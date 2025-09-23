Subscribe
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Published on September 23, 2025

Family together posing for photo at home

Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty

This month we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our weekly TV and film selects. If you’re looking for fresh picks, this week’s “What to Watch” list is all about Latinx creators and their top-performing films and TV series. From superhero blockbusters to culturally rich dramas, check out a list of our favorite must-watch series and movies inside.

Viva La Film

From Eva Longoria-directed film Flamin’ Hot to “Griselda” starring Sofia Vergara, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. As we close out Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15, we want to honor the cultural richness and diverse storytelling these Latinx creators are making.

The 2023 film Flamin’ Hot is an entertaining biopic that follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It’s a charming, inspiring American Dream story that resonates with the Latinx experience of overcoming obstacles through creativity and hard work​.

En Televisión

Another favorite this week is the Netflix series, “Griselda.” This gritty series based on real-life “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco portrays the rise of one of the most powerful figures in Miami’s drug trade during the 1970s. It’s a dramatic departure from Vergara’s comedic roles, emphasizing her versatility as an actress​.

Lastly, the superhero film Blue Beetle features DC Comics’ first first Latinx lead, played by Xolo Maridueña. The film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, and it follows Jaime Reyes, a young Mexican-American, who becomes the host of an alien symbiotic weapon. The film has been praised for its cultural representation and Latinx-centered story.

These films and shows represent a growing wave of Latinx talent, both in front of and behind the camera, reshaping Hollywood with authentic and powerful stories. Be sure to check out these must-watch TV shows and movies.

Check out this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. Flamin’ Hot

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu. 

2. Griselda

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix.

3. Blue Beetle

Source:YouTube

Stream on Max.

4. On My Block

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

5. Roma

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix.

6. Prayers for the Stolen

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix.

7. This Fool

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu.

8. The King of All the World

Source:YouTube

9. The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video.

10. Cassandro

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video.

Entertainment Film hispanic heritage month
