Gone Too Soon: 5 Things To Know About Chicago Rapper King Von

Up-and-coming rapper King Von lost his life at the end of last week, so as the rest of the nation began to anticipate and eventually celebrate the Biden-Harris election victory, Von’s loved ones were at a tremendous loss.

Born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, Von hailed from Chicago, Illinois and was signed to Lil Durk‘s label Only The Family, known in the Hip Hop realm as OTF. To add to the chaos of Von’s untimely death, it appeared Durk found out his friend was killed via Instagram Live.

XXL recalls: “While Durk was on IG Live entertaining his fans by rapping along to Pooh Shiesty’s ‘Back in Blood’ featuring Lil Durk, fans began commenting messages like ‘Von just got shot’ and ‘King Von got shot.’ In the beginning of the clip, Durkio holds his phone above his head, showing off the men joining him in a moving vehicle. As the video continues, Durk seemingly realizes the message his fans are trying to convey and immediately ends the live session.”

See that moment in the clip below.

Lil Durk apparently found out about the King Von shooting on live pic.twitter.com/JYkLfJTtUU — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 6, 2020

While there are still some missing details regarding what happened, it has been reported that two groups of men were arguing outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta during the wee hours of Friday morning. Gun fire was reportedly exchanged between the groups, at which point reports say police interrupted with gunfire of their own. Two men were killed, one of which were Von. “At this time, our investigators believe (King Von) was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, (King Von) was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle,” a statement from Atlanta police said, according to CNN. Read the full report here.

Several artists have shared their condolences for the 26-year-old father, including Durk, Lil Yachty, and more. Timothy Leeks, an associate of rapper Quando Rondo, has been arrested for Von’s murder. “Timothy Leeks faces a felony murder charge in the death of Dayvon Bennett, also known as King Von. Leeks is in police custody at an Atlanta hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound,” ABC7Chicago said on Sunday, November 8. Fans continue to speculate about Quando Rondo’s possible involvement. See the footage of the shooting here, but be warned, it’s graphic.

We want to send our condolences to King Von’s loved ones at this time. Get to know him a little better below.

ALSO: Black Love Always Wins | 5 Critical Life Lessons Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Will Be Able To Teach Their Unborn Son