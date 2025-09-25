The Score’s In Danger: Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar & Many More Attend The “Play Dirty” World Premiere In New York City

We’re just a short week away from the release of the action heist thriller film Play Dirty. Yesterday (September 14th), Amazon MGM Studios hosted the red carpet world premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York City. Guests were treated to a screening of the film followed by an afterparty at The Crane Club. Continue reading to check out photos from the star-studded event.

An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, and Zen and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world’s richest man in this gritty, clever caper.

Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter, the Transformers film series) as Parker, LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, The Harder They Fall, The Book of Clarence) as Grofield, and Rosa Salazar (Bird Box, Alita: Battle Angel, Undone). Keegan-Michael Key (Horrible Bosses 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Wonka), Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Day of the Jackal), Nat Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band, Death Note), Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher) and Tony Shalhoub (Men in Black, Spy Kids, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also star in the film.

In addition to directing, Shane Black also co-wrote the film alongside Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi, based on the The “Parker” Book Series By Richard Stark. Mondry and Bagarozzi served as executive producers with Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Jules Daly, Marc Toberoff, and James W. Skotchdopole produced the upcoming project.

Many of the film’s contributors were in attendance for the big night. Check out some photos from the premiere below and be sure to check out Play Dirty when the action packed thriller premieres globally on Prime October 1st!

1. Mark Wahlberg & Lakeith Stanfield Source:Amazon MGM Studios 2. Blaise French Source:Getty 3. Mark Wahlberg As Parker Source:Getty 4. Jerry Joseph Source:Getty 5. Erick Smith Source:Getty 6. Ryan Klarenbach Source:Getty 7. Scott Mathison Source:Getty 8. Alejandro Edda Source:Getty 9. Melissa Vale Source:Getty 10. Inioluwa Olu-owotade Source:Getty 11. Ling and Lamb Source:Getty 12. Keegan-Michael & Elle Key Source:Getty 13. Chai Hansen Source:Getty 14. The Mastermind Shane Black Source:Getty 15. Yvonne Zima Source:Getty 16. Claire Lovering Source:Getty 17. Thomas Jane Source:Getty 18. Rosa Salazar Source:Getty 19. Nat Wolff Source:Getty 20. Susan Downey Source:Getty 21. Tony Shalhoub Source:Getty 22. David Alan Madrick Source:Getty 23. Nicque Marina Source:Getty 24. Katherine Mata Source:Getty 25. Charles Mondry & Anthony Bargarozzi Source:Getty 26. Luanna Pérez-Garreaud Source:Getty 27. Jules Daly Source:Getty