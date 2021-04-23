Lawd Have Mercy: 10 Beautiful Photos Of ‘Mortal Kombat’ Breakout Star, Sisi Stringer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Sisi Stringer is making headlines as the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat movie hits theaters this week.

The breakout star of the film, Sisi plays the role of Mileena, a knife-weilding antagonist from the original video game franchise. For those who aren’t familiar, Mileena is the psychologically-unhinged mutant hybrid clone of warrior Princess Kitana, created by Outworld tyrant Shao Kahn.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

For her part, 24-year-old Sisi spent four months training, quickly catching on at her muay thai and gymnastics classes, thanks to her background in dance and musical theater, Just Jared reports.

She hit Instagram earlier today to post the Mortal Kombat trailer and remind her followers “Today’s the day” the film drops.

