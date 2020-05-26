‘The Flash’ Stache: Photos Of A Bearded Grant Gustin Provide Perspective On Post-Lockdown Looks

The sixth season of The Flash has finally hit Netflix and if you missed the season’s run on The CW, then you’re in for some action-packed surprises and emotional team drama.

Grant Gustin has been taking on the role of Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, for all six seasons of the show, and many fans have come to know him as the moral do-gooder who always puts others before himself. Allen has countlessly saved the citizens of the fictional Central City, along with his teammates Cisco Ramon (played by Carlos Valdes), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and the many iterations of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh).

All-in-all, Barry is a clean-cut guy, even down to the hair follicles. The man rarely has a beard or even a sprinkle of stache to his name in the show. However, in real-life, it’s a different story. Grant Gustin will happily flaunt his grown-out hair on social media, and the look isn’t too shabby.

Of course, a boyish, clean-cut look is always welcomed as well.

But considering many people have been quarantined for the past few months because of the coronavirus, there’s no telling how folks are grooming or not grooming their hair.

With barbershops steadily reopening around the country, now is the time to make big decisions on whether the hair is staying or going.

Peep some pictures of Gustin below to help you decide.

Are you here for the beard or are you ready for a shaved-off summer?