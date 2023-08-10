Watch: Chicago Is Up For Grabs In The Official ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season Two Trailer

Today (August 10), STARZ finally released the high-octane trailer for season two of Power Book IV: Force. Check it out below! Season two of STARZ’S highly anticipated drama series returns on Friday, September 1 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Nothing stands in Tommy Egan’s way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago. Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his.

Season two of ‘Force’ stars Joseph Sikora (‘Power,’ ‘Ozark’) as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys (‘Get Shorty,’ ‘The Oath’) as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons (‘Banshee,’ ‘Ray Donovan’) as Claudia Flynn, Shane Harper (‘Hightown,’ ‘A Teacher’) as Vic Flynn, Kris D. Lofton (‘Ballers,’ ‘Snowfall’) as Jenard Sampson, Carmela Zumbado (‘You,’ ‘Chicago PD’) as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (‘Snowfall,’ ‘Queen of the South’) as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hyman (‘The Chi,’ ‘The Laundromat’) as US Attorney Stacy Marks, Adrienne Walker (‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ ‘FBI’) as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page, Anthony Fleming III (‘Prison Break,’ ‘The Beast’) as JP, Lucien Cambric (‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘The Chi’) as D-Mac and Tommy Flanagan (‘Sons of Anarchy,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’) as Walter Flynn.

Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded ‘Power’ Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (‘Power,’ ‘Euphoria’) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The ‘Power’ Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original ‘Power,’ Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Before season two premieres on September 1, check out the action-packed trailer and some first look photos from Power Book IV: Force below and share your thoughts in the comments!