PREACH: 10 Motivating Moments From Late, Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph [Videos]

Fans mourn the loss of rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee. FOX 13 Memphis News confirmed the death of Memphis rapper this Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17) at 2:13 pm CT.

Reports share that three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis this afternoon. The shooting occurred at a local cookie shop, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, which Dolph frequently visited. Shop owner, Maurice Hill, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to purchase cookies. An unidentified gunman drove by and then shot and killed Young Dolph around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery located in South Memphis.

Dolph’s tragic and unexpected death has led to fans sharing their love and adoration for the fallen rapper on social media. The Memphis rapper, first born in Chicago, Illinois in 1985 released his debut studio album King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on Billboard 200 chart. Many fans may have first heard Dolph’s signature southern sound when he was featured on O.T. Genasis’ hit single “Cut It,” which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 100.

The rapper born as Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. gained the notoriety and respect of many of his industry peers like O.T. Genasis, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and more who have collaborated with the late artist.

Young Dolph fostered the legacy of young, fellow Memphis rapper, Key Glock, who he has several mixtapes with as well.

Those who worked with Dolph remember him to be a hard working, motivating force in rap music. His music spoke to his difficult upbringing and his fight to be greater. Take a look at some of his most motivating moments over the years as we remember the legacy of Young Dolph today.