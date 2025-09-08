Subscribe
Murder Dressed As A Miracle: Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close & More Star In The Official Teaser Trailer For Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Published on September 8, 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Art

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix started the week off with a bang by releasing the official teaser for the highly anticipated film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Continue reading to check it out!

In the third installment of in the Knives Out franchise, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix, circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt, tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq., aspiring politician Cy Draven, town doctor Nat Sharp, best-selling author Lee Ross, and concert cellist Simone Vivane. After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.

In addition to Daniel Craig, the ensemble cast also includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. This past weekend, the dynamic cast and filmmakers including writer, director and producer Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman (who also served as a producer), took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm as the film premiered to a rapturous reception. The electric chemistry of the group was captured in a stunning portrait by Frank Ockenfels.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will also have its international premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8th. Following that, the film will have a limited theatrical release beginning November 26th, ahead of its Netflix streaming premiere on December 12th. While we patiently wait, check out the official teaser below, along with some first look images. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section.

1. HE’S BACK!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

2. Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

3. Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

4. Peeping The Scene

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

5. When Something Isn’t Right…

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

6. Another Thrilling Case

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

7. Daniel Craig As Benoit Blanc

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

8. Mystery Man

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

9. Kerry & Glenn, A Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Assets Source:Netflix

