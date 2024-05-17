Saweetie & Rubi Rose Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (May 13th – May 17th):

1. GROOVY – Kno Me Source:GROOVY GROOVY uses his singular hybrid of Jersey club and R&B to explore the highs, lows, and complications of young love. Today, the rising artist announces his upcoming EP, Crying In The Club, coming May 24th via Defiant Records/Warner Records. With the announcement comes the heart-wrenching single and video “KNO ME.” Listen HERE. The upcoming EP refines GROOVY’s blend of R&B and Jersey club: GROOVY slows down the club tempo, but keeps the genre’s five-beat pattern and signature sound effects, while applying silky smooth vocals and relatable lyrics on top. Home to “jersey luv” ft. B Jack$, GROOVY’s 2023 viral hit single, Crying In The Club, follows a loose narrative about heartbreak and GROOVY’s transition from hopeless romantic to regretful lothario. The EP features guest appearances from Kanii, Vayda, and R2R Moe. Produced by GROOVY’s frequent collaborator Alejandro, “KNO ME” is an aching confection, layering a mournful string melody and piano arpeggios atop slow-mo club production. Using a screwed-up filter on his ultra-smooth vocals, GROOVY tells the story of a crumbling relationship built on a bed of lies in which nobody truly knew the other until it was too late. Directed by Keats, the video dramatizes the story, using striking imagery as GROOVY and his lover, Mariah, try and fail to work through their differences, and GROOVY responds the only way he knows how: with a sneaky link. The son of a respected Jersey club DJ who finished optometry school before pursuing his musical career, GROOVY is the latest artist to join Steve “Steve-O” Carless’s Defiant Records, full of artists who build bridges between sounds that resonate on either side of the Hudson River. The Union County native first made noise last year with “jersey luv” ft. B Jack$, which became a viral sensation behind a hip-shaking trend that highlights the song’s dramatic tempo change. Named one of the Best Songs of 2023 by Complex, the song has over 450k creations on TikTok, along with over 1 billion views on the platform, and has generated over 49 million Spotify streams and nearly 500k units sold since its release in Spring 2023. With the Crying In The Club EP, GROOVY continues to build a devoted fanbase by blending vastly different sonic traditions into an emotionally arresting package. Stay tuned for more.

2. Gunna – whatsapp (wassam) Source:Gunna Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna dropped the official music video for his new track “Whatsapp (Wassam),” directed by Leff, off his new album One of Wun. Watch HERE. The “Whatsapp (Wassam)” video arrives off the heels of the release of Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun, and notably marks his first full length release since his 2023 chart topping album a Gift & a Curse. The 20-track album boasts superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch – get it HERE. The One of Wun artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan. ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ continues on May 16, with a performance in Seattle at WAMU Theater, making additional stops in Phoenix, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up on June 11th in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena. For tickets and tour info, please visit only1gunna.com.

3. NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) ft. Snoop Dogg & October London – FromHere Source:NxWorries The latest track to be released from Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s new album Why Lawd? is “FromHere”, featuring L.A. hip-hop royalty Snoop Dogg and Death Row-signed R&B singer October London. In the video shot at Gold Line in Los Angeles, Anderson .Paak – who directed the video – laments being left alone in the club, before Snoop Dogg offers closing reflections. Why Lawd? is out on June 7th (physical) and June 14th (digital). It marks the long-awaited return of NxWorries, 8 years after the release of their cult classic debut album Yes Lawd!. In the time since, .Paak has gone on to achieve global superstardom through his solo career and Silk Sonic, his collaborative project with Bruno Mars. Knxwledge has meanwhile cemented his legacy as one of the great beatmakers of our time, a Grammy Award-winner with a prolific catalog of his own, in addition to being called on by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and others. Previously released tracks from Why Lawd? include “86Sentra”, “Daydreaming,” and “Where I Go,” featuring H.E.R., which garnered praise from the New York Times and Pitchfork, among others.

4. Da Beatminerz, De La Soul & Pharoahe Monch ft. Rasheed Chappell & Corey Glover – My Year Source:Soulspazm WhileDa Beatminerz have come to define a very specific sound in Hip-Hop over the course of their illustrious career spanning more than three decades, the bulk of their production work is credited on albums by other artists. Their recent output, however, has been focused on their own proper full-length album, Stifled Creativity. On Friday (5/10/2024), the seminal Hip-Hop production duo, also known as the “Boom Bap Ambassadors”, shared the album’s second single “My Year“, with verses from De La Soul, Pharoahe Monch, Rasheed Chappell, and Corey Glover (of Living Colour). Today (5/14/2024), the song’s vibrant Anthony Edwards-animated music video debuted on YouTube.

I’m inspired by the music. Lyrics can help prompt some great results as well as help with breaking the scenes apart based on the rapper’s cadence and patterns. – Anthony Edwards

“Been friends with De La since 88 and Monch since 87 so the relationship was already there. I met them all at the record store I worked at (Music Factory in Jamaica, Queens) and this is the second song I did with both (De La “The Hustle” & Monch “Tight [REMIX]”). “My Year” was one of the first songs we worked on when we started the album and the order you hear them in is the order we made. It took a minute to get Dave’s vocals because of his health. When we got them, We were so grateful and appreciative. He didn’t have to do the song but he came through & that the world to me.I met Rasheed through Kenny Dope. When I heard him, I automatically wanted to work with him, so when we put the blueprint together for the song, I knew he would fit perfectly. The icing on the cake was Corey Glover (Thanks to Guy Routte). Everything came together just how we wanted.” – Mr. Walt of Da Beatminerz Stifled Creativity is due out on June 21, 2024, just a day shy of the 20th anniversary of Da Beatminerz’s sophomore album Fully Loaded w/ Statik. Pre-order/save the album via Soulspazm here.

6. Doodie Lo – Hospice Source:Doodie Lo Behind every successful person is a loving village, and Doodie Lo always makes an effort to sing the praises of the loved ones who made him who he is today. Today, the Only The Family riser pays homage to his family with his new video and single “Hospice,” out now via Only The Family/EMPIRE. Flexing his melodic chops over an evocative piano instrumental, Doodie reflects on his relationship with his family and rededicates himself to providing a comfortable lifestyle for them: “See my granny, she on hospice / Went to see her and I started crying, I couldn’t stop it / Told my daddy I got M’s, save her with a doctor.” The Jerry Productions-directed video finds Doodie spending time in his Kankakee, IL hometown, visiting his grandmother and father, and spoiling his kids with a shopping spree. The new single manages to capture a spectrum of emotions, inviting listeners into his world with raw honesty and irresistible charisma. “Hospice” arrives as Doodie gears up for the release of What Made Me, his upcoming album. What Made Me is also home to recent singles like last month’s BIG30-assisted “4 Rings” and the “Role Model.” Additionally, other anthems like “Popeyes” ft. Icewear Vezzo & Deeski, “Smurkio Flow,” “Play With My Name,” and “Daddies Babies” helped Doodie Lo make his mark in 2023. What Made Me will be Doodie’s first full-length project since his 2021 debut project Big Doodie Lo, which is home to “Me & Doodie Lo,” an energetic collab between King Von and Doodie (over 20 million YouTube views), in which the legendary O-Block native gives Mr. Kankakee an enthusiastic co-sign.

7. Stella Santana – Twelve Feet High Source:Stella Santana oday, singer-songwriter Stella Santana returns with a hazy and sultry new single “Twelve Feet High”. The single serves as not only her first offering of the year but as the title track for her forthcoming independent EP, Twelve Feet High, out this Summer. “Twelve Feet High” arrives alongside a visual that provides a behind the scenes glimpse into its creation. Featuring Stella in the studio amidst an interesting backdrop, the clip depicts Stella Santana confident and self-assured. “This song was the first song Ben (co-writer), Tim (producer) and I ever made, and the first day Ben and Tim actually ever met. It really set the tone for our sonic trajectory as a (dream) team. Stella adds, “For the video I got a chance to connect with two great guys, Notion and Bennett Barbosa over at happyimsad studios in DTLA. I’m so excited for the song to be out in the world–it felt like a special day when we made it. And for the artwork, I connected with an incredible visual artist, Monica Gibson (@studiosalud.co).” Following up on last year’s Distant & Distant II EPs, which delved into emotions, truths, strength, and calmness within space and distance, Twelve Feet High sees Stella Santana mature and self-assured in her artistic journey. With her soft, smoky voice and signature warm-summer-night vibe, Stella Santana transports listeners into a genre-evading realm. The EP blends alt-pop, neo-soul, and nostalgic ’90s grunge sounds, showcasing her quintessential style. Speaking on the making of the Twelve Feet High EP, Stella shares, “after Ben and I started writing together, I got inspired and started a playlist of songs that were my definition of cool – a blend of alt indie, R&B, neo-soul, and pop sounds, I incorporated the playlist into my sessions to use as musical references, then all of a sudden we had the music. Daughter of legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, Stella Santana continues to establish her roots within the music scene. She’s not only a powerhouse woman but a new mother, which has heightened her passions for community, environmental, and societal issues while leaving her indelible mark on the music industry.

8. Rich Ruth – Crying in the Trees Source:OfficialTMR Today, Nashville-based experimental musician Rich Ruth released the second single from his forthcoming album Water Still Flows (June 21 via Third Man Records). Alongside the release of “Crying In The Trees” is a mesmerizing live video featuring psychedelic projections that envelop Ruth and the other musicians as they perform the arresting single. Listen HERE and watch the visualizer HERE. In support of the new album, Rich Ruth will be touring headline shows this summer including dates at The Blue Room in Nashville (June 22) and Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY (June 28) as well as opener dates with All Them Witches and Mikaela Davis– full dates below and get tickets HERE. On the premiere of “Crying In The Trees,” Nashville Scene claims the single to be a “showcase of Ruth’s ideas expanding. A two-chord progression on thick doom-y guitar is something of a black hole, with the rest of the piece teetering on its event horizon.” Read the feature HERE. “Crying In The Trees” features Ruth on guitar, bass, and samples, plus Reuben Gingrich on drums, Mikaela Davis on harp, and Sam Que on tenor saxophone. “In the fall of 2023 while home on breaks from extensive touring, I unintentionally locked into a creative zone fusing samples and heavy drone guitar,” shares Ruth. When he shared the tracks with Reuben Gingrich, Ruth’s only guideline on the composition was to approach it like Elvin Jones playing stoner metal, which was delivered with incredibly passionate intensity. “Then I added Mikaela Davis on harp and Sam Que on tenor saxophone and it morphed into something different altogether, continues Ruth. “To me it sounds like Alice Coltrane and Pharaoh Sanders playing with Sleep while a sampled flute / gamelan ensemble plays in the distance.” This new track follows the release of the explosive lead single “No Muscle, No Memory,” which served as a beautiful introduction into the bold sonic world crafted by Ruth for his third LP. Both songs encapsulate everything Water Still Flows stands for–an atmospheric aural experience inviting introspection and experimental exploration. Pre-order Water Still Flows HERE

Listen to “No Muscle, No Memory” HERE & watch the Joseph Bird-directed music video HERE



9. KendyX – Planet X Source:KendyX - Topic Known for her genre-defying artistry that seamlessly blends sultry R&B, rock energy, and a touch of swaggering funk, KendyX is not one to be boxed into a single musical category. With “Planet X,” the Chicago born, Long Beach, CA raised native continues to push the boundaries of her creative expression, soaring to new cosmic heights and inviting listeners to join her on an interstellar journey. “Right now, my music has no restraints,” KendyX explains. “I don’t feel pressured to prove anything to anyone; I’m being artistically free. I’m going to do any genre I want and say what I want. I’m excited for people to finally get a taste of the real Kendal.” On the track, a jazz-inspired beat sets the tone as KendyX’s robust vocals instantly captivate the listener. The song crescendos towards a climactic chorus, where KendyX extends a cosmic invitation: “I got your one-way ticket to Planet X.” Amidst the haze, a funkified guitar solo adds an extra layer of dynamic energy to the track. “We follow a lot of trends that aren’t the best, and society is a little messed up,” KendyX observes. “It’s not great for our mental or physical health, and there’s a lot of judgment. You can’t really be yourself. So, ‘Planet X’ is this planet I made that’s free and all loving. Everyone can be themselves and everyone is valuable.” With the release of “Planet X,” KendyX is blasting off to another stratosphere, showcasing her artistic versatility and her unwavering commitment to creative freedom. The single serves as a tantalizing preview of what’s to come from the genre-bending artist, as she continues to push the boundaries of her craft and invite listeners to join her on a journey of self-expression and freedom.

10. Dajah Dorn – Twice on Sunday Source:Dajah Dorn Rising R&B Songstress, Dajah Dorn, shares a new visual for her recent single “Twice on Sunday,” watch HERE via Vinyl Crown Recordings. Directed by Saint Cassius and Tahiry Bah. Hailing from the north side of Jacksonville, Florida, Dajah has entered the world of R&B, weaving together her diverse musical influences and personal experiences to create a sound that is uniquely hers. Dajah in her own words: “A question I get a lot about Twice On Sunday is, “Girl, who are you singing about?” And I’m always like “I don’t know, I haven’t met him yet!” Honestly, when I wrote Twice on Sunday I wasn’t in the best emotional space regarding relationships, but I don’t want to write “men are trash” songs. That’s not a narrative I want to keep creating in my reality, so I was like I’m about to manifest what I want in a partner and how I want to be loved with this song. At some point in your life you have to realize your worth and choose yourself first. This song reminds me to focus on loving myself while staying open to being loved by the right person when the moment is right. I’m a lover girl, I still believe in love.” This release follows Dajah’s debut single, “I Don’t Want You,” released via Vinyl Crown Records in June 2023, offering a glimpse into her narrative. Inspired by her college relationship, the track reflects her commitment to authenticity and vulnerability in her art. The song serves as a testament to her belief in drawing from real-life circumstances to inform her artistry, and to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level. The narrative of the track has evolved from releasing relationships that no longer serve oneself to releasing hindrances in the listener’s discovery of self and authenticity.

11. wolfacejoeyy – Valentino Source:wolfacejoeyy With undeniable charm and confidence that shows up in his music, wolfacejoeyy is one of the most exciting risers to emerge from NYC’s “forgotten borough.” Today, the Staten Island stepper is introducing you to his alter ego Valentino on his new project, out now! I Valentino is an exploration of Joeyy’s loverboy persona, enriched with romantic anthems that paint the imagery of flirtatious late-night adventures and flirty-yet-witty exchanges in his dreamlike croon. Joeyy’s new alter ego seesaws between “hopeless romantic” and “relentless f***boy,” flexing his ability to make any woman he’s interested in feel like they’re the only one (even if they’re not). The 21-year-old reveals his sweet, romantic side on bangers like the Afrobeats-inspired “facetime interlude,” in which he showcases his vocal chops to express his intentions on making it official with his boo. However, don’t let his lovestruck tunes fool you – on tracks like the January-released “wya” and the Reuben Aziz-assisted “talk less”, Joeyy taps into his inner rude boy as he reminds his lovers that there’s plenty of fish in the sea waiting for him – including your homegirl. My favorite aspect of this project is hearing Joeyy experiment with the regional sounds of the Tri-State area, as well as expressing pride in his Nigerian heritage through exploration of Afrobeats and international collaborations. The 13-track project includes a feature from UK R&B riser Reuben Aziz and production from his homie, WhereIs22 aka actor Michael Rainey Jr. (Power on STARZ, Orange Is The New Black on Netflix), and joeyy himself. Among its gems are recent releases such as the TikTok-viral banger “cake,” the heartfelt “don’t be dishonest,” and sexy drill slapper “I Know,” produced by Rainey. Continuing to refine his signature blend of euphoric club vibes with drill elements, affectionately dubbed “cutie patootie music,” Valentino marks another milestone in wolfacejoeyy’s ascent to the top of the game. Growing up in a Nigerian household, Joeyy began making beats as a teenager and posting them on forums for fellow aspiring musicians. Energized by a suggestion from fellow forum poster SoFaygo to make music of his own, Joeyy built up his SoundCloud following with songs experimenting in the hip-hop, R&B, house music, and Jersey club genres. His SoundCloud later captured the attention of Whereis22, better known as actor Michael Rainey Jr. from Power, resulting in a fruitful friendship and creative partnership. Together, 22 and Joeyy released a number of singles, including the Pitchfork-praised singles “Game” and “weekend” with Cash Cobain and Chow Lee. However, it was the Staten Island duo’s “buku” single that propelled Joeyy to new heights. Playfully throwing shade at the pocket-watchers, “buku” gained momentum on TikTok, generating over 3.6 million streams on Spotify. “buku” was a highlight from 22Joeyy, the rapper-producer duo’s collaborative EP. The EP featured a remix of the song featuring Joeyy’s old internet friend SoFaygo, plus a collaboration with Bronx drill rapper B-Lovee. Joeyy discussed the project in an interview with BET, and a profile in HYPEBEAST that came out in January. Recently earning co-signs from Sexyy Red, Anycia, Veeze, OT7 Quanny, and more, wolfacejoeyy is making an imprint in the rap game in 2024. Check out his latest interviews with BET and XXL, where he discusses his musical journey, Valentino, and more.

12. Blair Gun – Don’t Think Source:Blair Gun - Topic Today, SoCal band Blair Gun has released “Don’t Think,” the second single from their sophomore LP, There Are No Rival Clones Here (June 7 via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST!). Also announced today is a summer U.S. tour with stops including Los Angeles, Nashville, and their hometown of San Diego. Blair Gun will later be supporting alt-rock band Nada Surf in LA this fall. See below for show details. “Don’t Think” is a jagged take on bluesy riffs, with infused punk and scratchy guitars over an acoustic riff and a Shaggs-esque chorus. Says vocalist and guitarist Joedin Morelock, “I wrote it about how hard it can be for anyone to make meaningful change in their life and how often we can all end up complacent in toxic situations.” On the premiere of “Don’t Think,” Glide Magazine describes the standout track as “a bouncing work of folk-punk that brings to mind the likes of the Violent Femmes with its loose harmonies and weaving, urgent acoustic guitar. Coming in at just over two minutes, the song hits quickly and makes a big impression as the band rails against toxic situations.” Read the exclusive feature HERE. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Eric Bauer, There Are No Rival Clones Here will mesmerize you with brazen hooks, propulsive beats, and head-banging instrumentation. With a lean, mean running time, each song makes a distinct, unforgettable statement. Blair Gun’s passion and purpose shines through tough, tight tunes like “The Thief,” the sneering “Bitter Men,” and the infectious house-party track “Beat Happened.” Blair Gun features Joedin Morelock on vocals/guitar, Zach Cavor as lead guitarist, Jake Richter on drums, and Alyson Valdez as bassist and backup vocals. The garage band intentionally rejects self-destructive conformity, cynical brand-building in lieu of self-reliance, and the fruitless quest for simple solutions in a complex, interrogative world. You’ll hear strains of everything from Richard Hell and Elvis Costello to the Pixies and hometown heroes like Blink-182. They have influences, not idols. Rituals, not references.

13. Daniella Cotton – Kiss An Angel Good Morning Source:Daniella Cotton Continuing to build anticipation for the upcoming tribute EP, Charley’s Pride: Songs from a Black Cowboy Vol. I, Americana/Soul/Rock artist, Danielia Cotton, releases her version of Charley Pride’s biggest hit, “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’,” on May 15, 2024. The first single from the project, “Roll On Mississippi,” has been lodged on the Americana charts since its release on March 18th (Pride’s birthday), and now, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning’,” is poised to join it. LISTEN HERE. “Charley Pride picked seemingly simple tunes, yet they all had underlying messages that spoke to everyday life for the listeners,” Cotton says about country music’s first Black superstar. “After one listen, I knew I could find a way in and make it mine.” Of this hit, written by Ben Peters, Cotton continues, “The lyric, ‘Kiss an angel good mornin’, and love ‘em like the devil when you get back home,’ speaks to the dichotomy of a woman with respect to the parts of herself she displays within her relationship to keep things fresh and new. The playfulness of the track musically and vocally reflects this, while the hook is infectious as a summer hit you play to let your hair down.” Cotton considers the forthcoming record a tribute not just to one of her musical idols but also to her family, especially her grandparents. “My grandfather, or ‘Pop-pop’ as I called him, was an extraordinary man and an incredibly memorable male figure in my life, having never met my father,” Cotton says. “He was a quiet, humble, closeted country music fan. Being the type not to hide things about himself, I found it quite interesting that he liked Charley Pride and kept it on the down low.” Just as Pride forged a path as a Black artist in a predominately white world of country music, Cotton’s grandfather worked to become a respected and loved figure in a small town with only a handful of Black residents, where Cotton and her family, including her 103-year-old grandmother, still reside. The timing for the release of “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’,” couldn’t be better, as the song will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and honored at the Grammy Museum’s inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert on May 21, 2024, a serendipitous fact that Cotton was not aware of when planning her release. Produced by Cotton and Grammy-nominee Marc Copely (Buddy Miller) and also featuring Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors), Andy Hess (Gov’t Mule, Black Crowes), and Brian Mitchell (Levon Helm & The Midnight Ramble, Bob Dylan, BB King, Dolly Parton), Cotton reimagines Prides’ hits with a fresh, modern approach. Cotton is independently releasing Charley’s Pride: Songs from a Black Cowboy Vol. I, and is hosting a special event as part of an ongoing crowdfunding campaign. On May 16th, 2024, Cotton will be joined by Copely, Hess, and Rodney Hayward (Gavin DeGraw, Regina Spektor, Avril Lavigne) for two performances at NYC’s Carroll Place. Attendees will also have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items such as a private concert and autographed guitar. Every ticket holder becomes a donor, part of a collective grassroots effort supporting the upcoming record. MORE INFO. / TICKETS. In addition, this summer, Cotton will appear on WMOT’s Finally Friday show and broadcast in Nashville, TN. Hosted by Jessie Scott, Cotton’s performance is slated for July 19, 2024. Cotton grew up nurturing her natural musical gifts in rural Hopewell, NJ, where she was one of only about a half dozen Black kids in school. After being the first woman in her family to graduate college, she continued to fight against preconceived notions, naming her first full-length album Small White Town as a nod to her upbringing. Over the past two decades, she has opened for the likes of Gregg Allman, Bon Jovi, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph, Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram, Derek Trucks Band, and Aimee Mann. In addition, she was named Lillith Fair’s Onstage Local Talent Winner, and her music has been heard in television shows and national commercials. Her most recent album, 2022’s Good Day, earned attention from respected outlets such as No Depression, SPIN, Refinery 29, Consequence, and Entertainment Tonight. In the works since 2022, Cotton has recently been inspired to finish and release Charley’s Pride… now, while Black country artists are finally being celebrated. “The number of Black artists that are having a serious presence in country music would make Charley Pride and my Pop-pop smile,” she continues, noting that it felt important to honor Pride, given that he was the first Black American voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, and is second in all-time sales on RCA (just behind Elvis Presley). With the release of “Kiss An Angel Good Morning’,” Danielia Cotton is poised to take her place among contemporary Black artists who are both paying homage to those who forged the path before them and blazing new trails for those yet to come. “When I first had the idea to record this project a few years back, there were fewer Black artists being fully recognized within this genre,” she states. “Now, there are more than ever before, and it’s exciting to see them embraced by the country music community. I learn more and more about the history of Black musicians in country music every day, and it would be an honor to become a small part of that story.”

14. Saweetie – NANi Source:Official Saweetie NANi” (listen After teasing her highly anticipated single on social media, Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum rap star Saweetie treats fans to the feel-good summer anthem “” (listen HERE and watch the video HERE ) – out now via ICY/Warner Records. Produced by Jean-Baptiste, Karl Rubin, Shawn Wasabi, Ryland Blackington, and Ryan Buendia, the track’s infectious beat and Saweetie’s aspirational bars make for a dancefloor hit. Inspired by the viral Lady Gaga interview clip, Saweetie gets the girls ready for a busy summer on the pre-hook: “Plane, sprinter, glam, to the club, backdoor section, shots, another club/Two shows, one night ,what’s that a hunnid plus.” Saweetie shared, “‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time. This track def gives MAIN CHARACTER energy! <3 This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.” To bring the single to life, Saweetie also releases a stunning music video. Directed by Chandler Lass, the visual sees Saweetie hosting a summer pool party with her “NANi” girls, where she shows off hypnotic dance moves and carefree energy. Watch HERE. Last weekend, Saweetie received the first-ever Billboard Gold Music Award at the annual Gold Gala, the largest and most-viewed Asian Pacific gathering in the nation. Earlier this year, Saweetie released the lush anthem “Richtivities” and collaborated with the iconic Indian actor/singer Diljit on the lively track “Khutti.” She also continued her foray into television – guest starring on a recent episode of STARZ’s hit series BMF and serving as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice.

15. Nemzzz – ATM Source:Nemzzz Nemzzz is fresh from his second sell-out headline tour, hitting stages in Dublin, Glasgow, London, and a homecoming show featuring Central Cee at Manchester Academy – Nemzzz’s biggest show to date in the city. Nemzzz will be returning to Wireless Festival this summer and has a sold-out EU tour set for this October including dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and more. Nemzzz’s debut mixtape DO NOT DISTURB landed in March to acclaim from NME (4*/Cover), Hypebeast UK, Wonderland, NOTION, DMY, Acclaim and support from Spotify (Global Hip-Hop Cover, Rap UK Cover), Soundcloud (Album of the Week), Apple Music, YouTube Music and more. Nemzzz also saw significant coverage from US publications like Billboard, Uproxx, HipHopDx, HotNewHipHop, and more. The 11-track tape marked Nemzzz’s most expansive drop to date, an exploration of how the young artist is shaped by his upbringing and his fame. Nemzzz surprised fans the week after release, unveiling the Deluxe version featuring collaborations with rap heavyweights from both sides of the Atlantic, including Lil Yachty on the ethereal “IT’S US”, Headie One with the bouncy ‘I KNOW YOU CARE’ and K-Trap on the siren-like ‘MAYFAIR’. The tape has already racked up over 120M+ streams since launch.

16. Yelawolf & Jelly Roll – Trailer In The Sky Source:Yelawolf Today, Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist and entrepreneur Yelawolf serves up a soulful and soaring new single entitled “Trailer In The Sky” alongside Jelly Roll out today. Listen HERE and watch the accompanying animated visualizer HERE via Slumerican. After teasing its impending arrival, he reveals the details for his anxiously awaited double-LP, War Story – Michael Wayne (Part 1) & Trunk Muzik 4ever (Part 2). Yelawolf’s magnum opus arrives on Friday June 7, 2024. GRAMMY® Award winner Malay [Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys] helmed the production for Michael Wayne, while WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker] produced Trunk Muzik 4ever. Various special guests include Killer Mike, Jelly Roll, Caskey and Struggle Jennings. As the opener of Michael Wayne, “Trailer In The Sky” provides the perfect prelude. Continuing a long tradition of collaboration between Yelawolf and Jelly Roll, it marks their fifth track together following “Unlive”—which adorned Jelly Roll’s chart-topping 2023 blockbuster Whitsitt Chapel. The track layers laidback guitar and bright harmonies atop a hazy beat as Yelawolf proclaims, “I’m raising up new G’s, I’m making bosses in fact.” Meanwhile, Jelly Roll’s heartfelt hook booms, “Someday we will all get high in that doublewide trailer in the sky.” In the visualizer, these two titans cruise in a classic car as a trailer hovers above. About the track, Yelawolf said, “An album is like a book, and the beginning and the end are important to me. This is how it starts. My hometown has never been nice to me, so I’m speaking on that. It was perfect for Jelly. We come from the same spot. We’ve been in the gutter, but we’ve arrived now. The message is, you can look down on us from your high horse if you’ve never been to jail and don’t have tattoos, but we all end up in the same place.” It lands in the wake of the WLPWR-produced “New Me,” which has already amassed 917K Spotify streams and 2.5 million YouTube views. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Right out of the gate, HipHopDX touted it, and Global Grind touted it on “This Week’s New Music Roundup.” It continued a busy season for the maverick, arriving on the heels of “Make You Love Me.” The track has reeled in over 672K Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on the music video. The song also made its debut at Top 40 radio recently, getting played at dozens of Rhythmic stations across the US. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. “Make You Love Me” garnered widespread tastemaker looks. Touted by HipHopDX and more, HotNewHipHop professed, “Yelawolf is continuing to build up excitement.” Bootleg Kev personally gave the song its broadcast premiere on his syndicated radio show, and Yelawolf sat down with him for a deep interview. In February, Yelawolf kickstarted the current season with the hard-hitting “Everything.” The latter has already gathered north of 1.6 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to nearly 660K Spotify streams. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Last fall, he initially heralded this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.” Yelawolf is prepared for WAR in 2024…

17. rlyblonde – Dumb Blonde Source:rlyblonde rlyblonde – the project of Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Carina Allen – presents the music video for her new single, “Dumb Blonde.” The “Dumb Blonde” music video was produced and directed by rlyblonde through her new production company, HOT CREATIVE. Viewers who have seen past rlyblonde videos might recognize small easter eggs throughout the video — look out for old video outfits featured as props, callbacks to past releases, and a breaking of the fourth wall that mixes fantasy and reality. “Directing and producing my own videos is such an integral part of making music for me,” she elaborates. “I’m not just writing songs, I’m building an entire visual world for people to escape into.” After years of being the go-to photographer, videographer and creative director for New York’s favorite indie acts, rlyblonde reintroduced herself in 2023 as a DIY rock darling with the release of her debut EP, ‘Fantasy.’ She released 5 self-directed & produced music videos alongside the EP, performed at iconic venues across New York City, and captured the attention of key tastemakers like The Luna Collective and Unpublished Magazine. Keen to continue growing and evolving as an artist, rlyblonde has been working with producer and multi-instrumentalist Robbie Guariglia (The Veronicas, Oh Honey, Native Sun) and is now ready to reveal a whole new chapter of music.

18. flowerovlove – BOYS Source:Flowerovlove Hailed as “the kind of well-rounded artist Gen-Z craves” by Flaunt, flowerovlove returns with “BOYS,” a glistening track that’s as irresistible as a summer crush. Pondering the possibilities, she sings, “I like the ones MIA / And the ones that wanna stay / the ones that wear my makeup / Get jealous of my shoes / if you think you’re worth my time / then you better get in line / There’s so many that / I just can’t choose.” Jonah Summerfield and Rob Milton, who collaborated with Holly Humberstone on Paint My Bedroom Black, produced “BOYS,” with additional production by flowerovlove. Listen HERE. In the accompanying video, flowerovlove takes the concept of being boy crazy to a new level, playing a character whose obsession has led to her being institutionalized. As the line between fantasy and reality blurs, will she meet the boy of her dreams in this unlikely setting? View the official video, which was directed by Michelle Helena Janssen (Arctic Lake, KWAYE) and produced by Tau Joshua Sawyerr, HERE. Born Joyce Cisse, the 19-year-old artist from London will make her Glastonbury debut next month. She’ll also play Live At Leeds, Camp Bestival, Tramlines and Kendal Calling. See below for itinerary. NME hailed flowerovlove as the “Indie-pop upstart that makes it feel like summertime all the time” following her 2023 performances at Reading and Leeds. Fusing sunny, soothing melodies with introspective lyrics and drawing inspiration from artists such as Tame Impala, flowerovlove amassed nearly 20 million combined global streams with her first three Capitol singles, released in 2023 – “Coffee Shop,” “Next Best Exit” and “a girl like me.” Named as an artist to watch by VEVO, Amazon Music, NYLON, Rolling Stone UK, i-D, CLASH and Notion, flowerovlove was included on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 23 for ’23 list and appeared on VEVO and Amazon Music’s lists of Artists To Watch. She adeptly combines her passions for music, nature and fashion into a flourishing whole. She walked at Paris Fashion Week, modeled for Ralph Lauren for Polo Originals collection and has also collaborated with brands like Gucci, Maison Kitsuné, Adidas and Swarovski. Paper Magazine said, “…her passion for music and chic sense of style is far beyond her years.” The Fader observed, “Her ability to float between pop-punk vocals and emotional ballads, promises nothing but stardom for the teenage singer-songwriter,” Office Magazine noted, “she traces the anxieties of growing up, the jovial anticipation of adventure, and all the tender moments in between. In moments of uncertainty and nervousness, flowerovlove uses music as an instrument of healing and assurance, and teaches us to be our own biggest fans.”

19. D4VD – Feel It Source:d4vd Today, 19-year-old visionary artist d4vd debuts the music video for “Feel It (From The Original Series Invincible),” his latest single featured in the latest season of Amazon Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible. Watch the dynamic, high-energy video HERE. Directed by Nick Walker, the new music video for the funk-riddled, Billboard Hot 100 charting track perfectly aligns with the superheroic elements of the animated series, following d4vd as he fends off an attacker in a sprawling fight scene filled with action-packed stunt work highlighting d4vd’s impressive parkour abilities. Moving swiftly from the suburban streets to a subway car to a retro-decorated apartment, the video is riddled with easter eggs that integrate d4vd into the greater Invincible Cinematic Universe, including series posters, newspaper callouts, and his signature white long-stemmed roses. d4vd shares on the video: “When in the process of making the music video, my good friend Nick Walker (director) and I knew we wanted to do something much different than my usual music video aesthetic. We decided to incorporate my skills in martial arts and gymnastics to pay homage to the action packed animated show Invincible, which I wrote the song feel it for. It felt very full circle.” d4vd’s been on a roll in 2024. Earlier this year, he announced his summer headline “My House is Not a Home” Tour which kicks off in Toronto on June 5th and make stops in major international markets including New York, Los Angeles (a third show added and sold-out from high demand), London, Paris, and more, before wrapping in Chicago for a newly announced set at Lollapalooza. He will also grace the stage at Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling, which all come hot off the heels of an electrifying surprise set in his hometown of Houston at White Oak Music Hall – which sold out minutes upon announcement. See the full list of tour dates below, and visit https://www.d4vd.io/tour/ for tickets and additional information.

20. El Larra – Cita Soñada Source:icekream Cuban-born Miami-based rapper El Larra, the creative moniker of Leandro Soriano, is set to make waves with his debut record Santa Cruz out June 19. Named after his beloved hometown of Santa Cruz Del Norte, the album showcases El Larra as an exciting new voice within el movimiento, a collective term acknowledging the interconnectedness of music genres such as reggaetón, Latin trap, Latin R&B, and dembow, bringing a fresh perspective and undeniable talent to the scene. The 10-track album, made with collaborator and producer icekream, is El Larra’s love letter to the evolution of reggaetón. Drawing inspiration from contemporary reggaetón history, El Larra masterfully weaves together elements of house, electronic, and classic perreo with a dembow beat to create a dynamic and unforgettable sound. Today, El Larra sets the tone for Santa Cruz with the sensual house track “Cita Soñada,” where he encourages listeners to check their worries at the door and live life to the fullest. “‘Cita Soñada’ is a song that navigates through different rhythms and flow changes,” explains El Larra. “It has a clear message that the most important thing is to have a good time without being tied down. The goal is to have a good time, no matter who we are with.” With its hypnotic beat and irresistible hooks, “Cita Soñada” is sure to become a summer favorite on dance floors everywhere. The reggaetonero grew up as a youth boxer an hour east of Havana, initially finding his rhythm in the boxing ring. Yet, music was ingrained in Leandro Soriano’s lineage; his grandfather directed percussion in a local orchestra, and his father passed on his knowledge of the drum kit, sparking Soriano’s early fascination with rhythm and beats. Influenced by the streets of Cuba and artists like Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel, Soriano’s musical journey took shape. Despite leaving Cuba at ten years old, he continued to explore his passion, freestyling between menial jobs. It wasn’t until 2016 that he recorded his first track and began dropping reggaeton tracks as El Larra. In 2019, Soriano made up his mind about pursuing music seriously and released a stream of singles during the 2020 lockdowns. He would eventually meet producer Issam Freiha, also known as icekream, who would become a pivotal creative partner to El Larra. Together, they forged a genreless sound that was still rooted in the roiling dembow rattle at the heart of reggaeton. In 2022, El Larra released his debut EP, Mi Oportunidad, which played on classic themes of el movimiento — money, fame, lust, and love — infused with his own unique flair. With over 2 million streams to date and his debut album on the horizon, El Larra continues to position himself as one of el movimiento’s most exciting new rising stars.

21. Sarz ft. Lojay – Billions Source:Only1Sarz Today, Nigerian artist, producer, and DJ Sarz returns with the release of his highly awaited single, ‘Billions’ featuring Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay, now available exclusively via UnitedMasters. Having previously shattered the charts with their 2021 single ‘Monalisa’, the two artists have reunited with a fresh new single that is sure to have heads nodding. Following the success of Sarz’s most recent energetic record, “Happiness,” ft. Gunna and Asake, “Billions” is the next rhythmic track in line, building anticipation for Sarz’s upcoming album releasing this summer. Leading up to the single, Sarz teased a series of visualizers. WATCH HERE Manifesting riches and abundance, “Billions” projects euphoric summertime vibes that capture a sonic narrative of success as Lojay sings “I see billions” over a blissful dance beat. Sarz and Lojay share infectious energy throughout the record as the rhythm builds from a slower ballad and cascades into an upbeat club hit. In a statement about the collaboration, Sarz remarked “I’m excited for the world to hear another Sarz and Lojay collaboration. ‘Billions’ is further evidence of the amazing music we create collectively as artists. I really appreciate Lojay’s lyrical ability and his unique way of showcasing his dedication to his art through my producing approach. This is our second song together, but it definitely won’t be the last.” Lojay also shared his thoughts on working with Sarz again. “The meaning of ‘Billions’ goes beyond what the title implies. This song is about enjoying the abundance of life and making every day feel like the best day. Sarz has been a trusted collaborator for years, and I look forward to our fans hearing another masterful production since ‘Monalisa’. “

22. Vanilla Is Black – U.Aint.Never.Lied! Source:Vanilla is Black LA-based trio, Vanilla Is Black – Chuck Inglish, K. Roosevelt, and Kenneth Wright — share their debut EP U.Aint.Neva.Lied! out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. The EP follows the previously released single and video “Mezcal,” watch HERE. The nine-track EP that features collaborations from 6LACK, Sir Michael Rocks, and Gaby Duran, introduces the uninitiated to the boundless, free-flowing creativity that blends influences of soul, funk and R&B.



Vanilla Is Black unites the creative souls and spirits of rapper, producer, and DJ Chuck Inglish (The Cool Kids), lead vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist K. Roosevelt (Jhené Aiko, Hit Boy), and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and music director Kenneth Wright (Pink Sweat$, Wiz Khalifa). Born out of pandemic jam sessions in 2020, the trio’s ability to harness inimitable creative energy to life under the influence of classic intergalactic funk outfits a la Parliament-Funkadelic and genre-bending acts like Gorillaz, Isley Brothers, Khruangbin. In 2023, Vanilla is Black collaborated with Arin Ray on “Cold” from the R&B singer’s Phases III EP. Earlier this year, they signed with Def Jam Recordings and recently performed at GV Black x Party in my Living Room’s pop-up concert series at Coachella.

23. Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill Source:Cage The Elephant Today, Cage The Elephant, the GRAMMY® Award winning rock band release Neon Pill, their 6th studio album. Neon Pill finds the Kentucky-bred six piece—brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]— forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. “To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” observes Matthew. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.” The album is available on all formats here. Rolling Stone spoke with lead singer Matthew Shultz about the new album and upcoming tour and say the new music “sounds like a rich and matured version of Cage the Elephant.” Read the full interview here. The band also recently returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the world debut of their song “Rainbow.” Watch the performance here. The band recently shared “Metaverse,” the latest single off Neon Pill, which follows recent singles from the new album including “Good Time,” “Out Loud” and “Neon Pill,” which scored the band their 11th #1 song on Billboard’s Alternative Chart. Listen to “Metaverse” here and watch the new lyric directed video by Robert Beatty here. Cage The Elephant’s 47-date North American US tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 20 in Salt Lake City with shows in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City (full dates below), with support from Young The Giant & Bakar on most dates. Tickets and VIP available for all dates are on sale now here. On Monday, May 6 iHeartMedia hosted the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Cage the Elephant in celebration of the new album Neon Pill. The show will broadcast across iHeartRadio Alternative Stations nationwide on May 20 at 8 p.m. local time and in VR on Meta Horizon Worlds at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. From their humble beginnings in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cage The Elephant have gone on to become one of the generation’s premier rock bands. They have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multiplatinum certifications, tallied over 5 billion streams, and notched eleven #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio. Their previous two albums Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019] garnered consecutive Best Rock Album GRAMMY® Awards. They are maybe most celebrated for their live show. The stage is their home turf, where they are most comfortable, and their performances, ecstatic and unchained, as well as cathartic and soul bearing are what Neon Pill achieves in documenting. Neon Pill, produced by John Hill, materialized during sessions at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Electric Lady in New York, Sound Emporium in Nashville, Echo Mountain in North Carolina, and at Hill’s own studio in Los Angeles, and alchemized a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album. Nine months into the pandemic, Matthew and Brad lost their father. The band weathered the back-to-back deaths of friends, while Matthew experience depression and a mental breakdown, culminating in hospitalization. Coming out on the other side, he learned quite a bit about himself, and gained a whole lot of strength and wisdom. Neon Pill came to life in the eye of the storm.

24. Sid Sriram – One Day God Source:Sid Sriram Today, Sid Sriram shares “One Day God,” a new soul-stirring single out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



Released in August of 2023, Sidharth is an identity-confronting project framed by Sid’s moving vocalizations and experimental production that tows the line of genres, such as R&B, indie rock, and American Pop, that surrounded him growing up as an immigrant kid in Fremont, CA, in the ‘90s and 2000s. The album’s creation process was unlike any other he had undertaken before, with a significant difference being that the vocals are delivered in English. In the summer of 2021, he took a leap of faith and hopped on a plane to Minneapolis to work with producer Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Bon Iver), whom he had previously only met on Instagram. The project was recorded during an intense week in the studio, with most of the songs being tracked live by a small team of Olson’s associates, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, a longtime inspiration for Sid. Sid’s sincerity and passion bleed through his recordings, offering a one-of-a-kind, compelling live performance fit for the world stage. Sriram has since received critical acclaim from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, Pitchfork and Office Magazine featured Sid Sriram in an article that delves deep into the cross-cultural excavation of self that is embodied in his album and American Songwriter also recognized Sid Sriram’s excellence, speaking to the ways in which Sidharth is a one-of-a-kind album. Stay tuned for more news from Sid Sriram.

25. A.R. The Mermaid ft. 03 Greedo – Bitch I Met Source:A.R. The Mermaid Back with more heat, Memphis rapper and visionary rarity A.R. The Mermaid serves up her new single and entitled “Bitch I Met” featuring 03 Greedo out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen HERE! A.R. The Mermaid rips apart social media fakery with incisive, knifepoint-precisive bars. Leaning into a breathy delivery, she teases, “You be cappin’ for the gram, you ain’t really like that.” 03 Greedo pulls up with an infectiously incendiary refrain as he repeats, “You ain’t nothing like the bitch I follow, you ain’t nothing like the bitch I met.” A.R. The Mermaid’s latest continues a hot streak of releases following “Watt They On” and “Alright” with labelmate OMB Peezy. In March, A.R. The Mermaid wrapped her supporting slot on TiaCorine’s Almost Here Tour which she chronicled in a vlog series on her YouTube channel. A.R. The Mermaid remains on the verge of a major mainstream breakthrough, generating millions of streams and inciting the applause of UPROXX, NYLON, LA Weekly and more.

26. Quezz – Y.N.S Source:Quezz Ruthless A self-proclaimed “wild child” who has been making waves in the Memphis streets, Quezz Ruthless has no inhibitions when on the mic. Today, the young rapper looks to take the next step with his new mixtape, Y.N.S. Spanning 11 tracks, the tape is defined by Quezz’s tumbling flow, which slices through Tennessee trap percussion with reckless abandon. The Grim Reaper Gang rapper’s bars reflect his “Ruthless” artist name, showing no remorse for anyone who might cause an obstacle to his inevitable rise. Short for Yung N**** Sh*t, the tape was created in honor of Quezz Ruthless’s brother and biggest inspiration: the late Big Scarr. Y.N.S. hosts “Big Scarr Flow Part 2,” in which Quezz channels the style of his older brother to get off some of his toughest bars to date: “How you a ape but you scared of Gorillas/I walk around with your stash in my denims/B*tch, I’m the big dog, I’m king of the kennel,” he spits. The tape’s final track, “Ain’t Stoppin‘,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated production duo The Trillionaires, features a posthumous verse from Scarr himself, as Quezz resolves to never stop paying tribute to his brother’s memory. In the video, shared today on Quezz’s YouTube, the young rapper holds a candlelit vigil for his brother, before going out in Memphis in his foreign and making the city his own. The tape is home to “Y.N.S.,” a turbulent recent single, which Quezz dropped on his YT channel last week. Featuring an additional appearance from fellow Memphian BlocBoy JB on “Smiling,” Y.N.S. is available everywhere via Wild Child, LLC, distributed by Connect Music. Quezz Ruthless is one of the most exciting young rappers in the bustling Memphis rap scene. He first earned notoriety with his guest spot on Big Scarr’s “MJ,” which has over 85 million global streams. Quezz built a cult following in Memphis with his 2023 mixtape, Wild Child, which has over 10 million streams. The rapper’s catalog generates over 200k on-demand streams per week across platform. With Y.N.S. out now and much further to rise, Quezz Ruthless looks to honor his brother’s memory by going as hard as he can. Stay tuned for much more.

27. BBG Steppaa – Shooting Star Source:BBG Steppaa Today, rising Newark drill star BBG Steppaa unleashes a new raw mixtape titled Shooting Star. Listen HERE via Priority Records. To celebrate its arrival, he also shares the music video for the “Stay Strapped II.” Watch HERE. Across Shooting Star’s ten tracks, BBG Steppaa takes flight like never before. An otherworldly soundscape underlines his onslaught of vibrant and confident rhymes on the tense “Stay Strapped II.” Hi-hats anxiously tremble as his aggressive hook hits hard warning those that stand in his way. Directed by KEATS, the accompanying visual reflects the unpredictability of his world. He turns up in an abandoned building surrounded by his crew. Elsewhere on the mixtape, he serves up a street banger with “Glock Habit” anchored by menacing piano, pulsating 808s, and frenzied lyricism. He links up with DD Osama on the infectiously icy “Cold Outside.” The synths set the tempo, and the hook hinges on a catchy chant, “It’s getting cold outside.” Then, there’s “Chase Em Down” [with EBK Jaaybo]. Gripping keys cut through the 808s as BBG Steppaa’s ominous rhymes chill to the core topped off by a stunning EBK Jaaybo cameo. Check out the full tracklisting below. Production credits on Shooting Star include Buddah Bless (Travis Scott, Migos), Ayyo Lucas (Sugarhill Ddot), EliWTF (Kay Flock), and more. BBG Steppaa commented, “Spotting a Shooting Star in the sky is rare. Finding one in the rough Southside of Newark is even rarer. I’m gonna be that star.” This body of work lands in the wake of “Bisexual Glock.” Billboard touted it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” going on to praise “The contrast of the high-drama string-laden embellishments juxtaposed against the drill snares make for a perfectly high-octane listening experience.” In addition to a plug from Attack The Culture which christened him “one of my favorite rap rookies.” “Bisexual Glock” followed the release of his rapid-fire track “Love and War,” which was preceded by the hard-hitting single “Nobody Outside” with Bloodie and DudeyLo. Prior to that, BBG’s team-up with Harlem teen Sugarhill Ddot on “Spinnin’.” The duo later released the follow up “Spinnin’ Pt 2.” All of these records follow the DD Osama duet “Catch Up.” That song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots sensation for its potent precision. Fueled by his own supercharged delivery, the tracks reflect the relentless spirit of his hometown of Newark. BBG Steppaa has already turned heads with his ferocious bars, receiving a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G. BBG Steppaa’s freestyle prowess was on full display with On The Radar this past year too.

28. Mutant Academy – Talk Soon Source:Mutant Academy - Topic Today, the ubiquitous Richmond, VA collective Mutant Academy releases its new collaborative EP TALK SOON via Roc Nation’s Equity Distribution. The four-song project introduces the uninitiated to the collective’s distinctive underground rap style that it’s honed through a consistent slate of solo and group releases since first emerging in 2014. The EP’s title hints at Mutant Academy finally coming together after respective prolific runs of solo projects from various members and serves as a primer to rap fans to get acquainted ahead of the forthcoming group full-length coming later this year. Along with the EP’s release, the collective shared visuals for the EP’s lead single “SODA.” Opening with a smooth hook from Big Kahuna OG, the single puts all of the Richmond natives’ strengths on full display from the chemistry between emcees, to the subtlety of the production from ewonee that makes Fly Anakin, Big Kahuna OG and Henny L.O. feel right at home. What began more than a decade ago between two friends (Fly Anakin and Henny L.O.) in Richmond, Virginia, has now blossomed into a self-sufficient and multi-disciplinary collective that also includes Big Kahuna OG, Ohbliv, Graymatter, Foisey, ewonee, Sycho Sid and Unlucky Bastards. Each Mutant Academy project is rife with a chemistry that can only be found amongst longtime friends, but also a friendly competition, with each Mutant Academy song serving as a chance for each member to spar and hone their skill set as an emcee or producer. As members of the collective grow in stature as solo artists, each project, mention and credit illuminates the Mutant Academy name and draws eyes back to the group to continue to expand its audience. Notably, Fly Anakin has received notable recognition for his solo work of the years, including praise from The Alchemist, and collaborations with Madlib and Pink Siifu, but the rest of Mutant Academy has never been far behind. Conway The Machine has ensured steady production placements from Graymatter sprinkled throughout a large swath of his discography, and the MA producer also collaborated with Domo Genesis on “What You Don’t Get?” Now, the collective is ready to come back together to exert their musical identity as a group, cementing Mutant Academy among the storied groups in hip-hop’s history. Listen to TALK SOON above and see more EP details below. Stay tuned for more Mutant Academy coming soon.

29. Rubi Rose – Deserve To Die Source:Rubi Rose Rubi Rose (Mogul Vision/Interscope Records) is back with another heatseeker this time for the hard-hitting new track “Deserve To Die” which was released on Friday. The song was produced by Bankroll Got It, 88nck and Fuelz and has the rap star reflecting on how a woman should deal with a man who’s been living another life outside of their relationship and cheating with other women. In her bars, Rose gets right to business and lets her fellow ladies know not to let any man play with them. “This n***a cheating on his bitch he deserve to die / Before you lick your lips and get between these thighs / You be acting like you tuff can’t look me in my eyes / This nigga tryna slit his wrist cause he can’t get wit it,” Rose raps. The song is inspired by a tweet that Rose posted back in 2013 where she wrote “N***as who cheat on their girl deserve to die… i don’t make the rules.” The tweet sparked a social conversation and was picked up by several other pages while racking up over 3.9 million views on the platform. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, the Eritrean hyphenate had many musical influences growing up, ranging from Prince, Michael Jackson, Future, Cardi B, and more. Recently, Rose was direct support for Sexyy Red’s cross-country Hood Hottest Princess tour. Since breaking out in 2019 with her viral hit single, “Big Mouth,” Rose has been giving fans a fiery catalog of music powered by songs such as “He In His Feelings,” “I Like,” and “HBA.”

30. Myles Smith – Stargazing Source:Myles Smith Today, singer-songwriter sensation Myles Smith has unveiled the visual for his recent smash, “Stargazing.” Directed by Devon Kuziw, the visualizer sees Myles perform against a backdrop of screens adorned with twinkling stars, immersing viewers with an otherworldly experience. Watch HERE. Since the release of “Stargazing” last week via Sony Music UK/RCA Records, the single has already amassed over 15 million global streams, surged to #41 on the Global Spotify Chart, #32 on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, and has garnered support from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James who described the track as “a song that’s going to be absolutely everywhere this summer…an undeniable hit.” “Stargazing” looks set to continue Myles’s meteoric rise, building on the success of his debut EP, You Promised A Lifetime, and previous singles. With a trail of mesmerized fans and over 200 million streams under his belt, Myles Smith has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of folk, americana and pop influences. A virtuoso guitarist since the age of nine, Myles has garnered acclaim for his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience. His previous releases, including the chart-topping hits “Solo” and “ My Home, “ have solidified his position as a rising star in the music world. 2024 has already been a monumental year for Myles, who was recently announced as Apple’s Up Next Artist, Deezer’s Next Artist, and sold out his first ever headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America. Myles’ dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok and 8.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. If that wasn’t enough, he is currently on his The Slightly Less Lonely Global Tour, which has seen Myles sell out 36 out of 45 dates with stops in North America this fall across Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, and more. As anticipation builds for Myles Smith’s, one thing is certain: the sky’s the limit for this talented artist.

31. Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way Reimagined Source:TRIBL Today, five-time GRAMMY Award-winning music collective Maverick City Music released their newest genre-fusion album,‘The Maverick Way Reimagined’ via Insignia & TRIBL Records. The album features songs from the original ‘The Maverick Way Complete’ album tracklist, but includes a culmination of different genres and features to create reimagined versions. Nine new tracks have also been added in addition to feature collaborations from several artists that blend Afrobeats, R&B, Gospel, and Christian Contemporary genres. “Rest on Us” featuring Salvadoran artist Sam Rivera is the first song to be released from ‘The Maverick Way Reimagined.’ Singles “In The Room (Afro Beat Version)” featuring Annatoria (‘The Voice UK’ Season 9 winner), “God Problems (Not By Power)” featuring Miles Minnick, and “You are Mighty” featuring Nick Day and Odell Bunton Jr. were all previously teased on Maverick City Music’s instagram page and are now available for download. Listeners can also expect to hear Mara Justine (‘The Voice’ top 5 finalist), Evan Ford, and Genavieve Linkowski (’American Idol’ Top 40 Season 16 and 18 contestant) lending their vocal talents to the newest tracks. “The purpose of The Maverick Way Reimagined album is to embrace all the music genres that reflect what our diverse group of listeners gravitate towards,” says Co-Founders of Maverick City Music and TRIBL Records Jonathan Jay and Norman Gyamfi. “We wanted to give our fans of worship the chance to listen to the songs in a brand new way, while also enjoying the original records that made the last album so popular. There will be many more projects in the works with a few of the featured artists.” The group was founded in 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the aim of breaking down racial and denominational barriers in Christian music. In 2021, Maverick City Music received a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for their album “Old Church Basement.” In 2023, the group received four Grammys for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Kingdom” feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance (“Fear is Not My Future” feat. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore), Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (“Breathe”) and Best Gospel Album (“Kingdom Book One” Deluxe). In addition to five Grammy awards, the group also won four GMA Dove Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and one Soul Train Award.

32. slenderbodies – before Source:slenderbodies Today, indie pop sensation slenderbodies announces the release of their latest single, “before,” a captivating glimpse into the introspective and nostalgic journey of their upcoming fourth album, the sugar machine set to drop September 6. slenderbodies, comprised of Max Vehuni and Benji Cormack, have spent the past two years delving deep into the wistfulness of lost youth and the fleeting moments we chase in pursuit of innocent euphoria. With “before,” they invite listeners to immerse themselves in an energetic, euphoric, and nostalgic new sound that stretches beyond the breezy, silky grooves of their original catalog. “before” encapsulates the sensation of being more excited about anticipating an activity than the activity itself. It’s a poignant exploration of introspection, questioning whether this anticipation enhances or detracts from the present moment. This single serves as a precursor to the sugar machine, an album that serves as a sonic embodiment of the melancholic nostalgia of growing older. slenderbodies describe it as a celebration and pursuit of child-like wonder, ignorance, and innocence, juxtaposed with the grief that accompanies chasing ignorant, innocent bliss. the sugar machine becomes a metaphor for the various ways people seek to access their younger, carefree selves – whether through creation or shedding inhibitions. In discussing the album, slenderbodies explain, “Through the sugar machine we attempt to access the awe of discovery that we can never quite hold onto, a perspective that is temporally limited, yet a curiosity we perpetually yearn for.” “before” is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering a taste of what’s to come from slenderbodies’ highly anticipated album release later this year. Fans can follow slenderbodies on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the sugar machine.

33. SAHXL – Nevermind Source:SAHXL Australian based R&B singer/songwriter, SAHXL (pronounced Suh-heel) shares new EP NEVERMIND via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to NEVERMIND HERE. The EP follows his previously released standout single “NEGLIGENT” and his 2023 debut EP, COME THRU that featured singles “C+A” and “Redo @ Luv.”



NEVERMIND channels SAHXL’s ability to effortlessly blend genres of melodic hip-hop, pop, and R&B while tapping into his vulnerable side. With refreshingly clever melodies, accessible love stories, and tales of a young man misunderstood, SAHXL’S debut serves as an invitation to the movement he’s building. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, 20 year old SAHXL originally used singing and songwriting as the main way to make sense of his feelings and the changes he was experiencing. Now with music as a proven supplement for his own personal growth, SAHXL is dedicating his time to sharing music with his fans that they can relate to and feel his passion.

34. MAx McNown – Love Me Back Source:Max McNown Today, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown released a lost track from his debut album Wandering, which was released April 12 via Fugitive Recordings in partnership with The Orchard. “Love Me Back” is a bonus single dedicated to McNown’s loyal fan base who have quickly helped him become a breakout star of 2024. The release is coupled with a new music video compiled of fan footage captured from his triumphant tours with Americana band Briscoe and Australian artist Blake Rose. “‘Love Me Back’ was created with AJ Pruis right after I delivered the ‘Wandering’ album, but it didn’t make the cut in time,” reveals Max McNown. “It’s a lost extra track, a gift to all those listening. I’m so grateful for the support.” The bonus single follows the release of McNown’s recently released music video for the sultry song “The Way I Wanna,” which is also from Wandering. Watch the video HERE and watch the music video for “Strong As Iron,” previously premiered by People Magazine HERE. Honing in on intricate storytelling, Wandering shares anecdotes of intense heartache–examining everything from breakups to new love to the pain of watching family members overcome life’s biggest challenges. With production by AJ Pruis, Wandering showcases an ornate musical palette rich in live instrumentation of fiddle, mandolin, dreamy pedal-steel tones, and spellbinding guitar work. Yet McNown took care to foreground his lyrics on every track, viewing his songs as poems set to music. At 22, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok. After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn’t for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path. His loyal fanbase then helped Max amass 50M+ streams and a spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart with his breakout single, “A Lot More Free,” which peaked at #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart. Watch the official music video for “A Lot More Free” HERE. McNown notes that he’s found an essential touchstone in his own experience with the transformative power of music. “The reason I want to put my songs out into the world is I know how much music has helped me throughout my life,” he says. “Whether it was dealing with a breakup or my brother’s cancer or the troubles we all go through, music gave me hope and made me feel less alone, so now I want to return the favor.” Be on the lookout for new music soon as McNown adds more songs to his fast-growing catalog.

35. Deitrick Haddon – One Night in California Source:Deitrick Haddon GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award winning, Deitrick Haddon, releases his 12th solo album, ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA, today. ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA features sixteen songs of transparency telling the true story of Haddon hearing from God concerning the calling over his life, during a time in which his mental health was being tested. ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA is an eclectic genre-blending mixtape featuring viral international artists and Haddon’s signature vocals. Deitrick Haddon earned the name, “the new face of Gospel,” after his album Church on the Moon debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Gospel chart. The Detroit native is known for his progressive, urban style of gospel music, but he is also the founding pastor of Hill City Church in California. He is also a former cast member on Oxygen’s reality television show Preachers of L.A. Christmas 2020, Haddon teamed up with super-producer Zaytoven to create what they consider to be their best body of work to date, on the holiday EP “Greatest Gift.” Additionally, Haddon penned three songs on Usher’s album, “A.” As an actor, Haddon starred in the original TV One film, SINS OF THE FATHER and the ALLBLK film, THE FALLEN. Follow Deitrick Haddon on social media using the handle @DHaddy.

36. Tendai – I Deserve It Source:tendai Landing in the wake of the incredible “I Deserve It”, tendai’s new single “Scorpios Kiss” via 0207 Def Jam/Def Jam Recordings, the next offering from his forthcoming project ‘the rain’. Recorded in a remote warehouse location in London, tendai’s next music is a prominent move into a new world. Known as The Raido Room, tendai’s warehouse studio conjured the finite energy that tendai sought to surround himself with whilst inventing; a collaborative place without complacency. Listen HERE. If “I Deserve It,” was a journey into tendai’s innermost thoughts, the “Scorpios Kiss” delves even deeper as the young artist questions both himself and the world around him. It’s vulnerable at its core yet euphoric in its sonic. Speaking on the forthcoming project and the creative process, tendai states: “i wanted to go to the warehouse because i wanted how the music was feeling to me to be reflected in the space it was being created. the industrial sounds. the sparse production, the space in the writing and in the vocal delivery. everything about the music to me was screaming SPACE – so when the time came to find somewhere to finish it, the warehouse just made sense. this project is generally about my first heartbreak and how i was effected by a love lost. the rain is the beginning of my journey into self ; searching inward for musical references and inspirations that i have always had but ignored . this project is the start of my journey home.” At just 24, tendai is one of the most vital and exciting new voices in British music. His creations are free of any restraint, with his abilities being recognised critically across the board, culminating in a nomination for the highly-esteemed Ivor Novello Rising Star Award. Constantly challenging the boundaries of definition, tendai refuses to be boxed in. His latest musical release further propels a plethora of releases, which promise to fluctuate and bend genres – adapting as they are heard and molding themselves into new sonics and melodies. Hailing from Canning Town, East London, tendai weaves a distinctive sonic thread through his individually stand out singles “Tried To Fly”, “Ugh Parent’s Evening”, “Time In Our Lives”, “Not Around”, “Infinite Straight”, “Lately”, and “Pressure” . Previously looking to his synesthesia to help him describe his music, tendai’s musical language is far-reaching and vivid. It’s a further example of his ability to deftly move between limitless genres, whilst operating within a musical framework that is unmistakably his own.

37. Your Old Droog – Mercury Source:Your Old Droog Movie, the upcoming album from Brooklyn-based emcee Your Old Droog, features the standout Method Man and Denzel Curry-assisted single “DBZ” in addition to a yasiin bey featured track on the album which drops on June 21. Droog tapped a few friends and industry stalwarts for production including Harry Fraud, Conductor Williams, Just Blaze, and the legendary Madlib. When Your Old Droog first entered the Hip-Hop scene a decade ago, he was cloaked in anonymity. The Ukraine-born, Brooklyn bred rap phenomenon was known solely for his sharp, punchy lyrics wrapped in a gruff delivery. Some speculated who was the man behind the sophisticated wordplay. He finally came into the light with his eponymous debut release, the catalyst for what has become a prolific career. Through eight LP’s and ten EP’s, Your Old Droog has crystallized his place in Hip-Hop as the erudite rapper who can tackle any beat with precision; a product of the underground, yet designed for the mainstream. With his new project Movie, YOD is in a new era, where his days of being the dark horse in rap are over. He has countless co-signs from some of the greatest to ever touch a mic, and now he’s finally geared to join them.

38. Lila Iké ft. H.E.R – He Loves Us Both Source:Lila Iké “He Loves Us Both,” the brand new single and music video by the rising Jamaican powerhouse Lila Iké is released today via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. The Protoje-produced track, features Academy Award, Emmy, and multi-GRAMMY Award winning recording artist H.E.R., as they trade soul-bearing confessions about dating the same man. In the star-studded visual, Lila and H.E.R. are wrapped up in a love triangle with rapper/actor Joey Bada$$. Directed by child., the video draws inspiration from 1998’s “The Boy Is Mine,” the monumental crossover event by R&B icons Brandy & Monica. Despite Lila and H.E.R. being in a complicated situation on screen with their love interest, in real life, these women are friends that share an appreciation for storytelling through their art. “I remember working on this song on my guitar and thinking it needs a feature with a really dope female artist as it reminded me of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration. I met H.E.R. in 2021 during Covid times and we did some sessions together working on her project at the time. That whole experience changed my life. The first time I played this song for her she immediately got in the booth and so effortlessly made it into the masterpiece it is today. I am forever grateful and can’t wait to share this song with people. This song is one of my proudest moments of my career,” Lila Iké states. H.E.R. adds, “Lila is an incredible artist and we had fun in the studio! ‘He Loves Us Both’ has so many musical elements. She cannot be boxed into a genre!!!” Lila Iké’s latest collaboration is the first single from her highly-anticipated debut album coming later this year. The full-length follow up to Lila’s The ExPerience EP is a deeper dive into the singer-songwriter’s anthems about perseverance, love, and relationships. On “He Loves Us Both,” the vintage reggae sound of steady guitar licks are layered with cracking snare drums echoing Jamaican dub. Lila Iké gently reveals her truth, admitting the trials and tribulations of love. H.E.R.’s contribution toes the line between frustration and acceptance. The dramatic tug of war throughout the song, lands both women at an impasse on the chorus, chanting, “I don’t want to lose a good thing just because; I really want it to be good for what it’s worth.” A new soundtrack to the situationship has arrived. The song comes on the heels of Iké’s U.K. Spring 2024 tour alongside contemporaries Jesse Royal and Protoje and her recent collaboration with Davido for “Flex Your Soul,” an “electrifying Afrobeats-meets-soul, exclusive track” for Honda Stage and Billboard. Lila Iké will tour this summer with festival dates across Europe and the United States, concluding with a free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! show in Brower Park on August 17. See dates below and visit lilaikemusic.com for most up-to-date schedule.