayne Minor projects who was slaying the talent show with his moonwalk would become an internationally famous rapper and head up his own record label. But they knew Aaron Dontez Yates had it, that special combination of innate talent, drive, and charisma that can’t be taught.” Moreover, KC Studio applauded how, “Tech N9ne maintains a deep affinity for his hometown and its musical ecosystem.” In March, he delivered the collabos anthem “You Know Where You Can Go.” It has already piled up nearly 400K Spotify streams as well as 143K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Sway’s Universe raved, “In the world of hip-hop, few names resonate as powerfully as Tech N9ne. The icon has once again set the bar high with his latest collaboration single, ‘You Know Where You Can Go’.” It notched plugs from The Hype Magazine, V13, and more. It landed in the wake of the collabos track “Roll Call” with Rittz and featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided. The latter has already stacked up almost 1.8MM YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from Rock The Bells, Ghost Cult Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and more, his hometown television station KCTV5 hailed it as “explosive.” Watch the “Roll Call” music video HERE. “Roll Call” notably stood out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best. Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon. Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.

5. Denzel Curry ft. TiaCorine & FERG – HOT ONE Source:Denzel Curry Denzel Curry announces his new project King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 and shares new single “Hot One,” the first taste of the forthcoming body of work. King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 finds Curry presenting a sequel to the project – and revisiting the sound – that helped launch his career. While the first installment of King Of The Mischievous South was performed from the perspective of his Raven Miyagi persona, a name bestowed upon him by Raider Klan founder SpaceGhostPurrp, Volume 2 finds Curry operating under his Big Ultra persona — an elevated version of Raven Miyagi that is braggadocious and revels in the success that Curry has seen over the last decade of his career. Denzel has been rapidly warming up his fanbase for King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. Recently, while in New York City, he stopped by The Lot Radio and teased new material on his Mischievous Radio show with DJ Dylan Ali. This past weekend he revealed the project’s features to fans directly on Instagram and put the original King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 on SoundCloud to prepare for the upcoming project’s release. Creating King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 has been a goal of Curry’s for some time, though his earliest attempts to do so ultimately morphed into other projects, namely his 2016 album Imperial and 2020’s 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. It wasn’t until he stopped overtly attempting to create Volume 2 that its songs started to emerge naturally. Given the project’s sound, which pays homage to the great musical heritages of the South — from Memphis to Houston and Curry’s own South Florida — its features include the region’s greats, both old and new, as well as others whose style is indebted to the South’s musical legacy. Fellow former Raider Klan member Key Nyata, Memphis stalwarts Juicy J and Project Pat, Texas’ Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT and Mike Dimes, North Carolina’s TiaCorine, Atlanta’s 2 Chainz and Kenny Mason and South Florida’s Ski Mask The Slump God and PlayThatBoiZay, as well as A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky all make appearances across King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2. With all of the otherworldly adventures Denzel has taken listeners on throughout his last few conceptually-driven albums, this project serves as a showcase for the fun, spontaneity, and technical mastery that has made him one of rap’s most in-demand talents of the last decade. In conjunction with the project’s announcement, Curry shares the FNZ and SkipOnDaBeat-produced single “Hot One” featuring TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg. Earlier this week, Curry debuted the new song during his “Mischievous Cypher” with On The Radar, a three-beat medley group performance featuring Ferg, Tia, Key Nyata and PlayThatBoiZay. The collaboration between Ferg and Denzel is a long-awaited union considering the proximity the two shared at the launch of their respective careers and the creative exchange that existed between A$AP Mob and Raider Klan before the relationship between the two collectives soured. “Hot One” sees two of the most promising rappers of the 2010’s finally uniting alongside one of rap’s most promising newcomers to deliver a song that feels primed to be a break-out hit just as summer heats up. Later this year, Denzel will hit the road on the Grey Day tour along with some select festival dates – see the full list of upcoming shows below. Check out the full details of the project and listen to “Hot One” above now. Stay tuned for more Denzel Curry and King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 news soon.

6. Jive Talk – Sally Source:Jive Talk Picking up traction as an artist to watch, buzzing Nashville alternative band Jive Talk unveil a magnetically melodic new single entitled “Sally.” The track illuminates the group’s delicate balance of lush neon keys and breathy vocals. In between airy guitar transmissions and head-nodding percussion, a chantable chorus gallops into focus, “Giddy up, Sally, can’t you ride like you’re ‘sposed to?” Conjuring eighties energy through a 22nd century lens, the musicians effectively channel a new vision for New Wave out of Nashville. This week’s release arrives on the heels of the fan favorite “Rat People.” It served as their official debut for War Buddha/Warner Records.

7. Willy Cobb – SIncerely FU Source:Willy Cobb Southern alt rocker Willy Cobb holds nothing back on a new single entitled “Sincerely FU.” On the track, a woozy and boozy groove hulks along as Willy leans into an unexpectedly sunny fifties-style cadence. While distortion roars in the background, he laments, “Baby, they tried to save me, my friends and my family, from you, but I wouldn’t hear it.” Finally flipping off an ex who deserved to be jettisoned long ago, he rips a fiery fret-burning solo as a send-off on the outro. It follows the raucous “County Punkin’,” which has just begun to pick up traction among fans in addition to looks from Rockshot Mag, ITSEZBREEZY, and more.

8. Cassadee Pope ft. Daisha McBride – I Died Source:Cassadee Pope GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope has released her newest single, “I Died (ft Dashia Mcbride)” off of her forthcoming album, Hereditary. The album marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots.” Pre-save Hereditary out July 12 here, With “I Died,” Cassadee masterfully captures the raw emotions of love, loss and longing following a one sided breakup. The pop punk / rap bop delves into the feelings of abandonment and despair while channeling the raw strength it takes to move forward from heartache. This cathartic release serves as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone in our pain and can find solace in the shared experience of healing. The collaboration between Cassadee and Dashia has created a genre blending fusion of pop punk and rap, proving that even when we feel our most vulnerable, music will always be there to offer a sense of community. Speaking on the crossover Dashia states, “This collab was so fun to do and I’m glad Cass and I could make this happen! Even though I’m a rapper I love dipping into other genres and experimenting so this was right up my alley. Nashville is so well-known for just country music so im glad we could merge rock and hiphop AND do it out of Nashville.” Cassadee’s powerful voice and storytelling brings heartache and healing to life on Hereditary, an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that’s love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path. Cassadee shares, “Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!” Cassadee released another Hereditary single and music video, “Three Of Us” earlier this year, which invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community. Watch and stream “Three Of Us” now. In addition to new music, Cassadee Pope will be hitting the road this summer on her headlining Hereditary Tour. The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off July 11 in Anaheim, California and visiting Los Angeles, Knoxville, Albany, Charleston and more before wrapping on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additionally, in the fall Cassadee will be joining multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench on The Force of Nature tour – produced by Live Nation, making stops across the US, including shows in Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York City, Chicago, Denver, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cassadee.com/ But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom. Stay tuned to hear more from Cassadee.

9. Jazlyn Martin – Perfect Source:JazlynMartinVEVO Rising star Jazlyn Martin, known for her captivating performances on screen and stage, is breaking new ground with her debut single, “Perfect.” The soulful ballad, penned by Martin herself, delves into the pressures of perfection and the struggle to maintain an idealized image. “This song is about being placed on a pedestal of perfection,” Martin explains. “It’s the burden of living up to unrealistic expectations that ultimately robs us of our humanity—the freedom to fail, to mess up, and to be authentically flawed.” The poignant lyrics reveal Martin’s inner conflict: she never aspired to be the flawless icon others expected her to be. “I never wanted to be this ‘perfect’ thing or pretend that I am,” she confesses. “But at the same time, I hesitate to shed that image. What if people think less of me?” “Perfect is a cage, not a compliment,” Martin declares in the chorus, her velvety voice resonating with raw emotion. The track’s haunting melody underscores the vulnerability of her message. “I’ve tried to hide the broken parts of myself,” she continues, “so you could still want me.” “Perfect” is a powerful anthem for anyone who grapples with societal expectations and yearns for acceptance. Martin’s authenticity shines through, inviting listeners to embrace their own imperfections. The single and music video is available on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss the chance to experience Jazlyn Martin’s soul-stirring debut

10. Kizz Daniel – Double Source:@Kizz Daniel On the back of two sold out concerts in London and Manchester in May, award-winning global music superstar KIZZ DANIEL returns with a brand new single titled ‘DOUBLE’, paying a heartfelt homage to his wife in the infectious afrobeats offering. Embracing the joys and responsibilities of parenthood, Kizz Daniel draws inspiration from his children’s favourite tune right now – the popular children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ – to craft a captivating blend of heartfelt lyrics dedicated to his wife, and infectious melodies that will appeal to fans, both young and old, and across generations. Produced by frequent collaborator AyZed, and mixed and mastered by award-winning sound engineer Timi Jay, who has worked with Burna Boy, Davido, and Wyclef Jean, among others, ‘Double’ is another standout hit track from Kizz Daniel, which will bring out the inner child in adults, and resonate with young listeners in equal measure. The track sees Kizz Daniel channelling the playful spirit of ‘Baby Shark’, a world he finds himself often immersed in because of his children, but he also uses the opportunity to offer up a loving tribute to his wife and mother of his children. ‘Double’ comes with a playful music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker TG Omori, who, alongside his frequent work with Kizz Daniel, has also collaborated with the likes of Wizkid, Asake, and Fireboy DML. Filmed on location in Lagos, and bringing the light-heartedness of the song further to life, the music video for ‘Double’ stars Kizz Daniel and his wife, capturing their love, chemistry, and passion through artistic expression and child-friendly themes. The music video sees Kizz Daniel and TG Omori working their magic once again, with Omori bringing his signature style to the fore, crafting an aesthetically enchanting, and heart-warming visual experience. As he announced in January, Kizz Daniel is marking a decade at the top of afrobeats music this year, and amidst a flurry of chart-topping releases, the Nigerian sensation has started commemorating this milestone with worldwide ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations all over the world throughout the year. He kicked things off in the United Kingdom with sold-out concerts in London’s OVO Arena and the Manchester Academy in May, before taking his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations to Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, and North America over the summer, and wrapping up proceedings with homecoming ‘Vado at 10’ concert parties across Africa in the autumn. Even as Kizz Daniel celebrates his illustrious decade-long career, the international pop star is not resting on his laurels. He began 2024 with one of the biggest songs in Africa, ‘Twe Twe’, topping the Official UK Afrobeats Chart, charting in the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart Top 10, and amassing over 150 million streams. This comes on the back of the success of Kizz Daniel’s fourth studio album Maverick, which has amassed over 1 billion streams, and birthed hit tracks like ‘Cough’ featuring Latin pop sensation Becky G, and 2022’s afrobeats song of the year ‘Buga’, which the Vice President of Nigeria described as the country’s second National Anthem.

11. Jaz Karis ft. Reekado Banks – Tequila Source:Jaz Karis Today, South London R&B artist Jaz Karis has released her new single “Tequila” featuring Reekado Banks via MNRK Music Group. Listen HERE. With a sultry island beat backing Jaz’s gorgeous vocals, “Tequila” arrives just in time to be added to all Summer playlists. Over the refrain of “No distance from my baby, don’t you complicate it,” Jaz and Reekado sing to the beginnings of a relationship which is set to withstand time zones and miles. Of the track, Jaz shared, “This song is for honeymoon stage lovers. I wanted to make a song that felt as good as I did inside, something warm & exciting that describes the feeling of when you first realize you’re falling for someone. I was so happy to have Reekado Banks join me for this, as I was already such a huge fan of his work and he just added perfectly to it. We shot the music video in beautiful Barbados & being from the Caribbean myself, that really felt like home to me. We wanted the visual to match the warm, sultry vibes of the song hence why we went for a tropical setup. I hope this song brings you the butterflies and smiles I had whilst writing it.” “Tequila” follows “Nice Girls” featuring Mahalia and “MET YOU AT A BAR” featuring Tone Stith. “Nice Girls” officially cracked 1.6M total streams and graced a number of Spotify playlists including R&B Rising, R&B Weekly, and Riffs & Runs. “MET YOU AT A BAR” and its accompanying retro-inspired music video chronicle a relationship that gets off to a rocky start in a smoky billiards bar. Watch the music video HERE. “MET YOU AT A BAR” is tracking at over 2.2M streams across digital streaming platforms. Jaz and Tone also graced the cover of Spotify’s R&B Rising and Riffs & Runs playlists. Stay tuned for more news from Jaz in 2024!

12. Quezz Ruthless – N**** Show Us Source:Quezz Ruthless Known as the self-proclaimed “wild child” of his city, Memphis riser Quezz Ruthless never shies away from a challenge. Fresh off the heels of his new Y.N.S. mixtape, Quezz continues to impress with the video for project highlight, “N**** Show Us,” out now! Quezz cuts through an upbeat trap instrumental like a hot knife through butter, enticing his opps to step to him and his crew through boot-tough bars. Warning: they do stand on business. “Walk in the spot b*tches losin’ their top cuz they already know I’m the man like he Trojan / Double R gang, n****s know we the ones and they hate on the gang ‘cuz they know that we chosen,” he raps. The new video finds Quezz and his day ones parlaying outside of a convenience store in Decatur, GA, counting their bottomless stacks and making their presence known to the haters. “N**** Show Us” is the latest video installment to arrive from Y.N.S., following the previously released visual for project closer “Ain’t Stoppin,” featuring a posthumous verse from Quezz’s biological brother, the late rapper Big Scarr. Spanning 11 tracks, Y.N.S. takes you on a journey through Quezz’s fast-paced lifestyle, depicting his haunting street adventures through take-no-prisoners bars and upbeat production by GRAMMY-nominated producers like multi-platinum duo, The Trillionaires. On tracks like “Russian Drac” and “War Time,” Quezz fires off at the opposition, delivering iron tough bars and daring the competition to go toe to toe with him. Linking up with fellow Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB for the acoustic guitar-heavy “Smiling,” Quezz proves he could hold his own among his peers, as he takes aim at the haters through waterfalling punchlines. The project is also home to “Y.N.S,” the energetic single released on the rapper’s YouTube channel in May. Quezz Ruthless is one of the most exciting young rappers in the bustling Memphis rap scene. He first gained notoriety with his guest spot on Big Scarr’s “MJ,” which has over 85 million global streams to date. Quezz built a cult following in Memphis with his 2023 mixtape, Wild Child, which has over 10 million streams. The rapper’s catalog generates over 200k on-demand streams per week across platforms. With a new project on the way, Quezz Ruthless is blazing his own path, picking up the torch in honor of his late brother.

13. Isaia Huron – Circles Source:Isaia Huron Isaia Huron shares his first single in over a year with “CIRCLE” via SLANG Music. Blending elements of R&B and hip-hop, Isaia’s voice hovers above the intensity of his production that alternates between melancholic keys and a pounding swell of bass and drums. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Caleb Ward. Somewhat unfitting given its title, “CIRCLE” ends abruptly by design, introducing fans to a sonic experiment he’ll explore over the course of a forthcoming project out this Summer. Growing up, Isaia would spend everyday in church in Greenville, SC, where his father served as a pastor and his mother was the head of choir. This not only influenced him sonically, but also acted as a compass which he relied on during his transformative journey into being an artist. Once the pandemic hit it left him no choice but to dive head first into his musical instincts, Isaia naturally fell into the currents of experimentation and creation that has since blossomed. Following his 2023 release LIBBIE 02, a reworking of his first EP Libbie from 2020, which saw him re-imagine his earlier work in an entirely new fashion with stripped-down beats and a real focus on lush, layered vocals. Isaia continues that experimentation with “CIRCLE,” evolving his sound further, while staying true to the theme of making music for the intersection of lovers, heartbreakers, and the heartbroken. Listen to and watch “CIRCLE” above and stay tuned for more Isaia Huron.

14. Ski Mask The Slump God – 11th Dimension Source:Ski Mask The Slump God It’s finally here! Florida spitter Ski Mask The Slump God proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, 11th Dimension, out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records. Listen HERE It notably marks his first full-length LP since 2018’s platinum-selling Stokeley. Anchored by his elite top-flight rapping and hazy melodies, the 21-track opus encompasses a myriad of styles, ranging from alternative and heavy metal to Jamaican and island flavors. Teeming with emotion and truth, these elements shock a vibrant and vital vision without comparison to life. About 11th Dimension, Ski Mask The Slump God commented, “I never really built a world for a project yet, so I wanted to tie everything in together. To me, 11th Dimension is another astral plane. I make mood-setting music, so every song will give you a different feeling. Nothing is the same. It’s like there are eleven dimensions to this world across 21 songs. You’re going to get every style I’ve done mixed into one. A lot of experiences brought me here. There’s a lot of growing up. Real-life things happened. I dealt with friends passing away. I was also tapping into all of these other sounds. 11th Dimension is a mesh of all that.” Among many highlights, this masterpiece album includes the standout new single “Monsters Inc.” featuring Future. The track hinges on a signature ATL Jacob beat laced with thumping bass. Future’s woozy delivery instantly transfixes, while Ski Mask The Slump God locks into a galloping cadence as he bulldozes the production with a lyrical barrage. When he declares, “I seem to have lost my fucks,” you feel it right away… He teased the record with “Headrush.” HYPEBEAST hailed it as a “hard-hitting, head-banging cut” and a “metal-meets-mosh anthem.” HotNewHipHop professed, “He loves to color outside the lines, make references to anime, and sometimes lay down some of the wildest bars you will ever hear. This weekend, Ski Mask is back to provide some of that insanity in the form of a new single ‘Headrush.’” This year, Ski Mask The Slump God ignited a renaissance with the stunning and striking “Shibuya,” which paved the way for 11th Dimension. In a month, it has already posted over 12 million cumulative streams and nearly 4 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, it earned widespread acclaim. XXL named it one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week,” and UPROXX attested, “He maintains his brash, rough delivery — making it feel that although he’s been away for a minute, it’s like he never left.”

His Halloween banger “OOGA BOOGA!” landed like a hurricane in 2022. Thus far, it has gathered nearly 55 million Spotify streams in addition to earning critical acclaim. Applauded as “spooky” by The FADER, Lyrical Lemonade went on to rave, “From the moment that you press play and hear this groovy + upbeat instrumental, you’re instantly locked in,” going on to add, “Ski Mask has a history of doing damage over beats like this, and this release is no exception.”



Get ready for a whole lot more music from Ski Mask The Slump God soon. It is now officially 11th Dimension season!

15. Vayda – skyy Source:VAYDA Following the announcement that she’ll be opening for Alabama rapper Flo Milli at her upcoming show in Atlanta, Pigeons & Planes 2024 Rising Artist to Watch Vayda has just shared her new single “skyy”. Clocking in at just over a minute in runtime, “skyy” is a vibrant outing defined by an energetic dance-rap instrumental and Vayda’s signature playful flexes (“That n***a still lickin’/I already came”). Continuing to embrace her distinct sped-up, shoulder-shimmying sound, the Atlanta artist has already been championed by the likes of GRAMMY.com, The FADER, Pitchfork, AJC, Passion of the Weiss, and No Bells. The internet it-girl channels her explosive outbursts of thought into two minute tracks, defying typical song structure with easy-flowing delivery, ethereal production, and clever wordplay. Vayda recently performed at Johan Lenox’s World’s Burning event alongside ilyhook, ilykimchi, BBYAFRICKA, SPOOK, and HU DAT. An icon in the LGBTQ+ community, Vayda is also set to perform at Move Forward Music’s Queer Ball this month, sharing the stage with artists like Flyana Boss and Dreamer Isioma. “skyy” further solidifies the Atlanta native’s namesake as “The South’s Newest Sound”. The ongoing online trend of sped-up, genre-blending tracks shows no sign of stopping, and Vayda is using that to her advantage. She’s already released a strong run of singles this year, including “HILARY DUFF” with ATTNWHORE, “Witness” (featuring 40streak), “PERFECT” (featuring Mercury and BISKHIT), “Baby Baby”, and “i might jus”, which arrived following guest appearances on “cult classic” from Amindi’s new album Take What You Need and Then Some as well as New Jersey neo-pop/R&B artist GROOVY’s recent song “SUMN”. Each track only adds to the growing list of accolades she’s earned since the beginning of her explosive career, and while Vayda always knew that she’d be a trendsetter — she’s using 2024 to prove it.

17. Hunxho – Before The Album Source:Hunxho Hyping up audiences for a major moment this summer, rising East Atlanta rapper HUNXHO shares his new Before The Album EP, out now. It feeds fans until the impending release of his next full-length album—due out soon. Listen to Before The Album HERE via 300 Entertainment. Just last week, HUNXHO took to Instagram to personally break the news of Before The Album’s release. Igniting anticipation, fans flooded his comment section with excitement of the upcoming EP. Now, the six-track project only affirms his status as the game’s hottest new voice. Once again, he delivers something for everyone, flaunting a rare level of versatility and balancing hard-hitting bravado with smooth melodies. His inimitable voice anchors the project, distinguishing him even further as an artist without comparison. In other news, HUNXHO is taking a victory lap as he winds down his sold out “One Night Only” Tour. After selling out the majority of dates, the tour concludes on June 9 with a highly-anticipated performance in Tempe, AZ. Plus, he notably joins the lineup of this year’s “Birthday Bash” on June 22 at the State Farm Arena. He hits the stage alongside the likes of Latto, Killer Mike, Tee Grizzley and more. “Closer To Over” has already amassed over 10 million global streams and counting. XXL named it one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week,” and Rap-Up proclaimed, “The vulnerable rapper spoke directly to his female fans on the bedroom-themed drop. HotNewHipHop praised how “Hunxho wears his heart on his sleeve.”

18. SWAVAY – NO ORDINARY LOVE Source:SWAVAY Today, SWAVAY – a native son and scion of Atlanta’s diverse rap ecosystem – reveals a new single and music video entitled “NO ORDINARY LOVE” out now via Giant Music/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. It heralds the arrival of his forthcoming BILLY EP on June 14. Pre-save the BILLY EP HERE. On the track, keys glimmer through a vital and vibrant drumbeat. SWAVAY flaunts his melodic prowess, barely holding back his feelings on the verses. In a moment of clarity, raw emotion surges through a chantable chorus punctuated by a plea, “I can’t keep folding…I let you control me, just don’t you disown me.” The accompanying visual projects this energy on-screen. Highly stylized cinematic shots and deft editing find SWAVAY stuck in his feelings. The pacing matches the speed of his anxious thought process as he wrangles with memories of an ex. About the EP, SWAVAY commented, “I wrote this project in two weeks about a girl who ended up breaking my heart when I finished it. At least we got some good emotional ass songs outta it. I’m a simp, what can I say? This is my greatest attempt to prove to the world that I’m not one dimensional.” This time around, SWAVAY leans into his longstanding passion for R&B, showcasing his soulful side and flaunting no shortage of vocal fireworks in the process. He capped off 2023 by dropping the Deluxe Version of his acclaimed debut album, ALMETHA’S SON. This body of work has already generated just shy of 10 million global streams. Beyond plugs from XXL and more, Billboard touted “UH” among its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” going on to applaud how, “The song laces a thumping bass line and 808 claps with orchestral loops as SWAVAY stomps all over the beat with fiery bars.” Powered by a hard-earned confidence that his own genre-traversing style is ready for hip-hop’s – and music’s – biggest stages, SWAVAY arrives at the industry’s #1 hip-hop destination with the depth and dexterity that is typical of Dogwood City’s greatest. His brand of soulful trap fusion has earned cosigns and collabs from artists across genres and sounds, from multi-platinum producer Metro Boomin, to U.K. pop/electronic/R&B auteur James Blake. In 2019, SWAVAY shared a Grammy® nomination for his contribution to “Elevate” (with DJ Khalil, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Trevor Rich), from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. In 2021, SWAVAY appeared on “Frozen” (with Dreamville Records’ J.I.D), a track from Blake’s LP, Friends That Break Your Heart. Inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake, as well as golden-era greats like Jay-Z, Nas, and Snoop Dogg –SWAVAY dropped his first solo project, Poet Talk(2012), while still in school. More indie releases followed, including TRVPLANTA (2015), and Before Eye Die (2016), as SWAVAY found his place amid Atlanta’s competitive trap scene.

19. Latto ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli – Sunday Service (Remix) Source:Latto The girls are taking over summer! Today, ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Latto releases the remix to her single “Sunday Service” featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli via RCA Records – click here to listen. The original version of the single garnered viral buzz when Latto teased a snippet of the song on her IG a few months ago, giving fans her signature witty bars over a catchy beat – click here to listen. Directed by Hidji World and Latto herself, the video features Latto in various settings including the Bronx with “twenty black suburbans we pull up like Sunday Service” – click here to watch. This all follows her collaboration on J. Lo’s “Can’t Get Enough” single (click here to watch), which Latto performed with J. Lo on Saturday Night Live. In addition to music, Latto wrapped up taping Season 2 of Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow as a judge alongside DJ Khaled and Ludacris, which is coming out this year. With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, it’s clear that Latto has set the stage to become a global superstar. Since the release of her hit RIAA-certified 3x Platinum single “Big Energy” in 2021 Latto has been inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single. Overall, she’s also the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the company of Rihanna (“Rude Boy”), Alicia Keys (“No One”), Beyonce (“Irreplaceable”), Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), the last five to previously achieve this. Since then, she has won various awards including: “Best New Artist” at the 2022 BET Awards, “Best New Artist” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety Hitmakers “Breakthrough Artist” Honoree, 2023 Billboard’s Women in Music “Powerhouse Award,” “Song of the Summer” for “Seven” with Jung Kook at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the 2023 BET Awards. In addition to all the awards Latto has racked up over the past few years, she was also nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” (for “Big Energy (Live)”) and has graced multiple print covers in 2023 alone such as Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” Issue with Snoop Dogg, XXL Magazine – which included a video component for XXL’s first-ever all female cypher curated bby Latto (that trended on Youtube and went viral) – and a digital cover for Forbes ’30 Under 30’ as the call out for the Musicians section. This past summer Latto wrapped her international festival run in Europe that included Wireless Festival (London), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Rolling Loud Germany, and more. She also attended Milan Fashion Week where she went to various shows including Robert Cavalli, Etro, Blumarine, Diesel and GCDS. With the release of her latest singles and collaborations plus working on her next album, the next chapter of Latto’s career will have more new music, more vibrant visuals and more big energy from The Biggest.

20. Virtual Perfection Cowboy – Energy Mirror: The Prelude Source:Virtual Perfection Cowboy Virtual Perfection Cowboy – the project of New York-based musician, producer and multimedia artist Dash Lunde – reveals his ethereal new EP, ‘Energy Mirror: The Prelude,’ out on all streaming platforms today. ‘Energy Mirror: The Prelude’ is the first chapter of Virtual Perfection Cowboy’s genre-defying concept album, Energy Mirror, due out later this year. The instrumental 6-track EP introduces listeners to VPC’s diverse, experimental and textured soundscapes. It’s an eclectic project that blends ambient electronica, dream pop, psychedelic rock, neoclassical composition, and dance music. “‘Energy Mirror: The Prelude’ is the first tease of the ‘Energy Mirror’ album which tells the story of a godlike being — The Dancer — who must incarnate in a human body to win a dance competition to save the universe,” Dash explains. “This first EP is meant to set the stage for the diversity of instrumentals that will be heard throughout the album, which draws on the history of dance music – disco, house, techno, drum & bass, etc. – and combines it with VPC’s trademark sounds.” Multifaceted and endlessly aspirational, Dash Lunde is a unique artistic force. Born and raised in New York City, he grew up surrounded by the arts and started playing bass and guitar at a young age. Prior to launching Virtual Perfection Cowboy, Dash led a psychedelic punk band called Chromatic Springs and played guitar in Rachel Ana Dobken’s band before joining Littlefoot as a guitarist and songwriter. During his three years with Littlefoot, he co-wrote a number of songs, toured across the country, and performed at SXSW. In addition to his various projects, Dash is also a skilled film composer and sound designer, most recently scoring the short film Breakdown. The Virtual Perfection Cowboy project was initially created as an outlet for Dash to experiment. Since the project’s inception in 2019, VPC has grown to be not only a music project, but also an immersive multimedia experience. For his 2021 EP, ‘Quantum Random Transmutation,’ he built a virtual art installation that guided fans through the story of the EP with curated 3D art to compliment each track. The next chapter of VPC will include bringing these art installations to life with live experiential multimedia art shows in New York City.

21. Grafh ft. Method Man – Fight For Love Source:GrafhTV The Queens emcee Grafh and Wu-Tang icon Method Man trade verses on how they’re fueled by their hustles on “Fight For Love.” The new track distributed through MNRK, is a compelling blend of thought-provoking lyrics and dynamic beats, is available on all major streaming platforms, with the video premiering on YouTube today. Grafh discusses how he turns “opps into opportunities” and outworks his competition in the streets. Throughout the song, he raps about being faithful in fighting for what he wants with love on the 38 Spesh produced track. Spesh is also the producer for Grafh’s upcoming album, God’s Timing. Method Man provides a classic verse about getting it from the bottom and being a veteran in the concrete jungle. He raps, “Musically, you’re lying. To say I’m lying is lunacy. Truthfully, no schooling these rappers; they dying, truancy. Welcome to the jungle, no need to Google me. I’m bomb, give me my space Tom, you’re losing me. Too much Uncle Tom-ing and Tomfoolery…” The accompanying music video, directed by Jufu, is a visually stunning piece that enhances the song’s narrative. The visual has Grafh and Method Man rapping in the underworld around projects female vampires, which gives a bone-chilling aura to the song. “‘Fight For Love’ is just pure classic hip hop. The music gave me a futuristic Wu-Tang vibe. Method Man came on the track and completely slaughtered it. This is one of my favorite songs on the upcoming project,” Grafh said. Fans can watch the “Fight For Love” music video on YouTube and stream the song on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The collaboration between Grafh and Method Man promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year, showcasing their unmatched talent and profound lyrical prowess. Grafh can be seen currently on Joyner Lucas’s “Not Now, I’m Busy” tour.

22. Blair Gun – There Are No Rival Clones Here Source:Blair Gun - Topic Today, Blair Gun has released the post-punk band’s sophomore LP, There Are No Rival Clones Here. The bold new album, a timeless slice of transgression, confession, and self-expression, is out now via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST! Listen to the revelatory record HERE. The SoCal band also kicked off their summer U.S. tour this week, with stops including Los Angeles, Nashville, and their hometown of San Diego. Blair Gun will later be supporting alt-rock band Nada Surf in LA this fall. See below for show details. Fueled by urgent instrumentation and embedded with poignant lyrics, “Beat Happened” is the lead track that follows a disillusioned band reflecting on previously innovative musical icons that have devolved into unoriginal cogs in the machine. With charged hooks like “And I think that REM, are better than all my friends, I could be just like them, but where will it end,” Blair Gun calls out the creatives that used to trailblaze massive musical movements and pokes fun at bands attempting to recreate their sound. Listen to “Beat Happened” HERE. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Eric Bauer, There Are No Rival Clones Here will captivate listeners with “the type of music that you can act a fool to in a mosh pit while simultaneously feeling enlightened–the best of both worlds” (In Search Of). With a lean, mean running time, each song makes a distinct, unforgettable statement. Blair Gun’s passion and purpose shines through tough, tight tunes like “The Thief” and the sneering “Bitter Men.” Blair Gun features Joedin Morelock on vocals/guitar, Zach Cavor as lead guitarist, Jake Richter on drums, and Alyson Valdez as bassist and backup vocals. The garage band intentionally rejects self-destructive conformity, cynical brand-building in lieu of self-reliance, and the fruitless quest for simple solutions in a complex, interrogative world. You’ll hear strains of everything from Richard Hell and Devo to the Pixies and hometown heroes like Blink-182. They have influences, not idols. Rituals, not references.



23. Kiely Connell – Through To You Source:Kiely Connell Today, Kiely Connell, Nashville-based, Rustbelt born and raised singer-songwriter, releases her second single “Through To You,” a heartland rocker about small-town rockstars and their struggles with addiction, from her equally honest, story-driven sophomore album My Own Company, due out July 19 via Thirty Tigers. Listen to “Through To You” here.

Pre-order My Own Company here. “Through To You” is a heartland rock, guitar-fueled song about alcoholics and addicts, and the struggle they endure to face their own demons, and the people around them that try to help but can’t get through. Her soulful, gritty powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp pen get right to the point, “Stumbling through since the day you turned 22 / You drained everything anybody placed in front of you / Weren’t ever keen on turning down another round / always been the biggest rockstar in this god forsaken town.” Kiely says of the single, “This was inspired by the small-town rock stars I know. They’ve never met a drink they couldn’t down or a drug they wouldn’t try. In dimly lit drunken moments they’ll confess to you that they know they’ve got a problem and you can’t seem to help them, and they can never help themselves.” “Through To You” follows lead single “Damn Hands,” an equally powerful and to-the-point rebuke of bar-dwellers who don’t know the definition of consent. Kiely’s writing is direct, concise and taking difficult subjects head on. Her voice is earth shattering – soulful, forceful, powerful and with a growly grit that will draw comparisons to Reba and Wynonna. It’s all on display on her sophomore album. My Own Company – produced by Tucker Martine (Roseanne Cash, Courtney Barnett, Madison Cunningham) with instrumental backing from bassist Nate Query (the Decembrists), drummer Andrew Borger (Tom Waits, Norah Jones) and long term musical companion and guitarist Drew Kohl – is a hard-to-ignore testament of honesty with heartland rock and a jagged, modern edge. She sings candidly and full of wisdom about the darker side of the human condition, reflecting on themes of loneliness and mental health. It’s a feat of storytelling – she painfully recalls the death of a friend by suicide when she was in high school on “Restless Bones”, the powerful rebuff of unwanted bar groping found in “Damn Hands, to her own struggles with depression, being alone during the holidays after her eight-year long relationship ended, rocking her foundation, narrated on “Anesthesia.” Ultimately – My Own Company is about loss and recovery, and reclaiming the relationship with yourself. In Connell’s own words, “It’s about a love that you work so hard on that doesn’t work out in the end, so you ultimately end up working on yourself. You learn that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself.” Connell continues, “Much like my literary heroes Gaiman, Baudelaire, Poe, & Sexton, I find beauty in the darker elements of the human experience. In my mind the goths and the confessional poets had the right idea. Themes of loneliness, mental health, and journeying into the unknown spiritually and physically are all extremely relatable and I want to be the kind of artist who calls it like I see it. I want to make people feel less alone in their pain, or in knowing that it’s ok to not have all of the answers.” Connell attributes this to her upbringing in Hammond, Indiana – heart of the rustbelt in northwest Indiana, where deserted towns and looming factories were the backdrop of her childhood. She saw firsthand communities left behind by the system, and the strength it took to endure. This, coupled with her early interest in musical theater, form Connell’s unique point of view – soul of an artist, attitude of a Rustbelt queen. Connell’s debut album Calumet Queen (2021) – referring to the Calumet River on which she grew up – was praised by Saving Country Music as a “remarkable and auspicious debut that you can see initiating a strong musical legacy as it unfolds into the future.” Her follow-up My Own Company is bound to take Connell to the next level, with bigger and bolder production, in keeping her powerful voice, in every sense of the word.

24. Ginger Winn – Stop-Motion Source:Ginger Winn - Topic Today, singer-songwriter Ginger Winn shares her dreamy, enchanting debut album STOP-MOTION out now. Alongside the release, Winn shares ethereal track and magical, fairy-filled official video for “Off Course” out now. With STOP-MOTION, Winn captures her life in snapshots that allow her to take stock of her life, find meaning in herself and place in the world, and provide listeners with necessary refuge through soothing production and compassionate, warm lyricism. STOP-MOTION, the debut album by Ginger Winn is an alluring body of work that offers a bright glimmer of hope in an often bleak world. It captures the artist’s hopes, dreams and experiences as Winn explores her place in the world and who she might become. Winn recorded ten songs in 18 days with David Baron (The Lumineers, Noah Kahan, Shawn Mendes), who recently entered the top 5 on both Rock and Alternative producer Billboard charts and produced the wildly popular “Scared to Start” by Michael Marcagi, at his own Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, NY. Winn carefully crafted a body of work that encourages reflection, daydreaming and wonder while simultaneously confronting truths, no matter how difficult it may be. The collection, Winn says, “is a 27-minute carousel ride through a renaissance. You will fall in love, build your dreams, rip down reality, face your fears, reconnect with your inner child, and escape this world for a moment while reflecting on your place in it. A reminder to enjoy what you can, when you can, if you can because the carousel ride won’t last forever.” Reflecting on working with Winn and the completed body of work, Baron shares, “Ginger Winn is a rare diamond. A mature artist who has not released music before (almost unheard of these days). Her style and songs are diverse in style. They are unified by her personality which is both approachable and a bit mysterious. She has an interesting career ahead of her.” On the album itself, Baron says, “The album feels like a memoir. It captures that ‘day in the life’ like many of the best books and records. I recommend listening to the record as a unified whole. It is exciting to be involved in the inception of an artist as powerful as Ginger.” When revealing the album’s artwork, Winn shared a track and video called “Frosting,” an ode to her former job as a pastry chef. It premiered exclusively via Atwood Magazine, who wrote, “A gentle, sweet, and dreamy acoustic reverie, ‘Frosting’ glows warm and bright with Winn’s inner light as she sings about ditching her day job and diving headfirst into music–a fantasy that’s now become a reality. And now here she is, a glistening ray of hope here to show the world that you can make your dreams come true.” The publication also praises the musician’s “whimsical, heart-on-sleeve folk song full of grace, cheer, and Winn’s own raw, unfiltered humanity.” The cover features a photograph taken by Tina Baione of a carousel in Piazza della Reppublica in Florence, Italy with tape to reference Baron’s studio and frosting to reference Winn’s old job. The final piece was photographed by Adrianna Newell (NY Times, Vogue, DVEight) to create the finished product. “Off Course,” also out today, provides escapists with a path towards self-discovery as it encourages listeners to slip away from the present moment and into a dream world of their making. Winn says, “It also serves as an invitation to the listener to join in on the escape–hop on this wild carousel ride and let go off course together to discover the journey we’ve been on all along. As the first song on the album, it sets the tone for every song that follows and introduces all the themes, textures, and ideas the listeners and I will explore together on ‘STOP-MOTION.'” Its accompanying video directed by Mikala Gallo and Brooklyn Zeh is the absorbing visual component to the dreamworld that Winn crafts with the track. On the video’s concept, Winn shares, “In the video, I’m happily pulled into an alternative magical reality by my fairy friends. I feel like my thoughts are pulling me away, in the same way, from what I feel stuck doing to what I’m supposed to be doing, and being surrounded by people who support and inspire me in this new path.” Gallo adds, “Using overlays and dynamic lighting to enhance its narrative, ‘Off Course’ takes you on an enthralling and emotionally resonant journey. We used both Super 8 motion film and digital video to deepen the emotional impact of the video creating a dreamlike reality for the viewer.” Gallo made deliberate choices to emphasize the song’s overall message. The director adds, “The artistic choices in the video underscore the song’s message: that even when we deviate from the expected path, the connections we make in friendship and the warmth of shared experiences can guide us to where we truly belong.” On the directors’ goals, Zeh says, “We wanted to capture the essence of finding yourself while getting lost, both in nature and in life.” Last month, Winn shared “Pitta Patta,” a nostalgia soaked recollection of Winn’s carefree childhood days. In March, Winn introduced herself with the tender “Super 8,” a modern dreamy love song inspired by the complexities of being a young woman and the hard fought realities of making one’s own ever-winding dreams come true. With an acoustic guitar mixed with swelling horns, the artist chronicles the intricacies of falling in love with recollections that feel familiar yet distant–as if to watch flashbacks play back on Super 8 film. Ginger Winn was born and raised in South Carolina and has been singing and songwriting since age nine. With the pursuit of music always central in her mind, she began working as a freelance music producer online over two years ago, leading her to her debut single “Super 8.” In 2022, Winn received a message from Tina Baione to help turn her husband Matthew’s poetry into a song, and “Super 8” was born. The three have been making music together ever since, and through Winn’s music, are thrilled to build a visual universe of their own with the debut album out now. Most recently, Winn supported beccs in Catskill, NY at The Avalon Lounge. STOP-MOTION, the glittering debut album by Ginger Winn, is out everywhere now. Winn invites listeners into her wondrous world with the spellbinding video “Off Course” out now. Keep up with Ginger Winn on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for much more from the rising musician.

25. Trousdale – If I’m Honest – Live From LA Source:Trousdale Music Today LA folk-pop band Trousdale announce that their latest album Out Of My Mind will be receiving a deluxe version on July 12 via Independent Co. Today’s news is celebrated by the release of fan-favorite “If I’m Honest – Live From LA” and a video of the performance from El Rey Theatre — Stream / Watch. Capturing the ungovernable energy of the audience, the live version of “If I’m Honest” is the amped up older sister of the studio version. With Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones’ masterful harmonies at the forefront, through headphones the listener can understand the magnitude of a Trousdale live show. The band shared, “‘If I’m Honest’ has been a real favorite of ours to perform ever since we first wrote it. It marked this cool turning point in our songwriting journey, injecting a whole new vibe into our performances. Taking it on the road live was like throwing the ultimate bash every time we hit the stage. There’s just this electric connection with the audience that makes it feel like one big party.” Continuing they said, “And when it came to picking a track for a live recording, this one was a slam dunk. The energy of the crowd that night was insane, and the song took on a whole new life. We’re so excited to give people a song they can stream that still feels like a real show.” The trio shaped the tracks from Out of My Mind over the course of two years, spread between sessions in Nashville, sessions at singer-songwriter Jon Bellion’s house in Long Island, and time bouncing between the three members’ homes. Making sure they maintain their hand in the recording and production process, the group opted for home studios, returning to the comfort and intimacy of the process that they’d honed at school. Since formation, Trousdale has amassed over 75 million streams worldwide. The deluxe version of the album will include an additional four tracks taken from Trousdale’s recent show at LA’s legendary El Rey Theatre, two new takes on album standouts with exciting artist features to be announced, and more. Out Of My Mind Deluxe will be available everywhere on July 12. Kicking off next week, Trousdale will be back on the road for their Still Out Of My Mind Tour. Beginning with a monumental performance at Bonnaroo in Tennessee, they will go on to join The Teskey Brothers for a handful of dates before playing at Green River Festival in Massachusetts and setting out for more headline dates. Trousdale’s DC show sold out months in advance with more shows nearly sold out. See all dates here.

26. Chikoruss – All On Me Source:Chikoruss Montreal R&B charmer Chikoruss evokes the feels of classic 2000s R&B with his summer single “All On Me” out today via 300 Entertainment. The buzzing star continues to stretch the boundaries of his scorching signature style—which he aptly dubbed “R&Bounce.” Stream “All On Me” on all platforms here. Regarding “All On Me,” Chikoruss shares, “It was my first trip ever to LA. I was so happy with the idea of being able to record music in a formal studio setting. I was linking up with producers (Justin in this case). When he sent the beat, I fell in love with it and everyone was in a great mood when listening to it. It made me feel like I needed to be productive. It was one of my first sessions ever and the song was a lot of fun to make. It has that bouncy feel, west-coast baseline and California sound—almost like a Bobby Valentino vibe. This led to the inspiration behind the visualizer of the song.” The new single lands in the wake of his recent banger “USC” which piled up over 1 million streams and counting. Chiko’s label-debut single “In 2 Deep” which Billboard Canada dubbed a “Fresh Sound,” raving “With its catchy repeating riff and smooth ladies’ man vocals, his new single could easily fit between Mario and B2K on a BET playlist.” The Recording Academy welcomed him to its prestigious “Press Play” series where he delivered a stunning acoustic rendition of the track.

27. Sabrina Song – You Could Stay In One Spot, And I’d Love You The Same Source:Sabrina Song - Topic Today, Brooklyn-based alt-pop singer-songwriter and producer Sabrina Song shares her existential, expansive debut full-length album You Could Stay In One Spot, and I’d Love You The Same out everywhere now, alongside the refreshing, calm track “Before And After.” Join Song as she celebrates the release live in Brooklyn at Union Pool on June 15 with Buffchick and a DJ set by Sofia D’Angelo of MICHELLE. The expressive, earnest LP sees the musician take stock of her life as a twenty-something in New York City–reflecting on the love, loss, growth and gratitude–and what may come of it all. You Could Stay In One Spot, and I’d Love You The Same marks Sabrina Song’s first official full-length project. Supported in part by the NY Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)’s prestigious NYC Women’s Fund grant, the LP explores themes of existentialism, navigating young womanhood, gratitude, and the intensity of love. Entering 2023 with three EPs under her belt, Song felt ready for the undertaking of a full-length project, deliberately placing each track in its precise place. “I am someone who listens to albums front to back,” Song explains. “I’ve always admired the meticulous thought that’s put into the journey of a project, how the tracklist was decided upon, what story the album is telling as a whole.” She already had a collection of demos in progress when she found out she was awarded a grant from NYFA’s Women’s Fund, turning the project from an idea to a conceivable reality. Consisting of ten measured, tender tracks with more live instruments than ever before, the album examines Song’s life and growth during the period of great change that comes post-grad––loved ones moving out of her native New York, balancing day jobs, the ebb and flow of old and new friendships. She found herself overcome with gratitude––for getting older, for having loved ones to miss, for being in love, for making music. Written between 2021 and 2023, the album’s tracklist shows a maturation in Song’s subject matter as she herself continues to come into her own. Having written and self-produced all of her work until this point, Song recruited Torna (Daisy The Great, Del Water Gap) to co-produce and engineer to complete her vision of a guitar-driven album. “Before And After,” also out today, sees Song ponder the mantra, “everything happens for a reason.” The track emerged in 2023 during a time Song was reading dystopian fiction novels. Song shares, “I wanted to capture how frustrating it can be to try to process difficult things as they happen. I think I’m someone who tries to rationalize away their feelings sometimes, instead of letting myself feel the full breadth of my emotions.” Song opens the album with this track, and sees it as a deep breath of fresh air before descending into the album’s expansive themes. “Despite all of the negative, I wanted there to still be a sense of hope about the future in the song, with the production feeling like a breath of fresh air.” After witnessing Song live in NYC supporting Georgia Gets By, where the air stood still and Song captivated the crowded Baby’s audience, NYLON included the artist in their April 2024 Obsessed column. Eagerly anticipating the release of the LP, the publication wrote, “As one of the most underrated, rising indie-pop singers right now, Sabrina Song’s soft vocals and coming-of-age lyrics will appeal to listeners of Blondshell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Allie Crow Buckley. Her concerts feel like an intimate hangout, and I’m waiting on the edge of my seat for her debut album.” Touching single “Yellowstone” arrived in March and was included on major playlists like Apple Music’s New In Alternative and TIDAL’s Pop: Rising, Indie: Rising, TIDAL RISING and the cover of RISING: TIDAL HiRes, as well as VEVO TV’s Indie Live. In May, Song shared the pensive track “Busy Work” where she ponders the passage of time. It was also included on Apple Music’s New In Alternative, TIDAL’s Pop: Rising and TIDAL RISING. Plus, NPR’s Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen played the track on his radio show, My Tiny Morning Show, last month and included it on his coveted playlists on Spotify and Apple Music. In February, Song shared the reassuring, soft “Okay, Okay” that steadily unfolds like a loving relationship does, and is grounded by a rhythm and melody that matches its soothing lyricism. Through writing this song, it became clear to the singer-songwriter how much easier it is to articulate nuanced emotions through music rather than conversation. The track was also included on major playlists like TIDAL’s Pop: Rising, Indie: Rising, TIDAL RISING and Song was the cover star of RISING: TIDAL HiRes. In October 2023, Song shared the album’s commanding lead single, “It Was Not A Beautiful Night.” Led by simple percussion and Song’s signature delicate vocals, the track explodes into a rock-heavy, head-banging tribute to an enduring love amid a terrible day. It was included on Spotify’s coveted Today’s Indie Rock playlist and TIDAL’s Pop: Rising, and Pop Art playlists. Previous releases include the layered, smooth fan favorite “Strawberry,” which now boasts over 3.1M streams on Spotify alone and the lead single from Song’s commanding self-produced 2022 EP When It All Comes Crashing Down–”Doors,”–which grabbed the attention of i-D Magazine who included the track on their GUi-DE, writing “Doors” is “…perhaps the most measured song about a volatile relationship you’ll hear…this gentle, well-written track signals the real arrival of a new great American artist.” After three EPs and an LP on the way, Sabrina Song has established herself as a promising indie voice with both leading tastemakers and listeners around the world taking notice of Song’s uniquely delicate tone and earnest lyricism. She made a splash in 2021 with her single, “Thaw,” which caught the attention of Phoebe Bridgers after Song performed it on NPR’s 2021 Tiny Desk Contest and led to a feature in NPR’s Top Shelf series on All Songs Considered. Song has also appeared at SXSW and supported acts Del Water Gap, Sarah Kinsley, Hannah Jadagu, and this year, Shallow Alcove and Georgia Gets By in NYC and Los Angeles. Continuously refining her sound and building her fanbase, Song is ready to reach greater heights in 2024 fueled by her most resolute work to date, out now. Sabrina Song’s warm, pensive debut album, You Could Stay In One Spot, and I’d Love You The Same, is finally out everywhere now. Celebrate the momentous occasion live in Brooklyn, NY with Song, Buffchick and Sofia D’Angelo of MICHELLE on June 15 with tickets on sale now here. Connect with Sabrina Song on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for much more from the rising singer-songwriter.

28. Paulina – stranger Source:Paulina - Topic Rising pop singer & songwriter Paulina reveals her new single, “stranger,” from her forthcoming sophomore EP, ‘everything’s still,’ out later this Summer. “stranger” is dark and sultry, opening with atmospheric synths before livening into a cathartic release of frustration. “It’s about the phenomenon of someone close to you becoming a complete stranger,” Paulina says. “It’s haunting, bold, and more angsty than my past songs. It introduces a different side of me, unlocking a new era of music that has been insanely fun to create.” Paulina is the solo pop project of Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Paulina Ella Levitan. Born and raised in Long Island, New York, her love for music was sparked at a young age. She was classically trained in piano starting at the age of 8 and grew up performing in musical theater productions. After taking a songwriting summer camp in high school, Paulina decided to dive headfirst into making music her full-time career and headed to Miami to study at the University of Miami’s esteemed Frost School of Music. She launched her solo pop project in 2023 with the release of her single “best friend,” off her debut EP, ‘the show goes on,’ which was produced by her longtime friend and close collaborator Sam Merkin. With her forthcoming sophomore project, ‘everything’s still,’ also produced by Merkin, Paulina continues to introduce the world to her unique, cinematic soundscapes, glistening vocals, and ear-candy melodies.

29. tendai – Twin Flame Source:tendai Landing in the wake of the incredible “I Deserve It” and “Scorpios Kiss”, tendai’s new single “Twin Flame” out now via 0207 Def Jam / Def Jam Recordings. “Twin Flame” is the third offering from his forthcoming project ‘the rain’, which lands in July. Recorded in a remote warehouse location in London, tendai’s next music is a prominent move into a new world. Known as The Raido Room, tendai’s warehouse studio conjured the finite energy that tendai sought to surround himself with whilst inventing; a collaborative place without complacency. If “I Deserve It” was a journey into tendai’s innermost thoughts, and “Scorpios Kiss” delved even deeper, “Twin Flame” continues this exploration as the young artist questions both himself and the world around him. It’s a raw, open and emotional offering, a moment of catharsis – speaking on a past love and the confusion that comes with those intense feelings: “If I was wrong, loving you meant nothing after all.” The yearning lyrics perfectly compliment the sparse production – hauntingly beautiful piano chords, accompanied by a drum beat reminiscent of 2-step. Speaking on the forthcoming project and the creative process, tendai states: “i wanted to go to the warehouse because i wanted how the music was feeling to me to be reflected in the space it was being created. the industrial sounds. the sparse production, the space in the writing and in the vocal delivery. everything about the music to me was screaming SPACE – so when the time came to find somewhere to finish it, the warehouse just made sense . this project is generally about my first heartbreak and how i was effected by a love lost . the rain is the beginning of my journey into self ; searching inward for musical references and inspirations that i have always had but ignored . this project is the start of my journey home.” At just 24, tendai is one of the most vital and exciting new voices in British music. His creations are free of any restraint, with his abilities being recognised critically across the board, culminating in a nomination for the highly-esteemed Ivor Novello Rising Star Award. Constantly challenging the boundaries of definition, tendai refuses to be boxed in. His latest musical release further propels a plethora of releases, which promise to fluctuate and bend genres – adapting as they are heard and molding themselves into new sonics and melodies. Hailing from Canning Town, East London, tendai weaves a distinctive sonic thread through his individually stand out singles “Tried To Fly”, “Ugh Parent’s Evening”, “Time In Our Lives”, “Not Around”, “Infinite Straight”, “Lately”, and “Pressure”. Previously looking to his synesthesia to help him describe his music, tendai’s musical language is far-reaching and vivid. It’s a further example of his ability to deftly move between limitless genres, whilst operating within a musical framework that is unmistakably his own.

30. Valley – Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden Source:This Is Valley Today, alternative-pop band Valley – comprised of Rob Laska (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Alex Dimauro (Bass) and Karah James (Vocals, Drums) – release the title track and announce their third full-length album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden, arriving August 30 through Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada — Stream. “’Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden’ is a song about love and loss. It touches on the classic idea that nobody is going to make you happier than yourself, and sometimes we take ourselves too seriously to the point where we become unhappy,” Karah describes with optimism. “Everything feels like a bigger deal than it really is or ever should be. Sometimes the best thing we can do is just laugh at ourselves and let it go.” “Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden” follows “When You Know Someone,” which was released last month and debuted as Valley’s highest streamed songs in its first week of release. “Water the Flowers, Pray For A Garden” was written in the same session as Valley’s viral hit, “Like 1999” which moved them to take a more pop leaning direction that they pursued with gusto on 2021’s Last Birthday and last year’s Lost in Translation. “We had these two paths that we previously didn’t know we had,” Karah reflects on the discovery of the old song, “this feels like us. It feels like a path that finally feels like Valley.” The title track captures the spirit of the whole record and was the song that inspired working on a larger project. After reworking the song, its overall message sparked a cascade of some of the band’s most authentic songwriting that sprawls across every song. Water the Flowers, Pray For A Garden is a brave exploration of the full spectrum of emotions with an invitation to also surrender control and trust the process. “We wanted to make this album in a very condensed period of time so we didn’t overthink it.” Rob comments, “we went away for a month to the top of a mountain in rural Tennessee and built a studio in a cabin. We wrote and produced the entire album start to finish that month.” For the first time, Valley welcomed in an executive producer, COIN’s Chase Lawrence, who helped them to navigate their collective grief after the exit of their fourth band member. “Chase told us to really trust the process,” Rob says. “We’re learning a new language. We’re missing a limb.” The result is a reflection of the band’s raw and vulnerable healing, each of the twelve tracks representing a phase of feeling, round out an arc of a full experience. “The songs just poured out of us,” Rob continues. “I think that’s a true sign of when you’re making something special. We weren’t looking for things to write about. We knew exactly what we needed to write about. This is the first time I think we’ve ever witnessed as a band where everything’s there, we just have to reach out and grab it.” In addition to the summer festival appearances and Canadian shows with friends, today Valley announce their Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden North American headlining tour spanning coast to coast in the US and Canada. The tour includes shows at iconic venues and some of the biggest rooms they’ve played to date, including Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, History in Toronto and more. Fans can get tickets at the band’s website HERE.

31. Masicka ft. Fave – Fight For Us Source:Masicka Gaining momentum worldwide as a phenomenon to watch, Jamaica-born multi-talented singer, songwriter, deejay, and leader of the next generation of dancehall stars Masicka unveils the music video for “Fight For Us” ft. Fave, directed by Shane Creative, out today via Def Jam Recordings. The track comes from his acclaimed 2023 album, Generation of Kings, out now. Listen HERE.



Among other highlights from Generation of Kings, “LimeLight” piled up over 1 million Spotify streams and 8.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, he has earned consistent critical acclaim. Spotlighting him in an in-depth feature, Billboard applauded how “Equally introspective and biting, Masicka’s lyrics — which explore everything from settling beef to reflections on his childhood — perfectly complement his penchant for lush melodic lines and reverb-drenched harmonies.”



Simultaneously, “Tyrant” has gathered 4.1 million Spotify as well as over 17 million YouTube views on the music video.



Meanwhile, DANCEHALLMAG proclaimed, “it becomes easy to see why Masicka reiterates his given position as a young legend in Dancehall.” TIDAL hailed it among “the hottest new reggae and dancehall tracks” and attested, “Masicka wants the world to know he stands ready to safeguard its history and keep the real culture alive.”



It followed the banger “Pieces” [feat. Jahshii]. The latter has notably amassed over 2.3 million total streams as well as 12 million YouTube views on the cinematic music video. In addition to plugs from the likes of Music Connection, St. Vincent Times, and more, Naija Remix hailed it as “a must-listen for fans of good music.”



Masicka continues to make waves. He received a YouTube Award for attracting over 1 million subscribers to his channel and over 580 million YouTube views. His most recent independent LP, 438, became “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify” and “the first project to spend an entire year in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica.” He also emerged as “one of three Jamaican artists in Spotify Wrapped Jamaica for a Top 10 Album.”



Along the way, KAZI hailed him as “a great storyteller and a genuinely generational talent who understands what he is doing,” and GRUNGECAKE assured, “Jamaica’s Masicka is holding us down on the positivity front.”

32. Headie One – I Still Know Better Source:Headie One Today, Headie One releases the second track taken from his forthcoming new album The Last One. “I Still Know Better” is out now at all DSPs with The Last One set to be released on June 28, 2024. Pre-order The Last One here and stream “I Still Know Better” here. “I Still Know Better” is a direct link back to Headie’s 2018 mixtape The One and the track “Know Better” ft RV. Produced by IJD and multi-instrumentalist King Wizard, the song is an emotive and autobiographical look at an intense seven day period for Headie involving police units, paranoia and perilous rivalries: “I nearly threw away my life that week, I had the opps playing hide and seek, got shot twice that week, my popsy see my door fly that week.” Headie’s new album The Last One completes the narrative of Headie’s story from The One to present day. From pain and regret to progression and finally, a new chapter and a new beginning. He has touched on some of the subjects and circumstances in previous projects but the lyrics on The Last One aim to dig deeper. The artwork also signifies the arrival at a destination. One where he now stands alone, free from the oppression of his past and on the horizon of a new life.

33. TRY ft. Jarina de Marco – Next To Me Source:TRY - Topic Today, visionary producer duo TRY introduces their newest single “Next to Me,” which marks the third single off their long-awaited, full-length debut album slated to release soon. This track is a combined effort from TRY and Dominican/Brazilian recording artist Jarina de Marco (fka Grace), marking one of many collaborations to be unveiled this summer. The three creatives unite their talents and distinct abilities to blend the authentic sounds of day-to-day life with electronic dance music elements, bringing a unique dimension and proactive positivity to their art living outside the confines of any one traditional genre. “Next to Me” immediately pulls the listener in with an immersive sound experience that ignites all of the senses. The smooth lyricism and rhythmic flairs intersect syncopated percussive patterns in a harmonious cadence that rises in intensity throughout the song to tell a story that engages and seduces listeners into compulsory dancing, a common thread that tracks throughout all of TRY’s music. The deliverance of “Next to Me” arrives ahead of TRY’s highly-anticipated debut album, coming soon. Their foremost single “Lay It Down” featuring Dreamdoll and Jay1 was quickly followed by aremixed version produced by Brazilian DJ duo Tropkillaz, which reunited Sam i with his producing partner DJ Zegon from hip-hop project N.A.S.A. TRY unveils an explosive dance track with “Next To Me,” showcasing refined production savviness and an innovative ear for intertwining musical styles with grace. With the year already off to a fantastic start, the duo is dedicated to refining their craft and pushing boundaries in ways that will further solidify their position as genre-amalgamated tastemakers forging a new lane in the world of dance music. With careers spanning over more than two decades, Sam i and Shmuck the Loyal create tracks that have a unique interdisciplinary aura, reflective of years spent producing and songwriting award-winning television commercial soundtracks and motion pictures ranging from another collaboration with Jarina de Marco and Anitta on the song “Suéltate” for Universal Pictures recent film WISH 2 to collaborating with Karen O on “Hello Tomorrow” which was nationally syndicated for an Adidas Spot in 2005. The upcoming next chapter in the TRY project spans a wide variety of sounds, moods and genres, bringing nothing but energy and a positive glow to the pair as a result of masterful collaboration.

34. Yelawolf – War Story Source:Yelawolf After building months of anticipation throughout the music industry, Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist and entrepreneur Yelawolf proudly presents his new double-LP, War Story – (Part 1) Michael Wayne & (Part 2) Trunk Muzik 4ever out today via Slumerican. Listen to WAR STORY HERE To celebrate the arrival of the album, Wolf unveils a new music video for his track “Legend.” In the visual, Yelawolf raps against a setting sun as his words lay heavy on the beat while reflecting upon what brought him here with some of his most incisive wordplay yet and a litany of shout-outs from past to present. He muses, “The story is still being written, I’m a living juxtaposition. Yelawolf is what happen when you left the devil to do all the babysitting.” While an electric guitar solo wails in the background, he lights a cigarette, flicks a match, and the past goes up in flames. Reborn in a burst fire, he puts it best, “That’s how you make a legend.” Watch it HERE. War Story – (Part 1) Michael Wayne & (Part 2) Trunk Muzik 4ever arrives as Yelawolf’s magnum opus. GRAMMY® Award winner Malay [Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys] helmed the production for Michael Wayne, while WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker] produced Trunk Muzik 4ever. Various special guests include Killer Mike, Jelly Roll, Caskey and Struggle Jennings. With over 1 billion streams on Pandora, nearly 2 billion YouTube views and over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Yelawolf continues to prove his movement cannot be stopped. In advance of the album release, Yelawolf uncovered the opening track of Michael Wayne, “Trailer In The Sky” featuring Jelly Roll. It has already exploded with over 1 million Spotify streams and 2 million YouTube views on the visualizer. Watch it HERE. Meanwhile, it earned plugs from Salad Days Magazine and The Hype Magazine. It’s just one facet of this seismic body of work and continues a long tradition of collaboration between Yelawolf and Jelly Roll, it marks their fifth track together following “Unlive”—which adorned Jelly Roll’s chart-topping 2023 blockbuster Whitsitt Chapel. It landed in the wake of the WLPWR-produced “New Me,” which has already amassed over 1 million Spotify streams and 3 million YouTube views on the music video. Prior to that, the album’s main single, “Make You Love Me,” which has over 1 million Spotify streams and 5 million YouTube views on the music video, garnered widespread attention from HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop. and others. Radio host Bootleg Kev personally gave the song its broadcast premiere on his syndicated radio show where he and Yelawolf sat down for a deep interview. Back in February, Yelawolf kickstarted his WAR STORY album campaign with the hard-hitting “Everything.” The latter has already gathered north of 2 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to nearly 1 million Spotify streams. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Last fall, he initially heralded this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.” Yelawolf is ready for WAR in 2024…

35. Mickey Guyton – Make It Me Source:Mickey Guyton Today, four-time, Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton unveiled her new song, “Make It Me,” which can be streamed HERE via Universal Music Group Nashville. In the song, Mickey sets off the feel-good vibe for the summer off right, singing “I bet we go together just like that jack n coke you’re drinking, if you’re thinking what I’m thinking. Let’s go see cause if you wanna dance with somebody, it’s your song.” Along with the new release, Mickey is also announcing the addition of Abbey Cone and Denitia as special guests on her upcoming 22-city tour as the latest installment of “CMT on Tour.” The rising artists will join Mickey as she kicks off the tour on Sept. 18 at Buckhead Theatre in Georgia. The tour will make stops across major cities in the United States and Canada, including New York, Chicago, Columbus, St. Louis, Toronto, Washington, D.C. and more. Tickets are currently available for purchase at MickeyGuyton.com. The announcement comes on the heels of Mickey’s upcoming performance at CMA Fest 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. “Make It Me” continues to highlight Mickey’s versatility as an artist, especially as the up-tempo bop follows the success of her last song “Scary Love” that served as a ballad dedicated to her three-year-old son, Grayson. She previously released “Woman” in March 2024 as a powerful way to uplift and honor women on International Women’s Day. She formally announced her long-awaited tour in May during an electrifying performance on Good Morning America. Mickey is also set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on June 12 and was recently announced as part of the Weekend 2 line-up for the Austin City Limits Festival this October.

36. beccs – Rage In My Veins Source:Beccs Music The queer indie singer/songwriter beccs has released her new single, “Rage In My Veins” off of her highlight anticipated EP stay moist out June 28. Co-produced by beccs and Godfrey Furchtgott with drum production by Ian Chang of Son Lux / Oscar nominated for Original Score on Everything Everywhere All At Once, the track is a brave reckoning with our collective grief and rage. Both a confession and a call to break free, “Rage In My Veins” speaks to a powerful force that, when channeled, can be used to break harmful cycles that hurt rather than heal us. Listen to “Rage In My Veins” here: https://ffm.to/rageinmyveins beccs shares, “my understanding about rage is that it is a hyper reactivity to pain and our efforts to control it. But it can also be an incredibly mobilizing force. There are a lot of things to feel rage about today, especially as a woman. When we meet our rage with love and compassion, particularly in ways we didn’t receive as children, our rage crumbles into water. A pool of grief at our feet. I want people to dance in that grief.” The visualizer, shot on camcorder, features beccs in a silk cape designed by Dani Boots with handsewn red threads connoting veins. A dejected superhero at their most vulnerable state of exhaustion and grief, beccs moves and emotes face-to-face with her rage so that we can all break free alongside the sweltering synths, poignant lyrics, and primal electronic drums. beccs has been added as the opening act to Pomme’s headlining US tour starting June 12 in Boston at The Sinclair, New York City’s Webster Hall on June 15, San Francisco’s Great American Music hall on June 18, and The Regent in Los Angeles June 19 – where she will perform new music from her forthcoming EP, stay moist, out June 28. stay moist is a bold, edgy, colorful indie pop record filled with maximalist pop production, vulnerability, show-stopping vocals and some serious earworms. With a sonic span to match its emotional range, the EP features a range of collaborators, including Oscar nominated Ian Chang from Son Lux and pop feminist force, Bitch. Pre-Save stay moist here: https://ffm.to/staymoist beccs had coined the term stay moist during the pandemic when she would find herself crying as a form of release. To bring levity and a sense of connection to these episodes, she would take a snotty selfie and post it to her Instagram grid with the caption “stay moist”. What started as a coping mechanism in isolation soon turned into a motto of resilience, motivation, growth, and of course – whimsy. Each song on this EP reflects and confronts difficult, shameful, even ugly parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through us like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing. Newly released singles “f 0 0 d” (music video) and “Good Comin’” convey the colorful sonic and emotional spectrum of what it means to ‘stay moist’, taking struggles that often connote shame and bringing universality to them with hooks that leave listeners humming long after the song’s end. beccs shares, “To ‘stay moist’ is essentially my roadmap towards emotional regulation as an adult in a dysregulated world. It is the sensation of having room to move and carry water – an antidote to the hardening that has plagued so many. It can be fun and playful, dark and brutal, or sweet and salty. To “stay moist” deconstructs healing and allows it to be messy. It turns healing, rather than an event, into a lifestyle.” In celebration of the EP, beccs will be partnering with SHAG…A Sexy Shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for her stay moist EP release pop-up concert & Q&A June 29 at 3pm. The queer artist will be launching a stay moist merch collab with SHAG at their EP release pop-up pride event. Having been featured on The BUILD Series with Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race for her queer-inclusive Christmas music video, “Before This Christmas Ends,” beccs remains at the forefront of exuberant pride, radical self acceptance and self love. Join beccs to celebrate pride month at her performance below, see more at https://www.beccsmusic.com/tour.

37. MisterWives ft. Charlotte Sands – Other Side Source:MisterWives Today, New York City/Los Angeles-based alt-pop group MisterWives announce fall tour, MisterWives: Just For One Night! with support from Joan, Juliana Madrid, Moody Joody and Meg Smith beginning with the band taking the Austin City Limits stage on October 6 and October 13. Tickets go on sale on June 14 at 10am local time here with a full list of dates below. Plus, today MisterWives share blaring track and official video “Other Side” featuring Charlotte Sands out everywhere now exclusively premiering via Rolling Stone and created by Vevo. This marks the first collaboration of many more to come later this summer from the group as they gear up to share Nosebleeds: Encore which promises reworked music with a host of exciting features on each track. Rolling Stone writes, “Nosebleeds is getting a second life!” “Other Side” is a thunderous track that further launches the group into the raucous alternative rock space, just in time for summer. The band couldn’t be more excited to bring new music to fans, with the added flair of a fan favorite female voice alongside lead singer Mandy Lee. Lee says, “From the studio to playing it live, every iteration of ‘Other Side’ has been unfiltered fun and the honor of having Charlotte be part of the song took it to new heights! Her talent, heart and powerhouse voice are as awe inspiring as her trailblazing career as an independent artist and getting to share the stage with her was a true masterclass.” On the layered meanings of the track, Lee continues, “Underneath the reckoning of comparison and its unhealthy side effects, the spirit of ‘Other Side’ is gratitude, and that’s exactly how we are feeling now.” As a longtime fan, Charlotte Sands was thrilled to join the group on this fiery collaboration. Sands shares, “I have been a huge fan of MisterWives for years and am eternally grateful that they asked me to be a part of this song. Mandy is someone I would be honored to sing alongside any day and watching her energy on stage genuinely makes me a better performer. They have so much dynamic sonically and continue to make the best music of their careers which they then somehow follow up with even better music. I’m forever impressed and so incredibly lucky for the opportunity to work with them.” Last month, the band shared the self-aware “Organized Chaos“–a roaring track that picks up where Nosebleeds left off–launching right back into erratic patterns and cycles that have become comfortable. This time, though, Lee has recognized these habits and this is the final straw. The upcoming tour will kick off with an appearance at Austin City Limits in October, and make its way through Texas, California and up the West Coast to Portland and Seattle. The group will stop in Denver before making their way to the Midwest and later, through the East Coast, stopping in Brooklyn for Halloween and ending in St. Petersburg, FL in November. Get tickets on June 14 here and see a full list of dates below. Nosebleeds, the fervent fourth studio album by MisterWives arrived in July 2023 and propelled the group into new territory and has garnered over 20M streams across all platforms. The album garnered widespread support from several leading publications, including the first single, “Out Of Your Mind,” premiered by PAPER Magazine, the title track premiered by Rolling Stone and support from Variety who wrote, “MisterWives are entering a new era in their nearly decade-long career.” On “Other Side,” out now, MisterWives and Charlotte Sands join forces to release some tension and emerge from hardship with gratitude. Out this summer, Nosebleeds: Encore, is the re-imagining of the bands album Nosebleeds coming soon. Catch the new music and longtime fan favorites live this fall at MisterWives: Just For One Night! with tickets on sale June 14 here. Connect with MisterWives on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook to stay up-to-date for much more to come.

38. Teejay – Twerk It Source:Teejay Breakout Jamaican Dancehall star Teejay shares a new and instantly mesmerizing video for “Twerk It” that spotlights Jamaica’s finest female dancers backing it up and busting it down Caribbean style. Watch “Twerk It” HERE and listen to I AM CHIPPY EP HERE. In the JEDITHEGOD & LAGIKZSUPREME directed video for “Twerk It” the tables have turned, where syncopated moves take a back seat, and give way to whining and twerking. The fluttering bassline features high-pitched guitar fingerpicking courtesy of production by DJ Frass. Teejay continues to grab the attention of fans around the world with his carefree dance moves from his viral hit, “Drift.” On May 9th, 2024, the track and its signature choreography were added to Fortnite. His lively song and side-to-side steps, hops, and pose are now known as the Snapshot Swagger emote in Chapter 5, Season 2. It is the first time a Jamaican artist and dance have been featured in the widely-popular online game. Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will get a full dose of Teejay’s hits on June 15th at the Reggae Love Fest. The star-studded lineup features Teejay along with dancehall veterans like Shabba Ranks and Super Cat plus heavy hitters Masicka and Hoodcelebrityy. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.livenation.com/event/1AYZkefGkdMisUy/reggae-love-fest

39. Gus Dapperton – Tunes For Late Spring Source:Gus Dapperton Today, rising alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton releases his new EP, Tunes for Late Spring. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The 4-song set includes a stunning update of Wham!’s 1984 hit “Everything She Wants” as well as his recent reinventions of Cher’s seminal “Believe” and Bobby Caldwell’s evergreen “What You Won’t Do For Love.” Dapperton’s knack for deconstructing the classics is on full display on his cover of Wham!’s “Everything She Wants.” “I guess I must have loved you, because I said you were the perfect girl for me,” he croons mournfully, before getting to the heart of the matter at the chorus: “Won’t you tell me? Why I work so hard for you?.” The distrustful atmosphere of the upbeat original track turns it into a brooding exploration of nagging doubts in a romantic relationship. In addition to the three covers, Tunes for Late Spring also includes Dapperton’s bouncy original “Lil Tune” featuring Electric Guest. Check out the full tracklist below. Fans will have the chance to experience the EP live when the multi-hyphenate hits the road this summer and fall with Still Woozy. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 17, before visiting dozens of cities across North America. See all the dates below. The EP’s arrival was preceded by the introspective “Fallout” alongside Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$. Prior to that, he released “Homebody,” “Sunset,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” with BENEE. Other recent singles include “Horizons,” the moody gem “Wet Cement,” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” to celebrate his signing with Warner Records. Now, with Tunes for Late Spring, Dapperton nods to the greats of the past while offering listeners a glimpse of what’s to come in alt-pop music.

40. Omar Apollo – Less Of You Source:Omar Apollo After unveiling his plans for his sophomore album, God Said No, Omar Apollo is announcing an accompanying tour, which will commence on August 20th in his home state of Indiana. In addition to the tour announcement, Omar Apollo shares “Less Of You,” the third single from his forthcoming album, set for release on June 28th via Warner Records. The driving single showcases a new musical direction for Omar, stemming from his exploration of London’s nightlife during the recording of God Said No last year. The God Said No Tour will include 29 dates, with stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, Houston, and more. Later performances will see Apollo grace iconic venues such as the Greek Theatre and Hollywood Bowl, among others. TICKETS: Tickets for the tour will be available starting with Citi and AMEX presales (see more details below) beginning Tuesday, June 11. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, June 12, starting at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at omarapollo.com. CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the God Said No Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 11 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 13 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMEX PRESALE: For the Hollywood Bowl show, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 11th at 10am PST through Thursday, June 13th at 10pm PST. About Omar Apollo and God Said No: God Said No was executive produced by Teo Halm and features musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal. The album title is Omar’s interpretation of “lo que sera, sera” which translates to “whatever will be, will be” or “it is what it is.” The phrase embodies the album with Omar’s tongue-in-cheek humorous outlook on the suffering that comes from surrendering and accepting whatever is thrown at you by life, a relationship or lover. Arriving a little over two years after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Ivory which earned Apollo a Best New Artist nominee at the 2023 Grammys, God Said No was born out of the whirlwind that followed his debut and nonstop touring, on his headline tour, in support of SZA’s SOS arena tour along with Billie Eilish’s Latin American stadium tour. Apollo booked a three-month stay in London that fall, where he ruminated on walks down rain-soaked cobblestone streets, and mined the poems of Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang, and Ocean Vuong for inspiration. Speaking on musical inspirations with Rolling Stone in the May issue, Omar cited artists like Kate Bush, Labi Siffre, Giorgio Moroder, Beyoncé, and Lana del Rey as being in heavy rotation during that time in London. Camped out in London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios with his trusted collaborators, producers Halm, Carter Lang, and Blake Slatkin, Apollo built the bones of his melodrama. The 14-track album is a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair. Apollo borrowed the title from something his friend said while processing the relationship. “I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said ‘no.’” What began during that London trip resulted in his most soul-bearing and immediate body of work, fine-tuned across studios in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami towards the end of 2023. 2022 saw Omar Apollo release his debut album Ivory which was widely celebrated for its ability to blur genre lines and language barriers. This translated to the Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist and earned Apollo commercial success, including a 7-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for his first RIAA-certified platinum record, “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Omar also enjoyed critical acclaim, landing on year-end lists from esteemed media outlets such as NPR, The FADER, Billboard, Complex, Esquire, and Rolling Stone, among others. Following the release of his debut album, he performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and unveiled his single “Killing Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, Omar was named the first ambassador for skincare brand Youth to the People and was the face of LOEWE’s menswear campaign under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, which Apollo previewed on the cover of the latest issue of VMAN. Last month, Omar made a splash during his Met Gala debut, wearing a custom suit by LOEWE that earned him Best Dressed nods from The Cut, Vogue, and WWD, among others.

41. Orville Peck ft. Kylie Minogue & Diplo – Midnight Ride Source:Orville Peck Today, groundbreaking country artist Orville Peck unleashes the irresistible new single “Midnight Ride” — a genre-blurring collaboration with global icon Kylie Minogue and superstar DJ/producer Diplo. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The song premiered during Minogue’s headline set at OUTLOUD Festival at WeHo Pride on June 2, where Peck appeared as a surprise guest. “Doing this song with Kylie and Diplo was a dream come true,” says Peck. “Kylie was the first person I asked to be on Stampede because I knew exactly the kind of magic we could all make together.” Serving as the latest single from Peck’s upcoming Stampede album, the track combines country style, pop hooks, and club beats to create a dance floor-ready disco anthem. Throughout his career, Peck has pushed the boundaries of country music — a mission that continues with “Midnight Ride” and its massive crossover appeal. “Midnight Ride” is Peck’s first new release since Stampede Vol. 1, the first collection of massive duets he has recorded with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron. Among the tracklist is his cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other” with Nelson — no doubt a highlight of his Stampede Tour, underway now across North America. Earlier this week, Peck announced his 6th annual Rodeo, featuring performances from Medium Build, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, The Nude Party and more, in addition to a headline set from Peck & Tanya Tucker. Hosted by John Waters, the rodeo will take place on August 24 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, with a kickoff party at Basement East on August 23 and a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on August 25. Tickets are on sale June 12 — click HERE for more details. In May, Peck was honored at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City with the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The award solidifies Peck’s rising profile in the ever-evolving music landscape. And now, with “Midnight Ride,” he’s poised to reach a whole new audience.