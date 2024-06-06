Subscribe
She Been Ready: Highlights From Tiffany Haddish’s Interview On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show

Published on June 6, 2024

Tiffany Haddish Howard Stern Assets

Source: Emma McIntyre / Courtesy

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish appeared on SiriusXM’s legendary Howard Stern Show this week (June 5th). Click inside to check out some highlights from the conversation!

The extensive interview covered everything from Haddish’s humble beginnings in South Central Los Angeles to how conquering Hollywood took years of hard work and a smidgen of help from icons like Richard Pryor and Kevin Hart. In addition to her role in the upcoming blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Tiffany was excited to debut her new song ‘Woman Up’ written by Diane Warren. She also discussed her new memoir, ‘I Curse You With Joy.’ The essay collection details her lauded Saturday Night Live appearance in 2017, which earned her both an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series’ and the distinction of being the first Black female comedian to ever host the long-running sketch-comedy show.

Howard wondered what it was like to break down such a monumental barrier. “Did you feel some overwhelming responsibility?” he asked.

“I felt a responsibility to myself. I felt a responsibility to 10-year-old Tiffany that always wanted to be on the show,” Tiffany said, explaining she was especially proud of crafting that night’s monologue. “I wrote all of that.”

“Were you nervous?” Howard asked.

“I was more excited,” Haddish responded. “I felt like they was holding me back, and as soon as the doors opened I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m out here doing what I do, and I was just like bringing it.”

As a 10-year-old, Tiffany’s favorite Saturday Night Live cast member was Eddie Murphy. When she befriended him in the early 2000s, Tiffany learned that Eddie was a fan of hers too. “He was somebody I looked up to so much, and I didn’t want to say anything stupid,” Haddish recalled of her earliest run-ins with the comedy titan. “Little did I know he’d already been doing his research on me … I found out later … I was like, ‘You know my jokes? … You watch my stuff?’”

Haddish and Howard spoke more about Eddie Murphy and a multitude of other topics in the interview. Check out some highlights below! The full show is available on the SiriusXM app.

1. Wanting To Date Leonardo DiCaprio & Lenny Kravitz

Source:The Howard Stern Show

2. Comedy Advice From Richard Pryor

Source:The Howard Stern Show

3. Dating An 83 Year Old

Source:The Howard Stern Show

4. What She Learned About Comedy From Steve Martin

Source:The Howard Stern Show

5. Hanging Out With Dave Chappelle At Eddie Murphy’s House

Source:The Howard Stern Show

6. Her Time In Foster Care

Source:The Howard Stern Show

7. Selling Her Eggs At 21

Source:The Howard Stern Show

8. Living In A Homeless Shelter

Source:The Howard Stern Show

