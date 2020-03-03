Heart Eyes Emoji: Sophie Turner’s Cutest Instagram Moments With Husband Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is on the cover of Elle magazine’s April issue. Not only does she look phenomenal in her photo spread, Turner spilled some interesting tea. Inside, she talked all about meeting husband Joe Jonas for the first time and — wait for it –— what a “d*ck” she thought he’d be. As we all know, the big screen star and famous boy band singer would go on to get married in May of 2019, but prior to their first date in 2016, Sophie had her own thoughts about who Joe was.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d*ck.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish—or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe,” she told Elle in what made for a very candid interview.

“It was just this local shitty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere,” she said of their date in Camden. “It was that kind of place. Kind of like the worst, but also kind of the best. He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us.”

Sophie told Elle she and Joe talked for hours and before she knew it, she was on tour with him… “I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” she revealed. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

Hilariously, the actress admits she kind of hated Joe before meeting him, as she blamed the Jonas brothers for the demise of a band called Busted.

“There was this band in the UK called Busted,” Sophie told Elle. “They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

