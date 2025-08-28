Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer

Today (August 28th), Netflix shared the official trailer for the upcoming film Ruth & Boaz. Continue reading to check it out!

From producers DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry, Ruth & Boaz is a modern-day reimagining of the timeless love story, rooted in faith, healing, and second chances. The movie follows Ruth Moably, a rising Atlanta hip-hop artist who leaves behind fame after a personal tragedy. Seeking a fresh start in rural Tennessee, she cares for her late boyfriend’s mother and unexpectedly finds new purpose and love with Boaz, a grounded and generous vineyard owner.

Ruth & Boaz stars Serayah (Empire, BMF, Kingdom Business), Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots, P-Valley, Harlem), Phylicia Rashad (Empire, Diarra From Detroit, The Chi), Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Gregalan Williams, Nijah Brenea, Walnette Santiago, James Thomas, Christopher Broughton, Jermaine Dupri, and Chaundre Hall-Broomfield.

Directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan, the film features an original song by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Bart Lipton, Tony L. Strickland, and Angi Bones serve as executive producers. The upcoming film is part of Devon Franklin and Tyler Perry Studios’ creative partnership with Netflix, in which they’ll produce faith-based films under a multi-year and multi-picture first-look deal.

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with DeVon Franklin with Ruth & Boaz.” shared Tyler Perry. “The trailer is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited for the world to get this first look at such a powerful love story. I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience the film when it arrives.”

Franklin added, “Ruth & Boaz, this love story has been a true labor of love, and I’m grateful to finally share this first look with the world. This classic story has held such deep meaning for me and so many others for generations. I’m beyond excited for audiences to see the trailer and to experience this film on Netflix when it’s released!”

Ruth & Boaz will be released globally on Netflix on September 26th. While we wait, check out the film’s official trailer along with some first look images. Share your thoughts in the comment section.

1. Tyler Lepley & Serayah Source:Netflix 2. Love Makes You Smile Source:Netflix 3. This Should Be Good Source:Netflix