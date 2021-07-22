Birthday Bae: These Photos Of Bre-Z Living Her Best Life Will Inspire You To Do The Same

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today is very special, as rapper and actress Calesha “Bre-Z” Murray is celebrating her 34th birthday.

Bre-Z plays budding artist Coop on The CW’s hit series All American, alongside Daniel Ezra, icon Taye Diggs, and more. On the show, Coop is a rising star with all the potential, who is all about love and loyalty (just like Bre-Z). The birthday girl took to Instagram with baby photos of herself and a message of appreciation and thanks.

“This journey of mine has been one completely tailored by GOD himself. If I told you half of what he’s brought me through you wouldn’t believe it,” she began. “With his constant love and unwavering honesty, I remain. So I thank you GOD for giving what’s needed. Thank you for knowing me better than I know my self. People been asking how I feel a lot lately. They wanna know how I did it?…how did I get HERE? All I can say is GOD. Thank you for pulling me in when the connection becomes faint. Thank you for having your way with me but never changing my heart. For allowing me to learn and not lean. Thank you for simply making me able. I can’t name a relationship better than the one I share with the most high. Thank you for creating me in love with love. On this day my only wish is that you never take your hands off me. – Aye BRE-Z, Happy Birthday GRL. ❤️”

We are so proud of Bre-Z and we can’t wait to see all that she has in store for fans in the future. More photos of the beauty living her absolute best life below.

