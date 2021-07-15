Oh Heyyyy, Baddie! 7 Gorgeous Photos Of Nicole Ari Parker Filming On Set Of ‘And Just Like That…’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Sex and the City reboot is filming and although Kim Cattrall isn’t a part of it, there are some pretty cool new additions to the cast.

Yesterday, it was announced that Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman would all join the HBO Max revival, which is titled And Just Like That… (and hopefully due sometime in the near future, though there isn’t an official premiere date just yet). This week, our fave Nicole Ari Parker was spotted filming on set for the series in New York City, alongside Kristin Davis from the original cast, and Jesus, Nicole looked more than amazing — not to mention the fact that she fit right in, rocking a flirty, sunkissed bob and designer ensembles. In the photo above, Nicole accessorizes a perfect summer-in-the-city look with Giuseppe Zanotti “Cruel” paint-splattered high heels and a rose gold Bulgari “Tubogas” watch, to boot. Her husband, Boris Kodjoe, may be more excited than we are, as he took to Instagram to shout her out and call attention to how hot his wife is, saying “I’m so proud of you, babe!” and adding “#SheBeenSexyInTheCityForYears,” amongst other hashtags.

Much of the original cast will return, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth, David Eingenberg, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, and Evan Handler. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of WarnerMedia:

“The Max Original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows ‘Carrie’ (Sarah Jessica Parker), ‘Miranda’ (Cynthia Nixon) and ‘Charlotte’ (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Check out more photos of Nicole getting into character as ‘Lisa Todd Wexley’ below.We love to see it!