Guess Who’s Bizzack?! ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Returns For Second Season With THIS Iconic Eye Candy Co-Starring

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hulu just revealed a first look of the upcoming second season of Reasonable Doubt.

Jax Stewart makes her highly anticipated return on August 22 with two episodes and here’s what we know so far:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman returns as her husband Lewis Stewart, Morris Chestnut joins this season as Corey Cash, Tim Jo returns as Jax’s treasured investigaator Daniel, Angela Grovey returns in her role as Jax’s crucial staffer Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson returns as Jax’s son Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode also returns as her daughter Naima.

Follow Reasonable Doubt on Social Media @OnyxCollective, @ReasonableDoubtHulu and #ReasonableDoubtHulu.

New episodes stream Thursdays on Hulu.