Today’s Kids Will Never Know: 10 Dances That Went Viral Before Tik Tok

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

10 Dances That Went Viral Before The Tik Tok Takeover

In the age of content creators and social media influencers, it doesn’t seem to take much to capture the (short-spanned) attention of Millennials and Gen Z’ers. While every day there comes about some new viral trend or dance challenge that puts Instagram and Twitter in a chokehold, the undisputed champion of viral sharing platforms is TikTok. Over the last year we’ve seen songs reach record high streams based off of challenges including the Junebug challenge, Silhouette challenge, Corvette challenge, and many more. However, let’s never forget the days where dances were shared and spread like wildfire just by seeing them at basketball games and school dances, with the occasional Youtube upload. Join us for a walk down memory lane, to simpler times.

1. Soulja Boy – Crank That

2. DJ Unk – Walk It Out

3. 3rd Flo – Do The Heisman

4. GS Boyz – Stanky Legg

5. Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie

8. DJ Webstar – Chicken Noodle Soup

9. Rej3ctz – Cat Daddy

10. New Boyz – Jerk