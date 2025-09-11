Subscribe
Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 55th Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos

Published on September 11, 2025

Tyler Perry's "Straw" New York Screening

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

One of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood turned 55 years old today! To celebrate the legacy and beauty of Taraji P. Henson, check out a gallery of some of her most gorgeous photos over the years.

Taraji P. Henson was born in Southeast, Washington, D.C. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland in 1988. Henson then spent time studying electrical engineering at NCAT (North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University) before transferring to Howard University, where she began studying drama. Her work ethic was evident early on as she would work mornings as a secretary at The Pentagon and evenings as a singing-dancing waitress on a dinner-cruise ship, the Spirit of Washington, to pay for college.

In the early 1990s, Henson had three roles as a background performer that led her to receiving her SAG membership. Her first prominent role came in 2001 when she portrayed Yvette in the comedy-drama film Baby Boy alongside Tyrese Gibson. In 2005, she starred in Hustle & Flow alongside Terrence Howard. The independent film was nominated for two Academy Awards and won one. Henson herself was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2008 Academy Awards for her portrayal of Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Other notable films she’s been in include Hidden Figures (which was nominated for three Academy Awards), The Family That Preys, The Karate Kid, the Think Like A Man series, The Color Purple (she won the NAACP Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance) and Tyler Perry’s Straw. 

Taraji has also spent her fair share of time on television. She spent extensive amount of time on  Lifetime’s The Division, ABC’s Boston Legal and CBS’ crime-suspense series Person of Interest. Months after her last episode of Person of Interest, she was hired by FOX to star opposite of her former co-star Terrence Howard in the musical drama Empire. The show spent 6 seasons on air. Although Henson was already pretty much a household name, the positive reviews and large commercial success of the show brought her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. She won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her performance as Cookie Lyon on the show. Henson has appeared in countless other television shows and music videos and has also voiced numerous roles. The beloved icon hosted the 2024 BET Awards and on the television side most recently starred in the limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock. Since she’s been on the scene, Henson has been consistent in showing off her immense talent, authentic personality and undeniable beauty. To celebrate her legacy on her special day, we put together a gallery of some of her most beautiful photos over the years. HAPPY 54TH BIRTHDAY TO MS. TARAJI P. HENSON!!!

1. Never Took An Elle

Source:tarajiphenson

2. You See The Caption

Source:tarajiphenson

3. $$$$$

Source:tarajiphenson

4. Deserving Of Flowers

Source:tarajiphenson

5. Forever A Light

Source:tarajiphenson

6. Presence Is A Present

Source:tarajiphenson

7. All Eyes

Source:tarajiphenson

8. Golden

Source:tarajiphenson

9. Pink Panther Vibes

Source:tarajiphenson

10. Governmental

Source:tarajiphenson

11. Our Favorite

Source:tarajiphenson

12. Emmy Vibes

Source:tarajiphenson

13. BGM

Source:tarajiphenson

14. Is The Color Purple…Or Yellow?

Source:tarajiphenson

15. Met Gala Mami

Source:tarajiphenson

16. Regal

Source:tarajiphenson

17. Always Her

Source:tarajiphenson

18. Rock That All White When She Feeling Godly

Source:tarajiphenson

19. Facecard

Source:tarajiphenson

20. A Gift

Source:tarajiphenson

21. Living Her Best Life

Source:tarajiphenson

22. The Versatility

Source:tarajiphenson

23. 55?????

Source:tarajiphenson

