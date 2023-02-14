She’s Our Queen To Be… Watch The First Teaser For ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Starring India Amarteifio

Isn’t she lovely? Today Netflix dropped the first teaser to the long-awaited Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Lady Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).
Check out the teaser below:
This looks pretty hot and steamy!
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix May 4, 2023!
1. Meet Young Queen CharlotteSource:Netflix
A select group of super fans and media were invited to hear India Amarteifio and several other cast members talk about their experience making ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ as part of a special panel discussion. India was clear that she had the freedom to play Charlotte in the way she felt was true to her. We can’t wait to watch!
2. Of course Golda Rosheuvel is back with her incredible crown.Source:Netflix
This is a character who always brings so much to every scene she’s involved in. We know the wigs are gonna be wiggin’!
3. When Young King George meets his Queen-to-BeSource:Netflix
Do you think it will be love at first sight? That’s rarely the Bridgerton way. We’re hoping the chemistry builds and these two find some love. They’ve got six episodes to make it do what it do!
4. As excited as we are about India Amarteifio playing young Queen Charlotte…Source:Netflix
We can’t wait to see Arsema Thomas put her stamp on the role of young Lady Danbury!
5. Did You Know?Source:Netflix
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is Arsema Thomas’ first television role – and we know the onscreen sisterhood with India Amarteifio will be one for the books!
6. Hey There Lonely GirlSource:Netflix
Is it just us or does this photo foreshadow the solitude that comes with life as a royal?
7. Court LifeSource:Netflix
Something tells us there’s a lot more than meets the eye about this Queen’s court!
8. They’re baaack!Source:Netflix
We’re excited for the return of Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton