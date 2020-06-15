CLOSE
A True Gemini: The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years

Posted June 15, 2020

It’s a real Gemini’s birthday!

The world may not be be the biggest fans of her superstar parents, but we’ve all been stanning North West since the day she arrived. When it comes to looks, she’s equal parts Kim K. and Kanye, but if we’re talking personality — North is mini-Ye and a true gemini through and through. From day one, she’s scowled at the paparazzi like only her father can. She knows what she wants and doesn’t exactly like to take “no” for an answer. And, when that smile comes out, it really does melt hearts and light up the room. Proof up top.

ALSO: North West Still Has That Same Energy For Photographers: “No Pictures Please!” [Video]

Now, at seven years old, she’s no longer an only child. North has three younger siblings  — Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and she’s grown so much, but is still a full-on daddy’s girl, for sure. 

Taking after her mom in many ways, however, she loves makeup and has even been seen out and about in red lipstick. She also loves fashion, music, and TikTok, just as much as the next kid.

North has a bright future ahead of her and we can’t wait to see what she makes of it. For baby girl’s birthday today, we’ve gathered her many, many adorable faces over the years. Starting with this one right here…

Ha.

1. “Y’all SURE this MY momma?”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 12, 2014 Source:Getty

2. Avoiding the floor, like a real princess do.

Kim, Kanye, and Kourtney take North and Penelope to ballet class Source:Splash News

3. “Ok I smiled. Now move.”

Kim Kardashian and north west Source:Splash News

4. “Seriously?”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 11, 2015 Source:Getty

5. “Let me get this on camera right quick.”

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð September 16, 2015 Source:Getty

6. “Oh I KNOW you’re not talking to me like that.”

BinnShot - September 2015 Source:Getty

7. Look up Nori, say “cheese.”

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Front Row Source:Getty

8. Introverted North.

Kim Kardashian, North West Source:Splash News

9. Exhausted North.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016 Source:Getty

10. Excited North.

Kim Kardashian And North West Attend Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Concert At The Forum Source:Getty

11. Kissy face North.

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 29, 2018 Source:Getty

12. “Y’all SEE me!”

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 14, 2018 Source:Getty

13. Happier than ever North.

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 14, 2018 Source:Getty

14. Her carriage awaits.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 22, 2019 Source:Getty

15. “Nah Kim, I’ma have to speak to the manager.”

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020 Source:Getty

16. And last but not least… “Y’all call this a meal?” Ha! Happy Birthday North!

