Muni Long, Veeze, Shaboozey & Tink Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (May 27 – May 31):

1. Jaywon ft. Spyro – For My Head Source:Jaywon As he inches ever closer to his long-awaited and highly anticipated Evergreen album, which arrives on June 28, award-winning Nigerian musician and producer JAYWON returns with a heartfelt new single titled ‘For My Head’ featuring the exceptional talent of afropop sensation Spyro. This track is a masterful blend of their vocals, creating an afropop love song that is both soothing and emotionally resonant. ‘For My Head’ delves into themes of genuine love and emotional honesty in relationships, with Jaywon and Spryo waxing lyrical trying to reassure their lovers of the genuine nature of their love, and affirming the depth of their affection and commitment, making it an instant mood lifter. Marked by innovation and collaboration across continents, the creative process behind ‘For My Head’ sees the track recorded and produced between Dallas, Lagos, and Accra, with Jaywon, Spyro, and producer Marphy Jay working through late night remote studio sessions and virtual transfers to bring the track together. Renowned Lebanese audio engineer and producer Moukhtar Doughan, who has previously worked with Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, and Maya Soufii, among others, also offers his mastering skills to add a further layer of brilliance and finesse to ‘For My Head’. The infectious afrobeats and R&B fusion offering is driven by its captivating melodies infused with authentic afro soundscapes that excellently capture the track’s essence of love and passion. The melodious anthem serves as the final prelude to Jaywon’s eagerly awaited album Evergreen, which is scheduled to drop on June 20, with the album promising to push creative boundaries and solidify Jaywon’s legacy in the global music industry. With its timeless appeal, ‘For My Head’ is poised to resonate with fans and critics alike, heralding a new era of Jaywon’s musical journey.

2. Bain – Lifetime Source:Bain - Topic Lifetime. Released today (5/28) on all major digital streaming platforms via +FE Music/EMPIRE, Lifetime is a departure from the more R&B-tinged recordings of Bain’s first two albums (2014’s Love In Blue and 2019’s Around The Sun). With the help from Nicolay’s masterful production, Bain was able to tap into the true depths of his own songwriting and musicianship, cultivating Folk/Soul romantic love songs, as well as abstract, psychedelic and introspective Synthpop records inspired by the likes of Zero 7 and Thievery Corporation. Recorded between Bain’s home studio and a remote cabin on the Northshore of Lake Superior in Minnesota through his 40th birthday, Lifetime is an emotional journey through some of the most formative events of Bain’s career and personal life. Minnesota-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bain is the latest addition to the growing roster of +FE Music , the label founded and run by rapper/singer Phonte Coleman and Dutch producer Nicolay (also known as the Grammy-nominated soul duo The Foreign Exchange ). After two albums with producer Afrokeys , Bain has teamed with Nicolay for his third full-length album. Released today (5/28) on all major digital streaming platforms via +FE Music/EMPIRE,is a departure from the more R&B-tinged recordings of Bain’s first two albums (2014’sand 2019’s). With the help from Nicolay’s masterful production, Bain was able to tap into the true depths of his own songwriting and musicianship, cultivating Folk/Soul romantic love songs, as well as abstract, psychedelic and introspective Synthpop records inspired by the likes of Zero 7 and Thievery Corporation. Recorded between Bain’s home studio and a remote cabin on the Northshore of Lake Superior in Minnesota through his 40th birthday,is an emotional journey through some of the most formative events of Bain’s career and personal life. “‘Lifetime’ was the first original song Nicolay and I finished together. The lyrics of that song are intentionally abstract, but it reflects the many changes one goes through as they evolve through a lifetime, running the gamut of emotions– from beauty and joy, to sadness and grief, and everything in between… I am a husband and a father and witnessing my two sons growing up has really put my life and purpose into perspective. I’m likely in the middle of my lifetime and much more seasoned than when I first started my artistic journey… I played far more instruments on this album than in the past… I managed to get pretty much every stringed instrument that I own on these songs – from various acoustic and electric guitars to banjo, mandolin, and pedal steel. I want [the music] to uplift listeners… I hope that listeners can escape and get lost in it.”– Bain Lifetime: https://bit.ly/3Kg82S5 Stream/purchase

3. Chloe Star – the bed i lie in Source:Chloe Star - Topic Rising alt-pop star Chloe Star reveals her debut EP, ‘the bed i lie in,’ out on all streaming platforms today. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, and punk into a catchy sound that is wholly her own. The 5 tracks that make up Chloe’s debut EP, ‘the bed i lie in,’ are angsty, anthemic, and utterly captivating. Beneath the heavy distorted guitars, tight percussion, and belt-along worthy choruses, Chloe opens up about her struggles with loneliness, heartbreak, and overcoming addiction. “This is the most authentic collection of song I have ever written,” says Chloe. “Being able to put my heart and soul into this project has been so healing for me on so many levels. I am officially walking in my truth and can now shut the door on the bed I lie in.” Chloe Star is a Persian and Indigenous singer, songwriter, visual artist, and tribal advocate. Growing up she split her time between Los Angeles and her family’s reservation in San Bernardino. With a childhood that was chaotic and often unstable, she found solace in journaling and writing poetry. She taught herself to play piano and guitar and soon started transforming her prose into lyrics. After spending a few years finding and cultivating her sound, Chloe made her official debut in 2023. With early support from tastemakers like EUPHORIA, 1883 Magazine, and EARMILK, as well as a dedicated online fanbase, Chloe Star is undoubtedly an artist on the rise.

4. Dua Saleh ft. serpentwithfeet – unruly Source:Dua Saleh Today the multidisciplinary Sudanese-American artist Dua Saleh (they/them) returns with the striking new single “unruly” featuring Grammy-nominated artist serpentwithfeet out via Ghostly International. “unruly” is part of a body of work that ushers in a new era for the singer-songwriter sonically and personally, and follows their 2023 single “daylight falls,” Saleh’s contribution as a co-writer for Travis Scott’s UTOPIA track ‘MY EYES’ (alongside Justin Vernon and Sampha), a cover profile by GAY TIMES as their Rising Star in Music honour recipient, and Saleh’s breakout role in the Netflix series Sex Education. Here they find a kindred spirit in serpentwithfeet. “Something about his voice is so captivating,” says Saleh. “I think our connection musically is queerness, being able to have that against-all-odds connection with somebody where we may have had to resist our identity initially when we were younger. There’s a power that queerness holds for both of us.” The song pairs otherworldly atmospherics with a tangible bounce. serpentwithfeet rings questions into the night (“how’d I get so unruly”) as Saleh trails with hushed hooks and sly verses. Born in Kassala, Sudan (Tunjur Tribe), raised in Minnesota, and now based in LA, Saleh has quickly established their own lane in the larger music arena on their terms. Across three EPs since 2019, they’ve deftly fused and inverted genre conventions, traversing R&B, soul, rock, hip-hop, electronic pop, and beyond with a socially conscious style driven by melody, grit, and bravado. Saleh’s foundation as first a skilled poet and their close ties to the indigenous roots have enriched their music with incredible depth. They’ve garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Complex, Nylon, i-D, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, HYPEBEAST, Elle Magazine, and more, and clocked in over 81 million streams to date. Additionally, Saleh’s list of collaborations includes Bon Iver, Amaarae, Denzel Curry, Duckwrth, Psymun, Corbin (fka Spooky Black), and more. More to come from Dua Saleh soon. DUA SALEH ON “UNRULY”: “‘unruly’ addresses an instinctive presence, omnipotent aura, and carnal desires that one may possess as they lean into their strength. This takes place across a number of different areas in life that this power can be translate to. It poses as something related to subversion: subversion of norms, reclamation of power, & resistance against sensual suppression through a lean into the erotic (see Audrey Lorde’s essay on ‘Uses of the Erotic’). This comes along with an examination of “effection,” offering a reassessment of generative influence on the world. It allows sensuality through mutual respects and desires. It reexamines the social imaginary and spins it on itself.”

5. FLO – Caught Up Source:FLO London-based girl group FLO shares their brand-new track “Caught Up.” “Caught Up” showcases FLO’s signature harmonies and R&B flair as they deliver a cautionary tale to a trifling lover urging him to resist temptation of other women or face the consequences of his actions. Directed by Ganna Bogdan, the accompanying visual sees the girls take a road trip to the desert. Speaking about the track FLO said: “It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up, it’s a simple bye bye. We know our worth and ‘Caught up’ is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with.” “Caught Up” follows the release of “Walk Like This,” which received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Vibe and more. This marked the first release since 2023’s surprise fan EP 3 of Us and the Missy Elliott assisted single “Fly Girl,” the latter earning them their first UK top 40 single. It follows 2022’s huge success, which saw them become the first group to ever win both the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound Poll in the same year. Last month FLO delivered two sensational sets at Coachella. Later this year they’ll hit the stage at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds festival.

6. Previous Industries (Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, STILL RIFT) – Zayre Source:Open Mike Eagle Today, Previous Industries shares “Zayre,” the third single from their forthcoming album Service Merchandise due June 28th via Merge Records. The brainchild of long-time collaborators Open Mike Eagle, STILL RIFT, and Video Dave, Previous Industries bounce off of each other on this latest offering, providing a new glimpse of what their debut project as a collective has in store. Produced by Child Actor (Armand Hammer, billy woods, Serengeti), listeners will find a stark difference in the collective’s tone on “Zayre” compared to their previous single “Pliers,” all the while maintaining a seamless collective energy reminiscent of the golden age of rap groups. The single, which the trio describes as “war drums in the break room,” opens with a run of compliments from an imagined fan, taken aback by the sheer creativity of their new project. When asked how they were able to come up with Service Merchandise’s “outer space concepts” the admirer is met with a resounding yet hilarious answer — “Whiskey!” Whether or not this is a result of liquid courage, the single is brimming with verve, signaling the invigorated pace, composition, and lyrical approach to their new project — a direct result of their creative harmony fostered by years of friendship and collaboration. Speaking on the single the group shares, “Zayre is the name of a defunct department store. Many of our songs are named after retail outlets that failed. When you have time, watch the commercials for Zayre and know that it was a real place where people bought action figures and pants.” They add, “The producer Child Actor is a genius. He showed us his formula once and we got really scared… There’s secret lyrics to the hook that [Open Mike Eagle will] never tell you. Dave might tell you for the right price but he never will.” Alongside the album’s announcement last month, the collective shared their intention to take their debut album on the road with a North American tour launching July 22nd. Starting in Nashville, Tennessee, they’ll move along the East Coast with live dates in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston among others before closing out the program with a performance at LA’s Lodge Room.

7. Projexx – Sweat Source:Projexx Projexx is making waves with his unique blend of Dancehall, Afrobeats, Trap, and Pop. Today, the 25-year-old Jamaica-born, Miami-based artist drops “Sweat,” a summer-ready anthem poised to dominate the clubs, airwaves, and social media feeds this season. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Co-produced by Cadenza (whose credits include Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Jorja Smith, Amaarae & Gorillaz) and P2J (responsible for hits like Wiz Kid’s “Essence” and Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl”), the track touts fluttering strings over the ever-familiar Afropop kick and rimshot drum pattern. Maintaining standard elements of Caribbean and West African percussion, Projexx has space to sing the addictive melodies throughout this hit in the making. Projexx explains, “Sweat was born from text messages between me and a female, we were basically talking about what we are going to do to each other when we link up. So I basically said with all that talking you have, let’s link up in person and make our fantasy our reality.” Igniting all senses, its steamy video (directed by Daniel Eguren) captures a private dance in the boxing ring for the young legend. Projexx has an endless stream of compliments for the woman who moves to her own beat, singing the virtues of his star athlete’s curves and swerves as she works out to his gentle instructions. “Shake your bo-dy-bo-dy, brace your body-body, no lazy bo-dy-bo-dy,” Projexx says on the chorus. “Sweat” will quickly follow with two official remixes. Warner South Africa signed DJ and producer Yumbs (whose credits include Muni Long’s “Made For Me” Amapiano Remix and Ciara ft. Chris Brown’s “How We Roll” Remix) will infuse an amapiano sound into the track on June 14. Then, Ape Drums (one-third of DJ/production trio Major Lazer) will jump on board for a revamp of the song on June 28. Projexx has already cemented his reputation as a gifted experimentalist. He was a featured artist on “True Love,” from Wizkid’s seminal Grammy-nominated album Made in Lagos. The singer, songwriter, and producer’s musical lineage runs deep. He is the son of Jamaican music producer Lloyd “John John” James and the grandson of Lloyd “King Jammy” James, one of dancehall’s most influential producers who ushered in the digital era of the genre in the 80s. “Sweat” is Projexx’s first unveiling from his forthcoming debut album, slated for release later this year via Warner Records. He’s starting a new chapter with this sultry infectious record that is ready to get endorphins moving. To celebrate the launch of “Sweat,” Projexx will host a release party tonight, May 31, in New York City, from 10pm-4am at Deluxx Fluxx. Tickets and more info are available HERE

8. Muni Long – Make Me Forget Source:Muni Long On the heels of her Platinum selling viral hit “Made For Me,” GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Muni Long is back with sultry new single “Make Me Forget” out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. LISTEN HERE . With her track record of back-to-back hits, her upcoming album is poised to be the R&B Album of the Year.



The track notably revolves around an interpolation of the D’Angelo classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” punctuated by finger-snaps and a slinky bassline. Meanwhile, listening to her words feels like eavesdropping on an intimate exchange between lovers. Right from the jump, she confesses, “The one that I’m with ain’t the one that I want, I want to fight for my love, I want a united front.” As the momentum builds on the chorus, she urges, “I want you to make me forget anything before you that didn’t feel like this.”



Of the song, Muni commented, “To me, it’s like a warm bath. It’s a love letter. It says, ‘You’re not perfect. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we’re together?’ I’m not the person to encourage you to leave. We need more peace and joy.”



She recently recharged her platinum-certified hit “Made For Me” by dropping a powerhouse remix featuring Mariah Carey. Beyond posting up over one million streams and counting, it garnered widespread critical acclaim with plugs from Rolling Stone which hailed it as “sultry,” while UPROXX put it best, “Muni Long is back at it again with another R&B hit on her hands.”



She also delivered a showstopping performance of “Made For Me” on the Season Finale of NBC’s The Voice. The chart-topping smash has taken flight as one of the year’s hottest R&B records. LISTEN HERE.



“Made For Me” continues to make waves. Thus far, it cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, it has spent 7 weeks at #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple’s R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart. The music video has also nearly 40 million YouTube views. Watch HERE. Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and Jordan XL, “Made For Me” followed in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs” and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts.



Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!

9. C Stunna ft. Real Boston Richey – Lose Control Source:C STUNNA MUSIC Fort Myers’ very own rap prodigy, C Stunna (@cstunna2xx), just unleashed his latest single, “Lose Control” featuring Real Boston Richey, out now via MNRK Music Group. The high-energy, bass-heavy track continues to set the tone for Stunna and marks his second release of the year. As C Stunna prepares for his next tape, he’s building anticipation, heating things up just in time for summer. On the new track “Lose Control,” C Stunna delivers his signature laidback Southern flow peppered with punchlines that are as memorable as they are quotable. “Ain’t no limit to this trickin’, you could say I mastered P, all this stunting getting fly as f***, I do that casually,” he raps on the track. Throughout his career, C Stunna has been carving his own lane. In fact, last year, C Stunna teamed up with fellow Florida native Luh Tyler for “Why U Hatin,” which captured the attention of listeners and solidified C Stunna as a rising star among his peers. In addition, he recently took center stage at Spotify’s Most Necessary Live concert in Miami alongside artists like Real Boston Richey, Danny Towers, Loe Shimmy Lil Crix, and others. The show was graced with surprise performances by Kodak Black and Nardo Wick. Additionally, he rocked the stage at Rolling Loud Miami in July and Rolling Loud California in March. Determined to make his mark, C Stunna pours his heart and soul into his music. His dedication is paying off as his tracks gain traction far beyond Southwest Florida. Mixtapes such as Stunna Season and Stunna 4 President solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the rap scene. In 2023, C Stunna reached critical acclaim with the release of “Al Roker,” a track that amassed over 2.2 million streams on Spotify and earned him praise. His momentum only continued to soar with subsequent releases like “Motion (Remix)” and “Vibin,” further establishing him as one of the most promising talents in the industry. Now, with his signing to MNRK Music Group, C Stunna is poised to take his career to new heights. His latest offering, “Lose Control” featuring Real Boston Richey, is yet another addition to his growing catalog and showcases how he’s heating up the summer. But that’s not all – fans can look forward to the music video for “Lose Control,” shot in collaboration with Real Boston Richey. In the words of C Stunna himself, “You know you’re an artist who made an impact if people still bring your name up ten or twenty years from now. When you hear me, the music should make you want to put on some clothes, take some pictures, and get some money.” Prepare to be blown away as C Stunna invites you to “Lose Control.” Stream “Lose Control” ft. Real Boston Richey here.

10. Daniel Nunnelee – ily ily ily Source:Daniel Nunnelee Today, art folk rising star Daniel Nunnelee released “ily ily ily,” a mesmerizing folk ballad filled with spellbinding tenderness. Highlighting the soulful naturalism of Nunnelee’s vocal, “ily ily ily” is a poetic confession dressed in rustic guitar and intuitive rhythmic drums. A sprawling and dream-like slow burner, Nunnelee mined inspiration from his fascination with Brazilian artists like Tim Bernades, Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso for “ily ily ily.” Nunnelee stated regarding the track: “This first half of this song is about growing up in church and feeling guilty for wanting to explore my sexual nature. And the second half is about how I’m always looking for the next thing and looking ahead instead of appreciating the moment I’m in. It’s about deciding to be here now and make use of what we have and who we are and not worry about anything other than the moment we’re currently in. I also recently have become obsessed with Brazilian artists like Tim Bernardes and Gal Costa so I wrote a line in Portuguese at the end of the song that translated to ‘I loved you, I love you, I’ll love you forever.’” “ily ily ily” premiered on Under The Radar today, stating: “The track opens with gentle acoustic fingerpicking, with the solitary guitar flickering quietly amidst Nunnelee’s plaintive vocal melodies. Rattling percussion and open-hearted strums soon take to the forefront of the track, coloring it in earthen tones and ramshackle energy.” Check out Under The Radar premiere HERE

Listen to “ily ily ily” HERE

Watch “ily ily ily” official acoustic video HERE

Pre-save June, Baby HERE Earlier this month, Nunnelee announced his highly anticipated debut record, June, Baby–a sublimely idiosyncratic album revealing both his old-soul sensibilities and wide-eyed adventurous nature–due for release on June 28 via One Riot Music and produced by Gabe Goodman (Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap). The first full-length project to date for the Memphis-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter, June, Baby will showcase Nunnelee’s lifelong musicianship and his influence and fascination with genres including but not limited to singer-songwriter, classic country, church hymns, Brazilian jazz, indie folk & pop. Besides “ily ily ily,” album track, “Do You?” is out now – A wild anthemic plea to break away from the mundane, featuring the 26-year-old singer’s unguarded vocal sincerity, confronting the wildest summer dreams with earworm electric guitar and exhilarating synth. The track is the follow-up of “Deer Trails,” a breezy, stream-of-consciousness folk jam single. Other album highlights include the mellow, neo-jazz soaked “Edge of Eternity,” as well as a new version of his fan-favorite “Pick and Choose,” featuring Katie Pruitt. Today, Nunnelee also announced his upcoming headline tour June, Baby Fall Tour, with shows taking place at NYC’s Baby’s All Right, LA’s The Echo, AMERICANAFEST in Nashville and more. Just recently, Nunnelee was on the road with The 502s and Madi Diaz. He played in front of sold-out crowds at NYC’s Irving Plaza when opening for The 502s as well as LA’s Troubadour when opening for Madi Diaz. After receiving early buzz after his independent release of 2022 single “Pick and Choose,” Nunnelee displayed music industry wisdom and rather than bowing to the influx of label deals and pressure to rush release half-done tracks, Nunnelee chose instead to isolate himself in the Colorado woods to craft June, Baby. The result is a body of work filled with ideologies of opposing desires, drenched in sun-bleached folk and wind-breeze indie rock. Mainly recorded at Heavy Duty Studios in L.A., June, Baby came to life in a series of free-flowing sessions featuring his close friend Noah Pope on drums and Gabe Goodman (Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap) on bass, with Nunnelee handling everything from guitar to piano to Mellotron. The title to June, Baby nods to his birthday month and to the duality he embodies as a quintessential Gemini. “There’s a lot of opposing ideals within these songs, where one moment I’m singing about just wanting an ordinary life with someone I love and the next I’m talking about wanting the freedom to be totally spontaneous,” says Nunnelee. With June, Baby, Nunnelee hopes that listeners might take whatever they need from his songs, whether it’s a deeper communion with the natural world that endlessly inspires his music or a monumental shift in their outlook on life. “In a lot of these songs I’m talking about being scared, but I hope people come away with a new feeling of freedom to do whatever they want,” he says. “I feel like I just started to unlock that freedom in the past year, and hopefully the songs will be some kind of reminder to everyone that this is their life and they’re the only ones who can live it.” In the past few years alone, Nunnelee has cultivated an extraordinarily close connection with his audience—a natural outcome of the warmhearted vulnerability of his lyrics. “When I talk to people at shows they’ll tell me how a song helped them deal with a breakup or the loss of someone they love,” he says. “There was even a couple who told me that ‘Put Me in the Ground’ helped them realize they were stuck living the same day over and over, so they sold their house to live out of their van and travel all over. It just shows that you can never predict how you’ll affect someone.” With the release of June, Baby, there’s no doubt that the 26-year-old’s songwriting will touch countless hearts with many more adventures to come.

11. Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Source:Shaboozey Today, country music’s hottest rising act Shaboozey releases his highly anticipated album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going via EMPIRE. Listen to the expansive, 12-track genre-bending project HERE. The album’s focus track “My Fault” ft. Noah Cyrus sees the duo beautifully blend their strong vocals into a perfect harmony, set to an intricate melody on acoustic guitar. Watch the official visualizer HERE. A star continues to shine as Shaboozey asserts himself as a permanent fixture in mainstream culture. His RIAA-platinum certified, latest anthem and song of the summer “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” currently sits at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. With this milestone, he and Beyoncé have made history as the first two black artists to lead the chart with back-to-back #1 songs. The song has also amassed over 300 million streams and landed in the Top 10 in several countries across the world with #1s in Canada, Sweden, Denmark and the UK’s Big 40. Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is the most boldly realized work yet from a singular new voice on the music scene. The Virginia-bred singer/songwriter charts a cinematic road trip through the wilds of the American West, bringing a powerful new depth to his storytelling while pushing further into the country/folk-inspired sound he’s explored in recent years. Streaming juggernaut and critically acclaimed single “Let It Burn,” the haunting heartbreak track “Anabelle,” and “Vegas,” a sing-along ready single straight from the wild west, were the first tracks off the album to give fans a taste of the highly awaited project – one primed for universal acclaim. On Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, Shaboozey shares “This album means the world to me, it’s a reflection of my journey and the stories that shaped me. Growing up in Virginia, music was our way of speaking truths and finding joy, and I tried to capture that in every track. It’s a blend of all my experiences, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I hope when y’all listen, you feel that same connection and authenticity. It’s not just an album, it’s a piece of my soul, and I’m grateful to share it with you.”

12. BlakeIANA ft. Skilla Baby – See Us Source:BlakeIANA Turning up the heat just in time for summer, buzzing St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA shows no signs of slowing down and is back with a brand new single produced by STL’s own Chopsquad DJ, and music video “See Us” [feat. Skilla Baby] out now via 300 Entertainment/Murda Beatz Music. Listen HERE. On the track, BlakeIANA steps into the spotlight with a one-two punch of bold and braggadocious bars and soaring melodies. Setting the tone for the mood of the summer she confidently chants, “They gone put they head down every time they see us.” Skilla Baby rolls through with a hard-hitting verse of his own. Together, the midwest natives’ chemistry practically leaves the production in flames. The accompanying visual mirrors the energy from the song. The duo takes over a packed nightclub surrounded by friends, a whole lot of bottles, and no shortage of the right energy ahead of Summer. The single follows her latest anthem “Pricey” [feat. Moneybagg Yo]. Beyond piling up hundreds of thousands of streams, it attracted critical acclaim. XXL touted it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.” It landed in the wake of “STL FINEST.” Gaining critical acclaim, Girls United promised it was “worth adding to your playlist,” going on to rave, “BlakeIANA is a fiery force.” It’s just the beginning though. 2024 is BlakeIANA’s moment!

13. Lucky Daye – Soft (Live Performance Video) Source:Lucky Daye Today, GRAMMY award-winning, genre-bending R&B superstar Lucky Daye releases his new single “Soft” via Keep Cool/RCA Records from his forthcoming album Algorithm due out June 28th. Listen to “Soft” here and watch the live performance video here. The dynamic new single follows the release of “HERicane,” giving fans an exciting preview of what’s to come on the new album. On the release of “Soft” Lucky shares, “‘Soft’ is about how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it’s unexpected, it’s also okay to embrace it. To be comfortable doing the things society labels “soft” like cuddling, PDA, hugging and kissing – shamelessly. It’s about a lover putting a spell on you but that spell is in fact love itself.” To coincide with the release of “Soft” he also shares the release date of his highly anticipated album, Algorithm which is due out June 28th – pre-save here. Lucky’s third studio album showcases his versatility, venturing into an experimental and futuristic sound that fuses various genres including R&B, rock, alternative and more. The title is inspired by Lucky not wanting to be bound to a certain rulebook or ‘algorithm’ that he must follow to achieve success, carving his own path in the industry. The album was created with longtime collaborators D’Mile and J. Kercy. Algorithm is the continued journey of Lucky to effortlessly defy the R&B genre. Earlier this month, Lucky announced his long-awaited and highly-anticipated “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Kicking off on July 11th in San Francisco, the tour will hit major cities across North America including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and more. Known for his incredible live vocal performance and electrifying, high-energy live shows, fans will get to see him play in the largest, most prestigious venues in his career thus far including Radio City Music Hall in NYC, The Greek in LA and the Ryman in Nashville amongst others. The tour will include support from opener Fana Hues. Tickets available here. Lucky has been at the forefront of the R&B genre, earning 11 GRAMMY nominations so far in his career, securing a GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two (2021), and earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album for his sophomore album Candydrip (2022). Breakout single from the album “Over,” hit the Billboard Hot 100, with Lucky delivering an electrifying performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the BET Soul Train Awards. Listen to “Soft” and stay tuned for more news from Lucky Daye!

14. Tink & Summer Walker – Songs About U Source:Tink With a voice that effortlessly traverses the realms of emotion and melody, Tink has carved her own unique space in the music industry. She has managed to keep her devoted followers in a chokehold as evidenced in the success of her 2023 album Thanks 4 Nothing, a creative masterpiece produced by Hitmaka which garnered over 100 million streams. Known for her ability to blend a touch of modern day hip-hop with old-school r&b charm, the fiercely independent musical force possesses a true artistic vision that can’t be boxed in. In other words, Tink is keeping her polished foot on necks.



The multi-talented Chicago native, who delivers moody and diary-style storytelling, weaves in the drama on her latest single, “Songs About U,” that features the certified platinum singer-songwriter Summer Walker. The relatable and richly detailed slow burner transports fans to a realm where heartache and desire sonically collide, commanding listeners to pay attention to their varying degrees of pain. Tink and Walker explore the subject of toxic love with raw emotion and melodic prowess expressing their own unique personalities, styles and attitudes. Together, they lament about the challenges associated with passionate relationships while simultaneously breathing life into the sultry melody.



“Songs About U” is the kind of record that appeals to a new type of womanhood with a progressive form of feminine energy. Tink’s potent yet sophisticated vocal dexterity and Summers’ emotive delivery infuse each lyric with an intoxicating blend of vulnerability, confidence and strength, inviting audiences to delve deep into the complexities of human connection with the opposite sex. With their focus on intimate relationships, the spicy narrative is sure to ignite conversations as well as debates amongst fans and bloggers about the timeless topic concerning matters of the heart. The collaboration between these two harmonious powerhouses serves as a testament to the enduring allure of R&B, transcending boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of contemporary music. As the duet soulfully sing their way through the depths of love’s labyrinth, Tink and Walker beckon listeners to join them on a journey of self-discovery and redemption, one soul-stirring note at a time.



The latest track comes on the heels of Tink’s last two singles “Charged Up” and “Huh” all of which will be featured on her forthcoming album Winter’s Diary 5 / EMPIRE set for release July 12. With its announcement, Tink has ignited excitement among her devoted followers who eagerly anticipate the continuation of her acclaimed mixtape series. In addition to her irresistible new tracks, Tink is gearing up to join Jhené Aiko on The Magic Hour arena tour, commencing on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Sharing the stage with powerhouse artists like Coi Leray, Umi, and Kiana Ledé, Tink is set to mesmerize live audiences across 27 stops, including prominent cities like Brooklyn, Las Vegas and Atlanta. This tour presents an unparalleled opportunity for established as well as new fans to experience Tink’s dynamic stage presence firsthand. Full dates and tickets available here.

15. Normani – Candy Paint Source:Normani Singer-songwriter Normani releases her feverishly desired new single “Candy Paint” via RCA Records. This exciting release sets the stage for her highly anticipated debut album, DOPAMINE, which will be available on all major streaming platforms starting June 14 via RCA Records. Fans can pre-save the album now at wheresthedamnalbum.com. “Candy Paint” is a playful and vibrant track produced and written by Brittanny “Starrah” Hazzard (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj), Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor), and Normani herself. Drawing inspiration from Houston’s iconic candy-painted lowriders, the song showcases Normani’s Houston roots. The lyrics, “If you let me take it you might not ever get him back, I’m a baddie and I don’t know how to act. Booty candy painting with the diamond in the back,” highlight her confident and seductive persona, making it the perfect fun summer anthem. Since embarking on her solo journey in 2018, Normani has captivated audiences with several chart-topping hits. Her notable multi-platinum collaborations include “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith and “Love Lies” with Khalid, which peaked at No. 7 and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, respectively. Additionally, her singles “Motivation” and “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B have achieved impressive positions on the Hot 100, reaching No. 33 and No. 14. Normani’s upcoming album, DOPAMINE, symbolizes a period of liberation and joy, reflecting her journey to this significant milestone in her career. Check out the single here: normani.lnk.to/candypaint

16. Bonnie McKee – Hot City Source:Bonnie McKee Pop powerhouse artist and GRAMMY Award-nominated Diamond-certified songwriter Bonnie McKee has released her decade-in-the-making album, Hot City. On releasing the album, Bonnie shares, “I wrote this album 11 years ago. I was at the top of my songwriting game, I co-wrote 10 #1 hits for other artists, got a grammy nomination, 9 BMI awards, signed my second major label deal, and felt like I had finally earned permission to step out from behind the scenes and be an artist again. But the universe works in mysterious ways–and Hot City never saw the light of day. This album was always about the pursuit of “paradise”, chasing the mirage of success, finding a place where I could unapologetically be myself, explore my fantasies, step into the light, and dare to dream in technicolor–but the decade long struggle to reclaim my voice as an artist has given this album a weight that it didn’t have back then. When I saw the fans had leaked the demos, tattooed the lyrics, and demanded their official release, ‘Hot City’ took on a much bigger and brighter purpose than just fulfilling my own dreams. This album is for all the misfits who reach for the glory from the gutter, who see the glitter in the grit. It’s about the thrill of the fight, the triumph of survival, and the sparkle of hope on the horizon. ‘Hot City’ is a place where everyone has a right to shine, and I’m so elated that we finally made it here together.” Included on the album is longtime fan favorite, “Forever 21,” a deceptively hard-hitting song that unpacks addiction and chasing youth amidst a glittering pop sound. Bonnie shows off her songwriting chops as she touches on extremely vulnerable parts of herself without sacrificing the signature infectious quality of her music. The record has been a long time coming – as legend has it, Bonnie originally cut the album under a previous major label deal. For years, audiences salivated for its release after digging up leaked tracks. When Bonnie discovered a massive fan forum pleading for the record to see the light of day, she decided to re-record it herself, and added some fresh touches, including features from Sophie Powers on “Don’t Get Mad Famous” and Priyanka on brand-new track “Snatched.” Also included on the album is Bonnie’s iconic single, “American Girl,” which has amassed millions of streams and is RIAA Certified Gold. Bonnie initially paved the way for the LP with “SLAY,” “Hot City,” “Don’t Get Mad Get Famous,” and “Jenny’s Got A Boyfriend,” tallying millions of streams and earning acclaim from The FADER, Rolling Stone, and more. This Saturday, June 1, fans will have a chance to hear Hot City live as Bonnie headlines WeHo Pride – no ticket required, see HERE for more details. Go take a trip to Hot City…and stay tuned for more!

17. North Star Boys – BUG Source:NSB The North Star Boys (NSB) are about to make summer even hotter with the release of their newest single and music video, “Bug.” Dropping Friday, May 31, “Bug” is the ultimate love song of the summer, guaranteed to have you catching feelings and dancing to its infectious beat. NSB’s “Bug” is all about the magic of finding love, being in love, and catching the love bug. With lyrics like “Caught the bug that bit me on my shoulder” and “Glad that I found you on Yuzu,” this track perfectly captures the joy and excitement of friendships and romantic connections. It’s playful, it’s vibrant, and it’s everything you need for a perfect summer soundtrack. The “Bug” music video is a visual delight, featuring the NSB boys in a sunny mansion, having the time of their lives. Taking viewers on a vibrant journey filled with scenes of endless playful moments and poolside antics, the music video captures the essence of young love and summer fun. The video’s fun and colorful aesthetic perfectly mirrors the lively personalities of the NSB members, making it a must-watch for fans. “Bug” features catchy lyrics and an irresistible beat, with hooks that you’ll be singing all day long – in the best way possible. The song and music video radiate positivity and happiness, making it impossible not to smile and dance along. Highlighting the modern love journey, NSB’s shoutout to Yuzu in the lyrics brings a fresh, relatable twist to the love song genre. Yuzu, the new social and dating app for the Asian community, plays a starring role in “Bug.” Mentioned throughout the song and featured prominently in the music video, Yuzu helps set the stage for this heartwarming love story. The video itself is a colorful celebration of love, friendship, and fun, reflecting the dynamic and energetic spirit of both NSB and Yuzu. Stream “Bug” on all major platforms and watch the music video on YouTube. For more updates and exclusive content, follow NSB and Yuzu on their social media channels.

18. Azanti & PsychoYP – YP & Azanti, Vol. 2 Source:Azanti Rallying around a collective vision without comparison, rising Nigerian stars Azanti and PsychoYP unveil their anxiously awaited new collaborative album, YP & Azanti, Vol. 2, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. To celebrate the release, the dynamic duo just released a sizzling cinematic music video for the single “Naija Funk.” Watch HERE.



The pair’s inimitable chemistry powers up these nine tracks. From the jump, 20-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, and “boy wonder” Azanti and Nigerian rap phenomenon PsychoYP never slow down! On the opener “Don’t Need Nobody,” distorted synths and an upbeat drum groove underline hypnotic vocals as the hook hits hard, “I don’t need nobody. I’m out here by myself.” Meanwhile, “Somebody” traces the ups and downs of a turbulent romance, climaxing with a reminder, “There’s no need to lie.” Then, there’s “Breathe.” Off-kilter percussion gets caught up in the undertow of wavy electric guitar and their arresting back-and-forth. A lusty chorus echoes with a promise, “I can get your body in sync with me.” Reaching an emotional highpoint, the closer “Should’ve Been Here” cuts deep with heartfelt bars and raw confessions punctuated by a plea, “I need you to try to be real with me.”



Paving the way for Vol. 2, “Naija Funk” reeled in over 450K Spotify streams and counting in addition to receiving critical acclaim. It landed looks from Culture Custodian, NOTJUSTOK, and Music In Africa who praised how “the track, complete with moody vocals and hallowed piano chords, finds Azanti interpolating folk pulses via smooth Yoruba and English poetry, contrasted by PsychoYP’s drill-leaning melodic bars.” Plus, The Guardian Nigeria News raved, “The song raises the momentum set by the duo’s earlier single, ‘Clear Road,’ which also set a milestone for cultural fusion as it melded Hip Hop and Amapiano perfectly.”



Audiences worldwide experienced the duo’s prowess, passion, and power for the first time on 2020’s YP & Azanti, Vol. 1. The latter generated millions of streams and garnered tastemaker praise. Pulse Nigeria applauded the album as, “a rainbow of music and a bed of solfa roses,” and 49th Street noted, “YP & Azanti Vol. 1 is an effortless display of rap sung skill combined with trap, R&B and Afrofusion; creating a distinct and new sound out of Nigeria for the world stage.”



However, they’re back, bigger, and better than ever together on Vol. 2!



Azanti has been identified within the burgeoning Afrobeats/ Alté Cruise scene as ‘up next.’ Wonderland magazine recently raved: “The future is looking very bright for the highly-talented artist…Offering us an irresistible dancehall-meets-Afrobeat sound, rising Nigerian-born artist Azanti crashes into the music scene… The 20-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, pegged as ‘boy wonder’, makes his artistry look easy with his ethereal soul-cutting vocals, catchy flow and unique instrumentals…the lovable artist is reaching new heights and gaining some much-deserved recognition worldwide…he proves that the only way from here is up.”

19. Aremmic – Echoes Of Love Source:Aremmic Dallas-based singer, songwriter, musician, and gospel sensation Aremmic is set to captivate listeners once again with his brand new single, ‘Echoes of Love’. Written and composed by Aremmic, this deeply personal and soulful gospel ballad explores the enduring nature of God’s love, a message that transcends time and offers comfort and hope to all who hear it. Inspired by the power of forgiveness and redemption, ‘Echoes of Love’ serves as a poignant reminder from Aremmic that God’s love is ever-present, echoing through the ages since His sacrifice over 2,000 years ago. Accompanying the release of ‘Echoes of Love’ is a visually stunning music video directed by Gorilla Boy, known for his work with top artists like Burna Boy, Asake, Fireboy DML, and Davido. Filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, the video features dramatic storytelling and emotional dance sequences that perfectly complement the song’s themes of love and redemption. The combination of Aremmic’s soul-stirring vocals and the video’s compelling narrative promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers and listeners alike. ‘Echoes of Love’ is a reflective and heartfelt invitation to experience the boundless and enduring love of God, reflecting Aremmic’s profound belief in God’s love for humanity. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Echoes of Love’, Aremmic explains, “God’s love for us is like an echo that never fades. Even before Jesus’ sacrifice, His plan for our salvation was already in motion. Just as a shepherd leaves the ninety-nine to find the one lost sheep, God’s love reaches out to each individual. He doesn’t wait for us to come to Him; He actively seeks us out.” Resonating just as powerfully today as it did millennia ago, this powerful message is at the heart of ‘Echoes of Love,’ illustrating that God’s love is unwavering, offering forgiveness and a path to redemption.

21. 1UP Tee – I Did It Source:1UP Tee Blessed with wisdom beyond his years, Detroit’s 1UpTee makes music with a message. Hoping to motivate others by sharing the story of his success, he shares “I Did It,” his new single and video. Over thudding bass and soulful background vocals, Tee outlines how authenticity helped him break through in the rap game: “I did it without dissing / Without faking the image / Got rich without drizz / Without being locked up / Being smart, not dumb.” In the video, directed by Laced Visuals, Tee drives around his hometown in a Mercedes, showing off the fruits of his success not to be flashy but to be an example for his community that life can be different. “I Did It” follows the recent single, “Young N***s,” featuring a video by No More Heroes, and “Accountability Pt. 2,” the sequel to his breakout hit, which inspired a memorable, ASL-interpreted From The Block performance.



“I Did It” is the latest step in 1UpTee’s impressive rise over the last few months. Inspired by local rappers by Babyface Ray and Payroll Giovanni, Tee started rapping when he was a teenager, writing about the things he observed in his hometown, and eventually teaming up with close friend D Hen 1UP to release the mixtape Y.N.A. in 2022. 1Up Tee capitalized on his hometown momentum with the single “Accountability,” released in 2022, framed as a conversation between two sides of himself–one side lamenting his lack of success so far, and the other side telling him to shape up and get to work. Late last year, Tee’s profile began to cross out of the Great Lakes region and make waves nationwide: the catalyst was “Good Karma (Freestyle),” an examination about why bad things happen to real ones, which became a viral On The Radar performance and generated over 4 million on-demand streams. He kept the karma going with January’s “Lose Lose,” which earned attention from Pitchfork, racking up over 1.8 million streams in its first six weeks. His recent inclusion on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Hip Hop playlist and a significant uptick in TikTok followers highlight his growing influence.



With influential tastemakers like Pitchfork, On The Radar, and Spotify’s Fresh Finds in his corner, along with strong co-signs from from Meek Mill, athletes like Damian Lillard and Marshawn Lynch, and fellow Detroiters including Babyface Ray, Dej Loaf, and BabyTron, 1Up Tee is ready to become the next rapper from the Motor City to become a breakout star. Stay tuned for much more.

22. NandoSTL – Lookin For Me Source:NandoSTL NandoSTL released his new single “Lookin For Me” today via Nappy Boy Entertainment. On the new song, we hear Nando’s signature soulful sound resonating with underdogs everywhere, capturing their struggles and triumphs with raw, heartfelt emotion. The new single is Nando’s second offering of 2024. “Lookin For Me” is available everywhere now. “This record embodies what it means to be the underdog,” says NandoSTL regarding his latest release. “As an artist, father, and everyday person, I’ve faced countless challenges and often found myself in unfavorable situations. For too long, I compromised my visions, talents, and creativity to fit into a prescribed business model that was supposed to guarantee success. After months of being homeless, alone, and feeling betrayed, I finally decided to confront who I’d become. This record is the soundtrack to that pivotal moment. I had lost myself trying to please other artists, family members, and digital platform algorithms. Now, I’m ready to embrace my true self, regardless of the outcome. Win, lose, or draw… here I am.” Last week, “Lookin For Me” was played while Nando walked St. Louis boxer Stephan Shaw out at his May 24 flight in their hometown. UFC Fighter, Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley, is set to appear in the upcoming video for “Lookin For Me.” Alongside his new release, the St. Louis rapper hit the road this week as T-Pain’s supporting act for the ‘Mansion in Wiscansin Party’ Tour. The tour wraps up in Miami, FL on July 3rd. Tickets are available HERE . This is the second time the St. Louis rapper has joined Nappy Boy Entertainment label-head T-Pain as support, following last year’s ‘Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion’ Tour. Last year, Nando unleashed his debut album, ‘Y.O.T.A.’ (Year of the Ape) via Nappy Boy Entertainment, which boasts features from T-Pain, Nelly, and Young Cash. With ‘Y.O.T.A.,’ Nando cemented his spot among hip-hop’s next wave of up-and-coming artists.“This year, I wanted to do something totally different than what I’ve ever done as an artist,” he said. With his new label home and forthcoming body of work, NandoSTL is poised to be a 2024 ‘Artist To Watch.’

23. Jubël & NOTD – Chocolate Source:Jubël After releasing a string of pop gems this spring,Jubël has teamed up with the multi-platinum Swedish duo NOTD for a new summer track, “Chocolate” – listen HERE via Warner Records / WMG Sweden. “We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest track, a vibrant up-tempo dance/pop song that promises to keep you dancing all night. This project has been a long time in the making, as we initially had some obstacles, to finalize the composition. However, everything fell into place when we decided to collaborate with NOTD. After sharing our initial concept with NOTD, they immediately saw its potential and were excited to contribute. Within days, they returned their unique take on the track, infusing it with their distinctive flair, which was exactly what ‘Chocolate’ needed to feel complete,” says Jubël. NOTD commented, “‘Chocolate’ is a record that is a little outside of our normal style, but we found it so catchy that we were super excited to be a part of it. The creative process was challenging as we did this remotely with Jubël but it was so rewarding because of how happy we are with how the final version ended up. It’s also always super fun to collab with fellow Swedes! We hope the fans like it as much as we do!” NOTD got their start remixing artists such Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and Demi Lovato before going on to release original hits including “So Close” feat. Georgia Ku, “I Don’t Know Why” feat. Astrid S, and “I Wanna Know” feat. Bea Miller. They have amassed over 3.8 billion streams across DSPs and toured alongside The Chainsmokers, Zedd, and Two Friends.

24. Lancey Foux ft. Teezo Touchdown & Cash Cobain Source:Lancey Foux Today, rising UK rapper and style icon Lancey Foux releases his new single and music video, “Daylight” featuring his labelmate Teezo Touchdown and Cash Cobain out now via Human Re Sources / RCA Records – click HERE to listen. The record was produced by Cash Cobain (Drake / Ice Spice) and showcases Lancey’s melodic vocals and musical diversity, while Teezo adds his signature Rock & Boom sound to his verse. On “Daylight” the trio of artists stitches together one masterful and unique sound. The “Daylight” music video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Emma Drew Berson. The video depicts two women lost in the desert during the bright ‘daylight’ and they begin to feel hot and dehydrated and start to hallucinate. They hear “Daylight” start to play and they follow the music until it leads them to the water. Along their journey in the desert, viewers get to see their hallucinations. The hourglass that which appears continuously throughout the video represents time and contains the sand from the desert. Ahead of this release, Lancey dropped his track and visualizer, “Gotta Get U” – click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch. The new track was produced by Cash Cobain and finds Lancey flexing his vocals and highlighting his signature melodic range. Earlier in the year, Lancey dropped his two-pack bundle which marked his first release since signing with Human Re Sources / RCA Records – click HERE to listen. “On Ur Mind” and “Live Forever” highlight Lancey’s versatility and ability to blend various genres to create a unique sound. Along with the two-pack bundle, Lancey also revealed his “On Ur Mind” music video and “Live Forever” visualizer.

25. 70807 Teezy – Gangsta B Source:Teezy Today, rising hip-hop star 70807 Teezy unleashes the captivating video for her single “Gangsta B,” out now via Priority Records. Watch it HERE. The explosive track, which features on the rapper’s acclaimed mixtape PSA, now comes to life in a stunning visualizer that showcases Teezy’s commanding presence and raw star power. Sporting a green tracksuit and white kicks, Teezy smolders while spitting lyrics as she makes her way around graffiti-covered railroad cars as Los Angeles glows in the distance. “He want a gangster bitch, one that’s down to ride,” she raps over infectious, click-clacking percussion. “Plus she pretty and she dangerous.” Watching the atmospheric video, it becomes clear that the Louisiana native is primed for a major takeover. To create her mixtape, including “Gangsta B,” Teezy partnered with in-demand producers K4 and MarcussMuzik (a regular YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaborator) to deliver tracks that present a polished hip-hop sound, while also capturing Teezy’s uniquely irreverent and lovable brand of rap. “This mixtape means everything to me,” she says. “My purpose behind it is for me to redefine myself literally.” She then shares her deepest inspiration. “I promised my grandfather before he passed that I was going to make him proud, that was 3 years ago,” Teezy says. “This is my start of making him proud.” That journey now continues with her striking “Gangsta B” video, which captures a newcomer well on her way to being a major force in global hip-hop.

26. Homixide Gang – i5u5we5 Source:Homixide Gang Today marks the release of Atlanta’s dynamic rap duo, Homixide Gang’s, eagerly awaited project, I5U5WE5. The 14-track offering finds the group bolder than ever, with powerful lyrics and infectious beats defining this new chapter. They previously shared “R50″ a high-octane, guitar-heavy track that evokes a visceral rock and roll experience as well as “HI-VOLTAGE,” an exhilarating single coated in twitchy raps, breathless flows and gleaming production. Both tracks are thrilling but only scratch the surface of the intense sounds and sharp lyrics found throughout the project. I5U5WE5 also features a collaboration with fellow Atlanta artist, Lil Yachty titled, “SIDE EFFExT,” production on “DeathLok” from rising rapper tana, as well as several tracks that are named after WWE wrestling moves, a testament to the visceral storytelling that immerses you in the world of Homixide Gang. Listen HERE via Opium / Interscope Records. I5U5WE5 arrives fresh on the heels of Homixide Gang’s SOLD OUT run of five shows in China at the end of last month. Commanding 1500-capacity venues, they not only delivered electrifying performances but also teased audiences with a sneak peek of “R50.” As the pioneering Opium artists to grace this market, their presence marked a historic milestone in their artistic journey. The buzz generated from these performances traveled online, amplifying their presence and solidifying their status as trailblazers to watch. Watch the recap HERE. This month, they unveiled plans for yet another tour, this time gracing Europe’s stages across seven cities starting this July. Full list of tour dates can be found HERE. As stylish as it is powerful, tracks like “HI-VOLTAGE,” and “2Xtreme” live up to their name in every respect. A constellation of mystique, energetic raps and dystopian production, Homixide Gang specializes in futuristic trap; street raps that blend bulletproof swagger of the bando with surreal soundscapes designed to ignite a crowd. After breaking out with their Snotty Hill project in 2021, the duo only added to their arsenal with Homixide Lifestyle (2022), Snot or Not (2023), and 5th Amndmnt (2023). With their latest endeavor, they’ve propelled their sounds to even more electrifying heights. Homixide Gang’s evolution epitomizes an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the limits of their genre.

27. Jermaine Elliott – Carried Away Source:Jermaine Elliott - Topic Following the successful release of his latest project, S2D2, Vol 2, R&B artist & Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jermaine Elliott unleashes his new single “Carried Away”, out now. Download & Stream here. Carried Away delves into the complexities of a deteriorating relationship, showcasing Elliott’s exceptional ability to blend captivating melodies with profoundly personal storytelling. The single is born from a place of introspection and raw emotion, inspired by the struggles faced in a declining relationship. Collaborating with Viddy On The Beat, Elliott lays bare the toxic dynamics that can transform love into a battlefield, highlighting how betrayal and disrespect can lead to a profound sense of alienation. He also combines his insightful lyricism with compelling production to create a track that not only addresses the pains of love gone awry but also empowers individuals to stand firm in their values. The new single serves as a follow-up to his critically acclaimed project S2D2, Vol 2, further cementing his reputation for creating music that resonates on a profound level with listeners. As Carried Away resonates with music enthusiasts around the globe, Jermaine Elliott proves once again why he is an artist to watch.

28. Lou Phelps – DaLouIsBack Source:Lou Phelps Lou Phelps releases new single “DaLouIsBack,” the first taste from his forthcoming TOP Z EP. The KAYTRANADA-produced song follows his 2023 single “Jungle,” the video for which was praised by PAPER Magazine for its “sharp, boisterous lyricism.” Listen to “DaLouIsBack” above now and stay tuned for more from Lou Phelps soon.

29. Tyler ICU & DJ Maphorisa ft. Masterpiece YVK, Ceeka RSA, M.J, Silas Africa, Al Xapo – Manzi Nte Source:Tyler ICU South African star, mastermind producer and figure of Amapiano Tyler ICU returns with viral new single “Manzi Nte” (click HERE to listen) alongside Masterpiece YVK, Silas Africa, Ceeka RSA, M.J, Al Xapo and his label boss, DJ Maphorisa. “Manzi Nte” is taking social media by storm, with the infectious dance challenge started by Tyler ICU and DJ Maphorisa HERE. With already over 75,000 creations and millions of views on TikTok, the track is primed to be the song of the summer – a title Tyler is the reigning champ of, thanks to his 2023 globe-trotting banger “Mnike.” Tyler ICU has had an undeniable meteoric rise in the last few years. Praised for his innovative approach, he has garnered widespread international acclaim for his dynamic soundscapes and infectious beats. A household name on the ground-breaking Amapiano scene, Tyler ICU stands as one of its main ambassadors, while the genre and cultural movement that have revolutionized South Africa over the last decade continue to rise globally. As a result of his relentless hard work and prevalent talent, last year marked a new career height. His 2023 multi-platinum single “Mnike” (click HERE to listen) has become the biggest and one of the first fully global Amapiano hit records, with international megastars such as Rihanna touting it as her song of the year. “Mnike” amassed nearly 100 million audio streams, 46 million views on YouTube, and 6 billion views on TikTok. It dominated the charts in South Africa, holding the #1 position for 16 weeks on the official charts, for #14 weeks on Spotify and for 11 weeks on Apple Music. Simultaneously, the record-breaking song climbed to #31 on the Global Shazam chart, and hit the Spotify Viral Global 50 chart, while also reaching Apple Music’s Top 100 in 40 territories. Unsurprisingly, he bagged a nomination as ‘Best African Act’ at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, alongside Burna Boy, Asake, Libianca and Diamond Platnumz. Tyler ICU kicked off 2024 with the release of “Distortion” a compilation of tracks from his own record label Baby Blue Entertainment, collaborations with JAE5 & Lojay on their “Loveless” EP, and with Brazilian producer Zerb for the Remix of the viral song “Mwaki”. Last month, he released the saxophone-laden single “Government” which continues to rise on streaming charts. With “Manzi Nte” and a recent nod at this year’s BET Awards for ‘Best New International Act’, Tyler ICU isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Hailed for creating memorable experiences, the entertainer is currently touring with recent and upcoming performances across the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and more dates to be announced.

30. Kodak Black & Vulture Love – Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth Source:Vulture Love - Topic Today, multi-platinum rapper Kodak Black drops his record label, Vulture Love’s first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth. Listen HERE via Vulture Love / Capitol Records. Brimming with ferocious bars and bone-rattling beats, the 15-track collection showcases the new generation of rap stars. Alongside Kodak, the label compilation boasts contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, Project Pooh, NFL Tuewop, Jit4 Stan, Yung Mula, and JME Tmoe. Production credits include SkipOnDaBeat, ATL Jacob, Xairr, Dr. Zuez, Ayo B, and more. “I got the next generation of stars. I have a voice in this game and I’m using it to put my artists on until everyone knows their names. Watch out for Vulture Love. We ain’t stopping.” – Kodak Black To complement Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth, the first lady of Vulture Love, VVSNCE releases her summery “Palm Trees” video. Watch HERE. Meanwhile, G6reddot partners with Kodak on the island of Capri in “The Way.” Watch HERE. G6reddot is an award-winning songwriter with success which includes penning on Cardi B’s hit number one record “Up.” Among the many standouts on the project is “Feel My Face,” a face-off between Kodak and G6reddot that manages to be soulful and sentimental — while also not pulling any punches. Other highlights include “Like a Cowboy,” an old-school low-end bumper that leans into Kodak’s melodic hook complemented by bars from NFL Tuewop, Big Fredo and VVSNCE, and the climatic track “Good Day,” which pairs G6reddot, VVSNCE, and JME Tmoe trading verses amid a gospel choir and thumping percussion. Then there’s the ominous “Whippin Alot” which find Kodak and Yung Mula boasting their confidence. As expected, Kodak spearheads the collective, bringing his inimitable brand of rap to solo sizzlers “1800 Degrees” and “Lil Bra Dem.” He champions his newcomers who also get their moment to shine such as VVSNCE’s “Palm Trees” and Lil Crix’s “I Can’t Turn Down.” In short, the talent on display on Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth is nothing short of show-stopping. See the full tracklist below. Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth arrives on the heels of Kodak’s recent introspective singles “Dis Time,” “Stressed Out,” and “Non Believer.” It was preceded by “Shampoo,” a confident burst of street rap that typifies the style that made him a superstar. Of course, that song followed When I Was Dead, an engrossing album in which Kodak explores both his nightmares and blood-stained aspirations. Featuring the smash hit “Lemme See,” the project only reaffirmed Kodak’s status as one of the most gifted artists of his generation. Kodak’s status transcends the rap world. Over the years, he has cultivated the role of a prophetic storyteller in the culture at large, and his reach continues to grow. He holds over 25 billion global streams to his name and continues altruism towards his Pompano Beach community. Now, with Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth, Kodak propels Vulture Love into the spotlight giving the next generation their shot.

31. Simi & Falz – Borrow Me Your Baby Source:Simi Afro-pop sensation Simi returns alongside the much loved Nigerian rapper Falz on her sun-kissed new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’, out now. Released via Simi’s own independent label, Studio Brat, ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ is an Afrobeats gem, dripping with gorgeous harmonies, delicate guitar shapes and reverb-soaked synths over a classic Afrobeats groove, and charismatic verses from the renowned Nigerian hip hop star Falz. Speaking about the collaboration, Simi said: “It’s probably unacceptable to have such great music chemistry with someone and not continue to tap into it. I love creating songs with Falz because we bring out the goofiest sides of each other.” Falz commented: “Super excited to be creating music with Simi again. The magic we make when we come together is crazy. I feel like everyone has low-key been craving this link up. Clearly the best duo that exists aside from rice and stew”. Continuing Simi’s hot streak, ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ is her third single of ‘24 and features on her forthcoming album. It follows the stellar collaboration with Tiwa Savage, on their track ‘Men Are Crazy’ which garnered a range of support from the likes of BBC 1Xtra, CNN, The Independent, Nylon and OkayAfrica. Previous singles include ‘All I Want’ as well as last year’s acclaimed ballad ‘Stranger’, while 2024 has already seen collaborations with Candy Bleakz and Adekunle Gold. Last year she joined Grammy-winning superstar Alicia Keys on her North American ‘Keys To The Summer’ tour. Born and bred in Lagos, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye aka Simi is an award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and sound engineer. After three celebrated studio albums, she left X3M Music in 2019 to launch her record label Studio Brat. Now on the cusp of a million monthly Spotify listeners, the self-described “Soft Queen” has become a leading force in the next wave of Nigerian music, accumulating over 1 billion streams worldwide. Across five critically acclaimed projects, Simi has carved her own lane which navigates between a more rhythmic, commercial sound. With ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’ Simi’s signature sun-kissed sound continues to go global.

32. Jon Muq – Flying Away Source:Jon Muq Today, Uganda-born, Austin-based, singer-songwriter Jon Muq releases his highly-anticipated, critically acclaimed debut album, Flying Away, produced by Dan Auerbach. Listen to Flying Away Here. Jon Muq’s story is nothing short of Odyssean– from growing up in Uganda, roaming the streets practicing his guitar and singing for children in his neighborhood, to landing a performing gig on a cruise liner which took him around the world for the first time in his life, to making a fateful decision to venture to Texas after finding an ad for SXSW. All of these twists and turns, fates and chances led him to signing a record deal with The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach who has produced his powerful, debut album, hailed already by NPR Music, SPIN, The Washington Post, No Depression, Paste, WNYC New Sounds, OkayAfrica, and many more, all of whom have praised his warm voice, sunny storytelling and expansive, global influences from his journeys. All this while, he grappled with leaving his family behind, culture shock, and finding the will to keep chasing his dreams. As he put it to SPIN in an extensive feature, “It takes courage to run,” Jon says, “From either good or bad, it just takes courage.” More on Jon Muq’s debut album Flying Away – Out Today Flying Away, the powerful Dan Auerbach-produced debut from Jon Muq, tells the story of Muq’s life thus far, chasing sound from a young age and his Odyssean journey from Kampala, Uganda to Austin, TX. Ahead of the release of his debut, he has already opened for legendary performers Billy Joel, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Corinne Bailey Rae as well as signing to The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach’s prominent label Easy Eye Sound. When Muq was a kid in Uganda, dealing with issues like food scarcity, he found his cousin’s CD of “We Are The World.” He listened to the track every day, learned every note, imitating all of the different singers on the track like Stevie, Michael and Lionel, and learning to sing in English, and even learning to write in English (one of his songs is inspired by a Cyrano De Bergerac moment in which Muq’s English letter helped win his friend’s lover’s heart back). He would sing in the streets of Mutungo – a village near Kampala – singing Western songs and hiding in the shadows at night, too shy to reveal himself as the mysterious singer, but all the while practicing. One day he happened upon two musicians with a guitar rehearsing for church. That guitar changed his life, leading him to a local hotel gig, as well as performing for homeless children in the streets of Mutungo, all rehearsals for his future. A video of him performing in the streets made its way to Norwegian Cruise Lines, who were seeking job applicants in his hometown. “They saw the video and asked me if I wanted to sing on a boat.” Said Muq, “This was like a city on the water. I couldn’t believe it would float. My friends thought the pictures I showed them had been Photoshopped.” This led him on the beginning of many more adventures, eventually leading him to Austin, TX where he has become ingrained in the local music scene. Soon, Muq caught the attention of Dan Auerbach, who signed and started developing with Muq his debut album which is sure to be a major statement from a young artist who is sharing his diasporic influences, raw talent, and optimistic outlook with audiences. “I never expected it to work this way. I never said, ‘I’m going to get a job at a hotel. I’m going to get a job on a cruise line. I’m going to work with Dan Auerbach.’ Everything happened because I was following sound. I was chasing it. I was just singing.”

33. BoyWithUke – Can You Feel It? Source:BoyWithUke Today, the now unmasked singer-songwriter and internet sensation BoyWithUke, aka Charley Yang, released “Can You Feel It?” via AWAL – an indie rock thrill ride & the first single since unveiling his identity online last fall. Listen to “Can You Feel It?” HERE “Can You Feel It?” creeps in with a cinematic piano intro filled with orchestral drama. Voyeuristically personal and sonically daring, the track blends rock, electronic and hip-hop all at once, drenched in musical complexity, coming-of-age and growing pain alike. In the “Fight Club” inspired music video, BoyWithUke plays both the hero and the villain. Fighting his own demons, the future remains unknown but exhilarating all the same. On “Can You Feel It?” BoyWithUke stated: “‘Can You Feel It?’ was a lot of fun to create, but one of the most difficult. The song is about change and how it can be a good thing. I feel like the lack of song structure is what makes it special to me.” For years, Charley Yang embraced a duality between fame and privacy while his music project known as BoyWithUke, took off on the internet behind a mysterious mask he purchased on Amazon.com. He achieved the unthinkable: to make extremely personal and relatable music without ever revealing his face. Anonymously venturing far beyond his trademark ukulele-filled bedroom pop, experimenting with sounds from alternative rock to rhythmic hip-hop across hit singles including “Toxic” (872M+ global streams on Spotify), “IDGAF” (ft. blackbear) and “Migraine.” BoyWithUke resonated with an overall audience of 16+ million internationally, with only a close handful of his inner circle knowing his true identity. In October 2023, BoyWithUke made the decision to share an image of his face on social media, alongside the release of his latest album, Lucid Dreams. As support from his fans flooded in, BoyWithUke soars to even greater heights with the new music, debuting on Jimmy Kimmel but he still performed behind the electronic mask that he used to simultaneously hide his identity and build his brand. Mask off, putting his ukulele down and holding nothing back this time, “Can You Feel It?” unveils a new era for BoyWithUke, embracing the unknown, celebrating his authentic self and breaking down the metaphorical boxes of genres and old identities. “Can You Feel It?” finds BoyWithUke fully unmasked, revealing a polished star with lyrics aiming straight at your heart. Recently, BoyWithUke completed his sold out run of the “Lucid Dreams” tour, performing without his electric mask in front of an audience for the first time, alongside a breakout performance at BottleRock Festival. BoyWithUke is now slotted for Lollapalooza Chicago this summer.

34. Modern Love Child – Doing It All Source:Modern Love Child - Topic With his feet firmly planted in the tropical Floridian sands, the indie-surf-rock artist, Modern Love Child (MLC for short), releases his first single of 2024, “Doing It All,” on May 31, 2024. Since relocating to Miami, FL, MLC has unexpectedly carved out a name for himself as not just a unique indie songwriter and artist, but also a prominent TikTok creator. As he settled into his new home and began writing songs for his forthcoming sophomore album, he started to use TikTok as a video journal, documenting his experience in Miami, his new love for Latin culture, dance lessons, Spanish classes, and love life. “I go on a morning walk every day around downtown Miami. While I’m having my coffee, I talk about what’s on my mind, and funny, random thoughts that pop into my head,” says MLC, who was pleasantly shocked when some of his videos began to amass millions of views. Watch Modern Love Child’s “Top 5 Things I’ve Learned Since Moving to Miami” HERE. As exciting as it is to be recognized on the street due to his viral videos, MLC has never strayed far from his biggest passion: music. Throughout 2023 and 2024, he’s released a string of singles via The Noise Company (NoiseCo), an independent label / music co-op founded by artist Ben Kweller, a longtime MLC collaborator. Tunes like “Diet Cokes” and “Tia” highlight his signature emo-authenticity, and the latest offering, “Doing it All,” reflects on the changes he’s experienced since his 2021 debut album, MLC. “This was written during a transition in my life as I was closing one chapter in Los Angeles and starting a new one in Miami,” he states. “I think there’s an inherent optimism in the song that reflects my excitement and hopefulness for the big life change.” With no shortage of inspiration, Modern Love Child is currently putting the finishing touches on a new album. And, of course, he’ll be documenting it all via TikTok.

35. GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B – Wanna Be (Remix) Source:theofficialGloRilla Today, GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records) releases her highly-anticipated remix to “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. First teased at Megan and Glo’s tour stop at Madison Square Garden last week, the pair teams with Cardi, who delivers a dynamic verse, stamping the remix as the official go-to anthem for the summer. “Wanna Be” first debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and, after this star-studded remix, proves why GloRilla remains one of the genre’s top hitmakers. GloRilla’s star is on the rise, and it was evident as she set the stage on fire at Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour earlier this month in New York City as she performed some of her biggest hits, including “Yeah Glo!,” and “FNF.” At their Madison Square Garden stop, GloRilla was lauded by Billboard for her “impressive outing” and “having the charisma of a headliner.” She also shared a special moment on stage on stage with Megan and Cardi, where all three showcased their bond and camaraderie after performances of her double-platinum hit “Tomorrow 2” and “Wanna Be.” Following the tour, GloRilla will be performing at the 2024 BET Awards this June, where she received two nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and BET HER for “Yeah Glo!.” Glo’s success this year comes from her 12-track project Ehhthang Ehhthang, which boasts big-name features, ranging from her Song of the Summer collaboration with Megan The Stallion on “Wanna Be” to her team-up with CMG running-mate MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere.” Ehhthang Ehhthang also includes her top 30 Billboard Hot 100 song “Yea Glo!” and her newly released video “High AF,” which includes a cameo from Snoop Dogg. Ehhthang Ehhthang follows the release of her celebrated 2022 EP Anyways, Life’s Great, which featured her blockbuster hits “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.”

36. Key Glock – Q-Dogz Source:Key Glock A specialist in cutthroat flexes and no-frills rap bangers, Key Glock has carved out a lane of his own in the rap game. Affirming his crew’s status as the finest in South Memphis and beyond, the Paper Route Empire rapper shares “Q-Dogz,” his new single. Over production as haunting as his lyrics, which include a shout out to historically Black fraternity Omega Phi Psi, Glock puts those beneath him in their place, paying them no mind as he knows no one can compete on his level: “Cappin ’bout bodies they ain’t got none / These b*tches actin’ like they ain’t got no flops / Get back gang you know the outcome.” Rarely one to take his mind off his goals, he later admits: “Get money and my daughter only thing that make me cool off.”



“Q-Dogz” is the third of five new singles that Glock plans to release this month. “Q-Dogz” follows previous May singles “F*ck Around & Find Out” and “The Greatest,” a Bandplay-produced single. The five-pack of singles arrives during the fifth month, and serves as a tribute to Paper Route Empire and Glock’s cousin and mentor Young Dolph. #PRE5L



The new singles and music videos arrive on the heels of “Let’s Go (Remix),” which reunites Key Glock and Young Dolph over triumphant production. Peaking at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100, Dolph’s remix added fuel to the fire of “Let’s Go,” which was already one of the biggest hits of Key Glock’s career. The song racked up hundreds of millions of streams, reached the Top 5 on Urban Radio, and has earned play in sports stadiums across the globe. The song inspired a cinematic video, directed by Chris Villa, a 7-minute epic for which the young rapper learned fight choreography and did his own stunts (10 million views to date). The song is a mainstay on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart (#20 peak) and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (#20 peak), and spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. “Let’s Go” is the standout track from Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), an expansion of his February 2023 album Glockoma 2, which spent 8 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at #13. Last month, Key Glock united with Brazilian producer Alok, one of the world’s most popular EDM artists, for a high octane “Let’s Go” (Alok Remix).



In April, Key Glock performed for the first time at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, headlining a bill that also featured Young Nudy and BigXThaPlug. The young rapper sold out the show, performing his hits in front of 10,000 adoring fans, and even inviting a lucky few onstage to rap along with songs by Key Glock and Young Dolph. The Red Rocks performance continued momentum that started in 2023 with Glock’s fast-selling SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Key Glock – Glockoma Tour,” with support from XXL Freshman TiaCorine, Dallas riser BigXThaPlug, and his PRE associates including Kenny Muney and Jay Fizzle.



Now with more than 15.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, multiple Hot 100 hits to his name, and 59k tickets sold in 2023 alone, Key Glock is on the brink of taking his no-holds-barred Memphis sound to the mainstream. Stay tuned for much more music from Key Glock in May.

38. Kanii – MIA Source:Kanii Today, genre-defying singer Kanii releases the dancefloor-ready new single “MIA.” Listen HERE via Masked Records/Warner Records. Combining moody synths and propulsive percussion, the uptempo production provides the perfect canvas for Kanii’s angelic vocals. The track is accompanied by a suitably sleek and mysterious video. Watch it HERE. “Tell me, am I missing in action? Calling me back when I’m broken,” Kanii sings over the Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) produced synth-laced banger. “You have always been a distraction, keeping me here for a moment.” While danceable and inviting, the futuristic track also showcases the 18-year-old’s hyper-attuned perspective on attraction and alienation. Those themes are reflected in the stylish visual. In the video, a hooded Kanii is driven to a seemingly abandoned hotel. Once there, the rising artist and his female companion wander the premises, hang out in dimly lit rooms, and find a mysterious room full of pictures and newspaper clippings. Romantic and ominous in equal measure, it’s the perfect visual accompaniment for “MIA.” Watch it HERE. “MIA” continues the run of new music from the D.C. native, coming hot on the heels of the hard-nosed track “hate me” featuring wolfacejoeyy and The Heart Racers EP — a joint project with Riovaz and Nimstarr — that includes throwback anthems such as “tell me” and “lost without you.” Prior to that, Kanii dropped the infectious pop tracks “nightcrawler,” “it was nice knowing u,” and “pretty photos.” His momentum first began with the RIAA Gold-certified hit “I Know,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Kanii has earned nearly one billion global streams. With “MIA,” Kanii adds another undeniable earworm to his rapidly growing discography — cementing his status as one of 2024’s most exciting new voices.

39. Leigh-Anne – No Hard Feeling Source:Leigh-Anne Today, Leigh-Anne releases her debut EP No Hard Feelings via Warner Records. Listen HERE. Written alongside Khris Riddick (SZA, Ariana Grande), Danja (Britney Spears, MIA, Mariah Carey) and Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Normani) amongst others, Leigh-Anne’s debut EP No Hard Feelings is a captivating exploration of love. Skillfully blending her Bajan and Jamaican roots with contemporary R&B influences, this 5-track EP highlights various chapters of love and relationships, featuring the recently released sultry, reggae-infused song “Forbidden Fruit” and “Stealin’ Love,” a raw, heartfelt R&B cut that explores the darker side of love. Speaking on No Hard Feelings, Leigh-Anne says: “I created this EP for my fans to feel closer to me and to give everyone a better understanding of the solo artist I want to be. Each track reflects a different mood, so no matter how you’re feeling, there’s something here for you. It’s honest, personal and I’m so excited that now it’s all yours.” Next month, Leigh-Anne will play an intimate headline show at London’s Lafayette, which sold out in seconds. This debut solo show will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Leigh-Anne’s new music live.