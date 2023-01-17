Actress Tameka Griffiths Adds Something Special To Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

“Ginny & Georgia” has captivated more viewers with its second season. The show considered fans’ feedback, diving deeper into Ginny’s racial identity and exploration, which pushed her token Black friend Bracia (Tameka Griffiths) to the forefront. Check out a gallery of Tameka Griffiths’ best photos to celebrate much needed screen time for the gifted actress.

There were a few complaints about the first season of “Ginny & Georgia,” like the racial differences between the two titular characters. Georgia is quite obviously a White woman with blonde hair and her daughter Ginny is biracial — Black and White. The second season explores Ginny’s challenges surrounding her identity as she spends more time with her father Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and his family, explores new friend groups and challenges her self-awareness in therapy with her Black therapist.

Fans argue that Season 1 missed the mark when exploring Ginny’s racial identity and addressing the microaggressions she faced. Viewers caught a glimpse of the racist subplot when Ginny blackmailed her narrow-minded English teacher for an academic recommendation or when her and Bracia had a brief encounter about their varying Black experiences, but it continues with more context in the second season.

After the Halloween party in Season 1, Bracia has a small but mighty conversation with Ginny, who came dressed as Britney Spears and Bracia opted for the Halle Bailey version of Princess Ariel.

“It’s hard sometimes,” Bracia confides in Ginny. “I don’t have that same option you do. The ‘wear-a-blonde-wig’ option.”

Season 2 gave more context to these themes, proving to be what the show was missing all along. Griffiths character was an important piece to the puzzle this season. She became more than Ginny’s token Black friend, as fans were able to learn more about her personal struggles and desires as a Black teenager at a predominantly White high school.

Initially, Bracia was there to offer support and sympathize with Ginny after her racist encounters with their English teacher, Mr. Gitten. In Season 2, Bracia had moments of her own like when she discovers her school play photo came out terribly. She references a viral Beyoncé video, which says, “You can’t put blue light on Black girls.”

Ginny shows up for Bracia in a special way by taking her to be photographed by her famed dad, who captures them both in the perfect light. That photoshoot scene is significant for all three characters. It’s the moment where they can all relate in a way that Ginny can’t with her White family members.

Another moment we adored throughout this season is how Bracia landed the lead role in their school musical. We see Bracia embracing the spotlight and finally locking in with her crush Byron.

We hope to see more from Bracia in the next season, but for now, let’s uplift the skilled performer who portrays her.

