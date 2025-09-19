Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday

When it comes to the lethal combination of talent and beauty, very few fit the mold in the way that Sanaa Lathan does. To celebrate the 54th birthday of one of the culture’s all-time favorites, check out a gallery of some of her most breathtaking photos over the years.

Sanaa McCoy Lathan was born in New York City. Her career path was heavily influenced by her parents. Her mother, Eleanor McCoy, was an an actress and dancer who performed on Broadway while her father, Stan Lathan, worked behind the scenes in television for PBS. He also served as a producer on shows such as Sanford & Son and Def Comedy Jam before becoming a director. Lathan earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of California, Berkeley. She then took her talents to Yale University, where she went on to earn a master’s degree in drama.

Her training at Yale paid off, as she made a name for herself off-Broadway and on the Los Angeles stages. After her father convinced her that Los Angeles should be her professional base, she found television roles in shows such as In The House, Family Matters, NYPD Blue and Moesha. These roles afforded her the opportunity to go and star in or make appearance in countless cult classics including Blade, Life, The Best Man, The Wood, Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar and many more. Since then, she has continued to be a force on Broadway, in movie theaters and on television screens. In addition to her live performances, Lathan has done a multitude of voice work, most notably for the series The Cleveland Show, Family Guy and Harley Quinn. In 2021, she followed in her father’s footsteps and made her directorial debut with the film On the Come Up.

As if being uber talented wasn’t enough, Lathan is also drop dead gorgeous. She is a walking example of the phrase, “Black doesn’t crack.” To celebrate her legacy, check out a gallery that proves that she is aging like fine wine. HAPPY 54TH BIRTHDAY TO THEE SANAA LATHAN!