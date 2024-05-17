Guess Who’s Bizzack?! ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Returns For Second Season With THIS Iconic Eye Candy Co-Starring

Hulu just revealed a first look of the upcoming second season of Reasonable Doubt.
Jax Stewart makes her highly anticipated return on August 22 with two episodes and here’s what we know so far:
After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?
“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman returns as her husband Lewis Stewart, Morris Chestnut joins this season as Corey Cash, Tim Jo returns as Jax’s treasured investigaator Daniel, Angela Grovey returns in her role as Jax’s crucial staffer Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson returns as Jax’s son Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode also returns as her daughter Naima.
1. Will Jax and Lewis Work It Out?
Last season things were not looking good for Lewis (McKinley Freeman) but he really showed up for Jax, especially in those final few episodes. We’re hoping they’ll solidify things in Season 2!
2. Morris Chestnut Steps Into The Courtroom
We didn’t have lawyer Morris Chestnut on our 2024 bingo card but we’re happy to see it. We’re looking forward to seeing him suit up all season long. Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed get props for pulling our favorite ’90’s eye candy for this show every season. Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas kept us coming back last time and this time we’re all about Morris!
3. Emayatzy Be ACTING!!!
We’ve been fans of Emayatzy Corinealdi for a minute but we loved watching her in the driver’s seat in this role. She kept things super spicy and didn’t always get it right (why do women fall for Michael Ealy every time?!) but she showed up and showed out when it mattered and we can’t wait to see what Season 2 has in store.