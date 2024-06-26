Old Flame, New Mission: Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry Star In The Official Trailer Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ + First Look Images

Netflix shared the first official look of its upcoming spy action comedy-thriller film The Union this week (June 26th). Click inside to check out the trailer!

In The Union, Mike is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey. This is until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne, shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.

The Union stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, Planet of the Apes, The Fighter), Halle Berry (Boomerang, Monster’s Ball, X-Men film series), Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Good Wife, Evil), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Mummy Returns, Concussion, Game of Thrones), Jessica De Gouw (Dracula, Underground), Alice Lee (Take Two, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jackie Earle Haley (All the King’s Men, Little Children) and J.K. Simmons (Burn After Rolling, Marvel Cinematic Universe films).

Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), the film was written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim from a story by Guggenheim. In addition to starring in the movie, Mark Wahlberg served as a producer alongside Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman. Jennifer Madeloff was the executive producer.

The Union will arrive exclusively on Netflix August 16th. While we wait, check out the official trailer for the film and first look images from it below! Share your thoughts in the comment section.