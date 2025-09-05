Subscribe
‘What To Watch’ TV & Film This Week: Mockumentaries, Music Moguls & Catfish Chaos

Published on September 5, 2025

'Highest 2 Lowest' Key Art

Source: Courtesy / A24

If you’re looking to refresh your watchlist this week, streaming is delivering a little bit of everything. From laughs, high-stakes drama, and some too wild to be true true crime twists, check out this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list inside.

Fans of The Office are in for a nostalgic twist with this new mockumentary. Peacock’s The Paper shifts from Scranton to the Midwest, following a struggling local newspaper trying to keep journalism alive with volunteer reporters. Think quirky co-workers, questionable reporting skills, and plenty of heart as this mismatched crew attempts to deliver the news. It’s satire with a side of sincerity, poking fun at media while highlighting the folks still fighting to keep it relevant.

If you’re craving edge-of-your-seat suspense, this one’s for you. A powerful music mogul finds himself at the center of a ransom plot that forces him into an impossible choice between protecting his family and preserving his empire. Packed with moral dilemmas, betrayal, and industry intrigue, Highest to Lowest feels like a mix of Empire drama with the pulse of a Hollywood thriller. It’s a gritty look at what happens when power, money, and loyalty collide. After a limited theatrical run, it’s now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Netflix’s Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is a chilling docuseries fusing true crime and teen drama. A teenage girl and her boyfriend endure relentless harassment from an anonymous caller, but when investigators dig deeper, the truth isn’t what anyone expected. This one pulls you in with mystery, keeps you tense with its twists, and leaves you questioning just how far digital deception can go. If you loved Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler or Don’t F**k With Cats, add this to your queue immediately.

Beyond the big drops, there’s plenty more streaming heat this week. Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt storytelling, pulse-racing action, or a documentary that’ll have you texting your group chat in all caps, this week’s releases promise something for every vibe.

So, whether you’re posting up with snacks or putting on something in the background, this is your guide to staying entertained.

Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix.

2. ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Apple TV+.

3. ‘The Paper’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Peacock.

4. ‘The Map That Leads To You’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video.

5. ‘Stans’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Paramount+.

6. ‘Alien: Earth’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu.

7. ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video.

8. ‘Task’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on September 7 on HBO Max.

