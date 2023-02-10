Lil Uzi Vert, Masego & Roy Woods Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Feb 6 – Feb 10):

1. DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa – SH SH SH (Hit That) Source:dvbbs Canadian brothers DVBBS keep showcasing their creative prowess by breaking genre barriers with their new single with Wiz Khalifa – “SH SH SH (Hit That),” a record sitting on the intersection of bass and hip hop music, infused with a sample coming from a startup rapper, urfavxboyfriend, that DVBBS accidentally stumbled upon on his TikTok account on one of the uploads. They loved the line from the get-go and knew they had to make it into a full-length track. Wiz wasted no time jumping on board, and the rest is history – a unique sound that sees DVBBS experimenting and Wiz’s signature flow with the catchy “SH SH SH” vocal overlay. This unusual release is part of the growing trend of TikTok mashups that have become popular with the platform and Instagram’s videos, giving previously unknown artists yet another way to break through to the masses. Viral dancer and social media personality Casey Frey recently uploaded his video take on “SH SH SH(Hit That)” with DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa’s track to Instagram, which has amassed over 280K likes and surpassed 6M views within only 3 days from its upload.

2. Cruch Calhoun & Dave East ft. Dre Mac – Tapped In Source:cruchcalhoun Hailing from Roselle, NJ, Cruch Calhoun found success as one of the early signees of Cinematic Music and its founder Johnny Shipes. For the last few years, Cruch has been on his independent grind, touring and consistently releasing music; including with his frequent collaborator Dave East. Cruch and Dave are back and “Tapped In” again with a new visual for the single. “Tapped In” also features an appearance from Dre Mac. “Dave and I are “Tapped In” again and staying in tune” Cruch Calhoun asserts. “With “Tapped In” I wanted to create a track where we could put our east coast vibes on a west coast classic.” “I always love working with Cruch” Dave East proclaims.. “Tapped In” is the perfect blend of east coast and west coast music; and mixed with Kamillion’s production perfectly blends the two sounds.” “Tapped In” is taken from Cruch Calhoun’s forthcoming album, Soul’d Out, which will be released on February 24.

3. Rah Swish – New York Girls Source:rahswish Rah Swish lives it up in the city that never sleeps with his “New York Girls” in his newest video. The Nimi Hendrix-directed video has Rah roaming the town with women from different boroughs. “New York Girls” has a nightclub-friendly sound that can make any environment lively like Rah’s delivery. “New York Girls” is the second video Rah has dropped this year. It follows his previous visual release two weeks ago, “Expensive”, from his The Old Me EP. In two weeks, “Expensive” accumulated 139k total views on YouTube.

4. Nnena – Daydreaming Source:nija_gal Nnena shares with her new single “Dayedreaming” via Loud Robot/RCA Records. Sampling the Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Nnena re-imagines the hit and offers a new modern soul twist with the help of producer Foster Foster.

5. Lil Uzi Vert & Ghostluvme Source:ghostluvme Lil Uzi Vert and Ghostluvme have joined forces for an electrifying new track called ‘Fact’. Produced by the talented Brandon Finessin, who has worked with both artists in the past, this is the first time these two powerhouse musicians have come together. Right off the heels of Grammy weekend, this track release carries undeniable momentum, giving Hip-Hop fans something more to be excited about. The process began with a creative back-and-forth, but it only took a week for Uzi to know he had the perfect track to share with Ghostluvme. Uzi presented this joint with his verses and the rest was history. Get ready to turn up the volume and experience the chemistry between these two artists in ‘Fact’!”

6. Price ft. Ray Vaughn – Ted Talk Source:theprice Price returns with another fiery new single, “TED TALK,” featuring Top Dawg Entertainment bruiser Ray Vaughn. This track marks the Inland Empire rapper’s third consecutive release in the span of two weeks, leading up to his third studio album – No Sleep in the City, due February 17. The multi-talented MC with a kaleidoscopic flow is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to drop new music every week. Since announcing the release of his forthcoming album, Price has tapped G. Perico (“No Sleep in the City”) and Dreamville’s Cozz (“ON GO”) for two tracks that complement each other, lyrically speaking. “TED TALK” leaves no ink in the pen as Price and Ray Vaughn blitz the track at a rapid-fire pace.

7. LG Malique – Too Easy Source:lqmalique

8. Nasty C – Blackout Source:nasty_csa Primed for a massive global impact in 2023, South African rap sensation Nasty C unveils a brand new single entitled “Blackout” today via Def Jam Recordings. It marks his first release of the year and sets the stage for much more to come. “Blackout” highlights his bold and bulletproof flow over a groove-laden beat teeming with uncontainable energy. Hinging on his deft and elite wordplay, it culminates on a chantable chorus punctuated by quotable lines. It arrives on the heels of the incisive and infectious “No Big Deal,” which has just begun to gain traction on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, last year’s Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape has cemented him as an artist-to-watch. Beyond tallying over 10 million-plus streams and counting, it incited the applause of tastemakers around the world. Upon arrival, DJ Booth hailed it as one of “5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack” and exclaimed, “The South African rapper loosens up and celebrates a victory lap.” OkayAfrica touted it among “The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month”and noted, “Prolific rapper Nasty C boldly returns to his roots with the trap-centric Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.” Meanwhile, HOT 97 hosted him for an in-depth on-air interview. “Blackout” drops at a critical time when South Africa’s load shedding is at an all-time high. Nasty C opens with the all too familiar – “I’m a load shedding baby, I crank the genny.” Load shedding is when the demand for electricity exceeds the available supply, and black outs happen for several hours a day, often multiple times a day to rotate the available electricity. With a slew of popular projects under his belt and over 100 million streams, all signs point to a massive 2023 for Nasty C. It’s “Blackout” season!

9. PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning Source:pjmorton Today, PJ Morton shares “Good Morning” (feat. Susan Carol), a love song that would have never seen the light of day if not for the loads of fans who finally convinced him to finish it. Having been in the works way back before 2017’s breakthrough Gumbo LP, the idyllic soul track has since survived seven of Morton’s album releases without ever finding the right home. He always kept it in his back pocket, but when listeners discovered that its uplifting chord progression and spirited strut of a groove had been interpolated for “The Better Benediction,” a highlight of his 2022 opus, Watch The Sun, their requests for a proper single grew too loud to ignore. With lyrics that sound like they’re best sung through a big, beaming smile, PJ Morton tapped his friend and rising star Susan Carol as the perfect duet partner, and has now given “Good Morning” its own, long-awaited moment.

10. Roy Woods – Don’t Love Me Source:roywoods Just in time for Valentine’s day, while many seek love and affection, OVO Sound signee Roy Woods is rejecting love and leaving his lover confused in his newest single “Don’t Love Me.” Stepping away from a traditional love ballad centered on romance, the R&B crooner is giving a more modern perspective to love as he offers his girl the world but doesn’t want her love in return. In a world of gaslighting, toxic relationships and situationships, Woods’ newest single perfectly captivates the roller coaster ride that comes with dating nowadays. Known for his ability to dominate and easily tap into multiple genres, Woods’ “Don’t Love Me” is the perfect ballad to those who want to give it their all but get mixed signals in return. The Ontario native newest song follows a successful trajectory of singles such as his latest track “Luces” ft Fuego and Polima West Coast, “Bad Bad” and “Insecure.” Music lovers can stream “Don’t Love Me” on all streaming platforms.

11. Butterfly Black – Lifetime Source:butterflyblackmusic Just in time for Valentine’s Day, GRAMMY award-winning bassist/producer Ben Williams and Broadway’s Nala Syndee Winters have returned with “Lifetime,” the latest single from Butterfly Black, a fresh new R&B duo that delivers bubbly, boogie-centric, and upscale R&B. Bursting with infectious energy for our post-pandemic times, and drawing upon the legacy of iconic male-female soul duos like Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Ike & Tina Turner, and Ashford & Simpson, the contemporary lyrics of “Lifetime” touch on the topic of love in all its forms – love of others, love of self, and even the importance of self-care through therapy. The single was released today alongside a gorgeous black-and-white music video directed by Lauren Desberg.

12. Masego – Two Sides Source:masego On his edgy new single “Two Sides,” GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego warns a new love that the duality of his Gemini nature makes romance unpredictable. The track, which was released today via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records, was produced by Albert Hype and BASSCHARITY. Louie Lastic served as executive producer. “I love games. Do I ever. ‘Two Sides’ make the next person that is involved with me aware of, I guess, the demons that I’m trying to fight,” says Masego. “Geminis have a bad rep. And I was letting her know that I have the potential to move in this manner because of my past and hurt. There’s no silver lining in this song. It’s just like, ‘I could be a bad guy and I could get what I want with my slick words and my seductive beguiling ways.’” “Two Sides” is the third single from Masego’s forthcoming album and follows “You Never Visit Me” and “Say You Want Me,” which together have already accrued almost 15 million combined global streams. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date.

13. Kash Doll – Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Source:kashdoll Kash Doll, the Queen of Detroit, is ready to resume her rightful spot! Giving fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of her sophomore album out later this year, today, Kash Doll released Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape hosted by DJ Drama via MNRK Music Group. Executive produced by Kash Doll and Joseph McFashion, the mixtape takes Kash back to her roots, where it all began on Dexter Ave. Showing fans that she hasn’t lost a step, Kash Doll has assembled an arsenal of some of Detroit’s finest rappers coming up in the game, including Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Tay B, Coach Joey, RMC Mike, Peezy, Bryan Hamilton, TLG Deuce, Louie Ray, YN Jay, Payroll Giovanniand special guest from the Midwest, Lakeyah. Today, Kash Doll releases the first single, “Oh Boy,” featuring Skilla Baby, Baby Money, Cash Kidd, and Risktaker D-Boy, and is produced by Reuel StopPlaying and McFashion. The accompanying video is directed by Diego Cruz and shot in the D.