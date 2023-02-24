Pharrell Believes “Less Is More” When It Comes To Skincare In LVR Magazine Interview About His Brand Humanrace [Photos]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams spoke with luxury market retailer Luisa Via Roma (LVR) Magazine about his skincare line Humanrace. The artist and entrepreneur spoke about how the key to his age-defying complexion and how he’s leveraging his creative expertise to bring clean, efficacious skincare to all humans. Read more from the exclusive interview and check out photos from their shoot inside.

Williams will celebrate his 50th birthday this April. While that may sound unbelievable, the multi-hyphenate artist assures fans that it’s not just genetics that keeps him looking youthful. After years of fans begging for the skincare routine, Williams finally debuted his own skincare line with Humanrace in 2020.

LVR Magazine spoke to the talented artist about how personal this journey is for him. Williams first reflects on his upbringing and how he didn’t have the resources to care for his skin.

“Growing up, I knew some of the basics but didn’t know how to care for my skin properly,” he shares in the interview. “In my 20s, a friend introduced me to Dr. Elena Jones, who has been my dermatologist for over 25 years. She taught me the importance of a routine, quality ingredients and what products to use.”

Williams learned through the help of his longtime dermatologist and the brand’s chief dermatologist, Dr. Jones, that “less is more.”

“I became diligent with a routine,” Williams added. “You don’t need anything overly complicated, just simple, effective products with good ingredients for your skin.”

Jones shares how her approach helped shape the direction of the Humanrace brand.

“My skincare philosophy is: Protect, Prepare and Repair your skin with a simple, easy-to-follow, consistent routine,” she shared.

Some of the essential items featured at Humanrace include the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Cream. Williams realized that growing up in Virginia made him a fan of humidity for its wonderful skin benefits.

Williams has also designed the brand to be completely genderless.

“It’s not male or female,” Williams notes. “It’s for humans, and good skin care should be among fundamental human rights.”

Another significant detail to mention is that Williams continues his effort to make the world a better place with the Humanrace product design. He focused on sustainability, creating the brand’s refillable bottles,” whose design was based on Japanese pottery.

So dope! Would you try Pharrell’s skincare line? Read the full article here.

Check out photos from the LVR Magazine interview with Pharrell Williams below: