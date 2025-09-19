Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (September 15th – September 19th):

2. OBN Jay – Me Against The World Source:OBN Jay It’s just him against the world, and Louisiana native OBN Jay is ready to prove why he’s built for it. With the release of Me Against The World , he delivers his most complete body of work to date, a two-disc project that captures his hunger, charisma, and rise. Available now via OBN Entertainment/MNRK Music Group, the album follows the release of his single “Break The Chains,” adding another layer of urgency and conviction to a rollout that’s only gaining momentum. Alongside the album, OBN Jay drops the video for “Back Stage,” a late-night street piece that mirrors his raw intensity. Rapping outside under the glow of streetlights and cruising through the city, the clip brings his world into focus with unfiltered energy. Over the past year, he’s delivered a string of bouncy, dance-ready singles that caught fire on social media and amplified the buzz around his name. Tracks like “New Wave,” “Tequila Talk” featuring Hd4president, and the hometown anthem “New BR” with Snug and Khris James gave fans a glimpse into his infectious, confident, and unapologetically Southern style. Each release added fuel to the fire, and now the full vision comes into focus. “This album is me, the wins, the losses, the growth, and the fun too. Everything I can’t say in a caption, it’s all here. What I’ve lived, what I’ve lost, and what I’m still fighting for,” says OBN Jay. Me Against The World captures the full spectrum of what makes OBN Jay stand out. His natural presence, relentless drive, and ability to speak from the heart without losing the vibe all shine through. Whether it’s a club anthem or something more reflective, he brings purpose and personality. Across the project, he shares the moments that shaped him while still keeping the tempo high and the pulse alive. Disc One focuses on the raw, energetic side of OBN Jay, street-ready flows, fast-paced groove, and aggressive confidence. Tracks like “We The Motion,” “Back Stage,” and “Through The Storm” underscore his foundation and focus. Meanwhile, Disc Two showcases depth, growth, and clarity, with songs like “Rich And Dangerous,” “2AM In Chrome Hearts,” “Catch A Vibe,” and “Strength” pushing toward introspection and ambition. The album amplifies his Southern roots while exploring new dimensions of his artistry, blending rhythm, melody, and storytelling with co-signs from key voices in his city. Whether he’s moving the crowd or speaking from the soul, OBN Jay brings both presence and perspective. This is OBN Jay, turned all the way up!

3. Meklit – Lefeqer Enegeza Source:Meklit Hadero Ahead of her upcoming album, A Piece of Infinity, out 9/26 via Smithsonian Folkways, Meklit, the Ethiopian-born, San Francisco–based vocalist, composer, and cultural strategist, today releases her third and final single, “Lefeqer Enegeza.” Meklit said of the track: “I was so thrilled to work with the Ethiopian cultural icon, poet, and director Alemtsehay Wedajo as the lyricist for this song. She has written for so many Ethiopian legends, and I was so humbly honored that she was so open to working together with me. More of the world needs to know about her! Special thanks to Ellias Fullmore – aka Burntface – and Fatima Oliver, who appear as the couple in this video. For those of you who don’t know, Burntface is a trailblazer of Ethiopian hip-hop, and a longtime friend.”

4. LÉA THE LEOX Source:LÉA THE LEOX Gliding on dreamy guitar chords and a laidback mid-tempo groove, “YouAndMe” feels like flipping through old Polaroids– hazy, golden, and bittersweet. It’s the sound of late night reminiscing colliding with the sting of a love that didn’t last. With a nod to early-00s R&B, LÉA delivers a gut punch with soulful precision: “You and me just don’t make sense.” The single follows “ OpenYourEyes ” (co-signed by Elton John and Stevie Wonder) and “ IFY ” (co-signed by Joe Budden), as well as her collaboration with Pandora for queeRnB , further cementing her as a rising force in R&B. Before she joins Mariah Carey for her Holiday Residency in Las Vegas, LÉA will also support The Arti$t’s tour this November.

5. FearDorian & quinn – duh Source:osquinn

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

13. Lil Fame – Bout That Life Source:PaperChaserDotCom Lil Fame, of the Legendary M.O.P., is back with a fresh take on a classic sample with “Bout That Life.” Produced by the renowned DJ Skizz, this track infuses infectious party vibes with Lil Fame’s signature energy. Keep an eye out for Lil Fame’s solo LP, Walk of Fame, coming soon!

14. Hurricane Wisdom – Powerhouse Source:Hurricane Wisdom Riding high off a series of viral singles and his hit album Perfect Storm, Hurricane Wisdom is one of the most exciting rappers in Florida’s busy scene. Fresh off his performance during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon stream, Hurricane shares his brand new single, “Powerhouse.” Debuted during the On The Radar segment of the stream, “Powerhouse” finds the 23-year-old rapper applying his talents to a ice cold Dxntemadeit instrumental, as he snakes his sinuous melodies around tuneful bass and ringing steel drums. In the video, Hurricane takes a break from touring in Dallas to enjoy the great outdoors, as he spends a day fishing before retreating to a mansion to relax. “Powerhouse” arrives ahead of Hurricane’s Perfect Storm: The Horizon, the young artist’s sequel to his February Perfect Storm mixtape. The new song follows in the wake of several trending hits, including “On Stream” ft. ReGGie, which reached reached #2 on YouTube’s Trending Chart, and peaked at #14 on YouTube’s Music Video charts, and “Drugs Callin’ (Remix)” ft. Lil Baby, which peaked at #1 on the same chart. Earlier in the summer, Hurricane kept his fans fed with highlights like “Woosah” (which peaked at #9 for YouTube trending and #40 on the YouTube Top Music Video chart) and “Afraid” (reached at #12 on YouTube’s Trending Chart). Charting on the Billboard 200 for three weeks (#126 peak), Perfect Storm was a statement of purpose from Hurricane Wisdom, welcoming street heroes like leepy Hallow, NoCap, Fredo Bang, Skilla Baby, and more. The is home to “Giannis (Remix),” a new version of Hurricane’s 2024 breakout hit with a guest verse from Polo G, and the original version of “Drugs Callin,” plus trending hits like “On God” ft. Raq Baby (5.5 million views). Perfect Storm is available on all platforms via Rebel/gamma. Born and raised in Havana, Florida, just 30 minutes from Tallahassee, Hurricane Wisdom earned a big fanbase (321k YouTube subscribers, 476k Instagram followers) with his emotionally honest lyrics and entrancing melodies. His 2024 project Eye Of The Storm featured “Giannis,” a kinetic anthem dedicated to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, which became Hurricane Wisdom’s biggest hit to date, with over 37 million YouTube views and 20 million Spotify streams. “Giannis” earned rapturous reviews from critics, as well, including Pitchfork, who called the song “the feel-good Florida anthem of the moment” and listed it at #36 on their list of the 100 Best Songs of 2024. With Perfect Storm: The Horizon due to make landfall very soon, the artist continues to put the pressure on, making a Category 5 impact on the industry. Keep an eye out…a storm is coming.

16. Olumide ft. 3ohBlack – New Keys (Remix) Source:Olumide Riverdale (PG County) rap-authority Olumide taps “All Talk” lyricist 3ohBlack for the Remix to his Dizzee Beats & Kiano-produced single “New Keys” via PGN Records / United Masters. Ahead of its official DSP release on September 30th, the accompanying music video was filmed by Machina Media and captures the pair trading high quality bars alongside choice eye candy as well as luxury vehicles. In a press statement about the drop, the now Brooklyn resident reveals: “The feedback I got on the initial launch of the song was some of the best I ever got. Folks from all sorts of backgrounds were loving it. I’m like alright, let’s push this further with a remix. I normally don’t even do remixes, but when I was thinking who would make sense 3ohBlack came to mind. He did exactly what I needed with his verse.”

17. Armani White – MOUNT PLEASANT. Source:Armani White Platinum-selling, West Philly artist Armani White serves up a brand new single entitled “MOUNT PLEASANT.” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to “MOUNT PLEASANT.” HERE .



The song showcases yet another facet of his dynamic artistry, pairing his emotionally charged delivery with lightly strummed acoustic guitar. The maverick rapper switches up the cadence and reins in the rapid-fire flows with impactful melodies. Along the way, he lyrically processes inner conflict, mental health, and the kind of heartbreak that leaves unseen scars. Finding light at the end of the tunnel, he confidently reaches out for a moment of acceptance, “I think I’m finally okay with not being okay.”



The hook stretches to anthemic heights on “MOUNT PLEASANT.,” and he decides to take a stand on “I think this the perfect hill to die on.”



Of course, it arrives on the heels of “GHOST.” featuring Samara Cyn. It earned critical acclaim. UPROXX professed, “Armani White and Samara Cyn leave a lasting impression with the Fabolous-sampling ‘Ghost’.” VIBE touted it among “More New Hip-Hop Music For Spinning Blocks,” and HotNewHipHop applauded it as “an intoxicating, energetic, slightly nostalgic, and bouncy cut that shows off a lot of chemistry between both MCs.” Billboard perhaps put it best, “Every listener will have their shoulders grooving.”



It landed in the wake of “CUT THE LIGHTS.” Since arriving this Spring, it has clocked just shy of a million streams. Page Six sat down with him for an interview about the track, and Ratings Game Music summed it up succinctly as “another banger.” Plus, HotNewHipHoppraised, “His energy is electric, his presence undeniable,” while VIBE declared, “This is how you show the world you’re here to stay.”



Bringing this vibe on the road, Armani will open for the legendary T-Pain on his upcoming “TP20” Tour. The tour kicks off on October 3 in Oxon Hill, MD at The Theater at MGM National Plaza, canvases the Midwest and South, and concludes on October 26 in Lincoln, NB at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. “CUT THE LIGHTS.” was initially teased at the NFC Championship game where the Eagles went on to conquer the Superbowl! The track’s frenetic beat underlines a barrage of rapid-fire bars from Armani White. His cadence alternates between gritty and gravely intonation and tightly wound verbal fireworks. As the bass booms, he goes on to proclaim, “You can tell ‘em that I did it for the city…Cut the motherfucking lights.” He asserts his dominance with uncontainable energy and an uncorked kinetic flow.



After stacking up nearly 10 billion streams, he launches another era now.



He closed out 2024 with “TTSO” which followed his Road to CASABLANCO. EP. It ushered him to the forefront of the mainstream, posting up over half-a-billion streams and counting, anchored by the success of the platinum selling viral hit “BILLIE EILISH.” Inciting critical acclaim from XXL and more, Billboard chronicled how, “Despite his big, bright smile and sweet demeanor, Armani White has been through some of life’s toughest battles.” HipHopDX raved, “The greatest strength of this project is how it positions Armani as able to hang on records with multiple generations.” HotNewHipHop assured, “This project alone showcases Armani’s lyrical strength.”



Among other accolades, he has also delivered showstopping performances at the BET Hip Hop Awards, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, MTV EMAS, Dick Clark’s NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE, Streamy’s and beyond. Plus, BET christened him a “BET Amplified Artist,” and MTV touted him as a Global PUSH artist.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

23. Pardison Fontaine – No Exes Source:Pardison Fontaine Pardison Fontaine shares his new single “NO EXES,” the follow up to his recent single “Better Than Me.” Produced by the legendary Timbaland, the track blends raw emotion with Timbaland’s signature bounce, delivering a sound that’s both heartfelt and irresistibly rhythmic. Leaning into Pardi’s braggadocious aura, it’s a confident track about Pardi’s magnetic energy that he knows will always keep his exes coming back.

24. Joell Ortiz – Love, Peace & Trauma Source:Joell Ortiz Joell Ortiz’s new album Love, Peace & Trauma captures the three forces that shape his life and artistry. LOVE fuels his devotion to music, family, and friends, grounding him in what matters most. PEACE, found through his faith, brings clarity and perspective amid the chaos. TRAUMA, woven into his story, informs his lyricism with honesty and depth. The result is an album that’s both raw and reflective, blending heartfelt emotion and introspection with hard-hitting energy. With this album, the former Slaughterhouse member invites listeners into his world, a space where resilience, growth, complexities, and truth all collide.

25. Spiffy The Goat ft. Sada Baby – Make It Move (Remix) Source:Spiffy The Goat Kansas City’s Spiffy The Goat first broke out in 2018 with his viral debut single “Buss It Open,” which continues to light up clubs and dance floors worldwide. Since then, his catalog has expanded with fan favorites like “Make It Clap,” “Throw It,” and “Make It Move.” His momentum reaches new heights as he links with Detroit’s own Sada Baby for the new club anthem “Make It Move Remix,” with the original already generating over 20 million TikTok views. With undeniable energy and a growing fanbase, Spiffy The Goat is just getting started.

26. King Combs ft. North West & Jaas – Lonely Roads Source:King Combs King Combs shares the cinematic new video for “LONELY ROADS,” the opening track from his recent project NEVER STOP produced by Kanye West. The video is set in the desert as he reflects on family, loss, and finding light in dark moments. It cuts between photos of his late mother, tender moments with his siblings, and lyrics showing support for his father, all enhanced by special lighting effects that mirror King Combs’ state of mind. While North West delivers a confident verse about embracing personal freedom, Jaas’ soaring vocals turn the track into a message of resilience and hope.

27. Jay 305 & Jay Anthony – Solid Source:Jay 305 Cali’s Jay 305 & Jay Anthony keep it rocking and keep it “SOLID” on their new single from their upcoming project NO GUESTLIST arriving on September 24th. The bouncy yet smooth track is all about standing firm on your word and never backpedaling. True to themselves, they’ll never sell their soul but they can always sell you game. “SOLID” follows their recent single “WAY HARDER” which fuses smooth samples with boom bap drums and their undeniable LA and Bay Area energy.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Global Grind Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to Global Grind! https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=6LehvtwpAAAAACjX71NhfslfRYcwAUnRGhkHppTq We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

32. Rio Da Yung Og – STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through) Source:Rio Da Yung OG Since emerging from prison in late 2024, Rio Da Yung OG has been on a tear, working nonstop to make up for his lost time. Today, the buzzing Michigan rapper keeps his run going, expanding his debut album by releasing STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through). Adding 9 new songs to F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through), which racked up 50+ million streams across platforms in its first month of release and earned an 8.0 review from Pitchfork, Still F.L.I.N.T. is a testament to Rio’s work ethic, recorded as he prepared for his 60-date “Welcome Home Tour,” which stretched from summer to fall. The expanded album is home to the recent single, “Easy Kill” (#13 on YouTube Trending for Music, #100 on YouTube’s Weekly U.S. Music Video Chart, over 1 million views in less than two weeks), and adds a guest spot from Veeze on “Skittle Head.” Each of the nine new songs adds several quotable one-liners, with punchlines that highlight the absurdity Rio perceives in the drastic changes of his circumstances, from poverty in Flint to regional stardom to prison to national name. “Blow my nose in my Chrome shirt, I don’t want a napkin,” rhymes Rio on “Smoke.” As funny as Rio can be, he underscores his music with a profound sense of urgency, aiming to make the most of his time on the outside: “If I showed you an M in all blues, would you say something?/100 M’s in the bank, I know that day comin’/Everyday that I’m awake, I’m tryna make somethin’/Like why the f*ck you leavin’ out yo’ house if you ain’t makin’ money?,” he spits on “Ripped Jeans.” STILL FLINT is available on all platforms via M I N E Ent. / EMPIRE. Reflecting on all he has accomplished against the odds, Rio gives thanks to the city that raised him with F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through). Packed with kinetic beats by Rio’s frequent collaborators like Wayne616, BEATSBYSAV, and Danny G Beats, the new album allows Rio to test out some truly head-spinning flows, doubling back on his bars to create rewindable punchlines and unexpected moments of poignancy. F.L.I.N.T. is one of Rio’s most focused works to date, spanning 20 tracks of bass-heavy Michigan music including singles like “What U Spend” ft. Zillionaire Doe (Top 30 on YouTube trending) and “Great Day,” (trended in YouTube’s Trending Top 20 with over 1.8 million views). On release day, Rio dropped a barrage of videos from the project, including “Ghetto Star,” his collaboration with Star Bandz, “Rich Regardless,” a duet with YN Jay, and “Different Music,” a Wayne616-produced heater that racked up over 1 million streams in less than three weeks. The F.L.I.N.T. album arrived as Rio Da Yung OG continues his epic “Welcome Home Tour,” which kicked off with a show in Detroit. Continuing this summer and fall, “Welcome Home Tour” spans over 60 dates, passing through New York on September 24th (Webster Hall) before concluding in Chicago on October 11th (Patio Theater). Featuring support from Baby Money, FBLManny, and many special guests, tickets for the “Welcome Home Tour” are available at https://www.touringwithrio.com/ A salute to his hometown, the album arrived weeks after Rio received a proclamation from the City of Flint for his cultural and for his contributions to the city’s culture and community. Releasing as the rapper celebrates his freedom and puts his city on his back, F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through) and STILL F.L.I.N.T. combine to make the most significant statement yet from one of street rap’s hottest artists.

33. Cardi B – Am I The DRAMA? Source:Cardi B

