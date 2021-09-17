Can You Handle It? Truly Angelic Photos Of Rising R&B Star, Ann Marie

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ann Marie is back with another project full of songs that’ll have you doubling back.

The Southside Chicago singer-songwriter dropped her album Hate Love this month and it’s one of her best offerings yet. Cementing her place in R&B, Ann Marie gets us all in our feels with songs like “Real” and the Keyshia Cole-inspired “Should’ve Cheated,” while also showing off her sexier side on tracks like the LSG-sampled “Yo Body” and “Favorite Love Song.” For the latter, Ann Marie dropped a sexy new visual. Check it out below — she looks as angelic as ever.

For those who are unfamiliar with the rising star, she first gained widespread recognition after dropping her catchy track “Secret,” which now boasts nearly 100 million views on Youtube. She is also well-known for her song “Handle It” that warns she’s going to give her man a taste of his own medicine. Ann Marie has a knack for writing an authentic but catchy tune. On the intro track for Hate Love, “Blueprint,” she sings: “I know that I’m broken, I’m damaged/But I need your attention, I’m feigning/I’m so used to feeling abandoned/But I want you to love me like you mean it” “If I gave you the blueprint to my heart/Tell me do you know just where to start/Can you help me climb from out the dark/Cuz love seems to hard, love seems so far,” she sings.

Check out the album, which debuted at no. 2 on Apple Music’s R&B/Soul chart, here. More Ann Marie moments we love below.

