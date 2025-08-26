Subscribe
Entertainment

Even Robbers Get Robbed: Mark Wahlberg & LaKeith Stanfield Star In The Official Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Play Dirty’ + First Look Images

Published on August 26, 2025

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

Today (August 26th), Prime Video shared the trailer for their upcoming action heist film Play Dirty. Continue reading to check it out and to find out when the highly anticipated movie will hit the streamer.

An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, and Zen and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world’s richest man in this gritty, clever caper.

Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter, the Transformers film series) as Parker, LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, The Harder They Fall, The Book of Clarence) as Grofield, and Rosa Salazar (Bird Box, Alita: Battle Angel, Undone). Keegan-Michael Key (Horrible Bosses 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Wonka), Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Day of the Jackal), Nat Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band, Death Note), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher) and Tony Shalhoub (Men in Black, Spy Kids, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also star in the film. 

In addition to directing, Shane Black also co-wrote the film alongside Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi, based on the The “Parker” Book Series By Richard Stark. Mondry and Bagarozzi served as executive producers with Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, and James W. Skotchdopole produced the upcoming project.

The action packed thriller will be available to stream globally on October 1st, exclusively on Prime Video. While we patiently wait, check out the official trailer for Play Dirty, along with some first look images below. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section!

1. Claire Lovering As Brenda & Keegan-Michael Key As Ed

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

2. The Legendary Tony Shalhoub As Lozini

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

3. Nat Wolff As Kincaid

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

4. Rosa Salazar As Zen

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

5. Mark Wahlberg As Parker

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

6. LaKeith Stanfield As Grofield

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

7. Time To Go To Work

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

8. It Takes A Team

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

9. A Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

'Play Dirty' Poster & First Look Images Source:Prime Video

