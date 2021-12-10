celebrity birthdays , Newsletter , Over the years
Happy Birthday, Queen! 21 Photos Of Raven-Symoné Prevailing Since She Was A Toddler

Premiere Of Disney's "The Nutcracker And The Four Realms" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

It’s a special day for Raven-Symoné as the actress is celebrating her 36th birthday.

A whole icon, Raven has been working since she was an infant. At three years old, she starred as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, subsequently nabbing so many small and big screen roles it’s hard to keep count. We know her best from Cosby, her Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, and The Cheetah Girls franchise. She also voiced Monique in Kim Possible, before going on to play Olivia Lyon in Empire, Rhonda Johnson in Black-ish, and more.

Raven is in fact so well-off from her career in entertainment, she recently revealed she hasn’t even touched her Cosby money.

These days, the beauty’s sitcom reign is still going strong, as she dips into a fifth season for Raven’s Home. The series follows her ’00s character Raven Baxter, who is now a divorced mother of two that can still peek into the future.

To show Raven some love, we gathered photos of her come-up over the years. Check those precious moments out below and join us in wishing the beauty the happiest of birthdays. As you’ll see in the photos we selected, Raven truly has been working for an unbelievable amount of time. Very few can boast about having that kind of work ethic… we love to see it.

1. Raven, Mom Lydia Gaulden, and Dad Christopher Pearman at the 1990 Starlight Children’s Foundation Gala.

1990 Starlight Children's Foundation Gala Source:Getty

2. Raven and rapper Da Brat posing for photos during a break in filming Da Brat’s video ‘Fa All Y’all’ back in ’94.

Da Brat Video Shoot Source:Getty

3. Raven takes a photo during her visit to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago back in ’93.

Raven-Symoné Promotional Visit In Chicago Source:Getty

4. Raven with the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Source:Getty

5. The young beauty at the 19th Annual International Emmy Awards.

19th Annual International Emmy Awards Source:Getty

6. Raven and Keshia Knight Pulliam on set of ‘The Cosby Show.’

The Cosby Show Source:Getty

7. How cute is she?

1990 Starlight Children's Foundation Gala Source:Getty

8. Cool kid at the The American Cinema Awards Foundation Honors.

The American Cinema Awards Foundation Honors Richard Dreyfuss Source:Getty

9. Sing it with us — That’s So Raveeeeen!

THAT'S SO RAVEN Source:Getty

10. Gorgeous at the 23rd Annual NAACP Theatre Awards.

23rd Annual NAACP Theatre Awards Source:Getty

11. Raven and her little bro Blaize hit up the ‘Dr Dolittle 2’ premiere.

Dr Dolittle 2 Premiere Source:Getty

12. Icon status at Nickelodeon’s 17th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

13. Beautiful as ever for the Women In Film honoring of Dr. Maya Angelou.

Women In Film Honors Dr. Maya Angelou Source:Getty

14. DJ Spinderella and Raven chillin’ at the 4th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards.

4th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards Source:Getty

15. On the red carpet for the 3rd Annual Soul Train Christmas StarFest.

3rd Annual Soul Train Christmas StarFest Source:Getty

16. Stunning at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.

2003 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Switching up her style at WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” Premiere Party.

WE tv's "Growing Up Hip Hop" Premiere Party Source:Getty

18. A killer smile on ‘The View.’

ABC's "The View" - Season 19 Source:Getty

19. Slaying at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards Source:Getty

20. Excuse me, ma’am?

Daily Pop - Season 2019 Source:Getty

21. We love you Raven! Happy Birthday.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Nutcracker And The Four Realms" - Arrivals Source:Getty
