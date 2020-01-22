Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Greatest Bromance Of All Time

Over thirty years ago today, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff joined forces to release their debut album Rock The House. Rap was a very different playground back in the ’80s, but even today there’s no denying the duo recorded some joints!

From “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” to “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and what might be their most recognizable track, “Summertime,” Will and Jazz had their own playful cadence that made rap fun. After joining IG, Will posted a clip of Jazz talking about their early days in music, Will booking The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more…in case you didn’t know, they low key made history together.

And what’s even more crazy is they were introduced by chance…

Apparently, Jazz was performing at a house party a few doors down from where Will Smith lived in Philly. When Jazz’s hype man didn’t show up, Will decided to fill in and the rest is history. Up until this very day, The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff are still bros. One look at either of their Instagram pages and the support is clear—you’ll see Jazz all up in his BFF’s comments, for example, as he posts all kinds of crazy sh*t for the ‘Gram.

In another clip posted to his account, Will paid homage to his longtime homie. “Jeff was the most ridiculous DJ that the world had ever seen. We came out of Philly and Jeff won the Battle For World Supremacy. At that point, it was all about the DJ,” he said.

All love—and these days, it’s rare to see two friends stay this present in each other’s lives for so long…but obviously, this is not your average bromanship. No, not at all. Take a trip down memory lane below with some photos of Will and Jazz growing up together over time and be sure to stream Rock The House when you get a sec.