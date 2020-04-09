CLOSE
Kelis BYKE? 10 Throwback Photos Of The “Milkshake” Singer

Posted 13 hours ago

When we learned Kelis traded in the fast life for the farming life, we were super surprised — but if her Instagram is any indication, life on the prairie suits her well. The famed ’00s singer is still the stylish girl we know from Harlem, looking good in bright hair colors, durags, and fire accessories.

To top all that off, she’s got a new gig with Netflix, as she’ll be hosting a competition series called Cooked With Cannabis.

“Long gone are the days of pot brownies and marijuana cookies,” a synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service, states. “Today, the top chefs around the country and around the world are creating cannabis-infused culinary masterpieces. Here lies the most fun-filled, fascinating and mouth-watering cooking competition series that gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘baked.’”

Check out the official trailer below. Each chef will be competing for $10,000.

In light of all her success and happiness, we’re here to celebrate the “Milkshake” singer. Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and in to the ’00s. Kelis BEEN bad.

 

 

1. Kelis stops by the Live on “IMX” Show at FUSE Studios.

Kelis and IMA ROBOT Stop by Live on "IMX" Show at FUSE Studios Source:Getty

2. Kelis spotted at a Calvin Klein fashion show back in ’04.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

3. Kelis at the Wanadoo launch at Scala nightclub.

Kelis Wanadoo Launch Source:Getty

4. Spotted at a Baby Phat afterparty in ’05.

Baby Phat After Party V.I.P. Room - September 11, 2005 Source:Getty

5. Hitting the stage at the 2005 TMF Awards in Holland.

Array Source:WENN

6. Out magazine Honors 100 most influential people in the LGBTQ community.

Magazine Honors 100 Most Influential People in Gay Culture Source:Getty

7. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Magazine Honors 100 Most Influential People in Gay Culture Source:Getty

8. Kelis hits the runway for a Heatherette fashion show in ’07.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

9. Looking good and doing what she loves in London.

Array Source:WENN

10. Kelis at a pre-concert press conference in Malta. Congrats Kelis, we love ya!

Array Source:WENN
