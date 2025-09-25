Subscribe
The Score’s In Danger: Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar & Many More Attend The “Play Dirty” World Premiere In New York City

Published on September 25, 2025

Play Dirty World Premiere

Source: Dave Allocca / Amazon MGM Studios

We’re just a short week away from the release of the action heist thriller film Play Dirty. Yesterday (September 14th), Amazon MGM Studios hosted the red carpet world premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York City. Guests were treated to a screening of the film followed by an afterparty at The Crane Club. Continue reading to check out photos from the star-studded event.

An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, and Zen and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world’s richest man in this gritty, clever caper.

Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter, the Transformers film series) as Parker, LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, The Harder They Fall, The Book of Clarence) as Grofield, and Rosa Salazar (Bird Box, Alita: Battle Angel, Undone). Keegan-Michael Key (Horrible Bosses 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Wonka), Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Day of the Jackal), Nat Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band, Death Note), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher) and Tony Shalhoub (Men in Black, Spy Kids, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also star in the film. 

In addition to directing, Shane Black also co-wrote the film alongside Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi, based on the The “Parker” Book Series By Richard Stark. Mondry and Bagarozzi served as executive producers with Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, and James W. Skotchdopole produced the upcoming project.

Many of the film’s contributors were in attendance for the big night. Check out some photos from the premiere below and be sure to check out Play Dirty when the action packed thriller premieres globally on Prime October 1st! 

1. Mark Wahlberg & Lakeith Stanfield

Play Dirty World Premiere Source:Amazon MGM Studios 

2. Blaise French

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

3. Mark Wahlberg As Parker

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

4. Jerry Joseph

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

5. Erick Smith

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

6. Ryan Klarenbach

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

7. Scott Mathison

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

8. Alejandro Edda

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

9. Melissa Vale

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

10. Inioluwa Olu-owotade

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

11. Ling and Lamb

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

12. Keegan-Michael & Elle Key

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

13. Chai Hansen

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

14. The Mastermind Shane Black

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

15. Yvonne Zima

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

16. Claire Lovering

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

17. Thomas Jane

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

18. Rosa Salazar

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

19. Nat Wolff

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

20. Susan Downey

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

21. Tony Shalhoub

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

22. David Alan Madrick

Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere Source:Getty

23. Nicque Marina

Amazon MGM Studios' "Play Dirty" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Katherine Mata

Amazon MGM Studios' "Play Dirty" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Charles Mondry & Anthony Bargarozzi

Amazon MGM Studios' "Play Dirty" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Luanna Pérez-Garreaud

Amazon MGM Studios' "Play Dirty" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. Jules Daly

Amazon MGM Studios' "Play Dirty" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

