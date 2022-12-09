SZA Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Dec 5-Dec 9):

1. Sha EK – Return Of The JIggy Source:sha_everythingk The young drill rap prodigy Sha EK had a hot year with his debut album Face of The What? landing number one on Billboard’s Heatseeker’s chart. In 2022, Sha placed himself as one of the emerging faces of the drill rap scene with the debut album and a three pack he released in November. The two prior projects created anticipation for him to close out the year with Return of The Jiggy. The fourteen track project that picks up where his three pack release left off on covering his self-awareness and newfound success. On “Losin My Mind,” he raps about how rapping saved him and sees that a label signing him placed him on a better path in life. His success in music helped alleviate past traumas from surviving on the block.

2. AZ – Respect Mines Source:quietazmoney Over the course of his distinguished and influential career, AZ has been nominated for Grammy’s, sold millions of albums, created hit singles, and lent his voice to some of Hip-Hop’s most timeless music. It had been a decade since AZ graced fans with an album, but his long-teased sequel, Doe Or Die II, became one of 2021’s undeniable success stories and was a mainstay at the top of the DSP charts upon its release. Doe Or Die II featured appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Idris Elba, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul. “My last release was at the top of 2022 with the Doe Or Die 2 Deluxe. I feel really enthusiastic about releasing new music” AZ attests. “I wanted to drop a new single, “Respect Mines,” before year-end, to prepare listeners for my upcoming album that will be released in early 2023.”

3. Kool G Rap – Last Of A Dying Breed Source:kgrfilms Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee, Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums; beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992). Simultaneously, G Rap and DJ Polo gained notoriety as members of the Juice Crew, whose noteworthy membership includes DJ Marley Marl, Big Daddy Kane, Masta Ace and Roxanne Shante At the height of hip-hop’s golden age, The Juice Crew was the definition of innovative and not only influenced the culture as a whole (style, lyricism, creativity), but also impressed the importance of style, substance and technique upon the next wave of street ambassadors. After a successful run with DJ Polo and the Juice Crew, G Rap embarked on a solo career, with his solo debut, 4, 5, 6, (1995), which was preceded by Roots of Evil (1998) and The Giancana Story (2002). Since then, we’ve only been intermittingly blessed by bodies of work from the Kool Genius Of Rap; Half a Klip(2008), Riches, Royalty, Respect (2011), Return Of The Don (2017) and Son Of G Rap with 38 Spesh (2018). Now, the recent National Hip-Hop Museum inductee returns with his first solo album in five-years with Last Of A Dying Breed, which features collaborations with AZ, Sean Price, NEMS, Vado, 38 Spesh, Royal Flush and Big Daddy Kane; with production supplied by Domingo.

4. Nems ft. Ghostface Killah – Don’t Ever Disrespect Me Source:nems_fyl “Bing Bong,” NEMS is back with a new single featuring Ghostface Killah “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me.” As NEMS closes out 2022, a year that saw him breakthrough in a major way; social media sensation, securing brand deals with Puma and Monster Energy Drink, launching his own Podcast, Outside With Gorilla NEMS, which airs on the Revolt Podcast Network and Seasons three and four of The Crew League Basketball and appeared on three episodes of Wild N’ Out, he does so with one last single, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” featuring Ghostface Killah. “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me” is taken from NEMS forthcoming collaborative album, Rise Of The Silverback, with Scram Jones which will be released in the 1Q of 2023.

5. Benny the Butcher, Rick Hyde, El Camino & Heem – We Here Source:getbenny Back in September, Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family (BSF) released their biggest compilation project to date Long Live DJ Shay. Long Live DJ Shay, celebrated the legacy and impact of DJ Shay (RIP), not only for BSF and Griselda, but his lasting impact on the culture. Long Live DJ Shay was Benny’s Roc La Familia project, a warning shot for the streets that not only showcased himself and his label, but more importantly his burgeoning roster of talent; and those closely associated with him. Now, Benny and BSF are back with a new single and video for “We Here.”

6. Kay Flock – The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] Source:officialkayflocka Today, innovative New York City drill star Kay Flock releases The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package]. A gift for his fans, the 18-song deluxe project is his largest one to date and includes tracks from last year’s critically acclaimed The D.O.A. Tape while adding five new cuts that radically expand the young MC’s field of vision and deepen his identity including “Outta Luck” featuring rising Memphis star BIG30. Kicking off the new care package release, the original The D.O.A. Tape made The New York Times’esteemed best albums of 2022 list. The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] comes a year later off the heels of the original The D.O.A. Tape and includes standout features from Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Fivio Foreign, Dougie B, Set Da Trend and more. Production credits include Elias Beats, Maniac, Project Kidz, Krischon, Yung Lan, and A Lau among others. The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] catches Kay Flock, a contemporary Bronx rap pioneer, in all his various modes of confident yet introspective lyricism. The care package serves as an engrossing listen for longtime drill fans, who can track his development from breakout songs like “Being Honest” and “Shake It” to new buzzworthy records including “Ain’t No Love (feat. Thunder Bklu).” On the horizon Kay Flock will unveil Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a visual narrative that chronicles the rise of Kay Flock with cameos from Cardi B, Dougie B, B-Lovee, and more. Watch the trailer HERE. At just 19, the rapper has already transformed drill music in New York and beyond, earning critical acclaim from publications including The New York Times, Pitchfork, VULTURE, STEREOGUM, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. Now with the hard-hitting The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package], Kay Flock underlines his status as one of the most important new voices in rap and New York. To date Kay Flock has amassed nearly 700 million streams.

7. BFB Da Packman – Hoe Friends Source:bfbdapackman oday, rapidly rising star BfB Da Packman drops his outrageous new single “Hoe Friends” via Capitol Records/10K Projects. It is accompanied by a suitably debaucherous video. In the clip, the Flint, Michigan native exerts his considerable charisma over a house party before carrying it to its most absurd conclusion. “Hoe Friends” makes reference to a couple of, well, unconventional family situations. “I’m single now,” Packman raps, while sliding through the party, picking up a donut that he wears on his pinky like an iced-out ring and pilfering red Solo cups from bystanders. “I got caught cheating with my b****’s auntie.” This is after he deadpans that he “put granny in a nursing home” because she was “acting extra.” Aside from cracks like this, “Hoe Friends” is a canvas for Packman to flex his technical skill; he darts around the beat—courtesy of BeatsbyTrav, Taz Taylor, and Yakree—treating some lines like anthemic choruses and others like muttered asides. “Hoe Friends” follows the sly, irresistible “Trick,” part of a string of singles that have kept Packman’s buzz at a fever pitch since the release of his acclaimed 2021 studio debut, Fat Niggas Need Love Too. Songs like “Stained Couch,” “Megan Knees,” and “Lost With Miami” show burgeoning pop instincts and—thankfully—a refusal to jettison the rough edges and killer instinct that have made him a favorite in Michigan’s famously grimy rap ecosystem.

8. Aitch – Fuego Source:aitch 022 has been a milestone year for the multi-platinum selling Moston rapper. Since releasing his debut album, Close To Home via Capitol Records / 10K Projects in August, Aitch has completed a sold-out European headline tour and hit stages in the United States. Outside of music, he became an ambassador for the Downs Syndrome Association. To celebrate his 23rd birthday, Aitch unleashes the official music video for album track, “Fuego.” Directed by close friend and creative collaborator Kelvin Jones, “Fuego” is a riveting, fast-paced visual involving multiple scenarios, including car explosions, a flaming baseball bat and a piñata. Aitch brings the heat as he immerses himself in explosive scenes, proving that he is a young man at the forefront of all action. Whilst showing off his custom grills, Aitch’s energy and charac