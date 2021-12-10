Happy Birthday, Queen! 21 Photos Of Raven-Symoné Prevailing Since She Was A Toddler

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

It’s a special day for Raven-Symoné as the actress is celebrating her 36th birthday.

A whole icon, Raven has been working since she was an infant. At three years old, she starred as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, subsequently nabbing so many small and big screen roles it’s hard to keep count. We know her best from Cosby, her Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, and The Cheetah Girls franchise. She also voiced Monique in Kim Possible, before going on to play Olivia Lyon in Empire, Rhonda Johnson in Black-ish, and more.

Raven is in fact so well-off from her career in entertainment, she recently revealed she hasn’t even touched her Cosby money.

These days, the beauty’s sitcom reign is still going strong, as she dips into a fifth season for Raven’s Home. The series follows her ’00s character Raven Baxter, who is now a divorced mother of two that can still peek into the future.

To show Raven some love, we gathered photos of her come-up over the years. Check those precious moments out below and join us in wishing the beauty the happiest of birthdays. As you’ll see in the photos we selected, Raven truly has been working for an unbelievable amount of time. Very few can boast about having that kind of work ethic… we love to see it.

