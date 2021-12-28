New Year, Shaved Head: The Big Chop Is Trending Again Like It’s 2008

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Usually something traumatic has happened for someone to be inspired to shave their head completely. One of pop culture’s biggest moments was when Britney Spears shaved hers in 2007, and it became every major tabloid’s headline. Like Spears, several celebrities are joining the movement, cutting their hair in both liberation and style.

Both Demi Lovato and Saweetie debuted their bold short, hairstyles within days of each other. Many fans were shocked to see rapper Saweetie with one of her popular platinum blonde wigs or long, wanded hairstyles. While other fans thoroughly enjoyed her new look. It looks like the two stars may be starting a big chop trend in 2022.

Now, Lovato and Saweetie would not be the first to chop it all off. There are many celebrities who have effortlessly rocked the look over the years. Some of the most stunning A-listers rocked the look like Erykah Badu, Amandla Stenberg, Amber Rose and Solange.

Is the trend back for good or will the girls continue to switch it up with a new wig? We will see what 2022 may bring. Until then, we are here for the versatility. Switch it up!

Here’s a gallery of celebrities who sported the bold and bald look over the years. Would you try it?