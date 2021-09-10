Some Of Our Favorite NYFW Looks So Far Brought To You By These Fashionable Celebs [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2021 is bringing out all of the looks from our favorite fashion girls. Celebrities like Ciara, Jhené Aiko and City Girls are front row at some of the most talked about fashion shows of the season, and we are enjoying every minute of it.

Designers are going to great lengths to curate memorable shows for all of their attendees. Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith took it up a notch with a show set in the historic Empire State Building during this year’s NYFW. It was not just his fabulous fall line that caught our eye, but the glamorous celebrities sitting front row at the show had us laser-focused on our screens.

From designer gowns to chic cozy looks, these fashionistas are having a blast this NYFW. Celebrities are just warming up for one of the biggest fashion charity events of the year, The Met Gala, which will close out a long week for most of its attendees. Some celebs have been on a glamorous world tour stopping at a few international shows in the weeks preceding and the looks were plentiful there as well.

Take a look at this gallery of some of our favorite 2021 NYFW looks so far. The girls are serving!