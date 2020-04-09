Kelis BYKE? 10 Throwback Photos Of The “Milkshake” Singer

When we learned Kelis traded in the fast life for the farming life, we were super surprised — but if her Instagram is any indication, life on the prairie suits her well. The famed ’00s singer is still the stylish girl we know from Harlem, looking good in bright hair colors, durags, and fire accessories.

To top all that off, she’s got a new gig with Netflix, as she’ll be hosting a competition series called Cooked With Cannabis.

“Long gone are the days of pot brownies and marijuana cookies,” a synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service, states. “Today, the top chefs around the country and around the world are creating cannabis-infused culinary masterpieces. Here lies the most fun-filled, fascinating and mouth-watering cooking competition series that gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘baked.’”

Check out the official trailer below. Each chef will be competing for $10,000.

In light of all her success and happiness, we’re here to celebrate the “Milkshake” singer. Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and in to the ’00s. Kelis BEEN bad.