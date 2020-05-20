The Umbrella Academy: Check Out These Cool Behind-The-Scenes Moments With The Cast

The Umbrella Academy is finally getting a second season and we couldn’t be more excited. Netflix announced the news this week, revealing the official premiere date in a fun, quarantine-friendly video from the cast. July 31 is the official air date — watch below.

Starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Mary J. Blige, and more Season 1 premiered February 15 of last year to rave reviews. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, if you haven’t tuned in just yet:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy is based on the award-winning Eisner comics and graphic novels of the same name. While we wait for July to get here, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane. Emmy loves to post behind-the-scenes moments with the crew, so check some of those out below.