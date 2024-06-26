Subscribe
Old Flame, New Mission: Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry Star In The Official Trailer Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ + First Look Images

Published on June 26, 2024

The Union Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix shared the first official look of its upcoming spy action comedy-thriller film The Union this week (June 26th). Click inside to check out the trailer!

In The Union, Mike is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey. This is until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne, shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.

The Union stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, Planet of the Apes, The Fighter), Halle Berry (Boomerang, Monster’s Ball, X-Men film series), Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Good Wife, Evil), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Mummy Returns, Concussion, Game of Thrones), Jessica De Gouw (Dracula, Underground), Alice Lee (Take Two, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jackie Earle Haley (All the King’s Men, Little Children) and J.K. Simmons (Burn After Rolling, Marvel Cinematic Universe films).

Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), the film was written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim from a story by Guggenheim. In addition to starring in the movie, Mark Wahlberg served as a producer alongside Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman. Jennifer Madeloff was the executive producer.

The Union will arrive exclusively on Netflix August 16th. While we wait, check out the official trailer for the film and first look images from it below! Share your thoughts in the comment section.

1. Talkin’ Business

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

2. We Love Action Halle

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

3. Reunited

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

4. On The Move

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

5. With The Guys

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

6. Getting Steamy

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

7. Figuring Things Out

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

8. Creepin’

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

9. Trouble Ensuing?

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

10. This Is Gonna Be Good

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

11. Shooterrr

The Union Assets Source:Netflix

